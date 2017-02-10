12

全球公民，国家逃避者

坎布里奇—去年10月，英国首相梅驳斥了全球公民权的思想，这令许多人感到震惊。“如果你认为你是世界公民，” 她说，“那你就哪里的公民也不是。”

她的话引起了财经媒体和自由派评论家的一片批评和警告。“当今最有用的公民权形式，”一位分析师向她呛声，“就是不但要致力于伯克希尔教区的福祉，也要致力于整个地球的福祉。”《经济学人》称之为“反自由”转变。一位学者指责她的演讲背弃了启蒙运动价值观，警告这是在“呼应1933年”。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

我知道“全球公民”是个什么玩意儿：照照镜子，我就能看到一个完美的样本。我生长在一国，生活在另一国，并持有两国护照。我撰写国际经济学文章，我的工作让我要访问非常边远的地区。我在其他国家旅行的时间比我在两个承认我的公民地位的国家都要多。

我身边的同事大部分也都出生于国外。我阅读大量国际新闻，订阅的本地报纸倒老是吃灰。在体育方面，我不知道家乡球队表现如何，但我是大西洋彼岸一家足球俱乐部的铁杆“粉丝”。

但梅的话还是扣动了心弦。她说出了一个基本事实——她对世界公民权的驳斥充分说明了我们，世界金融、政治和技术官僚精英，如何与我们的同胞拉开了距离，失去了他们的信任。

让我们从“公民”一词的真正含义开始。《牛津英语词典》对它的定义 是“法律承认的一个国家或联合体的主体或国民。”因此，公民权假定了一个既成政治体——“一个国家或联合体”，公民是它的一名成员。国家构成这个政治体，世界则否。

全球公民权的支持者马上会退一步说，他们所指的不是字面意思。他们是在打比方。他们说，通讯技术革命和经济全球化将不同国家的公民联系在一起。世界已经缩小，我们在做出行动时必须时刻注意全球影响。此外，我们所有人都拥有多重的互相叠加的身份。全球公民权并不——也不需要——排斥地方或国家责任。

很好。但全球公民权究竟是个什么东西？

真正的公民权包括与共同的政治共同体中的其他公民互动和商议（deliberating）。它意味着对决策者进行问责以及参与政治以影响政策结果。在此过程中，我想要的结果和手段将受到我的同胞公民想要的结果和手段的碰撞和考验。

全球公民权不包括类似的权利或责任。没人需要为他们负责，也没人需要在他们面前证明自己。他们充其量只能与来自其他国家的观念相似的���体构成共同体。他们的对应概念不是各国的公民，而是其他国家中自视为“全球公民”的人。

当然，全球公民可以参与本国政治体系推动他们的思想。但政治代表是选来推进把他们送上台的人民的利益的。国家政府的责任是捍卫国家利益，正应如此。这并不排斥选民有可能以开明自利（enlightened self-interest）的形式行动，考虑本国作为对其他国家的影响。

但如果本地居民的福祉与外国人的福祉发生冲突——这样的情况经常发生——会怎样？在这种情况下漠视同胞不是败坏所谓的大同主义精英的名声吗？

全球公民担忧全球共同利益可能会因为各国政府追求狭隘的自身利益而受损。这绝对是真正的全球共同担忧，比如气候变化和传染病。但在大部分经济领域——税收、贸易政策、金融稳定、财政和货币管理等——从全球角度看有意义的政策从国内角度看也有意义。经济学教育我们，国家应该保持经济开放，采取可靠的审慎监管和充分就业政策，这不是因为它们对其他国家有利，而是因为它们有利于做大国内经济蛋糕。

当然，政策失灵——比如保护主义——在这些领域中都会发生。但这反映了国内治理不当，而不是缺少大同主义。失灵的原因要么是政策精英不能说服本国选民采取其他措施能带来收益，要么是他们不愿意采取调整措施以确保每个人都能真正获益。

在这些例子中——比如在推进贸易协定时——躲在大同主义身后是凭借自身“硬”赢得政策战斗的拙劣替代品。并且这会降低大同主义在我们真正需要它时——比如在遏制全球变暖时——的价值。

在解释不通身份——地方的、国家的、全球的——之间的冲突方面，最有洞见的也许是哲学家基瓦姆·安东尼·阿皮亚（Kwame Anthony Appiah）。在这个“地球挑战和各国互联”的时代，他针对梅的演讲写道：“感受人类共同命运的需要从未如此强烈。”无法反驳。

Fake news or real views Learn More

但大同主义者常常遇到陀思妥耶夫斯基的小说《卡拉马佐夫兄弟》中的角色的困境，他们发现，自己越是热爱普通意义上的人，就越少热爱特定的人。全球公民应该担心，他们崇高的目标切不可演变为推卸他们对同胞的责任的借口。

我们必须在这个世界中生活，接受它的一切政治分歧，而不是生活在我们臆想中的世界。服务于全球利益的最佳方式是履行真正重要的政治制度中的责任：即那些现有的制度。