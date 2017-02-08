Nový antisemitizmus

vivek iyer FEB 9, 2017

Is it possible to get an article published on a respectable website in which every paragraph contains an obvious and stupid lie?

Let us see-

1) Do POTUS and his main adviser agree that Islamism is a lethal threat to the US? No. Only 2 advisers can be quoted as suggesting any such thing. POTUS doesn't regard the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a 'lethal threat' even though he is the head of a party called the 'Muslim League'. Tillerson is against the 'Muslim Brotherhood' but so is the King of Saudi Arabia and the President of Egypt.

2) The slogan 'America first' was used first by Woodrow Wilson, recycled by Harding for his ideology of 'Americanism' and also used FDR's first two term Vice President.

Incidentally, Lindbergh volunteered to serve in WW2.

3) America was an explicitly racist country but 'America First' wasn't explicitly racist. Wilson threw Black people out of Federal jobs but that had nothing to do with his promise to keep America out of the war. FDR didn't fight Jim Crow. He wasn't an anti-Semite- he condemned Kristallnacht- but he didn't let in Jewish refugees either.

Bannon, Flynn and Trump haven't 'updated old prejudices'. They have not 'replaced one set of Semites with another'. Buruma may think all radical Jihadists speak a Semitic language. He is wrong.

4) Buruma hints that Trump is an anti-Semite. Yet his daughter is Jewish and her husband is very close to the President. Is Buruma pulling our leg?

5) Of course he is! Buruma is writing comedy- 'Still, there are some obvious differences between the 1930s and our time. There was no revolutionary movement among Jews then, committing atrocities in the name of their faith. Nor were there any states with Jewish majorities that were hostile to the West.' Zionism existed in the 1930's. Some Zionists were accused of 'atrocities'. Zionism still exist. Israel is a Zionist state. Some people accuse it of atrocities.

What about Buruma's suggestion that there are now 'Jewish majority states hostile to the West.'? Israel is a Jewish majority State. It is not hostile at all to the West. Are there any other Jewish Majority States? Nope. None at all.

6) Buruma mentions Frank Gaffney, a neo-con who got his start under Scoop Jackson & Richard Perle. He held office under Reagan. It was Ted Cruz, not Trump, who said he'd name Gaffney as a National Security Adviser.

7) In the remainder of this article, Buruma rehearses the sorry history of European anti-Semitism but fails to explain why the US from the Thirties onward cultivated strong ties with Muslim leaders and failed to discriminate against Muslim immigrants. It was only after the Iranian revolution- more particularly after it became clear that it couldn't be reversed by a proxy war featuring the lunatic Saddam- that some ne0-cons, like Gaffney, went off the deep end. No doubt, astute lobbying by Likudniks prepared the ground but it was 9/11 which was the game changer.



Buruma's equation of anti-ISIS type fear and hatred with anti-Semitism is based on his bizarre notion that 'Jewish majority nations are hostile to the West' and committing atrocities against us. Was this something he picked up at the University of Leiden? Or did he read it in a Manga when he was studying in Japan?

Perhaps, the simplest explanation is the best one- this is an elaborate leg-pull which appeals to the inscrutable Nippono-Dutch sense of humour. Read more