Le nœud se resserre

tim williams AUG 6, 2017

The bias on this site is getting tiresome. And facts would be helpful too. There is a leak that a Grand Jury has been inaugurated but no formal evidence. What it will look at is difficult to understand as 12 months of muck-raking has failed to find a single example of Trump engaging in any illegality vis a vis 'the Russians' and the election. The Democrats aided by idiotic anti Trump Republicans have successfully diverted attention through this device from why they lost the election - Hillary's uncertain morals and pro Wall Street policies come to mind - and from Hillary's extraordinarily culpable misuse of government data emails on a private server and the conflict of interest vis a vis the Clinton Foundation. The investigation into Trump is a fake , an attempted political heist aimed at stealing the election victory back. How any democrat can support this coup is beyond me. Added to this, solely to coverup their own failings and misdemeanours, the Democrats are undermining the American Presidency and pushing the country into a dangerous and immoral conflict with Russian of a recklessness we never actually saw during the Cold War -except when liars within the US 'deep state' similarly concocted a phoney basis for the Bay of Pigs fiasco. As to Trump not achieving anything in his first six months, Clinton never achieved anything in 8 years except the criminalisation of Black youth and the take-over of banking by casino capitalists ultimately leading to the 2008 crash. Obama wasted his first two years having no idea of how to work the system. My sense is that the arrival of Kelly and the first signs that Republicans in Congress are beginning to look at potential felonies and obstructions committed under the Obama regime, are beginning to stabilise Trump's administration. And by the way, why should we not wish for the American Presidency to stabilise? Who says it's in the interest of either Americans or the rest of us that a legally elected President of America be undermined or overthrown politically - without voters having a say? I suggest the opposite. That given the problems of Islamic extremism and the global economy that it is in all our interest that the frankly frivolous and evidence-lite attacks on Trump's legitimacy cease. As to Russia 'hacking' the election: when the Democratic Party either allow the FBI to see their server or the FBI subpoena access to it, we don't actually have an unlawful act identified. And BTW what we do know is that some very smelly things went on in Hillary's time and many of them look a lot more questionable if not indeed unlawful than anything being claimed about Trump. The fact that many of her emails turned up on WikiLeaks - and were true - owed more to her playing fast and loose with classified material than to the Russkies. And the American people responded to the truth about her by rejecting her. It's called democracy. Read more