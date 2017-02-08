6

新反犹主义

纽约—有人对我们说，伊斯兰教——不仅是极端伊斯兰教——是西方文明的威胁。现在，这些人应该感到满足：美国总统及其主要顾问和他们站在了一起。特朗普的国家安全顾问麦克·弗林（Mike Flynn）将军发推特说：“穆斯林恐慌是理性的。”极右翼媒体布莱巴特新闻（Breitbart News）前执行主席、特朗普的首席政治策略师、国家安全委员会成员史蒂芬·班农（Stephen Bannon）表示，“犹太-基督教”的西方正在和伊斯兰教打一场全球战争。

特朗普承诺“美国第一”，这句话来自20世纪30年代美国孤立主义口号，其做著名的鼓吹者是查尔斯·林白（Charles Lindbergh）。林白是一名飞行员，以反犹太人闻名于世，他指责犹太人和自由派让美国卷入了与希特勒的战争，而希特勒是他的偶像。林白认为，“要想保持和平与安全……就必须抵抗外国军队的攻击和外国人种的稀释。”

因此，“美国第一”骨子里是种族主义。白宫目前对伊斯兰教的态度与20世纪30年代的反犹主义有相似之处吗？班农、弗林和特朗普只是将旧偏见翻新，用反穆代替了反犹吗？

也许连代替都没有。特朗普在大屠杀纪念日的讲话中根本没有提到犹太人或反犹主义，此乃咄咄怪事。他在选战中发出了针对著名犹太人士的警告，比如乔治·索罗斯（George Soros，据说他是全球反美阴谋的一部分），这也引起了注意。

但是，20世纪30年代和现时代仍有一些显著的不同点。当时，犹太人没有发动革命运动，没有打着信仰的旗号实施暴行，也没有犹太人占多数的国家敌视西方。

但当时的反犹主义和现在的相似之处也显而易见。一个令人毛骨悚然的特点是用生物学语言来描述对敌人的认知。希特勒说犹太人是有毒的“种族细菌”。一份广为传播的纳粹宣传册以《犹太人是世界的寄生虫》（The Jew as World Parasite）为名。在特朗普的种族民族主义圈子里影响甚巨的弗兰克·戈夫尼（Frank Gaffney）穆斯林是“白蚁”，他们“掏空公民社会和其他制度的骨架。”

一旦人类被归类为白蚁、细菌或有毒的寄生虫，那么“必须消灭他们来捍卫社会的健康”的结论也距离不远了。

但是，对犹太人的感觉和现时代对穆斯林的敌意之间也许还有另一个区别。战前反犹主义不仅针对犹太教，也针对——也许程度更甚——归化的犹太人，他们不再能够轻易地划清界限。针对穆斯林的偏见也种族色彩更淡，而文化和宗教色彩更浓。

但即便是这一区别，也再明显不过了。十九和二十世纪的反犹主义认为犹太人永远是犹太人，不管其职业和信仰为何。犹太人永远忠于自己的族类。犹太教不被视为一种精神信仰，而被视为一种政治文化，并且顾名思义与西方文明及其制度不相容。这一文化深入犹太人的血脉。要捍卫它，犹太人随时准备欺骗异教徒。

这些观念在纳粹出现之前很久就已经存在。事实上，正是出于这一原因，了解情况的挪威独立后第一份宪法（起草于1814年）的作者们禁止犹太人成为挪威公民。排斥犹太人的借口是启蒙运动原则：犹太文化和信仰必定会影响到挪威的自由民主。

今天，伊斯兰教的敌人们常常援引同样的观点：穆斯林欺骗异教徒。他们的宗教不是精神性的，而是政治性的。他们也许看上去很温和，但这是个谎言。用戈夫尼的话说，我们必须担忧的是“这种鬼鬼祟祟地暗中搞破坏的圣战。”

但即便作为穆斯林和犹太人阴谋论的基础的恐慌和偏见是相似的，其结果也可能截然不同。纳粹说犹太人是德国的生存威胁，破坏——随后演变为大规模屠杀——犹太人完全不受惩罚。除了零星的小规模起义，犹太人根本无法抵抗纳粹力量。

另一方面，激进伊斯兰教的野蛮暴力不容否认。伊斯兰教在西方国家的恐怖行动只能通过好情报和警察来预防，特别是在穆斯林社区。但如果所有穆斯林都心怀仇恨和敌意，那么恐怖主义将大大恶化。而“打击伊斯兰教的全球战争”对于中东和非洲一点就爆的政治意味着什么也就不言而喻了。

果真如此的话，存在于伊斯兰恐怖分子及其最热中的敌人思维中的“文明的冲突”将不再是一个幻想；而可能成为现实。

特朗普的十字军在放火的时候是否知道自己在做什么、是否真的想要点燃一场燎原大火仍是个未知。不可低估这些圈子的无知。但认为特朗普的同志们就是想看到流血也算不上犬儒主义。伊斯兰教暴力将遇上紧急情况法、国家批准的酷刑和民事权利限制——换句话说，就是遇上极权主义。

这也许是特朗普想要的。但这显然不是大部分美国人——包括一些选他当总统的人——想要的。