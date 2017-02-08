6

El nuevo antisemitismo

NUEVA YORK – Aquellos que nos vienen diciendo que el Islam, no sólo el islamismo revolucionario, es una amenaza letal para la civilización occidental ahora deberían sentirse satisfechos: el presidente de Estados Unidos, y sus principales asesores, coinciden con ellos. Según los mensajes por Twitter del asesor de Seguridad Nacional de Donald Trump, el general Mike Flynn, "El miedo a los musulmanes es racional". Stephen Bannon, el ex presidente ejecutivo del periódico de derecha Breitbart News, el principal estratega político de Trump y miembro del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional, ha dicho que el Occidente "judeocristiano" está involucrado en una guerra global con el Islam.

Trump ha prometido poner "a Estados Unidos primero", tomando prestado el slogan de los aislacionistas estadounidenses en los años 1930, cuyo portavoz más famoso, el aviador Charles Lindbergh, era un antisemita tristemente célebre que culpaba a los judíos y a los liberales de hacer que Estados Unidos entrara en una guerra contra Hitler, un hombre al que admiraba. Lindbergh creía que "Podemos tener paz y seguridad sólo… mientras nos resguardemos del ataque de los ejércitos extranjeros y del debilitamiento a causa de las razas extranjeras".

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

De modo que "Estados Unidos primero" tiene racismo en su AND. ¿Las opiniones referidas al Islam que hoy están arraigadas en la Casa Blanca son de alguna manera similares al antisemitismo de los años 1930? ¿Bannon, Flynn y Trump simplemente han actualizado viejos prejuicios y reemplazaron un grupo de semitas por otro?

Quizá ni siquiera fueron reemplazados. El hecho de que Trump no mencionara a los judíos o al antisemitismo en su discurso del Día de Conmemoración del Holocausto pareció claramente extraño. Y la advertencia de su campaña contra los judíos prominentes, como George Soros, a quienes acusó de ser parte de una conspiración global para minar a Estados Unidos, no pasó inadvertida.

Sin embargo, existen algunas diferencias obvias entre los años 1930 y nuestros tiempos. No hubo un movimiento revolucionario entre los judíos entonces, que cometiera atrocidades en nombre de su fe. Tampoco había estados con mayorías judías que fueran hostiles con Occidente.

Pero las similitudes entre el antisemitismo de entonces y el de hoy son notorias. Una señal escalofriante es el uso de lenguaje biológico en la percepción del enemigo. Hitler se refería a los judíos como "un germen racial" tóxico. El título de un panfleto nazi muy difundido era "El judío como parásito mundial". Frank Gaffney, una figura influyente en los círculos nacionalistas étnicos de Trump, calificó a los musulmanes de "termitas" que "ahuecan la estructura de la sociedad civil y otras instituciones".

Una vez que a los seres humanos se los categoriza como parásitos, gérmenes y termitas nocivos, la conclusión de que deben ser destruidos para defender la salud social no está demasiado lejos.

Sin embargo, puede haber otra diferencia entre la persecución de los judíos y la hostilidad contemporánea contra los musulmanes. El antisemitismo previo a la guerra estaba dirigido no sólo contra los judíos religiosos, sino también -y quizás especialmente- contra los judíos asimilados, que ya no eran fáciles de identificar de alguna manera como distintos-. El prejuicio contra los musulmanes parecería ser menos racial, y más cultural y religioso.

Pero inclusive esta diferencia podría ser más aparente que real. Los antisemitas del siglo XIX y XX suponían que un judío siempre era un judío, no importa lo que él o ella profesara creer. Los judíos siempre serían fieles a su propia especie. El judaísmo era visto no como una fe espiritual, sino como una cultura política, que por definición era incompatible con la civilización occidental y sus instituciones. Esta cultura estaba en la sangre de los judíos. Para defenderla, los judíos siempre les mentirían a los gentiles.

Estas opiniones fueron muy anteriores a los Nazis. En verdad, fueron las razones por las que los autores doctos de la primera constitución de la Noruega independiente, redactada en 1814, prohibieron que los judíos se convirtieran en ciudadanos. El motivo para la exclusión se basaba en una defensa de los principios de la Ilustración: la cultura y las creencias judías inevitablemente minarían la democracia liberal de Noruega.

Los enemigos del Islam de hoy suelen usar precisamente este argumento: los musulmanes les mientes a los infieles. Su religión no es espiritual, sino política. Pueden parecer moderados, pero eso es una mentira. Lo que debemos temer, según las palabras de Gaffney, es a "este tipo sigiloso y subversivo de yihad".

Pero aún si los miedos y prejuicios subyacentes sobre las conspiraciones musulmana y judía fueran similares, es probable que las consecuencias sean muy diferentes. Los judíos, que para los nazis planteaban una amenaza existencial a Alemania, podían ser perseguidos -y luego asesinados en masa- con total impunidad. Más allá de unas pocas rebeliones pequeñas y desesperadas, no había manera de que los judíos resistieran al poder nazi.

La violencia brutal del islamismo revolucionario, por otro lado, no se puede desestimar. Los actos de terror islamista en países occidentales sólo se pueden prevenir a través de un buen trabajo de inteligencia y policial, especialmente en las comunidades musulmanas. Pero si todos los musulmanes son antagonizados y humillados, el terrorismo se volverá muchísimo peor. Y es fácil imaginar cuál sería el efecto de una "guerra global contra el Islam" en la política sumamente inflamable de Oriente Medio y África.

En ese caso, el "choque de civilizaciones" que existe en la mente de los terroristas islamistas, así como algunos de sus enemigos más ardientes, ya no será una fantasía: podría en verdad suceder.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Si los cruzados de Trump están prendiendo fuegos sin saber lo que están haciendo, o si en verdad desean que se desate un gran incendio, todavía no resulta claro. La ignorancia burda no se puede subestimar en estos círculos. Pero quizá no sea demasiado cínico imaginar que los ideólogos de Trump efectivamente anhelan ver sangre. La violencia islamista será enfrentada con leyes de emergencia, tortura sancionada por el Estado y límites a los derechos civiles -en una palabra, autoritarismo.

Eso tal vez sea lo que quiere Trump. Pero ciertamente no es el resultado que anhelaría la mayoría de los norteamericanos, incluidos algunos de aquellos que votaron por él.