El nudo corredizo se aprieta

WASHINGTON, DC – Incluso con un nuevo niñero intentando poner algo de orden en la Casa Blanca, el Presidente Donald Trump sigue teniendo que hacer frente a multitud de problemas. El reciente nombramiento del general retirado John Kelly, ex Secretario de Seguridad Interior de Trump, como Jefe de Gabinete, reemplazando al desventurado Reince Priebus, ha reducido parte del caos interno e inducido algo de disciplina en el comportamiento de Trump. Pero todo esto podría cambiar cualquier día o en cualquier momento.

Kelly ha logrado evitar que los asesores entren y salgan de la Oficina Oval a su aire (Trump tiene la tendencia a inspirarse en la última conversación que ha tenido) y ha exigido que los papeles y memorandos para el presidente se le envíen a él primero. Al menos por el momento, los tuits del presidente han bajado en cantidad y nivel de insensatez.

Los aficionados a observar a Trump esperan que pronto comience a fastidiarse con la disciplina de Kelly. Se dice que, sabedor del enorme ego de Trump, Kelly estimula con amabilidad en lugar de dar instrucciones. También tiene la ventaja de la alta estima de Trump hacia los generales.

Pero bien podría ocurrir que a Trump le encolericen las noticias que alaben a Kelly por poner orden en la Casa Blanca. (El asesor Steve Bannon nunca recuperó por completo la estima del presidente después de aparecer en la cubierta de la revista Time poco después de la toma de mando.)

Mientras tanto, los resultados en las encuestas son más bajos que nunca, los más bajos de cualquier presidente en un punto tan temprano de una administración. Miembros de su propio Partido Republicano se están distanciando de él.

El reciente fracaso del Congreso, de mayoría republicana, de rechazar la Ley de Cuidados de Salud Asequibles, uno de los grandes logros de Barack Obama, que puso la atención de salud al alcance de los que hasta entonces no podían permitírsela, fue una humillante derrota para Trump. Apenas los suficientes senadores republicanos (tres, pero había más de ser necesario) votaron por rechazar la última de varias iniciativas que trataron de cumplir la promesa del partido de reemplazar la “Obamacare”.

Ese calificativo para la ley, acuñado por los republicanos cuando se promulgó a principios de 2010, tenía una intención peyorativa y su oposición al programa pareció vindicarse en las elecciones de mitad de periodo de ese año, cuando arrasaron en ambas cámaras del Congreso. Pero los republicanos no se dieron cuenta de dos cosas: a medida que la gente iba obteniendo acceso a la atención de salud (para este año, aproximadamente 20 millones de personas), se popularizaba al igual que lo hacía Obama, que acabó su segundo periodo como uno de los presidentes estadounidenses más populares.

A lo largo de la presidencia de Obama, los republicanos llegaron a darse cuenta de que ya no bastaba con llamar a rechazar la Obamacare, y su retórica pasó a recalcar la necesidad de “rechazar y reemplazar”. Convocaron a más de 50 votaciones nominales diciendo que harían exactamente eso, sabedores de que en realidad no importaba mucho porque Obama vetaría cualquier rechazo serio. Las votaciones nominales en realidad se convirtieron en recaudaciones de fondos: llamados a una base republicana incauta a enviar dinero para seguir luchando contra el supuestamente odiado programa.

Pero cuando tras las elecciones de 2016 un republicano alcanzó la Casa Blanca, los líderes republicanos en el congreso no tuvieron dónde esconderse. Los republicanos controlaban ahora todo el gobierno, sin tener idea alguna de con qué reemplazar la Obamacare.

Tras seis meses en el cargo, Trump no tiene ningún logro legislativo del que alardear (aunque ha reclamado como victoria la aprobación del Senado de Neil Gorsuch como nuevo juez de la Corte Suprema). No deja de ser significativo el que los líderes republicanos hicieran caso omiso de la exigencia de Trump de que vuelvan a abordar el rechazo y reemplazo de la Obamacare antes de considerar otros asuntos sustantivos.

Si bien la ley de sanidad concentró la mayor parte de la atención de los legisladores, otro proyecto de ley iba avanzando en el Congreso, representando otro tropiezo para Trump. Inquietos por la evidente debilidad del presidente por Vladimir Putin (o quizás su temor a él), en ambas cámaras ambos partidos aprobaron por abrumadora mayoría una ley para imponer más sanciones a Rusia e impedir al presidente levantar ninguna de ellas (lo que es más inusual). Y, puesto que la ley se aprobó con suficientes votos como para impedir el veto presidencial, Trump no tuvo más remedio que firmarla, lo que hizo en privado y sin la acostumbrada presencia de la prensa ni los patrocinadores de la ley.

Mientras tanto, la investigación sobre Trump y las relaciones de su campaña con Rusia en relación con la interferencia a su favor en las elecciones de 2016 ha continuado, fuera de la atención del público. Esa investigación se ha ampliado para incluir al yerno de Trump, Jared Kushner, y su hijo Donald Jr.

Esta primavera, Trump hizo saber que quería el despido de Robert Mueller, asesor especial que encabeza la investigación y ex director del FBI, que goza de gran respeto en ambos partidos. Ya había despedido al director del FBI James Comey, pero por ley no podía despedir él mismo a Mueller, por lo que intentó causar la renuncia del Fiscal General Jeff Sessions, quien apropiadamente se había recusado de la investigación. De ese modo, Trump podía nombrar a un reemplazante que despidiera a Mueller.

Pero se ve que Sessions, el primer senador republicano en apoyar a Trump, se la estaba pasando en grande eliminando las numerosas protecciones de la época de Obama en áreas tales como los derechos civiles, y se negó a dimitir. Varios ex colegas de Sessions en el Senado también exigieron a Trump que se frenara. Si bien Kelly lo llamó para asegurarle de que su puesto estaba a salvo, los senadores republicanos, preocupados de que Trump se deshiciera de él durante la pausa de agosto, crearon un procedimiento que le impediría nombrar un fiscal general interino para despedir a Mueller, y advirtieron de que hacerlo causaría una crisis constitucional.

Entonces, cuando el Congreso se preparaba para la pausa de agosto, se supo que Mueller (que había contratado a fiscales de gran reputación especializados en transacciones financieras internacionales, a pesar de las advertencias de Trump de que no se metiera con sus finanzas) había convocado un gran jurado en Washington. El nudo corredizo se aprieta.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen