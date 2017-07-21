Следующая война на Ближнем Востоке

Steve Hurst JUL 21, 2017

'Instead, it (ME) remains trapped somewhere between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.' I think the 7th century is more appropriate as a starting point.



One of the things that I find disturbing is the article talks as though there is some cohesion in the ME, there is not. I am not going to look up the exact number but the last time I looked there were something in the number of a dozen or more different groups in Syria all fighting one another in many cases with apparently irreconcilable differences. With the Kurds - which are mentioned - for example they are only interested in moving to a certain physical boundary of their own definition in Syria and no further. They will not move past that point in a common cause. Fair enough. However it is the very fragmented nature of the population politically which is part of the problem and this is resistant to external influence, which essentially is the underlying proposition



Much of what is going on in the ME is proxy war or proxy engagement funded by regional wealth, and until that stops nothing will stablise, because the proxy objective is to destablise.



All the references to the West's intervention simply say intervention doesnt work in practice yet the underlying narrative of the article is intervention should continue. The author needs to come clarity on what he is actually proposing other than to say it is all a bit difficult, because we know that already



The basic problem appears to be the fragmented nature of the ME and the proxy funding of conflict. If so that proxy funding is the principle issue. That proxy funding is based on wealth gained by trade with the West. Thus the answer lies in trade not intervention Read more