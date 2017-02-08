纽约—有人对我们说，伊斯兰教——不仅是极端伊斯兰教——是西方文明的威胁。现在，这些人应该感到满足：美国总统及其主要顾问和他们站在了一起。特朗普的国家安全顾问麦克·弗林（Mike Flynn）将军发推特说：“穆斯林恐慌是理性的。”极右翼媒体布莱巴特新闻（Breitbart News）前执行主席、特朗普的首席政治策略师、国家安全委员会成员史蒂芬·班农（Stephen Bannon）表示，“犹太-基督教”的西方正在和伊斯兰教打一场全球战争。
特朗普承诺“美国第一”，这句话来自20世纪30年代美国孤立主义口号，其做著名的鼓吹者是查尔斯·林白（Charles Lindbergh）。林白是一名飞行员，以反犹太人闻名于世，他指责犹太人和自由派让美国卷入了与希特勒的战争，而希特勒是他的偶像。林白认为，“要想保持和平与安全……就必须抵抗外国军队的攻击和外国人种的稀释。”
因此，“美国第一”骨子里是种族主义。白宫目前对伊斯兰教的态度与20世纪30年代的反犹主义有相似之处吗？班农、弗林和特朗普只是将旧偏见翻新，用反穆代替了反犹吗？
也许连代替都没有。特朗普在大屠杀纪念日的讲话中根本没有提到犹太人或反犹主义，此乃咄咄怪事。他在选战中发出了针对著名犹太人士的警告，比如乔治·索罗斯（George Soros，据说他是全球反美阴谋的一部分），这也引起了注意。
但是，20世纪30年代和现时代仍有一些显著的不同点。当时，犹太人没有发动革命运动，没有打着信仰的旗号实施暴行，也没有犹太人占多数的国家敌视西方。
但当时的反犹主义和现在的相似之处也显而易见。一个令人毛骨悚然的特点是用生物学语言来描述对敌人的认知。希特勒说犹太人是有毒的“种族细菌”。一份广为传播的纳粹宣传册以《犹太人是世界的寄生虫》（The Jew as World Parasite）为名。在特朗普的种族民族主义圈子里影响甚巨的弗兰克·戈夫尼（Frank Gaffney）说穆斯林是“白蚁”，他们“掏空公民社会和其他制度的骨架。”
一旦人类被归类为白蚁、细菌或有毒的寄生虫，那么“必须消灭他们来捍卫社会的健康”的结论也距离不远了。
但是，对犹太人的感觉和现时代对穆斯林的敌意之间也许还有另一个区别。战前反犹主义不仅针对犹太教，也针对——也许程度更甚——归化的犹太人，他们不再能够轻易地划清界限。针对穆斯林的偏见也种族色彩更淡，而文化和宗教色彩更浓。
但即便是这一区别，也再明显不过了。十九和二十世纪的反犹主义认为犹太人永远是犹太人，不管其职业和信仰为何。犹太人永远忠于自己的族类。犹太教不被视为一种精神信仰，而被视为一种政治文化，并且顾名思义与西方文明及其制度不相容。这一文化深入犹太人的血脉。要捍卫它，犹太人随时准备欺骗异教徒。
这些观念在纳粹出现之前很久就已经存在。事实上，正是出于这一原因，了解情况的挪威独立后第一份宪法（起草于1814年）的作者们禁止犹太人成为挪威公民。排斥犹太人的借口是启蒙运动原则：犹太文化和信仰必定会影响到挪威的自由民主。
今天，伊斯兰教的敌人们常常援引同样的观点：穆斯林欺骗异教徒。他们的宗教不是精神性的，而是政治性的。他们也许看上去很温和，但这是个谎言。用戈夫尼的话说，我们必须担忧的是“这种鬼鬼祟祟地暗中搞破坏的圣战。”
但即便作为穆斯林和犹太人阴谋论的基础的恐慌和偏见是相似的，其结果也可能截然不同。纳粹说犹太人是德国的生存威胁，破坏——随后演变为大规模屠杀——犹太人完全不受惩罚。除了零星的小规模起义，犹太人根本无法抵抗纳粹力量。
另一方面，激进伊斯兰教的野蛮暴力不容否认。伊斯兰教在西方国家的恐怖行动只能通过好情报和警察来预防，特别是在穆斯林社区。但如果所有穆斯林都心怀仇恨和敌意，那么恐怖主义将大大恶化。而“打击伊斯兰教的全球战争”对于中东和非洲一点就爆的政治意味着什么也就不言而喻了。
果真如此的话，存在于伊斯兰恐怖分子及其最热中的敌人思维中的“文明的冲突”将不再是一个幻想；而可能成为现实。
特朗普的十字军在放火的时候是否知道自己在做什么、是否真的想要点燃一场燎原大火仍是个未知。不可低估这些圈子的无知。但认为特朗普的同志们就是想看到流血也算不上犬儒主义。伊斯兰教暴力将遇上紧急情况法、国家批准的酷刑和民事权利限制——换句话说，就是遇上极权主义。
这也许是特朗普想要的。但这显然不是大部分美国人——包括一些选他当总统的人——想要的。
leland adkins
Look at the History of Islam . Define "theocracy"..consider the thinking of today's average Muslim ? Why anyone in their right mind not think and see Islam as a potential threat ? Separation of Church and State ? Not in Islam..square that with Liberal immigration beliefs...and for the clincher , research "revenge" in the Koran . Read more
vivek iyer
Is it possible to get an article published on a respectable website in which every paragraph contains an obvious and stupid lie?
Let us see-
1) Do POTUS and his main adviser agree that Islamism is a lethal threat to the US? No. Only 2 advisers can be quoted as suggesting any such thing. POTUS doesn't regard the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a 'lethal threat' even though he is the head of a party called the 'Muslim League'. Tillerson is against the 'Muslim Brotherhood' but so is the King of Saudi Arabia and the President of Egypt.
2) The slogan 'America first' was used first by Woodrow Wilson, recycled by Harding for his ideology of 'Americanism' and also used FDR's first two term Vice President.
Incidentally, Lindbergh volunteered to serve in WW2.
3) America was an explicitly racist country but 'America First' wasn't explicitly racist. Wilson threw Black people out of Federal jobs but that had nothing to do with his promise to keep America out of the war. FDR didn't fight Jim Crow. He wasn't an anti-Semite- he condemned Kristallnacht- but he didn't let in Jewish refugees either.
Bannon, Flynn and Trump haven't 'updated old prejudices'. They have not 'replaced one set of Semites with another'. Buruma may think all radical Jihadists speak a Semitic language. He is wrong.
4) Buruma hints that Trump is an anti-Semite. Yet his daughter is Jewish and her husband is very close to the President. Is Buruma pulling our leg?
5) Of course he is! Buruma is writing comedy- 'Still, there are some obvious differences between the 1930s and our time. There was no revolutionary movement among Jews then, committing atrocities in the name of their faith. Nor were there any states with Jewish majorities that were hostile to the West.' Zionism existed in the 1930's. Some Zionists were accused of 'atrocities'. Zionism still exist. Israel is a Zionist state. Some people accuse it of atrocities.
What about Buruma's suggestion that there are now 'Jewish majority states hostile to the West.'? Israel is a Jewish majority State. It is not hostile at all to the West. Are there any other Jewish Majority States? Nope. None at all.
6) Buruma mentions Frank Gaffney, a neo-con who got his start under Scoop Jackson & Richard Perle. He held office under Reagan. It was Ted Cruz, not Trump, who said he'd name Gaffney as a National Security Adviser.
7) In the remainder of this article, Buruma rehearses the sorry history of European anti-Semitism but fails to explain why the US from the Thirties onward cultivated strong ties with Muslim leaders and failed to discriminate against Muslim immigrants. It was only after the Iranian revolution- more particularly after it became clear that it couldn't be reversed by a proxy war featuring the lunatic Saddam- that some ne0-cons, like Gaffney, went off the deep end. No doubt, astute lobbying by Likudniks prepared the ground but it was 9/11 which was the game changer.
Buruma's equation of anti-ISIS type fear and hatred with anti-Semitism is based on his bizarre notion that 'Jewish majority nations are hostile to the West' and committing atrocities against us. Was this something he picked up at the University of Leiden? Or did he read it in a Manga when he was studying in Japan?
Perhaps, the simplest explanation is the best one- this is an elaborate leg-pull which appeals to the inscrutable Nippono-Dutch sense of humour. Read more
Procyon Mukherjee
Trump is actually Narcissism at its best, this is the same creed that must follow its followers till they become irrelevant. Imagine how diabolical this can be that America, which is the safest place on earth could be converted to a fortress for conducting imaginary wars that would satisfy the constituency that voted for him and who were duped into believing that America is unsafe. Read more
Brian T
I would question how much genuinely anti-Semitic Trump really could be, given that he has a Jewish son-in-law (and "special advisor") whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors. That said, I really don't get anti-Semitism as a concept. If you look at what Askenazi Jews in particular have contributed to the USA, well, these are people you want on your side when things get tough. Without them, you wouldn't have Wall Street, the nuclear bomb, or Hollywood. Read more
Rick Puglisi
"America first" is not racist. You use strawman arguments and innuendo to fill in a bigoted analysis. I could use the "Trumpanzee" usage to claim that liberals dehumanize Trump supporters. I could use the Shia-Sunni conflict and intolerance in the Muslim world to make the opposite claim.
Tolerance is a two-way street. When the Muslim world gets rid of the blasphemy laws, stops Sunni-Shia killings, and moderates are no longer irrelevant, I would expect the fear to dissipate. Read more
Odyssios Redux
'Acts of Islamist terror in Western countries can be prevented only through good intelligence and police work, particularly in Muslim communities.'
This simply flies in the face of reality. That reality being, that since 1978 and the initial support of jihadis in Afghanistan to embarrass the Russians, giving them 'their Vietnam', the West has been alternately using and invading Muslim-majority countries. Until this fact is admitted and addressed, and these utterly corrosive wars wound down, all the intelligence and policing in the world won't help us - because our actions from Libya to Pakistan, create jihadis - or at least very angry people using that route to express violence - faster than we can destroy them. Far faster. AS if an antibiotic, instead of defeating an infection, merely exacerbated it. Very, very largely we have only ourselves to blame.
Not that this is welcome news anywhere. But the truth is having a bad time all over, lately. Read more
