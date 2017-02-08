6

Новый антисемитизм

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Те, кто рассказывал нам, будто ислам, а не просто революционный исламизм, является смертельной угрозой для западной цивилизации, могут теперь почувствовать удовлетворение: с ними согласны президент США и его основные советники. Как выразился в «Твиттере» генерал Майк Флинн, советник Дональда Трампа по вопросам национальной безопасности: «Страх перед мусульманами рационален». Стивен Бэннон, бывший исполнительный председатель издания «альтернативных правых» Breitbart News, а сейчас директор по политической стратегии при Трампе и член Совета национальной безопасности США, утверждает, что «иудейско-христианский» Запад ведёт глобальную войну с исламом.

Трамп пообещал поставить «Америку на первое место», позаимствовав этот лозунг у американских изоляционистов 1930-х годов. Их самым знаменитым представителем был лётчик Чарльз Линдберг, известный антисемит, обвинявший евреев и либералов в том, что они втянули США в войну с Гитлером – человеком, которым он восхищался. Линдберг считал, что «мы сможем жить в мире и безопасности лишь до тех пор,… пока мы защищаемся от атак иностранных армий и от размывания иностранными расами».

Итак, у лозунга «Америка на первом месте» расизм в ДНК. Но являются ли взгляды на ислам, которые сейчас утвердились в Белом доме, в чём-то похожими на антисемитизм 1930-х годов? Может быть, Бэннон, Флинн и Трамп просто обновили старые предрассудки, заменив одних семитов другими?

Не исключено, что даже и не заменили. Поразительно странным выглядело то, что Трамп не стал упоминать евреев и антисемитизм в своём заявлении в день памяти жертв Холокоста. И не прошло незамеченным сделанное им во время избирательной кампании предостережение против известных евреев, в том числе Джорджа Сороса, которые были объявлены частью глобального заговора с целью ослабить Америку.

Тем не менее, есть очевидная разница между 1930-ми годами и нашим временем. Тогда не было революционного движения евреев, совершающих ужасающие злодеяния во имя веры. И тогда не было стран с еврейским большинством, враждебно настроенных в отношении Запада.

Тем не менее, сходство между антисемитизмом тогда и сейчас бросается в глаза. Одним из пугающих симптомов является использование биологического языка при описании врага. Гитлер называл евреев токсичными «расовыми микробами». Заголовок одного из широко распространявших нацистских памфлетов гласил: «Еврей как мировой паразит». Фрэнк Гаффни, влиятельная фигура среди окружающих Трампа этнических националистов, называет мусульман «термитами», которые «выхолащивают структуру гражданского общества и других институтов».

Когда о людях начинают гов��рить как о паразитах, микробах или вредных термитах, далее должен последовать вывод, что их надо уничтожать ради защиты общественного здоровья.

Впрочем, можно найти ещё одно отличие между преследованием евреев и современной враждебностью к мусульманам. Довоенный антисемитизм был направлен не просто на верующих евреев, но и (или даже в первую очередь) на ассимилировавшихся евреев, которых было уже не так-то просто отличить от остальных. Антимусульманские предрассудки выглядят менее расовыми, они больше касаются культурных и религиозных различий.

Но даже это отличие, возможно, является больше поверхностным, чем реальным. Антисемиты XIX и XX века считали, что еврей – это всегда еврей, и не важно, во что он или она верят, какую веру исповедуют; при этом евреи будут всегда лояльны своим соплеменникам. Иудаизм воспринимался не как духовная вера, а как политическая культура, которая по определению несовместима с западной цивилизацией и её институтами. Эта культура была в крови евреев, и ради её защиты они якобы всегда будут лгать неевреям.

Эти взгляды появились задолго до нацизма. Более того, именно они стали причиной, почему в 1814 году хорошо образованные авторы проекта первой конституции независимой Норвегии запретили евреям быть гражданами этой страны. Основанием для их исключения была защита принципов Просвещения: еврейская культура и верования стали бы неизбежно подрывать либеральную демократию в Норвегии.

Сегодня враги ислама часто используют именно этот аргумент: мусульмане лгут неверным. Их религия не духовная, а политическая. Они могут выглядеть умеренными, но это обман. Говоря словами Гаффни, мы должны опасаться «этой тайной, подспудной формы джихада».

Но даже если фундаментально страхи и предрассудки по поводу мусульманского и еврейского заговоров похожи, их последствия будут, видимо, сильно отличаться. Евреев, которых нацисты считали экзистенциальной угрозой Германии, можно было абсолютно безнаказанно преследовать, а затем и убивать в массовом порядке. Не считая нескольких маленьких отчаянных восстаний, у евреев не было никакой возможности простоять власти нацистов.

А вот брутальную жестокость революционного исламизма игнорировать невозможно. Исламистские теракты в западных странах можно предотвращать только с помощью качественной разведки и полицейской работы, особенно в мусульманских общинах. Но если отвергнуть и унизить всех мусульман, тогда ситуация с терроризмом станет намного хуже. И можно легко догадаться, как повлияет «глобальная война с исламом» на крайне взрывоопасную политическую ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке и в Африке.

В этом случае «столкновение цивилизаций», существующее лишь в голове у исламских террористов, а также их наиболее пламенных врагов, перестанет быть фантазией; оно может реально начаться.

Пока что не ясно, зажигают ли крестоносцы Трампа этот огонь, потому что не до конца понимают, что делают, или же они действительно жаждут большого пожара. Степень вопиющего невежества в этих кругах нельзя недооценивать. Но, наверное, не будет слишком циничным предположить, что идеологи Трампа действительно хотят крови. На исламистское насилие придётся отвечать законами о чрезвычайном положении, санкционируемыми государством пытками, ограничением гражданских прав или, если одним словом, – авторитаризмом.

Возможно, это именно то, чего хочет Трамп. Но, конечно, это не тот результат, которого бы хотело большинство американцев, включая и часть тех, кто голосовал за Трампа.