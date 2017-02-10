المواطنون العالميون والمتهربون القوميون

كمبريدج - في أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الماضي، صدمت رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي الكثيرين عندما استهانت بفكرة المواطنة العالمية. وقالت "إذا كنت تعتقد بأنك مواطن العالم"، "فأنت لست مواطنا في أي بلد".
فقد تعرض بيانها للسخرية والتنبيه من وسائل الإعلام المالية ومن المعلقين الليبراليين. قال لها أحد المحللين "إن نموذج المواطنة الأكثر فائدة في هذه الأيام"، "هو نموذج مكرس ليس فقط لصالح سكان بيركشاير، ولكن لهذا الكوكب". ووصفه الخبير الاقتصادي بأنه تحول "غير ليبرالي". واتهمها باحث بالتبرؤ من قيم التنوير وحذر من "أصداء عام 1933" في خطابها.
أنا أعلم كيف يبدو "المواطن العالمي": أرى نموذجا مثاليا في كل مرة أقف فيها أمام مرآة. لقد نشأتُ في بلد، وأعيش في بلد آخر، وأحمل جواز سفر كل منهما. أنا أكتب عن الاقتصاد العالمي، وعملي يأخذني إلى أماكن بعيدة. أقضي معظم الوقت في بلدان أخرى أكثر مما أفعل في أي دولة تعترف بي كمواطن.
معظم زملائي المقربين في العمل مولودون في الخارج أيضا. أنا التهم الأخبار الدولية، في حين تبقى جريدتي المحلية مغلقة معظم الأسابيع. في الرياضة، ليست لدي أي معلومات عن فرق بلدي، لكنني معجب كبير بفريق كرة القدم في الجانب الآخر من المحيط الأطلسي.
وقد أثار تصريح ماي ضجة كبيرة. اٍنه يحتوي على الحقيقة الأساسية - عدم الاكتراث الذي يشير بوضوح إلى أننا أبعدنا، كنخبة مالية وسياسية وتكنوقراطية في العالم، أنفسنا عن مواطنينا وفقدنا ثقتهم.
لنبدأ أولا بالمعنى الحقيقي لكلمة "مواطن". قاموس أكسفورد للغة الانجليزية عرف مواطن "كشخص قانوني أو مواطن ينتمي لدولة أو أمة". وبذلك فان المواطَنة تفترض تأسيس كيان سياسي - "دولة أو أمة" - يكون المرء عضوا فيها. الدول لديها مثل هذه الأنظمة السياسية، لكن العالم لا يملكها.
لقد اعترف أنصار المواطَنة العالمية بسرعة أنهم لا يدركون المعنى الحرفي. فهم يفكرون على نحو مجازي. وتجمع الثورات التكنولوجية في مجال الاتصالات والعولمة الاقتصادية مواطنين من دول مختلفة، كما يقولون. ولأن العالم أصبح صغيرا، علينا العمل مع أخذ التداعيات العالمية بعين الاعتبار. والى جانب ذلك، نحن جميعا نحمل هويات متداخلة ومتعددة. لكن المواطَنة العالمية لا تعني التغاضي عن المسؤوليات الدقيقة أو الوطنية.
كل شيء جيد وعلى ما يرام. لكن ماذا يفعل المواطنون العالميون حقا؟
تستلزم المواطَنة الحقيقية التفاعل والتشاور مع المواطنين الآخرين في المجتمع السياسي المشترك. وهذا يعني إخضاع صناع القرار للمساءلة والمشاركة في الحياة السياسية. في هذا النهج، أفكاري حول الغايات والوسائل المرغوبة تواجه وتختبر زملائي المواطنين.
فالمواطنون العالميون ليست لديهم حقوق أو مسؤوليات مماثلة. لا أحد مسؤول عنهم، وليس هناك احد منهم مجبور على تبرير نفسه. في أحسن الأحوال، فهم يشكلون مجتمعات مع أفراد من ذوي التفكير المماثل من بلدان أخرى. نظراؤهم ليسوا مواطنين في كل مكان ولكنهم "مواطنون عالميون" عينوا أنفسهم كمواطنين عالميين في بلدان أخرى.
وبطبيعة الحال، يمكن للمواطنين العالميين الوصول إلى أنظمة سياسية داخلية لنشر أفكارهم من خلالها. لكن يتم انتخاب الممثلين السياسيين لخدمة مصالح الشعب الذي وضعهم في مناصبهم. كما تهدف الحكومات الوطنية إلى البحث عن المصالح الوطنية، وهي محقة في ذلك. وهذا لا يستبعد إمكانية عمل الناخبين من أجل المصلحة الذاتية المستنيرة للدوائر الانتخابية، مع الأخذ بعين الاعتبار النتائج المترتبة عن الأنشطة المحلية لصالح الآخرين.
لكن ماذا يحدث عندما تواجه مصلحة السكان المحليين صراعا مع رفاهية الأجانب - كما يحدث في كثير من الأحيان؟ أليس تجاهل مواطنيهم في مثل هذه الحالات على وجه التحديد ما يعطي لما يسمى بالنخب العالمية إسمها السيئ؟
ويشعر المواطنون العالمون بالقلق بشأن مصالح المجالس العالمية التي قد تتعرض للأذى عندما تركز كل حكومة على المصالح المحدودة الخاصة بها. هذا بالتأكيد مصدر قلق خاصة بالنسبة لقضايا عالمية حقيقية، مثل تغير المناخ أو الأوبئة. لكن في معظم المناطق الاقتصادية - الضرائب والسياسات التجارية، والاستقرار المالي، الإدارة المالية والنقدية - ما هو منطقي من منظور عالمي هو أيضا منطقي من منظور محلي. ويُعلمنا علم الاقتصاد أن الدول يجب أن تُبقي الحدود الاقتصادية مفتوحة، وتبقي سياسات التنظيم والتشغيل الكامل للعمالة سليمة، وليس لأنها جيدة بالنسبة للبلدان الأخرى، ولكن لأنها تخدم تنمية الاقتصاد المحلي.
وبطبيعة الحال، فان إخفاق السياسة - على سبيل المثال، الحمائية - لم يحدث في كل من هذه المجالات. بل يعكس حوكمة محلية سيئة، وليس غياب الكونية. إنها نتيجة إما لعدم قدرة النخب السياسية على إقناع الدوائر المحلية بفوائد البديل، أو لعدم رغبتها في إجراء تعديلات لضمان استفادة الجميع بالفعل.
إن الاختباء وراء الكونية في مثل هذه الحالات - عند الضغط على الاتفاقات التجارية على سبيل المثال - هو بديل الفقراء لكسب المعارك السياسية عن جدارة. وهذا يخفض قيمة العملة الكونية عندما نكون في الحاجة إليها حقا، كما نفعل في مكافحة ظاهرة الاحتباس الحراري.
وقد تحدث القليلون عن التوتر بين مختلف هوياتنا - المحلية والوطنية والعالمية - بتبصر كما فعل الفيلسوف كوامي أنتوني أبيا. في هذا العصر المتميز "بتحديات عالمية وبالترابط بين الدول"، كما كتب في الرد على بيان ماي، "هناك حاجة ماسة أكثر من أي وقت مضى لمعنى مصير البشرية المشترك" ومن الصعب أن نختلف حول ذلك.
لكن أحيانا ما يصادف العالميون شخصية في رواية "الإخوة كارامازوف" للكاتب فيودور دوستويفسكي الذي اكتشف أنه كلما أحب الإنسانية بشكل عام، كلما قل حبه للناس على وجه الخصوص. لذا ينبغي أن يكون المواطنون العالميون حذرين من أن تتحول أهدافهم النبيلة إلى ذريعة للتهرب من واجباتهم تجاه مواطنيهم.
علينا العيش في عالمنا، مع كل الانقسامات السياسية، وليس في العالم المثالي الذي نتمنى العيش فيه. أفضل وسيلة لخدمة المصالح العالمية هي أن نرقى إلى مستوى مسؤولياتنا داخل المؤسسات السياسية المهمة: المؤسسات الموجودة.
