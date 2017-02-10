Warga Negara Global, Pengelak Tanggung Jawab Nasional

vivek iyer FEB 10, 2017

Rodrik makes 4 mistakes and these 4 mistakes vitiate his thesis and render it vacuous.

1) Citizenship need not involve 'deliberative democracy'- which might be a recipe for what the ancient Greeks called stasis, or what we might term McKelvey Chaos. Hirschman 'Exit' and Tiebout Sorting are sufficient and, under increasing Technological Uncertainty, probably necessary conditions as well. There is no particular reason why small City States should not compete for citizens or, indeed, why Lijphart type consocialism should not be viable.

2) A Citizen of a Republic or Commonwealth is not so very different from the Subject of a King or of a Theocracy with no specific demense of its own. What matters if there is a 'viculum juris'- a bond of law, such that rights are linked to incentive compatible remedies on the basis of reciprocity. The subjects of a progressive Monarchy may enjoy greater felicity than the citizens of an anarchic Republic. Similarly, a 'Millet' system- where the territorial vinculum juris is mediated by a transnational Theocracy- may be superior. Indeed, something like it may already obtain albeit in a Secular sense.

3) Economics does not teach that countries should maintain 'open economic borders'- it suggests something like a Henry George theorem in respect of all rents such that superior Tiebout sorting occurs. In practice that is what we have seen. 'Sound prudential regulation' is meaningless. Hannan Consistent regret minimization isn't. But this commits one to valuing increased diversity in Tiebout Models- which entails diverse risk profiles. Nobody should maintain 'full-employment' policies. They are silly. We don't know in advance how much Knightian Uncertainty is going to obtain and therefore how high Search Unemployment, or other drivers of Mobility, should be. Similarly, 'enlarging the domestic economic pie' is either meaningless because it could mean anything at all, or else it may be a bad thing, not a good thing at all for strategic and dynamic reasons- including the sort Sir Partha Dasgupta bangs on about.

4) Cosmopolitanism is bad because it assumes the absence of the preference aggregation & Second Best type problems the Polis is designed to solve. It is likely to be based on Preference Falsification and anachronistic availability cascades and involve rent-dissipation by its supposed champions. Saying things like 'the need has never been greater for a sense of a shared human fate' is simply silly- unless you are a pedagogue or a politician who is being paid to say meaningless or silly things. There is no shared human fate. There are winners and losers. Evolution is real- it is associated with open problems and fruitful Research Programs. Bien pensant thinking is not real thinking- it is high flown guff designed to capture a small rent from a collapsing Credentialised Ponzi scheme.



The best way to serve global interests is NOT to live up to our responsibilities within the political institutions that exist. We should run away from institutions whose vinculum juris involve more onerous duties in return for less substantial entitlements and migrate towards better Schelling focal points in which repeated games give rise to better Aumann signalling Institutions which, in turn, develop a vinculum juris we might wish to abscond from.



Rodrik is an economist. He knows everything he has written here is either meaningless or mischievous. Why has he taken the trouble to do so? The answer is 'Rothbard's Law'- Economists increasingly specialise in what they are worst at. Why do they do so? They convince themselves that the Weltgeist is under the tutelage of whatever straw man they erected to motivate their polemics and sell their increasingly worthless books.