معاداة السامية الجديدة

j. von Hettlingen FEB 10, 2017

Ian Buruma maintains that Islamophobia in the West is old wine in new bottles - a remake of anti-Semitism. It's doubtful whether Jews would appreciate any racial or religious hatred be compared to anti-Semitism, because of its unique nature in history - the Holocaust.

The author sees Trump's Islamophobia as a leaf out of the Nazi playbook in the 1930s, only with a different target. Trump had vowed to bar Muslims from entering the US, following the San Bernardino shootings in December 2015. Though seen as lynch mob politics, Trump translated words into action and signed an executive order days after he took office, backed by dubious figures in his entourage. While Michael Flynn claims that “fear of Muslims is rational,” Steve Bannon is convinced that the “Judeo-Christian” world "is engaged in a global war with Islam." Frank Gaffney sees Muslims as “termites,” who “hollow out the structure of the civil society and other institutions.”

The choice of Trump's noxious slogan "America First," didn't seem to raise hackles among Jews in the US and in Israel. The slogan was the name of the isolationist, defeatist, anti-Semitic national organisation that urged the US to appease Adolf Hitler. Its spokesman, the prominent aviator, Charles Lindbergh, was notoriously pro-German and an anti-Semite. He blamed the Jews for dragging the US into war with the Nazis. His racial ideology - “we guard ourselves against attack by foreign armies and dilution by foreign races” - speaks for and to many white Americans.

The author says even though Bannon, Flynn and Trump are Islamophobes, their prejudices against Jews still persist. It doesn't help that Trump's daughter is married to an Orthodox Jew. That Jared Kushner has let his father-in-law omit "Jews or anti-Semitism in his statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day" shows Bannon and Flynn have Trump's ear. During his campaign Trump spread conspiracy theories about wealthy, international Jewish bankers plotting to destroy America and taking over the world. They were alleged to bribe politicians with their wealth or dominate through the powerful media they own. Yet it didn't hurt his relationship with Jewish donors, like Sheldon Adelson and supporters in Israel.

The author believes there may be "another difference, however, between the persecution of Jews and contemporary hostility to Muslims. Prewar anti-Semitism was directed not just at religious Jews, but also – and perhaps especially – at assimilated Jews, who were no longer easy to identify in any way as distinct. Prejudice against Muslims would appear to be less racial, and more cultural and religious." But Trump's ban doesn't affect Muslims with deep pockets, and those from countries where his business has vested interests.

Trump's Islamophobia has little in common with the history of anti-Semitism in Europe that the author points out. He has no qualms about adopting Muslim "conspiracies" spread by "enemies of Islam" for political gains. As Trump's agenda during the campaign was long on promises and short on substance, he needs to show his voters that he is making good on his pleges. But he can only focus on issues he can deal with, like stoking fear, imposing the Muslim ban, and scraping America's agreements with foreign allies. It is more difficult to deliver when it comes to turning the clock back, creating jobs and boosting growth.

Even though Islamist terrorism poses a huge threat to the international community, Trump's Islamophobia is a problem for everybody. It undermines every attempt to build trust between the West and the Muslim world. His "global war on Islam" would alienate many Muslims who should help fight Islamist extremism. There is fear that Trump's advisors, who out of "crass ignorance" and belligerence might delve into "emergency laws, state-sanctioned torture, and limits on civil rights" to establish an authoritarian regime. "This might be what Trump wants. But it certainly is not the outcome that most Americans, including some of those who voted for him, would wish for." Indeed, Trump is a lesson for his voters to learn.