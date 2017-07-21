Следующая война на Ближнем Востоке

БЕРЛИН – Благодаря освобождению Мосула в северном Ираке, Исламское государство (ИГИЛ) может вскоре уйти в историю. Но разгром ИГИЛ и крах его самопровозглашённого ирако-сирийского халифата не принесёт мир на Ближний Восток и даже не покончит с трагедией в Сирии. По всей видимости, откроется новая глава в кровавой и хаотичной истории региона, которая будет не менее опасной, чем предыдущие главы, написанные после падения Османской империи в конце Первой мировой войны.
Продолжение насилия выглядит почти гарантированным, поскольку регион по-прежнему неспособен решать внутренние конфликты самостоятельно или создать некое подобие стабильной мирной системы. Напротив, он не может вырваться из ловушки, застряв где-то между XIX и XX веками.
Западные державы вряд ли можно считать невиновными в бедах Ближнего Востока. Любое упоминание о соглашении Сайкса-Пико, благодаря которому Великобритания и Франция разделили территории бывшей Османской империи, до сих пор вызывает ярость в арабском мире, как будто этот план, секретно разработанный в 1916 году, был придуман только вчера.
Мы не должны забывать и о роли царской России в этом регионе. Её преемник, Советский Союз, а также соперник СССР в Холодной войне, Соединённые Штаты, после Второй мировой войны начали собственную политику активного вмешательства.
Более того, США, наверное, больше всех остальных поспособствовали наступлению нынешнего хаоса в регионе. Интересы Америки на Ближнем Востоке изначально диктовались её потребностями в нефти. Но когда началась Холодная война, экономические интересы быстро сменились стратегическими – не допустить появления антизападных, просоветских правительств. Именно тогда стремление Америки сохранить за собой решающее влияние в регионе привело к созданию тесного партнёрства в сфере безопасности с Израилем, а затем к двум крупным военным интервенциям – двум войнам в Заливе против Ирака Саддама Хусейна.
Американское вмешательство в Афганистан также имело глубокие последствия для Ближнего Востока. Повстанцы, которых США поддерживали в 1980-х годах и которые выступали против советской оккупации под знаменем джихада, превратили двух близких союзников США – Пакистан и Саудовскую Аравию – в стратегическую угрозу. Это стало очевидно 11 сентября 2001 года, когда оказалось, что 15 из 19 террористов, отправленных «Аль-Каидой», были гражданами Саудовской Аравии. Тем временем, Пакистан создал движение «Талибан», ставшее для «Аль-Каиды» гаванью для планирования атак на США и Запада.
Успех первой войны в Заливе, начатой в январе 1991 года президентом Джорджем Бушем-старшим, был фатально подорван 12 лет спустя его сыном, президентом Джорджем Бушем-младшим: его война в Заливе привела к региональной катастрофе, продолжающейся до сих пор. Если Буш-старший преследовал ограниченную задачу освобождения Кувейта и не стремился сменить режим в Ираке, то цели его сына были намного более амбициозны.
Идея заключалась в том, чтобы свергнуть Саддама Хусейна и создать демократический Ирак, который бы стал катализатором крупномасштабных перемен на всём Ближнем Востоке и превратил его в демократический, прозападный регион. В администрации Буша-младшего имперский идеализм возобладал над прагматичным реализмом. Это привело к нескончаемой дестабилизации Ближнего Востока в целом, а также помогло Ирану оказаться в благоприятной позиции для расширения своего влияния.
После разгрома Исламского государства следующая глава истории Ближнего Востока будет определяться развитием открытой, прямой конфронтации за региональное господство между суннитской Саудовской Аравией и шиитским Ираном. До сих пор этот давно тлеющий конфликт развивался подспудно, не напрямую. Две глобальные державы, активно участвующие в делах региона, в этом конфликте себя уже чётко позиционировали: США встали на одну сторону с Саудовской Аравией, а Россия – с Ираном.
Ведущаяся сейчас «война против террора» будет всё больше уступать место данному конфликту за гегемонию. После того как Саудовская Аравия и её четыре суннитских союзника объявили об изоляции Катара, что частично было вызвано тесными связями Катара с Ираном, этот конфликт достиг своего первого потенциально критического момента, причём в самом центре региона – в Персидском заливе.
Любая прямая военная конфронтация с Ираном, конечно, станет пожаром для всего региона, масштабы которого намного превзойдут все предыдущие войны на Ближнем Востоке. Кроме того, поскольку пожар в Сирии ещё тлеет, а Ирак ослаблен сектантской борьбой за власть в стране, ИГИЛ или его какая-нибудь новая реинкарнация, по всей видимости, сохранит активность.
Ещё одним фактор дестабилизации стал вновь открытый «курдский вопрос». Курды – народ без государства – доказали, что являются надежным бойцами против ИГИЛ, и хотят использовать свою новую политическую и военную силу, чтобы добиться прогресса на пути к автономии или даже к независимому государству. Для тех стран, которых это касается (в первую очередь, конечно, Турции, но также Сирии, Ирака и Ирана), данный вопрос потенциально может стать поводом к войне (casus belli), потому что речь идёт об их территориальной целостности.
На фоне всех этих нерешённых вопросов и эскалации конфликта за гегемонию между Ираном и Саудовской Аравией следующая глава истории региона обещает стать какой угодно, только не мирной. Да, США, возможно, сделали из иракской катастрофы вывод о том, что они не смогут выиграть наземную войну на Ближнем Востоке, несмотря на своё огромное преимущество в военной силе. Президент Барак Обама пытался вывести американские войска из региона, что оказалось трудно сделать и по политическим, и по военным причинам. Именно поэтому он отказался от военного вмешательства – даже с воздуха – в гражданскую войну в Сирии, создав вакуум, который быстро заполнила Россия (со всеми известными последствиями).
Преемник Обамы, Дональд Трамп, тоже обещал во время предвыборной кампании уйти из региона. А после выборов он ударил по Сирии крылатыми ракетами, взял на себя более широкие обязательства перед Саудовской Аравией и её союзниками, а также усилил конфронтационную риторику Америку в отношении Ирана.
Трампу явно предстоит ещё многому учиться в том, что касается Ближнего Востока, а этот регион не будет ждать, пока он освоит данную науку. Для оптимизма нет никаких причин.
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The ME conflicts can only be understood if you go back to the development and impact of Islam, since the 7 th century.
Of course oil, western interference, and tribal differences have played a role also.
These religious issues have to be resolve by the people in the ME themselves.
The infidels from the west cannot do very much and should also realize that.
However one thing they could do, send less weapons to the ME.
Comment Commented Allen Mackenzie
Another lefty with a Blame America attitude. The totalitarian ideology of Islam is the problem, not America's defense of freedom and our western values. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
There is, however, change in the Middle East, amidst an environment of perennial conflict and instability. Technology has evolved, demographics have changed. You have there millions of people used, abused in so many ways, massacred ... for generations. Check Saudi Arabia, arming itself to the teeth, even as its economic future is apocalyptic. The change is for the worse, and Mr. Fischer article reflects that. Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
"The Middle East’s Next War" - inevitable? - maybe, maybe not. However, the main game has been brewing for a while as the putative opponents gird their loins.
The Saudi's are now number three in world military spending (outdoing Russia).
Turkey takes every opportunity to have a pot shot at the Kurd's, looking for any excuse, the battle for Raqqa looming as the next ignition point.
Comment Commented Thomas Lloyd
I usually look forward to reading a well thought out and argued article from Herr Fischer, however, this article states the obvious with some glaring omissions and ends without any conclusions or suggestions. Well we all have bad days. All we need to teach third graders about the Middle East is that some of the countries got lucky and have oil and gas and that there is one religion split in two, both sides hate each other and are always killing each other, which is one form of population control. Read more
Comment Commented Bruno Berewono
The author for reasons I don't know failed to dwell on the prominent role played by the Sunni- Shiite religious divide. While it's true that the US is responsible to a greater extent for the mess in the region, but chauvinistic nationalism, ancient religious division and even the very nature of Islam continues to foster the kind of violence we continues to see in the ME. One thing that is sure is that, the unwise isolation of Qatar, will certainly push the rich country into the hands of Iran and the Saudi-Iranian divide will surely feature prominently in the coming apocalypse of the ME. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
and yet you are being very modest about the role of Germany, Hitler and the Holocaust in anything happening post WW2, from the survival instincts of Israel bordering on the paranoid to the strong desire of the US and the Soviet Union/Russia to expand their spheres of influence, partly to not allow another Germany (e.g. Iran) to set shop there. . .Otherwise, a good article for someone in 3d grade to read. for everyone else - yeah, I know and so what. . .You have done a lot better. Read more
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
Mr. Fischer since the days of the Prophet Mohammad to the present day the Middle East has been shaped by the Sunni/Shia religious divide and the Koran tenets. From the countless interventions by the West to the Sykes-Picot Agreement; to the Arab and Israeli wars to Desert Storm and so on, the area has been beset by a perpetual never ending cycle of bloodshed. Interference by outside actors have exacerbated the narrative but it's fault lines remain on the issue of who controls the Islamic world. Whether the Shia faction of Ali ibn Abi Talib was the true successor to the Prophet or the Sunni one under Abu Bakr is the core reason for the brutality seen throughout the centuries. Anything else are ornaments in a religious war that will not abate any time soon. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'Instead, it (ME) remains trapped somewhere between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.' I think the 7th century is more appropriate as a starting point.
One of the things that I find disturbing is the article talks as though there is some cohesion in the ME, there is not. I am not going to look up the exact number but the last time I looked there were something in the number of a dozen or more different groups in Syria all fighting one another in many cases with apparently irreconcilable differences. With the Kurds - which are mentioned - for example they are only interested in moving to a certain physical boundary of their own definition in Syria and no further. They will not move past that point in a common cause. Fair enough. However it is the very fragmented nature of the population politically which is part of the problem and this is resistant to external influence, which essentially is the underlying proposition
Much of what is going on in the ME is proxy war or proxy engagement funded by regional wealth, and until that stops nothing will stablise, because the proxy objective is to destablise.
All the references to the West's intervention simply say intervention doesnt work in practice yet the underlying narrative of the article is intervention should continue. The author needs to come clarity on what he is actually proposing other than to say it is all a bit difficult, because we know that already
The basic problem appears to be the fragmented nature of the ME and the proxy funding of conflict. If so that proxy funding is the principle issue. That proxy funding is based on wealth gained by trade with the West. Thus the answer lies in trade not intervention Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
BTW -I suggest you read Prof. Hoodbhoy's colomn, published in Pakistan's leading paper.
https://www.dawn.com/news/1346885/the-ummah-at-war-with-itself
He is an eminent physicist and great public intellectual. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
ME is mired in medival if not cave mindset and power struggle to control the reigns of Islam. It started the very day Prophet of Islam dead body was lowered to the ground. The slaughtering each other had started then. - described by some pious Muslim as golden age of Khalifs -How do you explain animus between Sunnis and Shia even today! But, there is hope when there is a Reformation within Islam, perhaps not in the near future. Read more
