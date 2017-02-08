معاداة السامية الجديدة

نيويورك ــ الآن، لابد أن أولئك الذين ظلوا يقولون لنا إن الإسلام، وليس فقط الإسلام السياسي الثوري، يمثل تهديدا قاتلا للحضارة الغربية، يشعرون بالرضا: فمن الواضح أن رئيس الولايات المتحدة وكبار مستشاريه يتفقون معهم في الرأي. ففي تغريدة له على موقع تويتر يقول الجنرال مايك فلين مستشار الأمن القومي في حكومة الرئيس دونالد ترامب: "الخوف من المسلمين شعور عقلاني". كما صَرَّح ستيفن بانون، الرئيس التنفيذي السابق لشبكة بريتبارت نيوز اليمينية المتطرفة، وهو كبير المحللين الاستراتيجيين لترامب وعضو مجلس الأمن القومي، بأن الغرب "اليهودي المسيحي" يخوض حربا عالمية ضد الإسلام.
وقد وعد ترامب بوضع "أميركا أولا"، وهو شعار مستعار من الانعزاليين الأميركيين في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، والذين كان أبرز المتحدثين باسمهم الطيار تشارلز ليندنبيرج من أشهر المعادين للسامية والذي اعتبر اليهود والليبراليين مسؤولين عن جر الولايات المتحدة إلى حرب مع هتلر، الرجل الذي نال إعجابه. كان ليندنبيرج يعتقد أننا "لن نحظى بالسلام والأمن إلا ما دمنا نحرس أنفسنا ضد الهجمات من قِبَل أعداء أجانب وضد الضعف الناجم عن الاختلاط بأجناس أجنبية".
وعلى هذا فإن العنصرية تدخل في تكوين الحمض النووي لشعار "أميركا أولا". ولكن هل تشبه وجهات النظر في ما يتصل بالإسلام، والتي تترسخ الآن في البيت الأبيض، معاداة السامية في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين بأي شكل من الأشكال؟ وهل يعمل بانون، وفلين، وترامب ببساطة على تحديث تحيزات قديمة، وهل أحلوا مجموعة من الساميين محل مجموعة أخرى؟
ربما إلى جانب المجموعة الأخرى وليس محلها. فقد بدا فشل ترامب في ذِكر اليهود أو معاداة السامية في كلمته بمناسبة يوم ذِكرى المحرقة غريبا بشكل واضح. ولم يمر التحذير الذي أطلقه خلال حملته الانتخابية ضد يهود بارزين مثل جورج سوروس، الذي زعم أنه جزء من مؤامرة عالمية لتقويض أميركا، دون أن يلحظه أحد.
ومع ذلك، هناك بعض الاختلافات الواضحة بين الثلاثينيات وعصرنا الحالي. فلم تكن هناك حركة ثورية بين اليهود آنذاك ترتكب فظائع باسم الدين اليهودي. ولم تكن هناك أي دولة ذات أغلبية يهودية تعادي الغرب.
بيد أن أوجه التشابه بين معاداة السامية آنذاك ووقتنا الحالي صارخة. وأحد الأمثلة الكاشفة هنا استخدام لغة بيولوجية في تصوير العدو. فقد تحدث هتلر عن اليهود بوصفهم "جرثومة عِرقية" سامة. وكان عنوان أحد الكتيبات النازية التي وُزِّعَت على نطاق واسع "اليهود كطفيلي عالمي". وقد تحدث فرانك جافني، وهو شخصية نافذة في دوائر ترامب القومية العِرقية عن المسلمين باعتبارهم نوعا من "النمل الأبيض"، الذي يجوف بنية المجتمع المدني وغيره من المؤسسات".
وبمجرد تصنيف البشر كطفيليات، أو جراثيم، أو نمل أبيض، لا يُصبِح التوصل إلى الاستنتاج بأن تدميرهم أمر واجب للدفاع عن الصحة الاجتماعية احتمالا بعيدا.
ولكن ربما يكون هناك اختلاف آخر بين اضطهاد اليهود والعداء المعاصر للمسلمين. فلم تكن معاداة السامية قبل الحرب موجهة ضد اليهود المتدينين فحسب، بل وأيضا ــ وربما بشكل خاص ــ ضد اليهود المدمجين في المجتمع، الذين لم يعد من السهل اعتبارهم مختلفين بأي حال من الأحوال. وقد يبدو التحيز ضد المسلمين أقل عنصرية، وأقرب إلى كونه تحيزا ثقافيا ودينيا.
ولكن حتى هذا الفارق ربما يكون أكثر وضوحا من أن يكون حقيقة. فقد افترض مناهضو السامية في القرنين التاسع عشر والعشرين أن اليهودي يظل دوما يهوديا، أيا كانت معتقداته المعلنة. فاليهود دوما مخلصون لنوعهم. ولم تكن اليهودية تُعَد عقيدة روحانية، بل ثقافة سياسية، والتي كانت بحكم التعريف غير متوافقة مع الحضارة الغربية ومؤسساتها. وكانت هذه الثقافة تجري في دماء اليهود. وللدفاع عنها، يكذب اليهود دائما على الوثنيين من غير اليهود.
كانت هذه الآراء سابقة للنازيين بفترة طويلة. والواقع أنها كانت السبب الذي دفع المثقفين المطلعين الذين وضعوا دستور النرويج الأول في عام 1814 إلى حظر حصول اليهود على حق المواطَنة. وكانت الحجة لصالح الاستبعاد قائمة على الدفاع عن مبادئ التنوير: فثقافة اليهود ومعتقداتهم من شأنها أن تؤدي حتما إلى تقويض الديمقراطية الليبرالية في النرويج.
ويستخدم أعداء الإسلام اليوم غالبا هذه الحجة على وجه التحديد: فالمسلمون يكذبون على الكفار. وديانتهم ليست روحانية، بل سياسية. وربما يظهرون في مظهر المعتدلين، ولكن هذه كذبة. وما يجب علينا أن نخشاه على حد تعبير جافني هو "هذا النوع المستتر التخريبي من الجهاد".
ولكن حتى لو كانت المخاوف والتحيزات الأساسية حول المؤامرات الإسلامية واليهودية متشابهة، فمن المرجح أن تكون العواقب مختلفة تماما. فاليهود، الذين زعم النازيون أنهم يشكلون تهديدا وجوديا لألمانيا، يمكن اضطهادهم ــ ثم قتلهم في وقت لاحق بشكل جماعي ــ مع الإفلات التام من العقاب. وباستثناء عدد قليل من صِغار المتمردين اليائسين، لم يكن هناك أي سبيل لمقاومة قوة النازي.
من ناحية أخرى، ليس من الممكن صرف النظر عن العنف الوحشي الذي يميز الإسلام الثوري. ولن يتسنى منع أعمال الإرهاب التي يمارسها الإسلاميون المتشددون في الدول الغربية إلا من خلال المعلومات الاستخبارية الجيدة وعمل الشرطة، وخاصة في المجتمعات المسلمة. ولكن إذا قوبِل كل المسلمين بالعداوة والإذلال، فسوف يصبح الإرهاب أسوأ كثيرا. ومن الممكن أن نخمن بسهولة ما قد تفعله "حرب عالمية على الإسلام" بالسياسة القابلة للاشتعال في الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا.
في هذه الحالة، لن يُصبِح "صِدام الحضارات" الذي يوجد في عقول الإرهابيين الإسلاميين، فضلا عن بعض أعدائهم الأكثر غيرة وحماسا، مجرد ضرب من ضروب الخيال؛ بل قد يحدث حقا.
وسواء كان الصليبيون في فريق ترامب يلعبون بالنار دون أن يعلموا ماذا يفعلون حقا، أو كانوا يرغبون حقا في إشعال حريق هائل، فهو أمر غير واضح بعد. الواقع أن الجهل المطبق سِمة لا يمكن الاستهانة بها في هذه الدوائر. ولكن ربما لا يكون من قبيل التشاؤم التام أن نتصور أن منظري ترامب الإيديولوجيين راغبون في رؤية الدم. وسوف يُقابَل عنف المتشددين الإسلاميين بقوانين الطوارئ، والتعذيب بموافقة الدولة، وفرض القيود على الحقوق المدنية ــ أو في كلمة واحدة، الاستبداد.
ربما يكون هذا ما يريده ترامب على وجه التحديد. ولكن من المؤكد أن هذه ليست النتيجة التي قد يرغب أغلب الأميركيين، بما في ذلك بعض الذين صوتوا لصالحه، في تحققها.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented John Landrum
In commenting on a writing that comes directly from the Faculty Lounge, it is often hard to decide where to begin. This is one of those pieces. It reminds me of Samuel Johnson’s statement, “He is not only dull himself; he is the cause of dullness in others." It is almost impossible not to acknowledge that modern Western Civilization is at war with Radical Islam. The facts do not lie on this account – since 9.11.2001 there have been 30,277 deadly Islamic Terror attacks worldwide. In 2016 alone, there were 2,476 Islamic Terror attacks in 61 countries that killed 21,239 people and injured 26,677 more. It is hardly “islamophobic” (a typical leftist insult) to be vigilant in our countries’ defenses and judicious in who is allowed entry to the USA. Sadly, we are in Samuel Huntington’s “Clash of Civilizations” with Radical Islam and this war will continue until Islam reforms itself. Similarly taking precautions in allowing migrants to come to the USA from failed states – Syria, Somalia, Libya, Yemen and even Iraq – is not prejudice. It is required since there are no official, functioning state mechanisms to verify who these people really are who they claim to be. “Intelligence and police work” in Muslim communities in the US will certainly not stop Islamic Terror. It will take interdiction of radical cells worldwide, surveillance both inside and outside the US and the conduct of an unconventional war to destroy the will of Radical Islam. And finally, the author has taken a step into his own “Twilight Zone” by claiming that the Trump Administration wants to see blood and that it will sanction torture and limitations of civil rights. Mr. Buruma needs to spend a little more time outside the Faculty Lounge and join the rest of us in the real world.
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ian Buruma maintains that Islamophobia in the West is old wine in new bottles - a remake of anti-Semitism. It's doubtful whether Jews would appreciate any racial or religious hatred be compared to anti-Semitism, because of its unique nature in history - the Holocaust.
The author sees Trump's Islamophobia as a leaf out of the Nazi playbook in the 1930s, only with a different target. Trump had vowed to bar Muslims from entering the US, following the San Bernardino shootings in December 2015. Though seen as lynch mob politics, Trump translated words into action and signed an executive order days after he took office, backed by dubious figures in his entourage. While Michael Flynn claims that “fear of Muslims is rational,” Steve Bannon is convinced that the “Judeo-Christian” world "is engaged in a global war with Islam." Frank Gaffney sees Muslims as “termites,” who “hollow out the structure of the civil society and other institutions.”
The choice of Trump's noxious slogan "America First," didn't seem to raise hackles among Jews in the US and in Israel. The slogan was the name of the isolationist, defeatist, anti-Semitic national organisation that urged the US to appease Adolf Hitler. Its spokesman, the prominent aviator, Charles Lindbergh, was notoriously pro-German and an anti-Semite. He blamed the Jews for dragging the US into war with the Nazis. His racial ideology - “we guard ourselves against attack by foreign armies and dilution by foreign races” - speaks for and to many white Americans.
The author says even though Bannon, Flynn and Trump are Islamophobes, their prejudices against Jews still persist. It doesn't help that Trump's daughter is married to an Orthodox Jew. That Jared Kushner has let his father-in-law omit "Jews or anti-Semitism in his statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day" shows Bannon and Flynn have Trump's ear. During his campaign Trump spread conspiracy theories about wealthy, international Jewish bankers plotting to destroy America and taking over the world. They were alleged to bribe politicians with their wealth or dominate through the powerful media they own. Yet it didn't hurt his relationship with Jewish donors, like Sheldon Adelson and supporters in Israel.
The author believes there may be "another difference, however, between the persecution of Jews and contemporary hostility to Muslims. Prewar anti-Semitism was directed not just at religious Jews, but also – and perhaps especially – at assimilated Jews, who were no longer easy to identify in any way as distinct. Prejudice against Muslims would appear to be less racial, and more cultural and religious." But Trump's ban doesn't affect Muslims with deep pockets, and those from countries where his business has vested interests.
Trump's Islamophobia has little in common with the history of anti-Semitism in Europe that the author points out. He has no qualms about adopting Muslim "conspiracies" spread by "enemies of Islam" for political gains. As Trump's agenda during the campaign was long on promises and short on substance, he needs to show his voters that he is making good on his pleges. But he can only focus on issues he can deal with, like stoking fear, imposing the Muslim ban, and scraping America's agreements with foreign allies. It is more difficult to deliver when it comes to turning the clock back, creating jobs and boosting growth.
Even though Islamist terrorism poses a huge threat to the international community, Trump’s Islamophobia is a problem for everybody. It undermines every attempt to build trust between the West and the Muslim world. His "global war on Islam" would alienate many Muslims who should help fight Islamist extremism. There is fear that Trump's advisors, who out of "crass ignorance" and belligerence might delve into "emergency laws, state-sanctioned torture, and limits on civil rights" to establish an authoritarian regime. "This might be what Trump wants. But it certainly is not the outcome that most Americans, including some of those who voted for him, would wish for." Indeed, Trump is a lesson for his voters to learn. Read more
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Trump is actually Narcissism at its best, this is the same creed that must follow its followers till they become irrelevant. Imagine how diabolical this can be that America, which is the safest place on earth could be converted to a fortress for conducting imaginary wars that would satisfy the constituency that voted for him and who were duped into believing that America is unsafe. Read more
Comment Commented Brian T
I would question how much genuinely anti-Semitic Trump really could be, given that he has a Jewish son-in-law (and "special advisor") whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors. That said, I really don't get anti-Semitism as a concept. If you look at what Askenazi Jews in particular have contributed to the USA, well, these are people you want on your side when things get tough. Without them, you wouldn't have Wall Street, the nuclear bomb, or Hollywood. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
"America first" is not racist. You use strawman arguments and innuendo to fill in a bigoted analysis. I could use the "Trumpanzee" usage to claim that liberals dehumanize Trump supporters. I could use the Shia-Sunni conflict and intolerance in the Muslim world to make the opposite claim.
Tolerance is a two-way street. When the Muslim world gets rid of the blasphemy laws, stops Sunni-Shia killings, and moderates are no longer irrelevant, I would expect the fear to dissipate. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
'Acts of Islamist terror in Western countries can be prevented only through good intelligence and police work, particularly in Muslim communities.'
This simply flies in the face of reality. That reality being, that since 1978 and the initial support of jihadis in Afghanistan to embarrass the Russians, giving them 'their Vietnam', the West has been alternately using and invading Muslim-majority countries. Until this fact is admitted and addressed, and these utterly corrosive wars wound down, all the intelligence and policing in the world won't help us - because our actions from Libya to Pakistan, create jihadis - or at least very angry people using that route to express violence - faster than we can destroy them. Far faster. AS if an antibiotic, instead of defeating an infection, merely exacerbated it. Very, very largely we have only ourselves to blame.
Not that this is welcome news anywhere. But the truth is having a bad time all over, lately. Read more
