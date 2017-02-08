El nuevo antisemitismo

NUEVA YORK – Aquellos que nos vienen diciendo que el Islam, no sólo el islamismo revolucionario, es una amenaza letal para la civilización occidental ahora deberían sentirse satisfechos: el presidente de Estados Unidos, y sus principales asesores, coinciden con ellos. Según los mensajes por Twitter del asesor de Seguridad Nacional de Donald Trump, el general Mike Flynn, "El miedo a los musulmanes es racional". Stephen Bannon, el ex presidente ejecutivo del periódico de derecha Breitbart News, el principal estratega político de Trump y miembro del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional, ha dicho que el Occidente "judeocristiano" está involucrado en una guerra global con el Islam.
Trump ha prometido poner "a Estados Unidos primero", tomando prestado el slogan de los aislacionistas estadounidenses en los años 1930, cuyo portavoz más famoso, el aviador Charles Lindbergh, era un antisemita tristemente célebre que culpaba a los judíos y a los liberales de hacer que Estados Unidos entrara en una guerra contra Hitler, un hombre al que admiraba. Lindbergh creía que "Podemos tener paz y seguridad sólo… mientras nos resguardemos del ataque de los ejércitos extranjeros y del debilitamiento a causa de las razas extranjeras".
De modo que "Estados Unidos primero" tiene racismo en su AND. ¿Las opiniones referidas al Islam que hoy están arraigadas en la Casa Blanca son de alguna manera similares al antisemitismo de los años 1930? ¿Bannon, Flynn y Trump simplemente han actualizado viejos prejuicios y reemplazaron un grupo de semitas por otro?
Quizá ni siquiera fueron reemplazados. El hecho de que Trump no mencionara a los judíos o al antisemitismo en su discurso del Día de Conmemoración del Holocausto pareció claramente extraño. Y la advertencia de su campaña contra los judíos prominentes, como George Soros, a quienes acusó de ser parte de una conspiración global para minar a Estados Unidos, no pasó inadvertida.
Sin embargo, existen algunas diferencias obvias entre los años 1930 y nuestros tiempos. No hubo un movimiento revolucionario entre los judíos entonces, que cometiera atrocidades en nombre de su fe. Tampoco había estados con mayorías judías que fueran hostiles con Occidente.
Pero las similitudes entre el antisemitismo de entonces y el de hoy son notorias. Una señal escalofriante es el uso de lenguaje biológico en la percepción del enemigo. Hitler se refería a los judíos como "un germen racial" tóxico. El título de un panfleto nazi muy difundido era "El judío como parásito mundial". Frank Gaffney, una figura influyente en los círculos nacionalistas étnicos de Trump, calificó a los musulmanes de "termitas" que "ahuecan la estructura de la sociedad civil y otras instituciones".
Una vez que a los seres humanos se los categoriza como parásitos, gérmenes y termitas nocivos, la conclusión de que deben ser destruidos para defender la salud social no está demasiado lejos.
Sin embargo, puede haber otra diferencia entre la persecución de los judíos y la hostilidad contemporánea contra los musulmanes. El antisemitismo previo a la guerra estaba dirigido no sólo contra los judíos religiosos, sino también -y quizás especialmente- contra los judíos asimilados, que ya no eran fáciles de identificar de alguna manera como distintos-. El prejuicio contra los musulmanes parecería ser menos racial, y más cultural y religioso.
Pero inclusive esta diferencia podría ser más aparente que real. Los antisemitas del siglo XIX y XX suponían que un judío siempre era un judío, no importa lo que él o ella profesara creer. Los judíos siempre serían fieles a su propia especie. El judaísmo era visto no como una fe espiritual, sino como una cultura política, que por definición era incompatible con la civilización occidental y sus instituciones. Esta cultura estaba en la sangre de los judíos. Para defenderla, los judíos siempre les mentirían a los gentiles.
Estas opiniones fueron muy anteriores a los Nazis. En verdad, fueron las razones por las que los autores doctos de la primera constitución de la Noruega independiente, redactada en 1814, prohibieron que los judíos se convirtieran en ciudadanos. El motivo para la exclusión se basaba en una defensa de los principios de la Ilustración: la cultura y las creencias judías inevitablemente minarían la democracia liberal de Noruega.
Los enemigos del Islam de hoy suelen usar precisamente este argumento: los musulmanes les mientes a los infieles. Su religión no es espiritual, sino política. Pueden parecer moderados, pero eso es una mentira. Lo que debemos temer, según las palabras de Gaffney, es a "este tipo sigiloso y subversivo de yihad".
Pero aún si los miedos y prejuicios subyacentes sobre las conspiraciones musulmana y judía fueran similares, es probable que las consecuencias sean muy diferentes. Los judíos, que para los nazis planteaban una amenaza existencial a Alemania, podían ser perseguidos -y luego asesinados en masa- con total impunidad. Más allá de unas pocas rebeliones pequeñas y desesperadas, no había manera de que los judíos resistieran al poder nazi.
La violencia brutal del islamismo revolucionario, por otro lado, no se puede desestimar. Los actos de terror islamista en países occidentales sólo se pueden prevenir a través de un buen trabajo de inteligencia y policial, especialmente en las comunidades musulmanas. Pero si todos los musulmanes son antagonizados y humillados, el terrorismo se volverá muchísimo peor. Y es fácil imaginar cuál sería el efecto de una "guerra global contra el Islam" en la política sumamente inflamable de Oriente Medio y África.
En ese caso, el "choque de civilizaciones" que existe en la mente de los terroristas islamistas, así como algunos de sus enemigos más ardientes, ya no será una fantasía: podría en verdad suceder.
Si los cruzados de Trump están prendiendo fuegos sin saber lo que están haciendo, o si en verdad desean que se desate un gran incendio, todavía no resulta claro. La ignorancia burda no se puede subestimar en estos círculos. Pero quizá no sea demasiado cínico imaginar que los ideólogos de Trump efectivamente anhelan ver sangre. La violencia islamista será enfrentada con leyes de emergencia, tortura sancionada por el Estado y límites a los derechos civiles -en una palabra, autoritarismo.
Eso tal vez sea lo que quiere Trump. Pero ciertamente no es el resultado que anhelaría la mayoría de los norteamericanos, incluidos algunos de aquellos que votaron por él.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (6)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented John Landrum
In commenting on a writing that comes directly from the Faculty Lounge, it is often hard to decide where to begin. This is one of those pieces. It reminds me of Samuel Johnson’s statement, “He is not only dull himself; he is the cause of dullness in others." It is almost impossible not to acknowledge that modern Western Civilization is at war with Radical Islam. The facts do not lie on this account – since 9.11.2001 there have been 30,277 deadly Islamic Terror attacks worldwide. In 2016 alone, there were 2,476 Islamic Terror attacks in 61 countries that killed 21,239 people and injured 26,677 more. It is hardly “islamophobic” (a typical leftist insult) to be vigilant in our countries’ defenses and judicious in who is allowed entry to the USA. Sadly, we are in Samuel Huntington’s “Clash of Civilizations” with Radical Islam and this war will continue until Islam reforms itself. Similarly taking precautions in allowing migrants to come to the USA from failed states – Syria, Somalia, Libya, Yemen and even Iraq – is not prejudice. It is required since there are no official, functioning state mechanisms to verify who these people really are who they claim to be. “Intelligence and police work” in Muslim communities in the US will certainly not stop Islamic Terror. It will take interdiction of radical cells worldwide, surveillance both inside and outside the US and the conduct of an unconventional war to destroy the will of Radical Islam. And finally, the author has taken a step into his own “Twilight Zone” by claiming that the Trump Administration wants to see blood and that it will sanction torture and limitations of civil rights. Mr. Buruma needs to spend a little more time outside the Faculty Lounge and join the rest of us in the real world.
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ian Buruma maintains that Islamophobia in the West is old wine in new bottles - a remake of anti-Semitism. It's doubtful whether Jews would appreciate any racial or religious hatred be compared to anti-Semitism, because of its unique nature in history - the Holocaust.
The author sees Trump's Islamophobia as a leaf out of the Nazi playbook in the 1930s, only with a different target. Trump had vowed to bar Muslims from entering the US, following the San Bernardino shootings in December 2015. Though seen as lynch mob politics, Trump translated words into action and signed an executive order days after he took office, backed by dubious figures in his entourage. While Michael Flynn claims that “fear of Muslims is rational,” Steve Bannon is convinced that the “Judeo-Christian” world "is engaged in a global war with Islam." Frank Gaffney sees Muslims as “termites,” who “hollow out the structure of the civil society and other institutions.”
The choice of Trump's noxious slogan "America First," didn't seem to raise hackles among Jews in the US and in Israel. The slogan was the name of the isolationist, defeatist, anti-Semitic national organisation that urged the US to appease Adolf Hitler. Its spokesman, the prominent aviator, Charles Lindbergh, was notoriously pro-German and an anti-Semite. He blamed the Jews for dragging the US into war with the Nazis. His racial ideology - “we guard ourselves against attack by foreign armies and dilution by foreign races” - speaks for and to many white Americans.
The author says even though Bannon, Flynn and Trump are Islamophobes, their prejudices against Jews still persist. It doesn't help that Trump's daughter is married to an Orthodox Jew. That Jared Kushner has let his father-in-law omit "Jews or anti-Semitism in his statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day" shows Bannon and Flynn have Trump's ear. During his campaign Trump spread conspiracy theories about wealthy, international Jewish bankers plotting to destroy America and taking over the world. They were alleged to bribe politicians with their wealth or dominate through the powerful media they own. Yet it didn't hurt his relationship with Jewish donors, like Sheldon Adelson and supporters in Israel.
The author believes there may be "another difference, however, between the persecution of Jews and contemporary hostility to Muslims. Prewar anti-Semitism was directed not just at religious Jews, but also – and perhaps especially – at assimilated Jews, who were no longer easy to identify in any way as distinct. Prejudice against Muslims would appear to be less racial, and more cultural and religious." But Trump's ban doesn't affect Muslims with deep pockets, and those from countries where his business has vested interests.
Trump's Islamophobia has little in common with the history of anti-Semitism in Europe that the author points out. He has no qualms about adopting Muslim "conspiracies" spread by "enemies of Islam" for political gains. As Trump's agenda during the campaign was long on promises and short on substance, he needs to show his voters that he is making good on his pleges. But he can only focus on issues he can deal with, like stoking fear, imposing the Muslim ban, and scraping America's agreements with foreign allies. It is more difficult to deliver when it comes to turning the clock back, creating jobs and boosting growth.
Even though Islamist terrorism poses a huge threat to the international community, Trump’s Islamophobia is a problem for everybody. It undermines every attempt to build trust between the West and the Muslim world. His "global war on Islam" would alienate many Muslims who should help fight Islamist extremism. There is fear that Trump's advisors, who out of "crass ignorance" and belligerence might delve into "emergency laws, state-sanctioned torture, and limits on civil rights" to establish an authoritarian regime. "This might be what Trump wants. But it certainly is not the outcome that most Americans, including some of those who voted for him, would wish for." Indeed, Trump is a lesson for his voters to learn. Read more
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Trump is actually Narcissism at its best, this is the same creed that must follow its followers till they become irrelevant. Imagine how diabolical this can be that America, which is the safest place on earth could be converted to a fortress for conducting imaginary wars that would satisfy the constituency that voted for him and who were duped into believing that America is unsafe. Read more
Comment Commented Brian T
I would question how much genuinely anti-Semitic Trump really could be, given that he has a Jewish son-in-law (and "special advisor") whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors. That said, I really don't get anti-Semitism as a concept. If you look at what Askenazi Jews in particular have contributed to the USA, well, these are people you want on your side when things get tough. Without them, you wouldn't have Wall Street, the nuclear bomb, or Hollywood. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
"America first" is not racist. You use strawman arguments and innuendo to fill in a bigoted analysis. I could use the "Trumpanzee" usage to claim that liberals dehumanize Trump supporters. I could use the Shia-Sunni conflict and intolerance in the Muslim world to make the opposite claim.
Tolerance is a two-way street. When the Muslim world gets rid of the blasphemy laws, stops Sunni-Shia killings, and moderates are no longer irrelevant, I would expect the fear to dissipate. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Acts of Islamist terror in Western countries can be prevented only through good intelligence and police work, particularly in Muslim communities.'
This simply flies in the face of reality. That reality being, that since 1978 and the initial support of jihadis in Afghanistan to embarrass the Russians, giving them 'their Vietnam', the West has been alternately using and invading Muslim-majority countries. Until this fact is admitted and addressed, and these utterly corrosive wars wound down, all the intelligence and policing in the world won't help us - because our actions from Libya to Pakistan, create jihadis - or at least very angry people using that route to express violence - faster than we can destroy them. Far faster. AS if an antibiotic, instead of defeating an infection, merely exacerbated it. Very, very largely we have only ourselves to blame.
Not that this is welcome news anywhere. But the truth is having a bad time all over, lately. Read more
Featured
Trump’s Chaos Theory of Government
Jacek Rostowski sees a much larger agenda than just nationalist politics driving the Trump administration.
Why Millennials Will Reject Trump
Jeffrey D. Sachs explains why the generational divide in US politics will not disappear as the young age.
The End of Trump’s Market Honeymoon
Nouriel Roubini expects the current equity-price rally to end as the new administration's economic policies take shape.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Minxin Pei
[Listen to the podcast here.] Minxin Pei, author of China’s Crony Capitalism, discusses corruption, China’s global role, and China-India relations with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Co-Chairman, Anatole Kaletsky, François Bougon of Le Monde, and Sidin Vadukut from Mint.