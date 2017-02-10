Warga Negara Global, Pengelak Tanggung Jawab Nasional

CAMBRIDGE – Oktober lalu, Perdana Menteri Inggris Theresa May mengejutkan banyak orang ketika beliau memperolok ide kewarganegaraan global. “Jika Anda berpikir bahwa Anda adalah warga negara global, maka Anda bukan warga negara manapun” ujar Theresa May.
Pernyataannya tersebut disambut dengan cercaan dan kekhawatiran dari media massa finansial dan komentator liberal;. “Bentuk kewarganegaraann yang paling bermanfaat saat ini adalah yang didedikasikan tidak hanya untuk kemakmuran sekelompok kecil orang, namun untuk seisi planet bumi”, komentar seorang analis atas pernyataan Perdana Menteri tersebut. The Economist menyebut pernyataan tersebut perubahan yang tidak liberal. Seorang akademisi menuduh Theresa May menolak nilai-nilai kebebasan dan kesetaraan dan memperingatkan bahwa pidatonya terdengar mirip dengan cara pandang anti-semitis pada tahun 1933.
Saya tahu seperti apa bentuk dari warga negara global. Saya selalu melihatnya ketika saya bercermin. Saya tumbuh besar di satu negara, sekarang tinggal di negara yang berbeda, dan saya punya passpor dari kedua negara tersebut. Saya menulis tentang ekonomi global, dan pekerjaan Saya membawa Saya ke tempat-tempat yang sangat jauh. Saya menghabiskan lebih banyak waktu bepergian ke negara-negara lain dibandingkan di dua negara dimana Saya merupakan warga negaranya.
Kebanyakan dari teman kerja Saya juga terlahir di negara lain. Saya membaca berita internasional, dan jarang membaca koran lokal. Dan ketika membicarakan tentang olahraga, Saya tidak tahu bagaimana perkembangan tim dari negara Saya, tapi Saya adalah penggemar sepak bola dari negara lain.
Dan tetap saja pernyataan dari Perdana Menteri May mengejutkan Saya. Hal ini karena terdapat kebenaran dari pernyataan tersebut – sebuah ketidakpedulian yang menggambarkan bagaimana kita, elit keuangan, politik, dan teknokrat, menjauhkan diri dari masyarakat sehingga mereka tidak mempercayai kita.
Kita bisa memulai pembahasan mengenai hal ini dari arti kata “warga negara”. Kamus Bahasa Inggris Oxford mendefinisikan hal tersebut sebagai “orang yang diakui secara hukum sebagai warga oleh negara atau persemakmuran.” Oleh karena itu, untuk menjadi warga negara, diperlukan pengakuan dari institusi yang mempunyai kewenangan – “yaitu negara atau persemakmuran” – dimana seseorang menjadi warganya. Negara mempunyai kewenangan tersebut; namun dunia tidak.
Pendukung konsep kewarganegaraan global memang mengakui bahwa mereka tidak bermaksud untuk mengartikan konsep ini secara harafiah. Yang mereka maksud adalah kewarganegaraan secara figuratif. Mereka beranggapan bahwa revolusi teknologi dalam globalisasi komunikasi dan ekonomi telah menghubungkan masyarakat dari berbagai negara. Dunia telah menyempit dan kita harus memikirkan dampak global dari tindakan yang kita ambil. Selain itu, kita mempunyai beberapa identitas yang saling bersinggungan. Kewarganegaraan global tidak harus dan tidak perlu untuk menghalangi tanggung jawab keagamanan dan nasional yang diemban oleh seseorang.
Oleh karena itu, semua dalam keadaan baik-baik saja. Namun, apa yang sebenarnya dilakukan oleh warga negara global?
Kewarganegaraan secara harafiah mencakup interaksi dan deliberasi dengan warga negara lain dalam sebuah komunitas politis. Hal ini berarti menjadikan para pembuat keputusan bertanggung jawab atas keputusan mereka dan berpartisipasi dalam politik untuk mempengaruhi kebijakan. Dan dalam prosesnya, ide-ide yang ada mengenai hal-hal yang penting bagi masyarakat dan cara untuk mencapainya akan diuji dengan ide lain dari warga negara lain.
Warga negara global tidak mempunyai hak dan tanggung jawab diatas. Tidak ada pemimpin yang perlu mempertanggung jawabkan tindakan dan memberikan pembenaran terhadap tindakan mereka. Skenario terbaik adalah para warga negara global ini akan membentuk komunitas dengan orang-orang yang sepemikiran dengan mereka dari negara-negara lain. Rekan-rekan mereka adalah para warga negara global yang berada di negara-negara lain.
Tentunya, para warga negara global mempunyai akses pada sistem politik dalam negeri untuk mendorong ide-ide mereka. Namun wakil masyarakat dipilih untuk melakukan hal-hal yang menjadi kepentingan konstituen mereka. Pemerintah bertugas untuk menjaga kepentingan nasional. Namun hal ini tidak menutup kemungkinan bahwa konstituen bisa saja bertindak untuk kepentingan bersama dengan cara mempertimbangkan dampak kebijakan yang mereka ambil terhadap dampaknya bagi negara lain.
Namun apa yang terjadi jika kepentingan warga lokal bertentangan dengan kepentingan orang asing – seperti banyak yang terjadi? Bukankah tindakan seperti ini yang menimbulkan rasa tidak suka kepada kaum elit perkotaan?
Para warga negara global khawatir bahwa kepentingan global bisa dirugikan jika pemerintah-pemerintah mulai bertindak sesuai dengan kepentingan mereka masing-masing. Kekhawatiran ini muncul sehubungan dengan permasalahan global misalnya perubahan iklim dan pandemik. Namun dari segi ekonomi – pajak, perdagangan, kebijakan, kestabilan keuangan, manajemen fiskal dan moneter – apa yang baik dalam persepektif global juga baik dari sisi perspektif domestik. Ekonomi mengajarkan kita bahwa negara-negara harus mempertahankan keterbukaan ekonomi, peraturan yang baik dan bijaksana serta kebijakan kerja penuh waktu, tidak hanya karena hal-hal ini baik untuk negara lain, namun juga karena mereka bisa meningkatkan perekonomian domestik.
Tentu saja kegagalan kebijakan – misalnya proteksionisme – juga mungkin terjadi. Namun hal ini mencerminkan pengaturan domestik yang buruk, bukan kurangnya rasa kosmopolitanisme. Hal ini diakibatkan oleh ketidakmampuan pembuat keputusan untuk meyakinkan konstituen mereka akan manfaat dari kebijakan atau dari ketidak inginan mereka untuk membuat penyesuaian untuk memastikan bahwa semua orang mendapatkan keuntungan.
Bersembunyi dibalik kosmopolitanisme – misalnya ketika mendorong perjanjian dagang – adalah pengganti kemenangan yang buruk. Dan hal ini menurunkan nilai kosmopolitanisme ketika kita sangat membutuhkannya, sama seperti saat kita melawan pemanasan global.
Tidak banyak orang yang bisa menjelaskan ketegangan antara berbagai identitas yang kita miliki – lokal, nasional, global – sebaik filsuf Kwame Anthony Appiah. Dia menulis, saat kita menghadapi “tantangan yang sangat besar dan keterhubungan antar negara, adalah saat dimana kita paling memerlukan rasa kebersamaan”. Dan hal ini sangat sulit dibantah.
Namun kosmopolitan sering terlihat seperti karakter dari novel Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Karamazov Bersaudara yang merasa bahwa semakin banyak dia mencintai kemanusiaan, semakin sedikit dia mencintai seorang manusia. Warga negara global harus menyadari bahwa tujuan baik mereka bukan merupakan alasan untuk mengecilkan tanggung jawab terhadap rekan-rekan mereka.
Kita harus hidup di dunia nyata, dengan seluruh perpecahan politik yang ada, bukan di dunia yang kita harapkan ada. Cara terbaik untuk mencapai kepentingan global adalah dengan menjalankan tanggung jawab dalam institusi politik yang penting: yaitu institusi politik yang ada.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Rodrik makes 4 mistakes and these 4 mistakes vitiate his thesis and render it vacuous.
1) Citizenship need not involve 'deliberative democracy'- which might be a recipe for what the ancient Greeks called stasis, or what we might term McKelvey Chaos. Hirschman 'Exit' and Tiebout Sorting are sufficient and, under increasing Technological Uncertainty, probably necessary conditions as well. There is no particular reason why small City States should not compete for citizens or, indeed, why Lijphart type consocialism should not be viable.
2) A Citizen of a Republic or Commonwealth is not so very different from the Subject of a King or of a Theocracy with no specific demense of its own. What matters if there is a 'viculum juris'- a bond of law, such that rights are linked to incentive compatible remedies on the basis of reciprocity. The subjects of a progressive Monarchy may enjoy greater felicity than the citizens of an anarchic Republic. Similarly, a 'Millet' system- where the territorial vinculum juris is mediated by a transnational Theocracy- may be superior. Indeed, something like it may already obtain albeit in a Secular sense.
3) Economics does not teach that countries should maintain 'open economic borders'- it suggests something like a Henry George theorem in respect of all rents such that superior Tiebout sorting occurs. In practice that is what we have seen. 'Sound prudential regulation' is meaningless. Hannan Consistent regret minimization isn't. But this commits one to valuing increased diversity in Tiebout Models- which entails diverse risk profiles. Nobody should maintain 'full-employment' policies. They are silly. We don't know in advance how much Knightian Uncertainty is going to obtain and therefore how high Search Unemployment, or other drivers of Mobility, should be. Similarly, 'enlarging the domestic economic pie' is either meaningless because it could mean anything at all, or else it may be a bad thing, not a good thing at all for strategic and dynamic reasons- including the sort Sir Partha Dasgupta bangs on about.
4) Cosmopolitanism is bad because it assumes the absence of the preference aggregation & Second Best type problems the Polis is designed to solve. It is likely to be based on Preference Falsification and anachronistic availability cascades and involve rent-dissipation by its supposed champions. Saying things like 'the need has never been greater for a sense of a shared human fate' is simply silly- unless you are a pedagogue or a politician who is being paid to say meaningless or silly things. There is no shared human fate. There are winners and losers. Evolution is real- it is associated with open problems and fruitful Research Programs. Bien pensant thinking is not real thinking- it is high flown guff designed to capture a small rent from a collapsing Credentialised Ponzi scheme.
The best way to serve global interests is NOT to live up to our responsibilities within the political institutions that exist. We should run away from institutions whose vinculum juris involve more onerous duties in return for less substantial entitlements and migrate towards better Schelling focal points in which repeated games give rise to better Aumann signalling Institutions which, in turn, develop a vinculum juris we might wish to abscond from.
Rodrik is an economist. He knows everything he has written here is either meaningless or mischievous. Why has he taken the trouble to do so? The answer is 'Rothbard's Law'- Economists increasingly specialise in what they are worst at. Why do they do so? They convince themselves that the Weltgeist is under the tutelage of whatever straw man they erected to motivate their polemics and sell their increasingly worthless books. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
wow, so many references. fun looking them up :-)
"consociational democracy" sounds like something to aspire to.
Read more
Comment Commented Marc Freed
While few of us would choose to run the risk of living outside some kind of collective polity defined at a minimum by geography, a still small but increasing number of us including you recognize that we are defined today as much by our skills and interests as we are by our residence. This trend will grow unless we choose to erect walls to prevent it from doing so - the Brexit/Trump approach. Those of us who take a positive view of it must figure out how to extend that view to the vast majority of our fellow Earthlings who have not experienced or recognized any benefit from an extra-national view of themselves. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Of course we don't trust "Global" citizens, Why should we ? Has the 40 years has proved beyond any doubt whatsoever to people of the working class that no Global Citizen gives a damn for them. You "Global" citizens have sacrificed our interests for the "greater good" note our interests not yours you folks don't sacrifice your interests just ours. So no we don't trust you "Global" citizens, you don't give a damn for our interests but you are happy to sacrifice them for some supposed greater good! Read more
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
It appears to me that the professor has hit the nail on the head. This really is the main driver for the voter disillusionment and growing suspicion of the ruling elites. If the issue is not addressed soon what comes next will make electing someone like Trump seem like a minor distraction. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
The issue is the old one of Marx. In 1982 the Dow was 750. It is now 25 times higher. There are different meaures of income, including public services, but Krugman--a real spokesman of the income group that reads his paper--puts it at around 40% during that period. Under Obama the market tripled from the bottom, while wages of the bottom 90% declined.
Everyone knows a major reason for that is that the policy elite of both parties--one party that seems dominated by Goldman and the other Citigroup (Elizabeth Warren--NYT 12/14/14--said it had "unprecedented" control of the Obama Administration)-- deliberately promoted an infinite supply of wages through outsourcing and unlimited immigration.
Average people don't care about Gini curves and inegalitarianism. They want their standard of living to rise and they want to be treated with respect.
How can it conceivably be that the nominee of the left-wing party says that the average American voted against a Goldwaterite who promises no change in a time of soaring profits and flat wages only because they are racist and nativist? How can the NYT take that position. That is 1785 in France, 1845 in Germany, 1915 in Russia, and 1930 in Germany. The educated elite (and $125,000 family income is top 25% or the rich by any reasonable definition) has lost all sense of historical perspective.
Dani should not speak of duty and responsibility. He should talk of self-preservation of an elite. For over 10 years, 70% of the population has said the US is on the wrong path. Obama promised change you can believe in. He lied. Trump promised even greater change. Wall Street is convinced he lied. Let us hope not.
Globalization may be great, but the poor and middle income must be convinced they benefit from it. All the fruits of globalization cannot go to the owners of the means of production--that is, the 20-25% who own mutual funds, which now includes government officials whose pensions depend on it--and wages must not be kept deliberately low so profits and the market can be higher.
They are many ways to do this--a Canadian health system ostentatiously financed in large part by taxes that are related to foreign earnings, the end of work permits to force Silicon valley to train its work force a la Germany and Japan, the replacement of the evil Social Security tax with a VAT that hits the consumers at $125,000 as Ted Cruz proposes, the end of 13 years of war promoted by anti-Vietnam war demonstrators who all are now Westmorelands who think peace with the status quo Putin is bad--and say it with a McCarthyism as bad as Joe's in 1950. One can go on and on
Above all a return to the democracy of FDR by creating a left wing party that was the answer to Marx's revolution of 1848. The end of the denial of the right to vote to the poor by ensuring they are non-citizen. The left-wing party must get over its hysteria and total negativism towards someone who promises changes. It must think of measures to propose that will ensure its own survival. And then it can have the feel good feelings that it is also doing its duty.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Dani, you raised a very important topic that goes into the heart of what humanity has been living since the digital age picked up pace. For a start, quoting a statement from an Unelected (but rather autocratically appointed) political leader is wrong. Most dictionaries and reference materials are now somewhat out of date, a bit like the global, regional and local governance systems, they are all out of date. The word Citizen comes from the antiquities and more specifically from Roman times originating from the word City or Cite. If one takes science as a basis, and based on the DNA of the majority of humans we are all citizens of the world, there is not a single being out there that is 100% pure, may be not even the tribes in the Amazon jungle are pure. The British and other Monarchies are mixed and not 100% pure. Legally, the word Citizen can be interpreted in many ways depending on the laws of the land, but there again these laws are in the most cases outdated or are being changed all the time to make them compatible with other acts of laws, such as Human Rights, etc. In brief, we are all Citizens of the World, including the one that believes otherwise. Read more
