Warga Negara Global, Pengelak Tanggung Jawab Nasional

CAMBRIDGE – Oktober lalu, Perdana Menteri Inggris Theresa May mengejutkan banyak orang ketika beliau memperolok ide kewarganegaraan global. “Jika Anda berpikir bahwa Anda adalah warga negara global, maka Anda bukan warga negara manapun” ujar Theresa May.

Pernyataannya tersebut disambut dengan cercaan dan kekhawatiran dari media massa finansial dan komentator liberal;. “Bentuk kewarganegaraann yang paling bermanfaat saat ini adalah yang didedikasikan tidak hanya untuk kemakmuran sekelompok kecil orang, namun untuk seisi planet bumi”, komentar seorang analis atas pernyataan Perdana Menteri tersebut. The Economist menyebut pernyataan tersebut perubahan yang tidak liberal. Seorang akademisi menuduh Theresa May menolak nilai-nilai kebebasan dan kesetaraan dan memperingatkan bahwa pidatonya terdengar mirip dengan cara pandang anti-semitis pada tahun 1933.    

Saya tahu seperti apa bentuk dari warga negara global. Saya selalu melihatnya ketika saya bercermin. Saya tumbuh besar di satu negara, sekarang tinggal di negara yang berbeda, dan saya punya passpor dari kedua negara tersebut. Saya menulis tentang ekonomi global, dan pekerjaan Saya membawa Saya ke tempat-tempat yang sangat jauh. Saya menghabiskan lebih banyak waktu bepergian ke negara-negara lain dibandingkan di dua negara dimana Saya merupakan warga negaranya.  

Kebanyakan dari teman kerja Saya juga terlahir di negara lain. Saya membaca berita internasional, dan jarang membaca koran lokal. Dan ketika membicarakan tentang olahraga, Saya tidak tahu bagaimana perkembangan tim dari negara Saya, tapi Saya adalah penggemar sepak bola dari negara lain.  

Dan tetap saja pernyataan dari Perdana Menteri May mengejutkan Saya. Hal ini karena terdapat kebenaran dari pernyataan tersebut – sebuah ketidakpedulian yang menggambarkan bagaimana kita, elit keuangan, politik, dan teknokrat, menjauhkan diri dari masyarakat sehingga mereka tidak mempercayai kita. 

Kita bisa memulai pembahasan mengenai hal ini dari arti kata “warga negara”. Kamus Bahasa Inggris Oxford mendefinisikan hal tersebut sebagai “orang yang diakui secara hukum sebagai warga oleh negara atau persemakmuran.” Oleh karena itu, untuk menjadi warga negara, diperlukan pengakuan dari institusi yang mempunyai kewenangan – “yaitu negara atau persemakmuran” – dimana seseorang menjadi warganya. Negara mempunyai kewenangan tersebut; namun dunia tidak. 

Pendukung konsep kewarganegaraan global memang mengakui bahwa mereka tidak bermaksud untuk mengartikan konsep ini secara harafiah. Yang mereka maksud adalah kewarganegaraan secara figuratif. Mereka beranggapan bahwa revolusi teknologi dalam globalisasi komunikasi dan ekonomi telah menghubungkan masyarakat dari berbagai negara. Dunia telah menyempit dan kita harus memikirkan dampak global dari tindakan yang kita ambil. Selain itu, kita mempunyai beberapa identitas yang saling bersinggungan. Kewarganegaraan global tidak harus dan tidak perlu untuk menghalangi tanggung jawab keagamanan dan nasional yang diemban oleh seseorang.    

Oleh karena itu, semua dalam keadaan baik-baik saja. Namun, apa yang sebenarnya dilakukan oleh warga negara global?

Kewarganegaraan secara harafiah mencakup interaksi dan deliberasi dengan warga negara lain dalam sebuah komunitas politis. Hal ini berarti menjadikan para pembuat keputusan bertanggung jawab atas keputusan mereka dan berpartisipasi dalam politik untuk mempengaruhi kebijakan. Dan dalam prosesnya, ide-ide yang ada mengenai hal-hal yang penting bagi masyarakat dan cara untuk mencapainya akan diuji dengan ide lain dari warga negara lain. 

Warga negara global tidak mempunyai hak dan tanggung jawab diatas. Tidak ada pemimpin yang perlu mempertanggung jawabkan tindakan dan memberikan pembenaran terhadap tindakan mereka. Skenario terbaik adalah para warga negara global ini akan membentuk komunitas dengan orang-orang yang sepemikiran dengan mereka dari negara-negara lain. Rekan-rekan mereka adalah para warga negara global yang berada di negara-negara lain. 

Tentunya, para warga negara global mempunyai akses pada sistem politik dalam negeri untuk mendorong ide-ide mereka. Namun wakil masyarakat dipilih untuk melakukan hal-hal yang menjadi kepentingan konstituen mereka. Pemerintah bertugas untuk menjaga kepentingan nasional. Namun hal ini tidak menutup kemungkinan bahwa konstituen bisa saja bertindak untuk kepentingan bersama dengan cara mempertimbangkan dampak kebijakan yang mereka ambil terhadap dampaknya bagi negara lain.

Namun apa yang terjadi jika kepentingan warga lokal bertentangan dengan kepentingan orang asing – seperti banyak yang terjadi? Bukankah tindakan seperti ini yang menimbulkan rasa tidak suka kepada kaum elit perkotaan?

Para warga negara global khawatir bahwa kepentingan global bisa dirugikan jika pemerintah-pemerintah mulai bertindak sesuai dengan kepentingan mereka masing-masing. Kekhawatiran ini muncul sehubungan dengan permasalahan global misalnya perubahan iklim dan pandemik. Namun dari segi ekonomi – pajak, perdagangan, kebijakan, kestabilan keuangan, manajemen fiskal dan moneter – apa yang baik dalam persepektif global juga baik dari sisi perspektif domestik. Ekonomi mengajarkan kita bahwa negara-negara harus mempertahankan keterbukaan ekonomi, peraturan yang baik dan bijaksana serta kebijakan kerja penuh waktu, tidak hanya karena hal-hal ini baik untuk negara lain, namun juga karena mereka bisa meningkatkan perekonomian domestik. 

Tentu saja kegagalan kebijakan – misalnya proteksionisme – juga mungkin terjadi. Namun hal ini mencerminkan pengaturan domestik yang buruk, bukan kurangnya rasa kosmopolitanisme. Hal ini diakibatkan oleh ketidakmampuan pembuat keputusan untuk meyakinkan konstituen mereka akan manfaat dari kebijakan atau dari ketidak inginan mereka untuk membuat penyesuaian untuk memastikan bahwa semua orang mendapatkan keuntungan.

Bersembunyi dibalik kosmopolitanisme – misalnya ketika mendorong perjanjian dagang – adalah pengganti kemenangan yang buruk. Dan hal ini menurunkan nilai kosmopolitanisme ketika kita sangat membutuhkannya, sama seperti saat kita melawan pemanasan global.

Tidak banyak orang yang bisa menjelaskan ketegangan antara berbagai identitas yang kita miliki – lokal, nasional, global – sebaik filsuf Kwame Anthony Appiah. Dia menulis,  saat kita menghadapi “tantangan yang sangat besar dan keterhubungan antar negara, adalah saat dimana kita paling memerlukan rasa kebersamaan”. Dan hal ini sangat sulit dibantah. 

Namun kosmopolitan sering terlihat seperti karakter dari novel Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Karamazov Bersaudara yang merasa bahwa semakin banyak dia mencintai kemanusiaan, semakin sedikit dia mencintai seorang manusia. Warga negara global harus menyadari bahwa tujuan baik mereka bukan merupakan alasan untuk mengecilkan tanggung jawab terhadap rekan-rekan mereka.  

Kita harus hidup di dunia nyata, dengan seluruh perpecahan politik yang ada, bukan di dunia yang kita harapkan ada. Cara terbaik untuk mencapai kepentingan global adalah dengan menjalankan tanggung jawab dalam institusi politik yang penting: yaitu institusi politik yang ada.