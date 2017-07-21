الحرب المقبلة في الشرق الأوسط

برلين ــ مع استعادة الموصل في شمال العراق، ربما تُصبِح الدولة الإسلامية (داعش) قريبا شيئا من الماضي. لكن هزيمة داعش وزوال الخلافة العراقية السورية المزعومة لن يجلب السلام إلى الشرق الأوسط، ولن يُفضي حتى إلى نهاية المأساة السورية. بل من المرجح أن يفتح فصلا جديدا في تاريخ المنطقة الدموي الفوضوي ــ فصلا لا يقل خطورة عن الفصول السابقة منذ سقوط الإمبراطورية العثمانية في نهاية الحرب العالمية الأولى.
ويكاد يكون استمرار هذا النمط العنيف أمرا شبه مؤكد لأن المنطقة تظل غير قادرة على حل الصراعات الداخلية بنفسها، أو خلق أي شيء أشبه بإطار مرن للسلام. ولا تزال بدلا من ذلك محصورة في مكان ما بين القرنين التاسع عشر والعشرين.
لا نُعفي القوى الغربية عن المسؤولية عن مِحَن الشرق الأوسط. ولا تزال أي إشارة إلى اتفاقية سايكس-بيكو، التي قسمت بموجبها بريطانيا العظمى وفرنسا أراضي ما بعد الإمبراطورية العثمانية، تستفز الغضب في العالَم العربي حتى يبدو الأمر وكأن الخطة التي وضعت سرا في عام 1916 لم تُبرَم إلا بالأمس فقط.
ولا ينبغي لنا أن ننسى الدور الذي لعبته روسيا القيصرية في المنطقة. ففي أعقاب الحرب العالمية الثانية، بدأ خَلَفُها الاتحاد السوفييتي، ومنافسته في الحرب الباردة الولايات المتحدة، تدخلاتهما المتعددة.
الواقع أن الولايات المتحدة ربما تكون المساهم الأكثر أهمية في الاضطرابات الإقليمية اليوم. كان اهتمام أميركا بالشرق الأوسط قائما في الأصل على احتياجها إلى النفط. ولكن مع اندلاع الحرب الباردة، سرعان ما تحول الاهتمام الاقتصادي إلى مصلحة استراتيجية في منع ظهور حكومات مناهضة للغرب وموالية للاتحاد السوفييتي. ثُم أكملت أميركا جهودها الرامية إلى الحفاظ على نفوذها الحاسم في المنطقة من خلال شراكتها الأمنية الوثيقة مع إسرائيل، وأخيرا من خلال التدخلين العسكريين الكبيرين المتمثلين في حربي الخليج ضد العراق في عهد صدّام حسين.
كما خَلَّف تورط أميركا في أفغانستان عواقب جسيمة في الشرق الأوسط. فقد تسبب التمرد الذي دعمته الولايات المتحدة في ثمانينيات القرن العشرين، والذي أنطلق تحت راية الجهاد ضد الاتحاد السوفييتي المحتل، في تحويل حليفين أميركيين وثيقين ــ باكستان والمملكة العربية السعودية ــ إلى تهديدين استراتيجيين. وبات هذا واضحا في الحادي عشر من سبتمبر/أيلول 2001، عندما تبين أن خمسة عشر من المهاجمين التسعة عشر الذي أرسلهم تنظيم القاعدة كانوا مواطنين سعوديين. وكانت باكستان هي التي خلقت حركة طالبان، التي وفرت لتنظيم القاعدة ملاذا آمنا لتدبير مكائده ضد الولايات المتحدة والغرب.
كما انهار تماما نجاح حرب الخليج الأولى التي شنها في عام 1991 الرئيس جورج بوش ��لأب بعد 12 عاما على يد ولده جورج دبليو بوش، الذي أحدثت حرب الخليج التي شنها كارثة إقليمية مستمرة إلى يومنا هذا. وفي حين كان بوش الأب حريصا على ملاحقة الهدف المحدود المتمثل في تحرير الكويت ولم يسع إلى تغيير النظام في العراق، فإن أهداف ولده كانت أكثر طموحا بأشواط.
كانت الفكرة ببساطة الإطاحة بصدّام حسين وإقامة عراق ديمقراطي يعمل على تحفيز تغيير شامل في مختلف أنحاء الشرق الأوسط ويحوله إلى منطقة ديمقراطية موالية للغرب. وداخل إدارة بوش الابن، كانت المثالية الإمبريالية طاغية على الواقعية العملية، الأمر الذي أفضى إلى زعزعة الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط ككل وساعد في وضع إيران في وضع سمح لها بتوسيع نفوذها.
بعد زوال الدولة الإسلامية، سوف يتحدد الفصل التالي في تاريخ الشرق الأوسط من خلال مواجهة مفتوحة مباشرة بين السعودية السُنّية وإيران الشيعية على الهيمنة الإقليمية. وحتى الآن، كان هذا الصراع الذي اختمر لفترة طويلة جاريا من وراء حجاب وبواسطة وكلاء في الأغلب. ومن الواضح أن كلا من القوتين العالميتين النشيطتين في المنطقة اتخذت موضعها في الصراع، مع انحياز الولايات المتحدة مع المملكة العربية السعودية وانحياز روسيا مع إيران.
وسوف يحل هذا الصراع على الهيمنة محل "الحرب على الإرهاب" الحالية على نحو متزايد. وفي حين تفرض المملكة العربية السعودية وأربعة حلفاء من السُنّة العزلة على قطر، وهو ما يرجع جزئيا إلى العلاقات القطرية الوثيقة مع إيران، فقد بلغ هذا الصراع نقطة التحول المحتملة الأولى في قلب المنطقة، الخليج الفارسي.
وسوف تؤدي أي مواجهة عسكرية مباشرة مع إيران بطبيعة الحال إلى نشوب النيران في المنطقة بالكامل، على نحو يتجاوز بأشواط كل حروب الشرق الأوسط السابقة. وعلاوة على ذلك، مع استمرار الحرائق في سوريا، وإضعاف العراق بفِعل الصراع الطائفي على السلطة هناك. فمن المرجح أن يظل تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية أو أي خلف له يتجسد في هيئته ناشطا.
ويتمثل عامل آخر مزعزع للاستقرار في إعادة فتح "القضية الكردية". فقد اثبت الأكراد ــ شعب بلا دولة ــ أنهم مقاتلون جديرون بالثقة ضد داعش ويريدون استخدام نفوذهم السياسي والعسكري الجديد لإحراز تقدم نحو الحكم الذاتي، أو حتى الدولة المستقلة. ومن منظور الدول المتضررة ــ في المقام الأول تركيا، ولكن أيضا سوريا والعراق وإيران ــ تُعَد هذه المسألة سببا محتملا للحرب، لأنها تؤثر على سلامتها الإقليمية.
نظرا لهذه المسائل غير المحلولة وتصعيد الصراع على الهيمنة بين إيران والمملكة العربية السعودية، يَعِد الفصل التالي في تاريخ المنطقة بأن يكون غير سلمي على الإطلاق. صحيح أن الولايات المتحدة ربما تعلمت من كارثة العراق أنها لا تستطيع الفوز في حرب برية في الشرق الأوسط، على الرغم من قوتها العسكرية المتفوقة. كما سعى الرئيس باراك أوباما إلى سحب القوات الأميركية من المنطقة، ثم تبين أن تحقيق ذلك أمر صعب سياسيا وعسكريا. ولهذا السبب استبعد التدخل العسكري ــ حتى من الجو ــ في الحرب الأهلية السورية، فخلف ذلك فراغا سرعان ما شغلته روسيا، وكان ما كان من عواقب معروفة.
كما أقام خلف أوباما، الرئيس دونالد ترمب، حملته الانتخابية على وعد بالانسحاب من المنطقة. ولكنه منذ الانتخابات، أطلق صواريخ كروز على سوريا، ودخل في التزامات أكثر شمولا تجاه المملكة العربية السعودية وحلفائها، وعمد إلى تصعيد الخطاب الأميركي الصدامي تجاه إيران.
من الواضح أن ترمب يواجه منحنى تعلم حادا عندما يتعلق الأمر بالشرق الأوسط ــ المنطقة التي لن تنتظره إلى أن يتقن التعامل معها. وليس هناك من الأسباب ما يدعو إلى التفاؤل.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Roshin Bear
Sorry for taking long! I thought my comments did not reach the editor
Roshin Bear
With friendly support from Google Translate:
I do not try to defense Sykes-Picot, but re-division of the division every 50 years means, in the end, the continuation of wars and bloody crises and the re-dismantling of the social fabric, which is waged by the warlords and paid for only by the civilian population.
Suppose the West is not eager for oil. In politics they want something quite specific but their problem is that they do not know what it is. Because of that we can not talk about peace in the ME region and end international terrorism without returning to pre-Sykes-Picot era.
What is the difference between 1980 and today? In 1980, the first Gulf War broke out between Iraq and Iran, the guard of the eastern gate at the time, Saddam Hussein no longer exists now. Therefore, a new Saddam Hussein must be made to wait for a new catastrophe like the second and third Gulf War, Invasion of Kuwait and occupation of Iraq. With major differences that Iran has become more pragmatic, has softened its tone and its ally is not atheistic communism any more on the one hand as Saudi Arabia passes the winds of change and quickly abandon the Wahabiism, which is the front of the mobilization against the Shiites on the other hand.
Orit Adar
Worse, On another level they are stuck in the 7th century mentality informing their religion.
Roshin Bear
What is the difference between 1980 and today? In 1980, the first Gulf War broke out between Iraq and Iran, the guard of the eastern gate at the time, Saddam Hussein no longer exists. Therefore, a new Saddam Hussein must be made to wait for a new catastrophe like the second Gulf War. With major differences that Iran has become more realistic and softened tone and its ally is not atheistic communism on the one hand as Saudi Arabia passes the winds of change and quickly abandon Wahhabism, which is the face in the mobilization against the Shiites on the other hand. Read more
Comment Commented Roshin Bear
What is the difference between 1980 and today? In 1980, the first Gulf War broke out between Iraq and Iran, the guard of the eastern gate at the time, Saddam Hussein no longer exists. Therefore, a new Saddam Hussein must be created waiting for a new catastrophe like the second Gulf War. With two major differences that Iran has become more pragmatic and that its ally is not an atheist communist. Read more
Comment Commented Roshin Bear
What is the difference between 1980 and today? In 1980, the first Gulf War broke out between Iraq and Iran, the guard of the eastern gate at the time, Saddam Hussein no longer exists. Therefore, a new Saddam must be created waiting for a new catastrophe, such as the second Gulf War. Read more
Comment Commented Roshin Bear
Suppose they are not eager for oil. In politics, the West wants something completely specific, but their problem is that they do not know what it is. Without hypocrisy ... because we can not talk about peace in the region and end international terrorism without returning to the pre-Sykes-Picot era Read more
venze chern
A readable article. The west continues to play on the seemingly unsolvable Sunni-Shiite age-old conflict which will linger on for many more years. The battleground will extend further to other parts of the world.

IS would not end, it is to be transformed one way or another.
IS would not end, it is to be transformed one way or another. Read more
j. von Hettlingen
With ISIS driven out of its strongholds in Iraq and Syria, Joschka Fischer says the Middle East is far from regaining stability. He fears the next war would be fought between Iran and Saudi Arabia involving their global backers - the US and Russia - and pitting them against one another. While Russia has always seen the Middle East as the extension of its backyard since the tsarist era, the US became a player in Saudi Arabia in the 1930s after oil was discovered there.
The Middle East has been engulfed by conflicts since its borders were defined by the 1916 Sykes-Picot agreement that carved up remnants of the Ottoman Empire into Anglo-French spheres of influence after World War I. As borders were drawn arbitrarily with no regard for ethnic-sectarian divides, the region has for decades been the venue of fightings. The Islamic State - proclaimed in 2014 - aimed to eradicate all the region's frontiers and lay to rest the Sykes-Picot agreement - something many Arabs resent.
Sectarianism is the roots of an many conflicts raging today, which have much to do with the more than 1,000-year old argument at the heart of Islam - between Sunnis and Shia. The two branches of Islam share fundamental beliefs, practices and have co-existed for centuries. But they differ in doctrine, ritual, law, theology and religious organisation. The animosity between Iran and Saudi Arabia is more political than religious - a power struggle "for regional predominance" and for thier status as leading exponents of Shia and Sunni Islam respectively. Both sides form alliances with countries who share their theologies - and back militant groups in their proxy war in Syira and Yemen.
What the author has not mentioned is how oil money has fueled the sectarian strife. Saudi Arabia, awash with cash, promotes its austere version of Islam, Wahhabism and encourages conservative clerics to set up religious schools - madrassas - in Muslim countries, especially in impoverished ones like Afghanistan and Pakistan to provide children with free religious education. Pakistan alone has about 17,000 religious schools with nearly 2 million students enrolled. Madrassas are seen as "incubators" for violent extremism.
Indeed, Pakistan had "created the Taliban, which provided al-Qaeda a haven /in Afghanistan/ for hatching its plots against the US and the West." Hardline Sunnis - including Sunni extremists, who are adherents of Wahhabism, often describe Shia as heretics, "rejectionists" who have strayed from the true faith and should be killed. Their clerics see Iran's leaders as "not Muslims." In countries which have been governed by Sunnis, Shia tend to make up the poorest sections of society. They often see themselves as victims of discrimination and oppression.
This schism was the cause of the eight-year long war between Iran and Iraq in the 1980s. It was brutally fought, with an estimated million lives lost, and an entire generation scarred on both sides. While the aggressor, Saddam Hussein was later toppled, put on trial, and executed after the US-led invasion of 2003, the war had a fundamental impact on the way in which Iran developed and still resonates today.
The 1979 Iranian revolution and the return of Ayatollah Khomeini from exile created a chaos that tempted Saddam Hussein to seize the opportunity to invade Iran. Saudi Arabia and others deemed the revolution a threat to their interests in the region and sided with Saddam to undermine the theocracy in Iran before it gained strength. The Saudis spared no political, financial help, intelligence, and weaponry for the Iraqi despot, whom King Fahd condemned after Saddam invaded the neighboring Kuwait in 1990. The hostility between Iran and Saudi Arabia has run deep ever since, pathing the way for an open conflict.
The author says, "the success of the first Gulf War, launched in January 1991 by President George H.W. Bush, was fatally undermined 12 years later by his son, President George W. Bush," on whose watch the US invaded two Muslim countries - Afghanistan and Iraq. The second Gulf War "caused a regional catastrophe that continues to this day."
Indeed the wars in Iraq and Syria have opened the Pandora's box. Apart from a proxy war of sectarian nature fought between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Kurdish question has once again emerged. The Kurds' ambition of calling for an independent state, the Greater Kurdistan would enrage Turkey, but also Syria, Iraq, and Iran that have a sizable Kurdish population.
The author fears Iran and Saudi Arabia will soon fight each other openly, with global powers like Russia and the US as their proxies. We can't rely on Trump to act sensibly, due to his ignorance and impetuousness. Even though he had "campaigned on a promise to withdraw from the region," he had "launched cruise missiles at Syria, entered into more comprehensive commitments toward Saudi Arabia and its allies, and escalated America’s confrontational rhetoric vis-à-vis Iran." Let's hope Congress and the American public will be able to avert a war with Iran, which is going to add more fuels to the fire. Read more
Louis Stouch
Whereas the senior Bush had pursued the limited objectives of liberating Kuwait and didn’t seek regime change in Iraq, his son’s aims were far more ambitious. ...................
Your kidding right? What you really mean is "the aims of the neo-cons were far more ambitious. The Council on Foreign Relations crowd that really run the show from behind the scenes." Read more
Mirek Fatyga
The troubles in the ME today are not all that different than the history of Europe roughly until 1990. And, clearly, there are many, including the ruling lunatics in my home country, Poland, that would like nothing better than to return Europe to these good old days.
Reformation and Counter Reformation? 30 years war ,100 years war and all the other wars? ME is child's play compared to the history of Europe.
It is past time that European political elites stop looking at the ME as a freak show and start asking what can we do to help, even if the outcome is hardly assured and any action may backfire. What is transpiring today is a deeply rooted religious conflict resonating against persistent interventions by former cold war powers. Europe can no longer afford present day passivity. Both the religious conflict and cold war intervention are a clear and present danger to the security of Europe, indeed one of the major threats to the survival of the EU. It is past time for major EU countries to confront both Russia and the US, try to take a diplomatic initiative there. The Cold War has really ended, time to take note. A new period of hot wars in the nuclear era is emerging. This is what needs to be stopped. Read more
Jonathan Engel
One has read so much about how one should take one side or another in the evolving mess of the Near East (or "West Asia" and the far sighted Indians describe it) that another positive, article using Europe's terms to describe an regional escalating catastrophe is rather annoying, even from the pen of Mr Fischer.
It seems to me that underlying the Epic is the nn-acceptance of the very concept of state. In a sense that is the Arab objection to the Sykes Picot logic: The States of Syrian (and Lebanon), Iraq and Jordan, going south down the western side of the Gulf (Arab or Persian depending whom you are rooting for) were essentially born and maintained by Western imagination.
The tribal or "sect" entities into which any political organisation might have been based had Messrs Sykes and Picot not done all their "research" on a bar table in Cairo, are unrepresented in this scheme of things, but show through on the edges, as one tribal (or sect) group or another takes control or loses it in "former Iraq", "former Syria", "soon to be former TransJordan" etc… when their primary objectives is obviously to wipe out all competitors for control of what resources there are.
I would posit that the biggest and most dangerous long term geo-political variables out there have yet to be factored into Europe's Nation State view and these are:
1/ The collapse of fertility rates in Iran (making this effectively Iran's last generation capable of having a significant impact on the region, and therefore a state (Iran is a State) significantly more prepared to take risks now, rather than obvious defeat later, and
2/ The extreme overpopulation of Egypt, the feeding of which is way beyond any likely available local resources. (The phrase "Too big to fail, too big to save" comes to mind.) Read more
Henk Crop
The ME conflicts can only be understood if you go back to the development and impact of Islam, since the 7 th century.
Of course oil, western interference, and tribal differences have played a role also.
These religious issues have to be resolve by the people in the ME themselves.
The infidels from the west cannot do very much and should also realize that.
However one thing they could do, send less weapons to the ME.
Read more
Allen Mackenzie
Another lefty with a Blame America attitude. The totalitarian ideology of Islam is the problem, not America's defense of freedom and our western values.
Ariel Tejera
There is, however, change in the Middle East, amidst an environment of perennial conflict and instability. Technology has evolved, demographics have changed. You have there millions of people used, abused in so many ways, massacred ... for generations. Check Saudi Arabia, arming itself to the teeth, even as its economic future is apocalyptic. The change is for the worse, and Mr. Fischer article reflects that.
Henry Rech
"The Middle East’s Next War" - inevitable? - maybe, maybe not. However, the main game has been brewing for a while as the putative opponents gird their loins.
The Saudi's are now number three in world military spending (outdoing Russia).
Turkey takes every opportunity to have a pot shot at the Kurd's, looking for any excuse, the battle for Raqqa looming as the next ignition point.
Read more
Thomas Lloyd
I usually look forward to reading a well thought out and argued article from Herr Fischer, however, this article states the obvious with some glaring omissions and ends without any conclusions or suggestions. Well we all have bad days. All we need to teach third graders about the Middle East is that some of the countries got lucky and have oil and gas and that there is one religion split in two, both sides hate each other and are always killing each other, which is one form of population control.
Bruno Berewono
The author for reasons I don't know failed to dwell on the prominent role played by the Sunni- Shiite religious divide. While it's true that the US is responsible to a greater extent for the mess in the region, but chauvinistic nationalism, ancient religious division and even the very nature of Islam continues to foster the kind of violence we continues to see in the ME. One thing that is sure is that, the unwise isolation of Qatar, will certainly push the rich country into the hands of Iran and the Saudi-Iranian divide will surely feature prominently in the coming apocalypse of the ME.
Alex Leo
and yet you are being very modest about the role of Germany, Hitler and the Holocaust in anything happening post WW2, from the survival instincts of Israel bordering on the paranoid to the strong desire of the US and the Soviet Union/Russia to expand their spheres of influence, partly to not allow another Germany (e.g. Iran) to set shop there. . .Otherwise, a good article for someone in 3d grade to read. for everyone else - yeah, I know and so what. . .You have done a lot better.
Francesco D'Allessandro
Mr. Fischer since the days of the Prophet Mohammad to the present day the Middle East has been shaped by the Sunni/Shia religious divide and the Koran tenets. From the countless interventions by the West to the Sykes-Picot Agreement; to the Arab and Israeli wars to Desert Storm and so on, the area has been beset by a perpetual never ending cycle of bloodshed. Interference by outside actors have exacerbated the narrative but it's fault lines remain on the issue of who controls the Islamic world. Whether the Shia faction of Ali ibn Abi Talib was the true successor to the Prophet or the Sunni one under Abu Bakr is the core reason for the brutality seen throughout the centuries. Anything else are ornaments in a religious war that will not abate any time soon.
bamdad bahar
I am getting tired of this notion that so many commentators in the West about a Sunni-Shia divide, and that this has been going on for thousands of years, and that it’s an inevitable clash etc. etc. Please be very clear – this is not Europe, and it’s not Christianity. You can’t weave concepts like Protestant vs Catholicism into Islam or pretend somehow that Mecca is the Vatican etc.
First of all, the Shiite faith has 10 sub-groups including the Twelver’s (of Iran), and Lebanese Druze, Alawites of Syria, Seveners (Ismailis) of India, etc. The Shia groups were not united, nor uniformly practicing the Shia faith, and were very generally small, (local dynasties in fact), tiny in comparison with the Sunnis groups that number today in the billions. Shiites for centuries had been tucked away in villages far from many Sunni groups (and tribes) in places like Mazandaran near the Caspian Sea for example. My point is, there hasn’t been an open, bloody battle between Sunnis and Shiites since the succession battles of 680AD after Mohamed died.
And Shiites clans vary in their interpretations of Islam considerably. If anything, the Shiites are connected through one principal alone and that is an ‘opinion’ on who should have or did succeed Mohamed as a leader of the faith… not much else. This isn’t a unified ideology or centrally led faith. And by the way, Sunnis, are divided too, and the Saudi Wahabist interpretation is not main stream (ask religious leaders in places like Egypt or Morocco or Malaysia). Islam is a widely splintered faith.
This ‘divide’ between Shia and Sunnis is a western concept (really it is), it has not been a deeply divisive issue for thousands of years with deep religious foundations. But it has now gotten new momentum as well as political and economic legs (in the 21st Century) largely through external meddling in the region.
It is interesting to note that the political value of ‘creating’ a division between Shia and Sunni faiths was first ‘identified’ by Safavid dynasty (who had taken power) in Iran initially in the 16th century – note only about 400 years ago (not thousands of years ago).
When the conquering Sunni faith Mongolians and then Ottomans vacated Iran, the usurping Safavids used ‘religion’ as a differentiator to re-establish Iran (as a separate state). Interestingly they NOT only wanted to differentiate Iran from the “Sunni” invaders, but they also needed to fight off other regional Shia faiths like the Ismailis and Zadiyah ‘sects of Shiism’ with their own local ‘Twelver’ sect. My point is, it wasn’t just Shia vs Sunni, but Twelver vs Other Shia Sects – largely for political reasons. The Twelver’s by the way, were a local (regional) sect of Shiism in Northern Iran at the time, versus “Sunni” Muslims that populated virtually all the Ottoman empire and much of Arabia and North Africa. A bucket of water versus an ocean! Do you see? Not quite a one- thousand-year religious rivalry of major branches of Islam!! And do you also see, the emergence of Twelver Shiism largely as a political tool to unify Iran.
Anyway in 1501, by Royal decree all of Iran was converted to Twelver Shiism, and by 1511 Sunni mosques were destroyed again by Royal decree. But having done all that, Iran’s Shia were effectively reasserting their Persian identity as a separate and distinct identity from Arabs and Turks. There wasn’t (and by the way, still isn’t) any talk of Shiites conquering Arabia or converting Arabs or Turks. Again, Shiism developed as a means of protecting and differentiating Iranian identity. Thus, over time, Shia and Sunni faiths lived side by side, without war! Again, there hasn’t been a Shia vs Sunni battle going on for the past 500 years.
Fast forward, to the 20th and 21st centuries. In early 1900’s Iran established a democratic constitution (the first in Asia by the way, until there was a British led coup). In that constitution, a political role was established for religious leadership (like Bishops in the UK who sit in the house of lords). And for the first time, the ‘political’ title of Ayatollah was established. It did NOT exist before then. These Ayatollahs from then on, have played various roles in the governance of Iran – including by the way – in siding with the CIA and Brits in the 1952 coup in Iran (and toppling Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister – Mossadegh).
Fast forward to 1976. Jimmy Carter’s national security team entered office with a ‘theory’ that communism could be defeated by religion. Somehow, we had a Polish Pope. And, eventually (after the Guadeloupe conference), the Shah of Iran was toppled by Carter (and his western partners) and Khomeini was installed (who had been a renegade religious leader living outside Iran, initially in Iraq and then eventually in Paris). Khomeini had been plucked by western intelligence, (and his team fully trained and briefed in the U.S.) as someone that could provide a strong alternative ideology to Iranian youth and thus ward off communism (inside Iran) and in the region. After Khomeini was flown into Tehran on an Air France 747, paid for by the government of France, the U.S. had second thoughts about their strategy, and invited the Shah to the U.S. (ostensibly for medical treatment). This led to a polarization between the two governments and the rest as they say is history.
But, one thing is for sure, Khomeini (and his Western backers) fully appreciated the role religion could play in governing Iran and influencing regional events. With small pockets of Shiites in Lebanon (Hezbollah), Syria (ruling Alawite clan that Assad is from), and virtually the whole population surrounding the Persian Gulf, from Southern Iraq, to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia … it didn’t take geniuses among Iran’s Shiite leadership to discover that they could leverage religion to expand their influence beyond Iran itself. And events that followed, such as the Iran-Iraq war (which by the way Iran did not start) and even the establishment of threatening ISIS caliphate on its border, led to precisely this outcome… it forced Iran’s Shiites to leverage their religious ties regionally and to take up a larger regional role.
Expanding their influence regionally, by using religion, became a matter of survival for the regime in Tehran. Initially in the Iran-Iraq war, Iran’s government felt completely isolated (by the whole world) and could leverage their connections among the Shiites in Southern Iraq for intelligence and to establish a sympathetic internal force within Iraq to ward off Saddam Hussein – who by the way, was fully financed by the Saudis, Qataris, Kuwaitis, Emiratis (all Sunnis) and the West! Interestingly, Syria’s Assad (who is from the Alawite Shiite clan in Syria) became an Iranian ally during the war (largely because of major run-ins with Saddam Hussein prior to the war, which had nothing to do with religion).
Almost the same could be said of the impact that ISIS had on Iran. Again, to ward off ISIS, Iran found itself cooperating with Assad and Iraq’s militia (and to also employ Hezbollah). Let’s not forget a few key facts, (1) Iranian forces also came to the rescue of (Sunni) Kurds and Yazidi (Christians) by fighting ISIS and (2) ISIS had taken over northern Iraq and had Iran at its cross hairs. Again, Iran had no choice but to fight back. If ISIS had been a Hindu or Christian force, Iran would have acted in precisely the same way. This had nothing to do with Shia vs Sunni. Except that ISIS were a bunch of Wahabist, extremists financed by Saudi Arabia (and its allies).
So, what we are seeing today, is Iran’s Shia leadership is in effect coming to the help of other groups in the region – in Iraq, in Syria, in Lebanon and in Yemen – NOT because of any rivalry with the Sunnis, but because they have been thrust into this role (i.e. attacked) regionally by the leadership in Iraq (Saddam Hussein) and then Saudi Arabia (and its partners – including “Sunni” ISIS). This is a political issue. If Saddam Hussein or Saudis had been Hindu or Christian – the political outcomes would basically be the same. And Iran was not attacked because it was Shiite, the reasons why for example Iran was attacked by Saddam Hussein were complex (and may have had something to do with Zbigniew Brzenski’s meeting with the Iraqis during the U.S. embassy hostage crisis; and the fact that Saddam Hussein only really wanted Iran’s southern oil producing provinces). It had nothing to do with Iran’s Shiite faith. In fact, Saddam Hussein’s Iraq is a majority Shiite nation.
You see, today, Iran’s leadership, is assisting Turkey’s Erdogan (and his Sunni religious party) stay in power. And Iran has excellent relations with Sunni Pakistan and Afghanistan.
So, please refrain from this saying Sunnis and Shiites have been fighting for thousands of years, its bullshit. Its untrue. And it’s too simplistic – too Western of a concept – to add any value to setting policies for the region. This isn’t Northern Ireland. This is all about money, power and politics – not differences in faith.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Instead, it (ME) remains trapped somewhere between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.' I think the 7th century is more appropriate as a starting point.
One of the things that I find disturbing is the article talks as though there is some cohesion in the ME, there is not. I am not going to look up the exact number but the last time I looked there were something in the number of a dozen or more different groups in Syria all fighting one another in many cases with apparently irreconcilable differences. With the Kurds - which are mentioned - for example they are only interested in moving to a certain physical boundary of their own definition in Syria and no further. They will not move past that point in a common cause. Fair enough. However it is the very fragmented nature of the population politically which is part of the problem and this is resistant to external influence, which essentially is the underlying proposition
Much of what is going on in the ME is proxy war or proxy engagement funded by regional wealth, and until that stops nothing will stablise, because the proxy objective is to destablise.
All the references to the West's intervention simply say intervention doesnt work in practice yet the underlying narrative of the article is intervention should continue. The author needs to come clarity on what he is actually proposing other than to say it is all a bit difficult, because we know that already
The basic problem appears to be the fragmented nature of the ME and the proxy funding of conflict. If so that proxy funding is the principle issue. That proxy funding is based on wealth gained by trade with the West. Thus the answer lies in trade not intervention Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
BTW -I suggest you read Prof. Hoodbhoy's colomn, published in Pakistan's leading paper.
https://www.dawn.com/news/1346885/the-ummah-at-war-with-itself
He is an eminent physicist and great public intellectual. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
ME is mired in medival if not cave mindset and power struggle to control the reigns of Islam. It started the very day Prophet of Islam dead body was lowered to the ground. The slaughtering each other had started then. - described by some pious Muslim as golden age of Khalifs -How do you explain animus between Sunnis and Shia even today! But, there is hope when there is a Reformation within Islam, perhaps not in the near future. Read more
