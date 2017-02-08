Новый антисемитизм

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Те, кто рассказывал нам, будто ислам, а не просто революционный исламизм, является смертельной угрозой для западной цивилизации, могут теперь почувствовать удовлетворение: с ними согласны президент США и его основные советники. Как выразился в «Твиттере» генерал Майк Флинн, советник Дональда Трампа по вопросам национальной безопасности: «Страх перед мусульманами рационален». Стивен Бэннон, бывший исполнительный председатель издания «альтернативных правых» Breitbart News, а сейчас директор по политической стратегии при Трампе и член Совета национальной безопасности США, утверждает, что «иудейско-христианский» Запад ведёт глобальную войну с исламом.
Трамп пообещал поставить «Америку на первое место», позаимствовав этот лозунг у американских изоляционистов 1930-х годов. Их самым знаменитым представителем был лётчик Чарльз Линдберг, известный антисемит, обвинявший евреев и либералов в том, что они втянули США в войну с Гитлером – человеком, которым он восхищался. Линдберг считал, что «мы сможем жить в мире и безопасности лишь до тех пор,… пока мы защищаемся от атак иностранных армий и от размывания иностранными расами».
Итак, у лозунга «Америка на первом месте» расизм в ДНК. Но являются ли взгляды на ислам, которые сейчас утвердились в Белом доме, в чём-то похожими на антисемитизм 1930-х годов? Может быть, Бэннон, Флинн и Трамп просто обновили старые предрассудки, заменив одних семитов другими?
Не исключено, что даже и не заменили. Поразительно странным выглядело то, что Трамп не стал упоминать евреев и антисемитизм в своём заявлении в день памяти жертв Холокоста. И не прошло незамеченным сделанное им во время избирательной кампании предостережение против известных евреев, в том числе Джорджа Сороса, которые были объявлены частью глобального заговора с целью ослабить Америку.
Тем не менее, есть очевидная разница между 1930-ми годами и нашим временем. Тогда не было революционного движения евреев, совершающих ужасающие злодеяния во имя веры. И тогда не было стран с еврейским большинством, враждебно настроенных в отношении Запада.
Тем не менее, сходство между антисемитизмом тогда и сейчас бросается в глаза. Одним из пугающих симптомов является использование биологического языка при описании врага. Гитлер называл евреев токсичными «расовыми микробами». Заголовок одного из широко распространявших нацистских памфлетов гласил: «Еврей как мировой паразит». Фрэнк Гаффни, влиятельная фигура среди окружающих Трампа этнических националистов, называет мусульман «термитами», которые «выхолащивают структуру гражданского общества и других институтов».
Когда о людях начинают гов��рить как о паразитах, микробах или вредных термитах, далее должен последовать вывод, что их надо уничтожать ради защиты общественного здоровья.
Впрочем, можно найти ещё одно отличие между преследованием евреев и современной враждебностью к мусульманам. Довоенный антисемитизм был направлен не просто на верующих евреев, но и (или даже в первую очередь) на ассимилировавшихся евреев, которых было уже не так-то просто отличить от остальных. Антимусульманские предрассудки выглядят менее расовыми, они больше касаются культурных и религиозных различий.
Но даже это отличие, возможно, является больше поверхностным, чем реальным. Антисемиты XIX и XX века считали, что еврей – это всегда еврей, и не важно, во что он или она верят, какую веру исповедуют; при этом евреи будут всегда лояльны своим соплеменникам. Иудаизм воспринимался не как духовная вера, а как политическая культура, которая по определению несовместима с западной цивилизацией и её институтами. Эта культура была в крови евреев, и ради её защиты они якобы всегда будут лгать неевреям.
Эти взгляды появились задолго до нацизма. Более того, именно они стали причиной, почему в 1814 году хорошо образованные авторы проекта первой конституции независимой Норвегии запретили евреям быть гражданами этой страны. Основанием для их исключения была защита принципов Просвещения: еврейская культура и верования стали бы неизбежно подрывать либеральную демократию в Норвегии.
Сегодня враги ислама часто используют именно этот аргумент: мусульмане лгут неверным. Их религия не духовная, а политическая. Они могут выглядеть умеренными, но это обман. Говоря словами Гаффни, мы должны опасаться «этой тайной, подспудной формы джихада».
Но даже если фундаментально страхи и предрассудки по поводу мусульманского и еврейского заговоров похожи, их последствия будут, видимо, сильно отличаться. Евреев, которых нацисты считали экзистенциальной угрозой Германии, можно было абсолютно безнаказанно преследовать, а затем и убивать в массовом порядке. Не считая нескольких маленьких отчаянных восстаний, у евреев не было никакой возможности простоять власти нацистов.
А вот брутальную жестокость революционного исламизма игнорировать невозможно. Исламистские теракты в западных странах можно предотвращать только с помощью качественной разведки и полицейской работы, особенно в мусульманских общинах. Но если отвергнуть и унизить всех мусульман, тогда ситуация с терроризмом станет намного хуже. И можно легко догадаться, как повлияет «глобальная война с исламом» на крайне взрывоопасную политическую ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке и в Африке.
В этом случае «столкновение цивилизаций», существующее лишь в голове у исламских террористов, а также их наиболее пламенных врагов, перестанет быть фантазией; оно может реально начаться.
Пока что не ясно, зажигают ли крестоносцы Трампа этот огонь, потому что не до конца понимают, что делают, или же они действительно жаждут большого пожара. Степень вопиющего невежества в этих кругах нельзя недооценивать. Но, наверное, не будет слишком циничным предположить, что идеологи Трампа действительно хотят крови. На исламистское насилие придётся отвечать законами о чрезвычайном положении, санкционируемыми государством пытками, ограничением гражданских прав или, если одним словом, – авторитаризмом.
Возможно, это именно то, чего хочет Трамп. Но, конечно, это не тот результат, которого бы хотело большинство американцев, включая и часть тех, кто голосовал за Трампа.
Comment Commented leland adkins
Look at the History of Islam . Define "theocracy"..consider the thinking of today's average Muslim ? Why anyone in their right mind not think and see Islam as a potential threat ? Separation of Church and State ? Not in Islam..square that with Liberal immigration beliefs...and for the clincher , research "revenge" in the Koran . Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Is it possible to get an article published on a respectable website in which every paragraph contains an obvious and stupid lie?
Let us see-
1) Do POTUS and his main adviser agree that Islamism is a lethal threat to the US? No. Only 2 advisers can be quoted as suggesting any such thing. POTUS doesn't regard the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a 'lethal threat' even though he is the head of a party called the 'Muslim League'. Tillerson is against the 'Muslim Brotherhood' but so is the King of Saudi Arabia and the President of Egypt.
2) The slogan 'America first' was used first by Woodrow Wilson, recycled by Harding for his ideology of 'Americanism' and also used FDR's first two term Vice President.
Incidentally, Lindbergh volunteered to serve in WW2.
3) America was an explicitly racist country but 'America First' wasn't explicitly racist. Wilson threw Black people out of Federal jobs but that had nothing to do with his promise to keep America out of the war. FDR didn't fight Jim Crow. He wasn't an anti-Semite- he condemned Kristallnacht- but he didn't let in Jewish refugees either.
Bannon, Flynn and Trump haven't 'updated old prejudices'. They have not 'replaced one set of Semites with another'. Buruma may think all radical Jihadists speak a Semitic language. He is wrong.
4) Buruma hints that Trump is an anti-Semite. Yet his daughter is Jewish and her husband is very close to the President. Is Buruma pulling our leg?
5) Of course he is! Buruma is writing comedy- 'Still, there are some obvious differences between the 1930s and our time. There was no revolutionary movement among Jews then, committing atrocities in the name of their faith. Nor were there any states with Jewish majorities that were hostile to the West.' Zionism existed in the 1930's. Some Zionists were accused of 'atrocities'. Zionism still exist. Israel is a Zionist state. Some people accuse it of atrocities.
What about Buruma's suggestion that there are now 'Jewish majority states hostile to the West.'? Israel is a Jewish majority State. It is not hostile at all to the West. Are there any other Jewish Majority States? Nope. None at all.
6) Buruma mentions Frank Gaffney, a neo-con who got his start under Scoop Jackson & Richard Perle. He held office under Reagan. It was Ted Cruz, not Trump, who said he'd name Gaffney as a National Security Adviser.
7) In the remainder of this article, Buruma rehearses the sorry history of European anti-Semitism but fails to explain why the US from the Thirties onward cultivated strong ties with Muslim leaders and failed to discriminate against Muslim immigrants. It was only after the Iranian revolution- more particularly after it became clear that it couldn't be reversed by a proxy war featuring the lunatic Saddam- that some ne0-cons, like Gaffney, went off the deep end. No doubt, astute lobbying by Likudniks prepared the ground but it was 9/11 which was the game changer.
Buruma's equation of anti-ISIS type fear and hatred with anti-Semitism is based on his bizarre notion that 'Jewish majority nations are hostile to the West' and committing atrocities against us. Was this something he picked up at the University of Leiden? Or did he read it in a Manga when he was studying in Japan?
Perhaps, the simplest explanation is the best one- this is an elaborate leg-pull which appeals to the inscrutable Nippono-Dutch sense of humour. Read more
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Trump is actually Narcissism at its best, this is the same creed that must follow its followers till they become irrelevant. Imagine how diabolical this can be that America, which is the safest place on earth could be converted to a fortress for conducting imaginary wars that would satisfy the constituency that voted for him and who were duped into believing that America is unsafe. Read more
Comment Commented Brian T
I would question how much genuinely anti-Semitic Trump really could be, given that he has a Jewish son-in-law (and "special advisor") whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors. That said, I really don't get anti-Semitism as a concept. If you look at what Askenazi Jews in particular have contributed to the USA, well, these are people you want on your side when things get tough. Without them, you wouldn't have Wall Street, the nuclear bomb, or Hollywood. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
"America first" is not racist. You use strawman arguments and innuendo to fill in a bigoted analysis. I could use the "Trumpanzee" usage to claim that liberals dehumanize Trump supporters. I could use the Shia-Sunni conflict and intolerance in the Muslim world to make the opposite claim.
Tolerance is a two-way street. When the Muslim world gets rid of the blasphemy laws, stops Sunni-Shia killings, and moderates are no longer irrelevant, I would expect the fear to dissipate. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Acts of Islamist terror in Western countries can be prevented only through good intelligence and police work, particularly in Muslim communities.'
This simply flies in the face of reality. That reality being, that since 1978 and the initial support of jihadis in Afghanistan to embarrass the Russians, giving them 'their Vietnam', the West has been alternately using and invading Muslim-majority countries. Until this fact is admitted and addressed, and these utterly corrosive wars wound down, all the intelligence and policing in the world won't help us - because our actions from Libya to Pakistan, create jihadis - or at least very angry people using that route to express violence - faster than we can destroy them. Far faster. AS if an antibiotic, instead of defeating an infection, merely exacerbated it. Very, very largely we have only ourselves to blame.
Not that this is welcome news anywhere. But the truth is having a bad time all over, lately. Read more
