Cittadini Globali, Negligenti Nazionali

Jerry F. Hough FEB 10, 2017

The issue is the old one of Marx. In 1982 the Dow was 750. It is now 25 times higher. There are different meaures of income, including public services, but Krugman--a real spokesman of the income group that reads his paper--puts it at around 40% during that period. Under Obama the market tripled from the bottom, while wages of the bottom 90% declined.



Everyone knows a major reason for that is that the policy elite of both parties--one party that seems dominated by Goldman and the other Citigroup (Elizabeth Warren--NYT 12/14/14--said it had "unprecedented" control of the Obama Administration)-- deliberately promoted an infinite supply of wages through outsourcing and unlimited immigration.



Average people don't care about Gini curves and inegalitarianism. They want their standard of living to rise and they want to be treated with respect.



How can it conceivably be that the nominee of the left-wing party says that the average American voted against a Goldwaterite who promises no change in a time of soaring profits and flat wages only because they are racist and nativist? How can the NYT take that position. That is 1785 in France, 1845 in Germany, 1915 in Russia, and 1930 in Germany. The educated elite (and $125,000 family income is top 25% or the rich by any reasonable definition) has lost all sense of historical perspective.



Dani should not speak of duty and responsibility. He should talk of self-preservation of an elite. For over 10 years, 70% of the population has said the US is on the wrong path. Obama promised change you can believe in. He lied. Trump promised even greater change. Wall Street is convinced he lied. Let us hope not.



Globalization may be great, but the poor and middle income must be convinced they benefit from it. All the fruits of globalization cannot go to the owners of the means of production--that is, the 20-25% who own mutual funds, which now includes government officials whose pensions depend on it--and wages must not be kept deliberately low so profits and the market can be higher.



They are many ways to do this--a Canadian health system ostentatiously financed in large part by taxes that are related to foreign earnings, the end of work permits to force Silicon valley to train its work force a la Germany and Japan, the replacement of the evil Social Security tax with a VAT that hits the consumers at $125,000 as Ted Cruz proposes, the end of 13 years of war promoted by anti-Vietnam war demonstrators who all are now Westmorelands who think peace with the status quo Putin is bad--and say it with a McCarthyism as bad as Joe's in 1950. One can go on and on



Above all a return to the democracy of FDR by creating a left wing party that was the answer to Marx's revolution of 1848. The end of the denial of the right to vote to the poor by ensuring they are non-citizen. The left-wing party must get over its hysteria and total negativism towards someone who promises changes. It must think of measures to propose that will ensure its own survival. And then it can have the feel good feelings that it is also doing its duty.



