6

Nový antisemitizmus

NEW YORK – Ti, kdo nám říkají, že islám, nejen revoluční islamizmus, je smrtelným ohrožením západní civilizace, by teď měli pociťovat zadostiučinění: souhlasí s nimi prezident Spojených států a jeho hlavní poradci. Vystiženo tvítovanými slovy poradce Donalda Trumpa pro národní bezpečnost, generála Mikea Flynna: „Strach z muslimů je racionální.“ Stephen Bannon, bývalý výkonný předseda alternativně pravicového webu Breitbart News, který působí jako Trumpův hlavní politický stratég a člen Národní bezpečnostní rady, prohlásil, že „židovskokřesťanský“ Západ je zapojen do globální války s islámem.

Trump slíbil, že bude klást „Ameriku na první místo“, k čemuž si vypůjčil heslo amerických izolacionistů 30. let 20. století, jejichž známý mluvčí, letec Charles Lindbergh, byl nechvalně proslulý antisemita, který obviňoval Židy a liberály, že zatáhli USA do války proti Hitlerovi, muži, jehož obdivoval. Lindbergh byl přesvědčen, že „můžeme mít mír a bezpečnost, jedině… pokud se budeme mít na pozoru před útokem cizích armád a před rozředěním cizími rasami“.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

„Amerika na prvním místě“ má tedy rasizmus v genech. Podobají se něčím názory týkající se islámu, které se v současnosti uchytily v Bílém domě, antisemitizmu 30. let? Aktualizovali prostě Bannon, Flynn a Trump staré předsudky, v nichž jednu semitskou skupinu nahradili za jinou?

K nahrazení možná ani nedošlo. Trumpovo opomenutí zmínit v projevu ke Dni památky obětí holocaustu Židy či antisemitizmus působilo velice podivně. Pozornosti neuniklo ani varování jeho kampaně před prominentními Židy, jako je George Soros, kteří jsou údajně součástí světového spiknutí s cílem oslabit Ameriku.

Přesto jsou mezi 30. lety a naší dobou zřetelné odlišnosti. Mezi Židy tehdy neexistovalo žádné revoluční hnutí, které by ve jménu jejich víry páchalo zvěrstva. Neexistovaly ani státy s židovskou většinou, které by byly vůči Západu nepřátelské.

Nicméně podobnost některých rysů tehdejšího a dnešního antisemitizmu bije do očí. Jeden takový rys, který spojitost mrazivě prozrazuje, je vnímání nepřítele pomocí jazyka biologie. Hitler mluvil o Židech jako o „rasových bacilech“. Jeden široce rozšířený nacistický pamflet nesl název „Žid jako světový parazit“. Frank Gaffney, vlivná osoba v Trumpových etnicky nacionalistických kruzích, hovořil o muslimech jako o „termitech“, kteří „vydlabávají stavbu občanské společnosti a dalších institucí“.

Jakmile se lidské bytosti zatřídí jako paraziti, choroboplodné organizmy či pustošiví termiti, není daleko k úsudku, že k ochraně zdraví společnosti je nezbytné je zničit.

Možná je tu ale jiný rozdíl mezi pronásledováním Židů a současnými projevy nepřátelství vůči muslimům. Předválečný antisemitizmus se nezaměřoval jen na zbožné Židy, ale také – a snad především – na ty asimilované, jejichž odlišnost už nebylo nikterak snadné rozpoznat. Předsudky vůči muslimům se zdají méně rasově a více kulturně a nábožensky založené.

Ale i tento rozdíl může být spíš zdánlivý než skutečný. Antisemité devatenáctého a dvacátého století vycházeli z předpokladu, že Žid zůstane navždy Židem, bez ohledu na to, k jaké víře se hlásí. Židé byli podle nich vždy věrní svým bližním. Judaizmus se nepovažoval za duchovní víru, ale za politickou kulturu, z podstaty neslučitelnou se západní civilizací a jejími institucemi. Onu kulturu měli Židé v krvi. Na její obranu měli Nežidům vždy lhát.

Tyto názory dávno předcházely příchodu nacistů. Ostatně byly důvodem, proč vzdělaní autoři první ústavy nezávislého Norska, sepsané v roce 1814, upřeli Židům právo stát se občanem. Argumentace pro vyloučení se opírala o obranu zásad osvícenství: židovská kultura a názory měly norskou liberální demokracii nevyhnutelně podrývat.

Dnešní nepřátelé islámu často používají právě takový argument: muslimové nevěřícím lžou. Jejich náboženství není duchovní, ale politické. Mohou působit umírněně, ale je to přetvářka. Musíme se obávat, řečeno Gaffneyho slovy, „této kradmé, podvratné podoby džihádu“.

Avšak navzdory podobnosti hlubokých vrstev strachu a předsudků ve vztahu k muslimským a židovským konspiracím, budou důsledky patrně naprosto rozdílné. Židy, obviněné nacisty, že jsou pro Německo existenční hrozbou, bylo možné naprosto beztrestně pronásledovat – a později masově vraždit. Kromě několika malých a zoufalých vzpour neměli Židé šanci nacistické moci vzdorovat.

Naproti tomu brutální násilí revolučního islamizmu nelze přehlédnout. Projevům islamistického teroru v západních zemích lze předejít jedině dobrou zpravodajskou a policejní prací, zejména v muslimských komunitách. Pokud si ale ze všech muslimů uděláme nepřátele a budeme je ponižovat, terorizmus bude ještě mnohem horší. A lze snadno odhadnout, co „globální válka proti islámu“ vyvolá v mimořádně výbušné politice na Blízkém východě a v Africe.

„Střet civilizací“ probíhající v představách islamistických teroristů, jakož i části jejich nejzarputilejších nepřátel, by v takovém případě nebyl už jen smyšlenkou a skutečně by nastal.

Jestli Trumpovi křižáci zapalují ohně, aniž by tak docela věděli, co činí, anebo jestli by si snad skutečně přáli vzplanutí, není dosud jasné. Vliv hrubé nevědomosti nelze v těchto kruzích podcenit. Nejspíš ale není příliš cynické domnívat se, že Trumpovi ideologové opravdu chtějí vidět krev. Na islamistické násilí odpoví krizové zákony, státem povolené mučení a omezení občanských práv – jedním slovem autoritářství.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Možná že právě to Trump chce. Rozhodně to ale není výsledek, jaký by si přála většina Američanů, včetně části těch, kteří mu dali svůj hlas.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč