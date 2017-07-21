11

Следующая война на Ближнем Востоке

БЕРЛИН – Благодаря освобождению Мосула в северном Ираке, Исламское государство (ИГИЛ) может вскоре уйти в историю. Но разгром ИГИЛ и крах его самопровозглашённого ирако-сирийского халифата не принесёт мир на Ближний Восток и даже не покончит с трагедией в Сирии. По всей видимости, откроется новая глава в кровавой и хаотичной истории региона, которая будет не менее опасной, чем предыдущие главы, написанные после падения Османской империи в конце Первой мировой войны.

Продолжение насилия выглядит почти гарантированным, поскольку регион по-прежнему неспособен решать внутренние конфликты самостоятельно или создать некое подобие стабильной мирной системы. Напротив, он не может вырваться из ловушки, застряв где-то между XIX и XX веками.

Западные державы вряд ли можно считать невиновными в бедах Ближнего Востока. Любое упоминание о соглашении Сайкса-Пико, благодаря которому Великобритания и Франция разделили территории бывшей Османской империи, до сих пор вызывает ярость в арабском мире, как будто этот план, секретно разработанный в 1916 году, был придуман только вчера.

Мы не должны забывать и о роли царской России в этом регионе. Её преемник, Советский Союз, а также соперник СССР в Холодной войне, Соединённые Штаты, после Второй мировой войны начали собственную политику активного вмешательства.

Более того, США, наверное, больше всех остальных поспособствовали наступлению нынешнего хаоса в регионе. Интересы Америки на Ближнем Востоке изначально диктовались её потребностями в нефти. Но когда началась Холодная война, экономические интересы быстро сменились стратегическими – не допустить появления антизападных, просоветских правительств. Именно тогда стремление Америки сохранить за собой решающее влияние в регионе привело к созданию тесного партнёрства в сфере безопасности с Израилем, а затем к двум крупным военным интервенциям – двум войнам в Заливе против Ирака Саддама Хусейна.

Американское вмешательство в Афганистан также имело глубокие последствия для Ближнего Востока. Повстанцы, которых США поддерживали в 1980-х годах и которые выступали против советской оккупации под знаменем джихада, превратили двух близких союзников США – Пакистан и Саудовскую Аравию – в стратегическую угрозу. Это стало очевидно 11 сентября 2001 года, когда оказалось, что 15 из 19 террористов, отправленных «Аль-Каидой», были гражданами Саудовской Аравии. Тем временем, Пакистан создал движение «Талибан», ставшее для «Аль-Каиды» гаванью для планирования атак на США и Запада.

Успех первой войны в Заливе, начатой в январе 1991 года президентом Джорджем Бушем-старшим, был фатально подорван 12 лет спустя его сыном, президентом Джорджем Бушем-младшим: его война в Заливе привела к региональной катастрофе, продолжающейся до сих пор. Если Буш-старший преследовал ограниченную задачу освобождения Кувейта и не стремился сменить режим в Ираке, то цели его сына были намного более амбициозны.

Идея заключалась в том, чтобы свергнуть Саддама Хусейна и создать демократический Ирак, который бы стал катализатором крупномасштабных перемен на всём Ближнем Востоке и превратил его в демократический, прозападный регион. В администрации Буша-младшего имперский идеализм возобладал над прагматичным реализмом. Это привело к нескончаемой дестабилизации Ближнего Востока в целом, а также помогло Ирану оказаться в благоприятной позиции для расширения своего влияния.

После разгрома Исламского государства следующая глава истории Ближнего Востока будет определяться развитием открытой, прямой конфронтации за региональное господство между суннитской Саудовской Аравией и шиитским Ираном. До сих пор этот давно тлеющий конфликт развивался подспудно, не напрямую. Две глобальные державы, активно участвующие в делах региона, в этом конфликте себя уже чётко позиционировали: США встали на одну сторону с Саудовской Аравией, а Россия – с Ираном.

Ведущаяся сейчас «война против террора» будет всё больше уступать место данному конфликту за гегемонию. После того как Саудовская Аравия и её четыре суннитских союзника объявили об изоляции Катара, что частично было вызвано тесными связями Катара с Ираном, этот конфликт достиг своего первого потенциально критического момента, причём в самом центре региона – в Персидском заливе.

Любая прямая военная конфронтация с Ираном, конечно, станет пожаром для всего региона, масштабы которого намного превзойдут все предыдущие войны на Ближнем Востоке. Кроме того, поскольку пожар в Сирии ещё тлеет, а Ирак ослаблен сектантской борьбой за власть в стране, ИГИЛ или его какая-нибудь новая реинкарнация, по всей видимости, сохранит активность.

Ещё одним фактор дестабилизации стал вновь открытый «курдский вопрос». Курды – народ без государства – доказали, что являются надежным бойцами против ИГИЛ, и хотят использовать свою новую политическую и военную силу, чтобы добиться прогресса на пути к автономии или даже к независимому государству. Для тех стран, которых это касается (в первую очередь, конечно, Турции, но также Сирии, Ирака и Ирана), данный вопрос потенциально может стать поводом к войне (casus belli), потому что речь идёт об их территориальной целостности.

На фоне всех этих нерешённых вопросов и эскалации конфликта за гегемонию между Ираном и Саудовской Аравией следующая глава истории региона обещает стать какой угодно, только не мирной. Да, США, возможно, сделали из иракской катастрофы вывод о том, что они не смогут выиграть наземную войну на Ближнем Востоке, несмотря на своё огромное преимущество в военной силе. Президент Барак Обама пытался вывести американские войска из региона, что оказалось трудно сделать и по политическим, и по военным причинам. Именно поэтому он отказался от военного вмешательства – даже с воздуха – в гражданскую войну в Сирии, создав вакуум, который быстро заполнила Россия (со всеми известными последствиями).

Преемник Обамы, Дональд Трамп, тоже обещал во время предвыборной кампании уйти из региона. А после выборов он ударил по Сирии крылатыми ракетами, взял на себя более широкие обязательства перед Саудовской Аравией и её союзниками, а также усилил конфронтационную риторику Америку в отношении Ирана.

Трампу явно предстоит ещё многому учиться в том, что касается Ближнего Востока, а этот регион не будет ждать, пока он освоит данную науку. Для оптимизма нет никаких причин.