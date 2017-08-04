40

Le nœud se resserre

WASHINGTON – L’arrivée d’un nouvel ange gardien à la Maison-Blanche, sensé y ramener un peu d’ordre, n’y changera pas grand-chose : le président Donald Trump a des ennuis. La récente prise de fonctions du général à la retraite John Kelly, ancien secrétaire de Trump à la sécurité intérieure, comme directeur de cabinet, en remplacement de Reince Priebus, a fait baisser d’un ton le chaos ambiant et apporté un peu plus de discipline dans les manières du président. Mais tout cela pourrait changer, du jour au lendemain, ou d’un instant à l’autre.

Kelly a mis un terme à la ronde des collaborateurs entrant à leur guise dans le Bureau ovale – Trump se fait volontiers l’écho de son dernier interlocuteur – et a demandé que les notes et les rapports destinés au président lui soient préalablement soumis. Pour le moment, du moins, l’avalanche de tweets présidentiels et leur loufoquerie se sont calmées.

Les observateurs les plus lucides s’attendent à ce que Trump s’irrite bientôt de la discipline promue par Kelly, qui pourtant, connaissant l’énorme ego du président, invite, dit-on, plus qu’il n’impose. Kelly a encore l’avantage d’être général, et tenu à ce titre en haute considération par Trump.

Mais Trump pourrait bien prendre ombrage des louanges qui continueraient de pleuvoir sur Kelly s’il ramenait effectivement l’ordre à la Maison-Blanche. (Le conseiller Steve Bannon, après avoir fait la couverture de Time, au lendemain de la prestation de serment, n’a jamais regagné toute l’estime du président.)

Pendant ce temps, le niveau de l’actuel locataire de la Maison-Blanche dans les sondages est au plus bas – et atteint même un record pour un président à ce moment de son mandat. Des membres de son propre parti, les Républicains, prennent leurs distances.

Le récent fiasco du Congrès, dominé par les Républicains, qui s’est montré incapable d’abroger la loi sur les soins abordables, succès emblématique de Barack Obama, permettant l’accès aux soins de millions d’Américains qui auparavant ne pouvaient pas se le permettre, fut pour Trump une défaite humiliante. Il s’est trouvé juste assez de sénateurs républicains (trois, mais d’autres étaient en réserve le cas échéant) pour rejeter la dernière tentative législative du parti de tenir ainsi ses promesses électorales en remplaçant l’« Obamacare ».

Ce surnom donné par les Républicains à la loi sur les soins abordables lorsque celle-ci fut adoptée, au début de l’année 2010, se voulait péjoratif, et leur opposition semblait avoir été validée par les élections de mi-mandat qui se tinrent cette même année et les virent remporter les deux chambres du Congrès. Mais les Républicains n’avaient prévu ni que la loi deviendrait populaire à mesure que les gens obtiendraient l’accès à l’assurance santé (leur nombre se monte cette année à environ 20 millions), ni qu’Obama le deviendrait aussi, puisqu’il a terminé son second mandat comme l’un des présidents les plus aimés de l’histoire américaine.

Durant la présidence Obama, les Républicains finirent par comprendre qu’ils ne pouvaient plus se contenter d’appeler à l’abrogation de l’Obamacare, et leur rhétorique évolua vers une nouvelle formule, demandant « l’abrogation et le remplacement ». Ils disposaient de la majorité requise de plus de cinquante voix au Sénat, mais savaient pertinemment qu’Obama opposerait son veto à toute tentative significative d’abroger la loi. Cette majorité leur servit de fonds de commerce : chaque siège était un appel à la confiante base républicaine pour qu’elle envoie de l’argent afin de poursuivre le combat contre le programme soi-disant détesté.

Mais lorsqu’à la faveur des élections de 2016 les Républicains remportèrent la Maison-Blanche, les dirigeants du parti au Congrès n’eurent plus nulle part où se cacher. Les Républicains contrôlaient désormais tout le gouvernement, et ils n’avaient pas la moindre idée de ce qui devait remplacer l’Obamacare.

Au bout de six mois de mandat, Trump ne peut se vanter du moindre succès législatif (quoiqu’il ait revendiqué comme une victoire l’approbation de Neil Gorsuch à la Cour suprême par le Sénat). Il est significatif qu’une nouvelle fois, les figures républicaines du Sénat ne soient pas parvenus à s’entendre pour adopter l’abrogation et le remplacement de l’Obamacare avant d’envisager toute question importante, comme le leur demandait Trump.

Tandis que le projet de loi sur la santé concentrait l’essentiel de l’attention au Capitole, un autre texte législatif faisait son chemin, représentant un autre revers pour Trump. Troublée par le faible apparent (ou peut-être la crainte) qu’éprouve le président à l’égard de Vladimir Poutine, une écrasante majorité, dans les deux chambres, a voté un projet de loi imposant plus de sanctions contre la Russie et – ce qui est moins habituel – empêchant le président de les lever de son propre chef. Le texte ayant reçu suffisamment de votes pour passer outre au veto présidentiel, Trump n’avait guère d’autre solution que de le signer, ce qu’il a fait en privé, sans la présence habituelle des initiateurs du projet ni de la presse.

Pendant ce temps, l’enquête sur les relations de Trump et de sa campagne avec la Russie, au sujet des ingérences de celle-ci en sa faveur lors des élections de 2016, s’est poursuivie hors de la vue du grand public. Elle s’est étendue au gendre de Trump, Jared Kushner, et à son fils, Donald Jr.

Au printemps, Trump a fait savoir qu’il entendait renvoyer le procureur spécial en charge de l’enquête, Robert Mueller, ancien directeur du FBI, qui jouit d’un grand respect dans les deux partis. S’il a déjà renvoyé James Comey de la tête du Bureau fédéral, la loi ne permet pas à Trump de révoquer lui-même Mueller ; il a donc tenté de pousser à la démission le ministre de la Justice, Jeff Sessions, qui s’était (à juste titre) récusé de l’enquête. Trump aurait pu nommer quelqu’un d’autre pour le remplacer, dont il aurait exigé le renvoi de Mueller.

Mais Sessions, qui fut le premier sénateur à soutenir Trump, a pris goût au démantèlement des nombreuses protections instituées durant l’ère Obama dans des domaines comme les droits civiques, et a refusé de démissionner. Plusieurs anciens collègues de Sessions au Sénat ont aussi demandé à Trump de faire marche arrière. Quoique Kelly ait appelé Sessions pour l’assurer qu’il n’était pas en danger à son poste, des sénateurs républicains, inquiets que Trump puisse le remplacer pendant les vacances parlementaires du mois d’août, ont établi une procédure qui empêche le président de nommer une ministre de la Justice par intérim afin de renvoyer Mueller, et ils ont averti qu’une telle initiative provoquerait une crise constitutionnelle.

Enfin, tandis que le Congrès s’apprêtait à prendre ses vacances d’août, on a appris que Mueller – qui, malgré l’avertissement lancé par Trump de ne pas enquêter sur ses finances, s’est entouré de spécialistes respectés des transactions financières internationales – avait constitué un grand jury à Washington. Le nœud se resserre.

Traduit de l’anglais (États-Unis) par François Boisivon