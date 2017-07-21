24

الحرب المقبلة في الشرق الأوسط

برلين ــ مع استعادة الموصل في شمال العراق، ربما تُصبِح الدولة الإسلامية (داعش) قريبا شيئا من الماضي. لكن هزيمة داعش وزوال الخلافة العراقية السورية المزعومة لن يجلب السلام إلى الشرق الأوسط، ولن يُفضي حتى إلى نهاية المأساة السورية. بل من المرجح أن يفتح فصلا جديدا في تاريخ المنطقة الدموي الفوضوي ــ فصلا لا يقل خطورة عن الفصول السابقة منذ سقوط الإمبراطورية العثمانية في نهاية الحرب العالمية الأولى.

ويكاد يكون استمرار هذا النمط العنيف أمرا شبه مؤكد لأن المنطقة تظل غير قادرة على حل الصراعات الداخلية بنفسها، أو خلق أي شيء أشبه بإطار مرن للسلام. ولا تزال بدلا من ذلك محصورة في مكان ما بين القرنين التاسع عشر والعشرين.

لا نُعفي القوى الغربية عن المسؤولية عن مِحَن الشرق الأوسط. ولا تزال أي إشارة إلى اتفاقية سايكس-بيكو، التي قسمت بموجبها بريطانيا العظمى وفرنسا أراضي ما بعد الإمبراطورية العثمانية، تستفز الغضب في العالَم العربي حتى يبدو الأمر وكأن الخطة التي وضعت سرا في عام 1916 لم تُبرَم إلا بالأمس فقط.

ولا ينبغي لنا أن ننسى الدور الذي لعبته روسيا القيصرية في المنطقة. ففي أعقاب الحرب العالمية الثانية، بدأ خَلَفُها الاتحاد السوفييتي، ومنافسته في الحرب الباردة الولايات المتحدة، تدخلاتهما المتعددة.

الواقع أن الولايات المتحدة ربما تكون المساهم الأكثر أهمية في الاضطرابات الإقليمية اليوم. كان اهتمام أميركا بالشرق الأوسط قائما في الأصل على احتياجها إلى النفط. ولكن مع اندلاع الحرب الباردة، سرعان ما تحول الاهتمام الاقتصادي إلى مصلحة استراتيجية في منع ظهور حكومات مناهضة للغرب وموالية للاتحاد السوفييتي. ثُم أكملت أميركا جهودها الرامية إلى الحفاظ على نفوذها الحاسم في المنطقة من خلال شراكتها الأمنية الوثيقة مع إسرائيل، وأخيرا من خلال التدخلين العسكريين الكبيرين المتمثلين في حربي الخليج ضد العراق في عهد صدّام حسين.

كما خَلَّف تورط أميركا في أفغانستان عواقب جسيمة في الشرق الأوسط. فقد تسبب التمرد الذي دعمته الولايات المتحدة في ثمانينيات القرن العشرين، والذي أنطلق تحت راية الجهاد ضد الاتحاد السوفييتي المحتل، في تحويل حليفين أميركيين وثيقين ــ باكستان والمملكة العربية السعودية ــ إلى تهديدين استراتيجيين. وبات هذا واضحا في الحادي عشر من سبتمبر/أيلول 2001، عندما تبين أن خمسة عشر من المهاجمين التسعة عشر الذي أرسلهم تنظيم القاعدة كانوا مواطنين سعوديين. وكانت باكستان هي التي خلقت حركة طالبان، التي وفرت لتنظيم القاعدة ملاذا آمنا لتدبير مكائده ضد الولايات المتحدة والغرب.

كما انهار تماما نجاح حرب الخليج الأولى التي شنها في عام 1991 الرئيس جورج بوش ��لأب بعد 12 عاما على يد ولده جورج دبليو بوش، الذي أحدثت حرب الخليج التي شنها كارثة إقليمية مستمرة إلى يومنا هذا. وفي حين كان بوش الأب حريصا على ملاحقة الهدف المحدود المتمثل في تحرير الكويت ولم يسع إلى تغيير النظام في العراق، فإن أهداف ولده كانت أكثر طموحا بأشواط.

كانت الفكرة ببساطة الإطاحة بصدّام حسين وإقامة عراق ديمقراطي يعمل على تحفيز تغيير شامل في مختلف أنحاء الشرق الأوسط ويحوله إلى منطقة ديمقراطية موالية للغرب. وداخل إدارة بوش الابن، كانت المثالية الإمبريالية طاغية على الواقعية العملية، الأمر الذي أفضى إلى زعزعة الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط ككل وساعد في وضع إيران في وضع سمح لها بتوسيع نفوذها.

بعد زوال الدولة الإسلامية، سوف يتحدد الفصل التالي في تاريخ الشرق الأوسط من خلال مواجهة مفتوحة مباشرة بين السعودية السُنّية وإيران الشيعية على الهيمنة الإقليمية. وحتى الآن، كان هذا الصراع الذي اختمر لفترة طويلة جاريا من وراء حجاب وبواسطة وكلاء في الأغلب. ومن الواضح أن كلا من القوتين العالميتين النشيطتين في المنطقة اتخذت موضعها في الصراع، مع انحياز الولايات المتحدة مع المملكة العربية السعودية وانحياز روسيا مع إيران.

وسوف يحل هذا الصراع على الهيمنة محل "الحرب على الإرهاب" الحالية على نحو متزايد. وفي حين تفرض المملكة العربية السعودية وأربعة حلفاء من السُنّة العزلة على قطر، وهو ما يرجع جزئيا إلى العلاقات القطرية الوثيقة مع إيران، فقد بلغ هذا الصراع نقطة التحول المحتملة الأولى في قلب المنطقة، الخليج الفارسي.

وسوف تؤدي أي مواجهة عسكرية مباشرة مع إيران بطبيعة الحال إلى نشوب النيران في المنطقة بالكامل، على نحو يتجاوز بأشواط كل حروب الشرق الأوسط السابقة. وعلاوة على ذلك، مع استمرار الحرائق في سوريا، وإضعاف العراق بفِعل الصراع الطائفي على السلطة هناك. فمن المرجح أن يظل تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية أو أي خلف له يتجسد في هيئته ناشطا.

ويتمثل عامل آخر مزعزع للاستقرار في إعادة فتح "القضية الكردية". فقد اثبت الأكراد ــ شعب بلا دولة ــ أنهم مقاتلون جديرون بالثقة ضد داعش ويريدون استخدام نفوذهم السياسي والعسكري الجديد لإحراز تقدم نحو الحكم الذاتي، أو حتى الدولة المستقلة. ومن منظور الدول المتضررة ــ في المقام الأول تركيا، ولكن أيضا سوريا والعراق وإيران ــ تُعَد هذه المسألة سببا محتملا للحرب، لأنها تؤثر على سلامتها الإقليمية.

نظرا لهذه المسائل غير المحلولة وتصعيد الصراع على الهيمنة بين إيران والمملكة العربية السعودية، يَعِد الفصل التالي في تاريخ المنطقة بأن يكون غير سلمي على الإطلاق. صحيح أن الولايات المتحدة ربما تعلمت من كارثة العراق أنها لا تستطيع الفوز في حرب برية في الشرق الأوسط، على الرغم من قوتها العسكرية المتفوقة. كما سعى الرئيس باراك أوباما إلى سحب القوات الأميركية من المنطقة، ثم تبين أن تحقيق ذلك أمر صعب سياسيا وعسكريا. ولهذا السبب استبعد التدخل العسكري ــ حتى من الجو ــ في الحرب الأهلية السورية، فخلف ذلك فراغا سرعان ما شغلته روسيا، وكان ما كان من عواقب معروفة.

كما أقام خلف أوباما، الرئيس دونالد ترمب، حملته الانتخابية على وعد بالانسحاب من المنطقة. ولكنه منذ الانتخابات، أطلق صواريخ كروز على سوريا، ودخل في التزامات أكثر شمولا تجاه المملكة العربية السعودية وحلفائها، وعمد إلى تصعيد الخطاب الأميركي الصدامي تجاه إيران.

DONATE NOW

من الواضح أن ترمب يواجه منحنى تعلم حادا عندما يتعلق الأمر بالشرق الأوسط ــ المنطقة التي لن تنتظره إلى أن يتقن التعامل معها. وليس هناك من الأسباب ما يدعو إلى التفاؤل.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali