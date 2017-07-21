24

La prochaine guerre du Moyen-Orient

BERLIN – Avec la reprise de Mossoul au Nord de l'Irak, l'État islamique (EI) pourrait bientôt appartenir au passé. Mais la défaite de l'EI et la disparition de son califat auto-proclamé irako-syrien n'apportera pas la paix au Moyen-Orient, elle ne mettra pas non plus un terme à la tragédie syrienne. Elle risque plutôt d'ouvrir un nouveau chapitre dans l'histoire chaotique et sanglante de la région : un chapitre non moins dangereux que les précédents depuis la chute de l'Empire Ottoman à la fin de la Première Guerre mondiale.

La poursuite de cette tendance violente semble presque certaine car la région reste incapable de résoudre ses propres conflits internes, ou de créer quelque chose comme un cadre solide pour la paix. Au lieu de cela, elle reste coincée quelque part entre le XIXème et le XIXème siècle.

Les puissances occidentales sont loin d'être irréprochables sur la question des malheurs du Moyen-Orient. Toute mention de l'Accord Sykes-Picot, par laquelle la Grande-Bretagne et la France ont partitionné les territoires post-ottomans, suscite encore une vive colère dans le monde arabe puisqu'il semble que le plan, élaboré en secret en 1916, n'avait été conçu que la veille.

Nous ne devons pas non plus oublier le rôle de la Russie tsariste dans la région. Après la Seconde Guerre mondiale, l'Union soviétique qui lui a succédé ainsi que son rival de la Guerre froide les États-Unis, ont commencé leurs multiples interventions.

En effet, les États-Unis sont peut-être le plus important facteur de troubles actuels dans la région. L'intérêt de l'Amérique au Moyen-Orient se fondait au départ sur ses besoins en pétrole. Mais avec le début de la Guerre froide, l'intérêt économique s'est rapidement transformé en un intérêt stratégique dans la prévention de l'apparition de gouvernements anti-occidentaux pro-soviétiques. L'effort de l'Amérique pour maintenir une influence déterminante de la région a ensuite été complétée par son étroite collaboration avec la sécurité d'Israël et enfin par les deux grandes interventions militaires dans les deux guerres du Golfe contre l'Irak de Saddam Hussein.

L'engagement américain en Afghanistan a eu également de profondes répercussions sur le Moyen-Orient. L'insurrection soutenue par les États-Unis des années 1980, lancée sous la bannière du djihad contre l'occupation de l'Union soviétique, a transformé deux proches alliés des États-Unis (le Pakistan et l'Arabie Saoudite), en menaces stratégiques. Ceci est devenu évident le 11 septembre 2001, lorsqu'il est apparu que 15 sur 19 assaillants envoyés par al-Qaïda étaient des Saoudiens. Et c'est le Pakistan qui a créé les Talibans, qui ont fourni un refuge à al-Qaïda pour fomenter ses complots contre les États-Unis et l'Occident.

Le succès de la première Guerre du Golfe, déclarée en janvier 1991 par le Président George H. W. Bush, a été mortellement sapé 12 ans plus tard par son fils, le Président George W. Bush, dont la propre Guerre du Golfe a provoqué une catastrophe régionale qui se poursuit à ce jour. Alors que Bush père poursuivait des objectifs limités en vue de libérer le Koweït sans demander de changement de régime en Irak, les objectifs de son fils ont été beaucoup plus ambitieux.

L'idée était de renverser Saddam Hussein et de parvenir à établir un Irak démocratique, qui servirait de catalyseur à un changement global dans tout le Moyen-Orient afin de le transformer en une région démocratique et pro-occidentale. Au sein de l'administration de Bush fils, l'idéalisme impérial a prévalu sur le réalisme pragmatique, ce qui s'est traduit par une déstabilisation de l'ensemble du Moyen-Orient et a permis à l'Iran d'étendre son influence.

Après la disparition de l'État islamique, le prochain chapitre de l'histoire du Moyen-Orient sera déterminé par l'affrontement direct et ouvert entre l'Arabie saoudite sunnite et l'Iran chiite pour la prédominance régionale. Jusqu'à présent, ce conflit larvé s'est poursuivi clandestinement et la plupart du temps par procuration. Les deux puissances mondiales actives dans la région se sont déjà clairement positionnées dans ce conflit, avec les États-Unis dans le camp de l'Arabie Saoudite et la Russie dans le camp de l'Iran.

L'actuelle « guerre contre le terrorisme » va de plus en plus laisser la place à ce conflit hégémonique. Avec l'Arabie saoudite et quatre alliés sunnites qui imposent l'isolement sur le Qatar, en partie en raison des étroites relations du Qatar avec l'Iran, ce conflit vient d'atteindre son premier point critique potentiel au centre même de la région, le Golfe Persique.

Toute confrontation militaire directe avec l'Iran risquerait bien entendu d'embraser la région, à une échelle bien supérieure à toutes les guerres du Moyen-Orient. En outre, avec le feu qui couve encore en Syrie et un Irak affaibli par les luttes sectaires pour le pouvoir, l'EI ou l'incarnation de son successeur risque de rester en place.

Un autre facteur déstabilisant est la réouverture de la « question kurde ». Les Kurdes, un peuple sans État, ont fait leurs preuves en tant que combattants contre l'EI et veulent utiliser leur nouveau poids militaire et politique pour avancer vers l'autonomie, ou même vers un État indépendant. Pour les pays touchés, d'abord et avant tout la Turquie, mais également la Syrie, l'Irak et l'Iran, cette question est un casus belli potentiel, parce qu'elle touche à leur intégrité territoriale.

Compte tenu de ces questions non résolues et de l'escalade du conflit hégémonique entre l'Iran et l'Arabie saoudite, le prochain chapitre de l'histoire de la région promet d'être tout sauf paisible. Oui, les États-Unis ont peut-être tiré les leçons de la catastrophe de l'Irak, qui montrent qu'ils ne peuvent pas gagner une guerre terrestre au Moyen-Orient malgré leur supériorité militaire. Le Président Barack Obama a voulu retirer les forces armées américaines de la région, ce qui s'est avéré difficile à réaliser aussi bien sur le plan politique que militaire. C'est pour cette raison qu'il a écarté l'intervention militaire, même aérienne, dans la guerre civile en Syrie, en laissant un vide que la Russie a rapidement occupé, avec toutes les conséquences que nous savons.

Le successeur d'Obama, Donald Trump, a également fait campagne sur la promesse de se retirer de la région. Depuis les élections, il a lancé des missiles de croisière sur la Syrie, a pris des engagements plus globaux envers l'Arabie saoudite et ses alliés et est entré dans une escalade rhétorique de confrontation des États-Unis vis-à-vis de l'Iran.

Trump est clairement confronté à une courbe d'apprentissage quand il s'agit de la région du Moyen-Orient : cette région n'attendra pas la fin de son apprentissage. Il n'y a pas de quoi se montrer optimiste.