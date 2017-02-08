Nový antisemitizmus

NEW YORK – Ti, kdo nám říkají, že islám, nejen revoluční islamizmus, je smrtelným ohrožením západní civilizace, by teď měli pociťovat zadostiučinění: souhlasí s nimi prezident Spojených států a jeho hlavní poradci. Vystiženo tvítovanými slovy poradce Donalda Trumpa pro národní bezpečnost, generála Mikea Flynna: „Strach z muslimů je racionální.“ Stephen Bannon, bývalý výkonný předseda alternativně pravicového webu Breitbart News, který působí jako Trumpův hlavní politický stratég a člen Národní bezpečnostní rady, prohlásil, že „židovskokřesťanský“ Západ je zapojen do globální války s islámem.
Trump slíbil, že bude klást „Ameriku na první místo“, k čemuž si vypůjčil heslo amerických izolacionistů 30. let 20. století, jejichž známý mluvčí, letec Charles Lindbergh, byl nechvalně proslulý antisemita, který obviňoval Židy a liberály, že zatáhli USA do války proti Hitlerovi, muži, jehož obdivoval. Lindbergh byl přesvědčen, že „můžeme mít mír a bezpečnost, jedině… pokud se budeme mít na pozoru před útokem cizích armád a před rozředěním cizími rasami“.
„Amerika na prvním místě“ má tedy rasizmus v genech. Podobají se něčím názory týkající se islámu, které se v současnosti uchytily v Bílém domě, antisemitizmu 30. let? Aktualizovali prostě Bannon, Flynn a Trump staré předsudky, v nichž jednu semitskou skupinu nahradili za jinou?
K nahrazení možná ani nedošlo. Trumpovo opomenutí zmínit v projevu ke Dni památky obětí holocaustu Židy či antisemitizmus působilo velice podivně. Pozornosti neuniklo ani varování jeho kampaně před prominentními Židy, jako je George Soros, kteří jsou údajně součástí světového spiknutí s cílem oslabit Ameriku.
Přesto jsou mezi 30. lety a naší dobou zřetelné odlišnosti. Mezi Židy tehdy neexistovalo žádné revoluční hnutí, které by ve jménu jejich víry páchalo zvěrstva. Neexistovaly ani státy s židovskou většinou, které by byly vůči Západu nepřátelské.
Nicméně podobnost některých rysů tehdejšího a dnešního antisemitizmu bije do očí. Jeden takový rys, který spojitost mrazivě prozrazuje, je vnímání nepřítele pomocí jazyka biologie. Hitler mluvil o Židech jako o „rasových bacilech“. Jeden široce rozšířený nacistický pamflet nesl název „Žid jako světový parazit“. Frank Gaffney, vlivná osoba v Trumpových etnicky nacionalistických kruzích, hovořil o muslimech jako o „termitech“, kteří „vydlabávají stavbu občanské společnosti a dalších institucí“.
Jakmile se lidské bytosti zatřídí jako paraziti, choroboplodné organizmy či pustošiví termiti, není daleko k úsudku, že k ochraně zdraví společnosti je nezbytné je zničit.
Možná je tu ale jiný rozdíl mezi pronásledováním Židů a současnými projevy nepřátelství vůči muslimům. Předválečný antisemitizmus se nezaměřoval jen na zbožné Židy, ale také – a snad především – na ty asimilované, jejichž odlišnost už nebylo nikterak snadné rozpoznat. Předsudky vůči muslimům se zdají méně rasově a více kulturně a nábožensky založené.
Ale i tento rozdíl může být spíš zdánlivý než skutečný. Antisemité devatenáctého a dvacátého století vycházeli z předpokladu, že Žid zůstane navždy Židem, bez ohledu na to, k jaké víře se hlásí. Židé byli podle nich vždy věrní svým bližním. Judaizmus se nepovažoval za duchovní víru, ale za politickou kulturu, z podstaty neslučitelnou se západní civilizací a jejími institucemi. Onu kulturu měli Židé v krvi. Na její obranu měli Nežidům vždy lhát.
Tyto názory dávno předcházely příchodu nacistů. Ostatně byly důvodem, proč vzdělaní autoři první ústavy nezávislého Norska, sepsané v roce 1814, upřeli Židům právo stát se občanem. Argumentace pro vyloučení se opírala o obranu zásad osvícenství: židovská kultura a názory měly norskou liberální demokracii nevyhnutelně podrývat.
Dnešní nepřátelé islámu často používají právě takový argument: muslimové nevěřícím lžou. Jejich náboženství není duchovní, ale politické. Mohou působit umírněně, ale je to přetvářka. Musíme se obávat, řečeno Gaffneyho slovy, „této kradmé, podvratné podoby džihádu“.
Avšak navzdory podobnosti hlubokých vrstev strachu a předsudků ve vztahu k muslimským a židovským konspiracím, budou důsledky patrně naprosto rozdílné. Židy, obviněné nacisty, že jsou pro Německo existenční hrozbou, bylo možné naprosto beztrestně pronásledovat – a později masově vraždit. Kromě několika malých a zoufalých vzpour neměli Židé šanci nacistické moci vzdorovat.
Naproti tomu brutální násilí revolučního islamizmu nelze přehlédnout. Projevům islamistického teroru v západních zemích lze předejít jedině dobrou zpravodajskou a policejní prací, zejména v muslimských komunitách. Pokud si ale ze všech muslimů uděláme nepřátele a budeme je ponižovat, terorizmus bude ještě mnohem horší. A lze snadno odhadnout, co „globální válka proti islámu“ vyvolá v mimořádně výbušné politice na Blízkém východě a v Africe.
„Střet civilizací“ probíhající v představách islamistických teroristů, jakož i části jejich nejzarputilejších nepřátel, by v takovém případě nebyl už jen smyšlenkou a skutečně by nastal.
Jestli Trumpovi křižáci zapalují ohně, aniž by tak docela věděli, co činí, anebo jestli by si snad skutečně přáli vzplanutí, není dosud jasné. Vliv hrubé nevědomosti nelze v těchto kruzích podcenit. Nejspíš ale není příliš cynické domnívat se, že Trumpovi ideologové opravdu chtějí vidět krev. Na islamistické násilí odpoví krizové zákony, státem povolené mučení a omezení občanských práv – jedním slovem autoritářství.
Možná že právě to Trump chce. Rozhodně to ale není výsledek, jaký by si přála většina Američanů, včetně části těch, kteří mu dali svůj hlas.
Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč
Comment Commented leland adkins
Look at the History of Islam . Define "theocracy"..consider the thinking of today's average Muslim ? Why anyone in their right mind not think and see Islam as a potential threat ? Separation of Church and State ? Not in Islam..square that with Liberal immigration beliefs...and for the clincher , research "revenge" in the Koran . Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Is it possible to get an article published on a respectable website in which every paragraph contains an obvious and stupid lie?
Let us see-
1) Do POTUS and his main adviser agree that Islamism is a lethal threat to the US? No. Only 2 advisers can be quoted as suggesting any such thing. POTUS doesn't regard the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a 'lethal threat' even though he is the head of a party called the 'Muslim League'. Tillerson is against the 'Muslim Brotherhood' but so is the King of Saudi Arabia and the President of Egypt.
2) The slogan 'America first' was used first by Woodrow Wilson, recycled by Harding for his ideology of 'Americanism' and also used FDR's first two term Vice President.
Incidentally, Lindbergh volunteered to serve in WW2.
3) America was an explicitly racist country but 'America First' wasn't explicitly racist. Wilson threw Black people out of Federal jobs but that had nothing to do with his promise to keep America out of the war. FDR didn't fight Jim Crow. He wasn't an anti-Semite- he condemned Kristallnacht- but he didn't let in Jewish refugees either.
Bannon, Flynn and Trump haven't 'updated old prejudices'. They have not 'replaced one set of Semites with another'. Buruma may think all radical Jihadists speak a Semitic language. He is wrong.
4) Buruma hints that Trump is an anti-Semite. Yet his daughter is Jewish and her husband is very close to the President. Is Buruma pulling our leg?
5) Of course he is! Buruma is writing comedy- 'Still, there are some obvious differences between the 1930s and our time. There was no revolutionary movement among Jews then, committing atrocities in the name of their faith. Nor were there any states with Jewish majorities that were hostile to the West.' Zionism existed in the 1930's. Some Zionists were accused of 'atrocities'. Zionism still exist. Israel is a Zionist state. Some people accuse it of atrocities.
What about Buruma's suggestion that there are now 'Jewish majority states hostile to the West.'? Israel is a Jewish majority State. It is not hostile at all to the West. Are there any other Jewish Majority States? Nope. None at all.
6) Buruma mentions Frank Gaffney, a neo-con who got his start under Scoop Jackson & Richard Perle. He held office under Reagan. It was Ted Cruz, not Trump, who said he'd name Gaffney as a National Security Adviser.
7) In the remainder of this article, Buruma rehearses the sorry history of European anti-Semitism but fails to explain why the US from the Thirties onward cultivated strong ties with Muslim leaders and failed to discriminate against Muslim immigrants. It was only after the Iranian revolution- more particularly after it became clear that it couldn't be reversed by a proxy war featuring the lunatic Saddam- that some ne0-cons, like Gaffney, went off the deep end. No doubt, astute lobbying by Likudniks prepared the ground but it was 9/11 which was the game changer.
Buruma's equation of anti-ISIS type fear and hatred with anti-Semitism is based on his bizarre notion that 'Jewish majority nations are hostile to the West' and committing atrocities against us. Was this something he picked up at the University of Leiden? Or did he read it in a Manga when he was studying in Japan?
Perhaps, the simplest explanation is the best one- this is an elaborate leg-pull which appeals to the inscrutable Nippono-Dutch sense of humour. Read more
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Trump is actually Narcissism at its best, this is the same creed that must follow its followers till they become irrelevant. Imagine how diabolical this can be that America, which is the safest place on earth could be converted to a fortress for conducting imaginary wars that would satisfy the constituency that voted for him and who were duped into believing that America is unsafe. Read more
Comment Commented Brian T
I would question how much genuinely anti-Semitic Trump really could be, given that he has a Jewish son-in-law (and "special advisor") whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors. That said, I really don't get anti-Semitism as a concept. If you look at what Askenazi Jews in particular have contributed to the USA, well, these are people you want on your side when things get tough. Without them, you wouldn't have Wall Street, the nuclear bomb, or Hollywood. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
"America first" is not racist. You use strawman arguments and innuendo to fill in a bigoted analysis. I could use the "Trumpanzee" usage to claim that liberals dehumanize Trump supporters. I could use the Shia-Sunni conflict and intolerance in the Muslim world to make the opposite claim.
Tolerance is a two-way street. When the Muslim world gets rid of the blasphemy laws, stops Sunni-Shia killings, and moderates are no longer irrelevant, I would expect the fear to dissipate. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Acts of Islamist terror in Western countries can be prevented only through good intelligence and police work, particularly in Muslim communities.'
This simply flies in the face of reality. That reality being, that since 1978 and the initial support of jihadis in Afghanistan to embarrass the Russians, giving them 'their Vietnam', the West has been alternately using and invading Muslim-majority countries. Until this fact is admitted and addressed, and these utterly corrosive wars wound down, all the intelligence and policing in the world won't help us - because our actions from Libya to Pakistan, create jihadis - or at least very angry people using that route to express violence - faster than we can destroy them. Far faster. AS if an antibiotic, instead of defeating an infection, merely exacerbated it. Very, very largely we have only ourselves to blame.
Not that this is welcome news anywhere. But the truth is having a bad time all over, lately. Read more
