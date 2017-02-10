全球公民，国家逃避者

Robert Bruce FEB 12, 2017

Professor Rodrik and Teresa May both fail to discern the difference between two fundamentally opposed visions of what "Global Citizenship" means.



The first group, fully deserve many of the accusations made against the "liberal elite" because they see the idea of Global citizenship as a way of EVADING social responsibilities. These are rich individuals who use Global off-shore tax havens to avoid democratically agreed taxes. They are the top managers who got rich while outsourcing jobs, without any political dialogue about how we would retrain and compensate the hard working people who lost out at home. They are the economists and trade negotiators who enabled a Global "race to the bottom" creating "Victorian" standards of health and safety, environmental protection, and working conditions in developing countries. Their aims were to successfully grow the overall Global economy and multiply their own personal (offshore) wealth, whilst denying any RESPONSIBILITY for the effects of their actions on the communities which have been undermined or poisoned by their policies. I believe this is the group that Teresa May should rightly have been attacking in her speech.



However, there is another very different view of what Global citizenship means. This vision still values our national identities and looks to national governments to play the leading role in building stronger and more sustainable societies. However, it is also a view that EXPANDS our view of how far our RESPONSIBILITIES extend to the needs of a Global community. These Global citizens recognise that we cannot stop Global warming without coordinated action between all countries of the World. To us it is obvious that no national government can end the corruption and robbery of tax havens on its own, as any regulator that acts unilaterally will simply lose out as funds flow to competing countries. Pragmatic Global citizens recognise the serious threat of disease epidemics like Ebola, that start in the World's poorest communities, but can rapidly spread to wealthy countries with devastating effects. The threat to us of these diseases can only be controlled effectively once every country in the World has systems of universal healthcare capable of treating and preventing such outbreaks. We can only move forward together to deal with these threats once we evolve beyond "them and us" thinking, and recongise the reality - that there is only one "us".



More fundamentally I aspire to the concept of "Global Citizenship" because I believe that the basic human rights of any individual should not depend on which country they were born in, or where they happen to live. Can it be right that we care if a British woman is raped in London, but not if the victim is a Muslim refugee in a Calais camp ? Do the lives of the one million men, women and children killed in the Middle East since 2003 really count any less than the 3000 international and American workers killed in the 9-11 attacks ? Why do we still seem to accept an international anarchy that subjugates the PERSONAL SECURITY and universal human rights of Global Citizens, to the political priorities and so-called NATIONAL SECURITY interests of powerful nations. This ongoing injustice goes to the heart of a view that sees the concept of "Global Citizenship" as reasserting the rights and freedoms of individual citizens that cannot and should not ever be ignored or abused by ANY national government. It is a view that wants Global cooperation, not to further enrich and add to the power of Global corporations, but to work towards the Global Goals agreed by the United Nations in 2015 for every country in the World. It is fundamentally a view that seeks to end injustice by improving the lives of individual citizens, and at last create a "Global Race" in which we can all be winners.



“When we contemplate the future of Global progress we should all recall the words of Aneurin Bevan who wrote "Not even the apparently enlightened principle of the 'greatest good for the greatest number' can excuse indifference to individual suffering. There is no test for progress other than its impact on the individual.”



Robert P Bruce

