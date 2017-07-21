24

La próxima guerra en Medio Oriente

BERLÍN – Con la recuperación de Mosul en el norte de Irak, es posible que pronto Estado Islámico (ISIS) sea cosa del pasado. Pero su derrota y la desaparición del autoproclamado califato sirio‑iraquí no traerán paz a Medio Oriente, ni tampoco pondrán fin a la tragedia siria. Lo más probable es que abran un nuevo capítulo en la sangrienta y caótica historia de la región, no menos peligroso que los que se han sucedido desde la caída del Imperio Otomano, al final de la Primera Guerra Mundial.

La continuidad de la violencia parece casi indudable, porque la región sigue siendo incapaz de resolver sola sus conflictos internos, o crear algo parecido a un marco sólido para la paz. Por el contrario, sigue atrapada en algún lugar entre los siglos XIX y XX.

Mal pueden las potencias occidentales negar su responsabilidad por las penurias de Medio Oriente. Cualquier mención del acuerdo Sykes-Picot, con el que Gran Bretaña y Francia particionaron los territorios post‑otomanos, todavía incita tanta furia en el mundo árabe que parece como si el plan (elaborado en secreto en 1916) hubiera sido concebido apenas ayer.

Tampoco hay que olvidar el papel de la Rusia zarista en la región. Y después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, su sucesora, la Unión Soviética, y su rival de la Guerra Fría, Estados Unidos, comenzaron allí sus múltiples intervenciones.

En realidad, es posible que ningún país haya contribuido a la caótica situación regional de la actualidad como Estados Unidos. Al principio, su interés en Medio Oriente se basaba en la necesidad de petróleo, pero con el comienzo de la Guerra Fría, el interés económico pronto fue sustituido por el interés estratégico de evitar la aparición de gobiernos antioccidentales prosoviéticos. A la búsqueda estadounidense de una influencia decisiva en la región luego se sumó una estrecha sociedad de defensa con Israel, y finalmente las dos grandes intervenciones militares de las Guerras del Golfo contra el Irak de Saddam Hussein.

El involucramiento estadounidense en Afganistán también tuvo profundas repercusiones para Medio Oriente. La insurgencia de los ochenta, apoyada por Washington y lanzada como una yihad contra la ocupación soviética, transformó a dos estrechos aliados de Estados Unidos (Pakistán y Arabia Saudita) en amenazas estratégicas. Esto quedó de manifiesto el 11 de septiembre de 2001, cuando se supo que 15 de los 19 atacantes enviados por Al Qaeda eran ciudadanos sauditas. Y Pakistán creó a los talibanes, que dieron a Al Qaeda un refugio desde el cual tramar ataques contra Estados Unidos y Occidente.

El éxito de la primera Guerra del Golfo, lanzada en enero de 1991 por el presidente George H. W. Bush, fue aniquilado doce años después por su hijo, el presidente George W. Bush, cuya propia Guerra del Golfo causó una catástrofe regional que continúa hasta hoy. Bush padre se limitó a buscar la liberación de Kuwait, y no intentó un cambio de régimen en Irak, pero los objetivos de su hijo fueron mucho más ambiciosos.

La idea era derrocar a Saddam Hussein y crear un Irak democrático, que actuara de catalizador de un cambio generalizado en Medio Oriente y lo transformara en una región democrática pro‑occidental. En el gobierno de Bush hijo, el idealismo imperial se impuso al realismo práctico, y el resultado fue una desestabilización de todo Medio Oriente, que dura hasta el día de hoy y que contribuyó a poner a Irán en una posición que le permite extender su influencia.

Tras la desaparición de Estado Islámico, el siguiente capítulo de la historia de Medio Oriente se decidirá en una confrontación abierta y directa por el dominio regional entre la Arabia Saudita sunita y el Irán shiita. Hasta ahora, este conflicto latente se dirimió con sigilo y mayoritariamente a través de intermediarios, y las dos potencias globales activas en la región ya tomaron claro partido en él: Estados Unidos con Arabia Saudita y Rusia con Irán.

Este conflicto por la hegemonía irá sustituyendo a la actual “guerra al terrorismo”. Y ahora que Arabia Saudita y cuatro aliados sunitas aislaron a Qatar (en parte por la estrecha relación de los qataríes con Irán), el conflicto llegó a lo que puede ser su primer punto de inflexión, en el centro mismo de la región, el Golfo Pérsico.

No hace falta decir que cualquier confrontación militar directa con Irán desataría un incendio regional infinitamente superior a todas las guerras previas en Medio Oriente. Además, con una Siria todavía en llamas y un Irak debilitado por la lucha sectaria por el poder, es probable que ISIS o alguna reencarnación suya se mantengan activos en la zona.

Otro factor desestabilizante es la reapertura de la “cuestión kurda”. Los kurdos (un pueblo sin estado propio) se mostraron como combatientes confiables en la lucha contra ISIS y quieren usar su nuevo ascendiente político y militar para avanzar hacia la autonomía, o incluso hacia la formación de un estado independiente. Para los países afectados (sobre todo Turquía, pero también Siria, Irak e Irán) esta cuestión es un casus belli en potencia, porque afecta su integridad territorial.

Dadas estas cuestiones sin resolver y la escalada del conflicto por la hegemonía entre Irán y Arabia Saudita, el siguiente capítulo en la historia de la región promete no ser para nada pacífico. Es verdad que el desastre en Irak tal vez haya enseñado a Estados Unidos que a pesar de su vastamente superior poderío militar, no puede ganar una guerra terrestre en Medio Oriente. El presidente Barack Obama trató de retirar las fuerzas estadounidenses de la región, algo que resultó difícil en lo político y en lo militar. Por eso descartó una intervención armada en la guerra civil siria (ni siquiera desde el aire), lo que dejó un vacío que Rusia no tardó en llenar, con todas las consecuencias conocidas.

El sucesor de Obama, Donald Trump, también hizo campaña con la promesa de una retirada. Pero tras su asunción al cargo, lanzó misiles crucero sobre Siria, extendió los compromisos de Estados Unidos con Arabia Saudita y sus aliados, y endureció la retórica estadounidense hacia Irán.

Trump tiene mucho que aprender sobre Medio Oriente en poco tiempo, pero la región no va a esperar a que lo haga. Así que no hay motivos para el optimismo.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini