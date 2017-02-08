6

معاداة السامية الجديدة

نيويورك ــ الآن، لابد أن أولئك الذين ظلوا يقولون لنا إن الإسلام، وليس فقط الإسلام السياسي الثوري، يمثل تهديدا قاتلا للحضارة الغربية، يشعرون بالرضا: فمن الواضح أن رئيس الولايات المتحدة وكبار مستشاريه يتفقون معهم في الرأي. ففي تغريدة له على موقع تويتر يقول الجنرال مايك فلين مستشار الأمن القومي في حكومة الرئيس دونالد ترامب: "الخوف من المسلمين شعور عقلاني". كما صَرَّح ستيفن بانون، الرئيس التنفيذي السابق لشبكة بريتبارت نيوز اليمينية المتطرفة، وهو كبير المحللين الاستراتيجيين لترامب وعضو مجلس الأمن القومي، بأن الغرب "اليهودي المسيحي" يخوض حربا عالمية ضد الإسلام.

وقد وعد ترامب بوضع "أميركا أولا"، وهو شعار مستعار من الانعزاليين الأميركيين في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، والذين كان أبرز المتحدثين باسمهم الطيار تشارلز ليندنبيرج من أشهر المعادين للسامية والذي اعتبر اليهود والليبراليين مسؤولين عن جر الولايات المتحدة إلى حرب مع هتلر، الرجل الذي نال إعجابه. كان ليندنبيرج يعتقد أننا "لن نحظى بالسلام والأمن إلا ما دمنا نحرس أنفسنا ضد الهجمات من قِبَل أعداء أجانب وضد الضعف الناجم عن الاختلاط بأجناس أجنبية".

وعلى هذا فإن العنصرية تدخل في تكوين الحمض النووي لشعار "أميركا أولا". ولكن هل تشبه وجهات النظر في ما يتصل بالإسلام، والتي تترسخ الآن في البيت الأبيض، معاداة السامية في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين بأي شكل من الأشكال؟ وهل يعمل بانون، وفلين، وترامب ببساطة على تحديث تحيزات قديمة، وهل أحلوا مجموعة من الساميين محل مجموعة أخرى؟

ربما إلى جانب المجموعة الأخرى وليس محلها. فقد بدا فشل ترامب في ذِكر اليهود أو معاداة السامية في كلمته بمناسبة يوم ذِكرى المحرقة غريبا بشكل واضح. ولم يمر التحذير الذي أطلقه خلال حملته الانتخابية ضد يهود بارزين مثل جورج سوروس، الذي زعم أنه جزء من مؤامرة عالمية لتقويض أميركا، دون أن يلحظه أحد.

ومع ذلك، هناك بعض الاختلافات الواضحة بين الثلاثينيات وعصرنا الحالي. فلم تكن هناك حركة ثورية بين اليهود آنذاك ترتكب فظائع باسم الدين اليهودي. ولم تكن هناك أي دولة ذات أغلبية يهودية تعادي الغرب.

بيد أن أوجه التشابه بين معاداة السامية آنذاك ووقتنا الحالي صارخة. وأحد الأمثلة الكاشفة هنا استخدام لغة بيولوجية في تصوير العدو. فقد تحدث هتلر عن اليهود بوصفهم "جرثومة عِرقية" سامة. وكان عنوان أحد الكتيبات النازية التي وُزِّعَت على نطاق واسع "اليهود كطفيلي عالمي". وقد تحدث فرانك جافني، وهو شخصية نافذة في دوائر ترامب القومية العِرقية عن المسلمين باعتبارهم نوعا من "النمل الأبيض"، الذي يجوف بنية المجتمع المدني وغيره من المؤسسات".

وبمجرد تصنيف البشر كطفيليات، أو جراثيم، أو نمل أبيض، لا يُصبِح التوصل إلى الاستنتاج بأن تدميرهم أمر واجب للدفاع عن الصحة الاجتماعية احتمالا بعيدا.

ولكن ربما يكون هناك اختلاف آخر بين اضطهاد اليهود والعداء المعاصر للمسلمين. فلم تكن معاداة السامية قبل الحرب موجهة ضد اليهود المتدينين فحسب، بل وأيضا ــ وربما بشكل خاص ــ ضد اليهود المدمجين في المجتمع، الذين لم يعد من السهل اعتبارهم مختلفين بأي حال من الأحوال. وقد يبدو التحيز ضد المسلمين أقل عنصرية، وأقرب إلى كونه تحيزا ثقافيا ودينيا.

ولكن حتى هذا الفارق ربما يكون أكثر وضوحا من أن يكون حقيقة. فقد افترض مناهضو السامية في القرنين التاسع عشر والعشرين أن اليهودي يظل دوما يهوديا، أيا كانت معتقداته المعلنة. فاليهود دوما مخلصون لنوعهم. ولم تكن اليهودية تُعَد عقيدة روحانية، بل ثقافة سياسية، والتي كانت بحكم التعريف غير متوافقة مع الحضارة الغربية ومؤسساتها. وكانت هذه الثقافة تجري في دماء اليهود. وللدفاع عنها، يكذب اليهود دائما على الوثنيين من غير اليهود.

كانت هذه الآراء سابقة للنازيين بفترة طويلة. والواقع أنها كانت السبب الذي دفع المثقفين المطلعين الذين وضعوا دستور النرويج الأول في عام 1814 إلى حظر حصول اليهود على حق المواطَنة. وكانت الحجة لصالح الاستبعاد قائمة على الدفاع عن مبادئ التنوير: فثقافة اليهود ومعتقداتهم من شأنها أن تؤدي حتما إلى تقويض الديمقراطية الليبرالية في النرويج.

ويستخدم أعداء الإسلام اليوم غالبا هذه الحجة على وجه التحديد: فالمسلمون يكذبون على الكفار. وديانتهم ليست روحانية، بل سياسية. وربما يظهرون في مظهر المعتدلين، ولكن هذه كذبة. وما يجب علينا أن نخشاه على حد تعبير جافني هو "هذا النوع المستتر التخريبي من الجهاد".

ولكن حتى لو كانت المخاوف والتحيزات الأساسية حول المؤامرات الإسلامية واليهودية متشابهة، فمن المرجح أن تكون العواقب مختلفة تماما. فاليهود، الذين زعم النازيون أنهم يشكلون تهديدا وجوديا لألمانيا، يمكن اضطهادهم ــ ثم قتلهم في وقت لاحق بشكل جماعي ــ مع الإفلات التام من العقاب. وباستثناء عدد قليل من صِغار المتمردين اليائسين، لم يكن هناك أي سبيل لمقاومة قوة النازي.

من ناحية أخرى، ليس من الممكن صرف النظر عن العنف الوحشي الذي يميز الإسلام الثوري. ولن يتسنى منع أعمال الإرهاب التي يمارسها الإسلاميون المتشددون في الدول الغربية إلا من خلال المعلومات الاستخبارية الجيدة وعمل الشرطة، وخاصة في المجتمعات المسلمة. ولكن إذا قوبِل كل المسلمين بالعداوة والإذلال، فسوف يصبح الإرهاب أسوأ كثيرا. ومن الممكن أن نخمن بسهولة ما قد تفعله "حرب عالمية على الإسلام" بالسياسة القابلة للاشتعال في الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا.

في هذه الحالة، لن يُصبِح "صِدام الحضارات" الذي يوجد في عقول الإرهابيين الإسلاميين، فضلا عن بعض أعدائهم الأكثر غيرة وحماسا، مجرد ضرب من ضروب الخيال؛ بل قد يحدث حقا.

وسواء كان الصليبيون في فريق ترامب يلعبون بالنار دون أن يعلموا ماذا يفعلون حقا، أو كانوا يرغبون حقا في إشعال حريق هائل، فهو أمر غير واضح بعد. الواقع أن الجهل المطبق سِمة لا يمكن الاستهانة بها في هذه الدوائر. ولكن ربما لا يكون من قبيل التشاؤم التام أن نتصور أن منظري ترامب الإيديولوجيين راغبون في رؤية الدم. وسوف يُقابَل عنف المتشددين الإسلاميين بقوانين الطوارئ، والتعذيب بموافقة الدولة، وفرض القيود على الحقوق المدنية ــ أو في كلمة واحدة، الاستبداد.

ربما يكون هذا ما يريده ترامب على وجه التحديد. ولكن من المؤكد أن هذه ليست النتيجة التي قد يرغب أغلب الأميركيين، بما في ذلك بعض الذين صوتوا لصالحه، في تحققها.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali