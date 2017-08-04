Die Schlinge zieht sich zu

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Selbst mit einem neuen Aufpasser an seiner Seite, der versucht, etwas Ordnung ins Weiße Haus zu bringen, steckt Präsident Donald Trump weiterhin in einem Haufen Schwierigkeiten. Die jüngste Ernennung von General a. D. John Kelly, vormals Trumps Minister für Heimatschutz, zum Stabschef – er ersetzt den glücklosen Reince Priebus – hat das interne Chaos etwas verringert und zu einem etwas disziplinierteren Verhalten Trumps geführt. Doch all das könnte sich täglich oder gar sekündlich ändern.
Kelly hat der Gewohnheit, dass Mitarbeiter im Oval Office vorbeischneiten, wann immer ihnen danach war, ein Ende bereitet (Trump neigt dazu, die Ansichten der letzten Person, mit der er jeweils gesprochen hat, zu übernehmen), und er hat verlangt, dass Papiere und Memos für den Präsidenten zuerst ihm vorgelegt werden. Zumindest für den Moment haben sich so Anzahl und Wirrheit der Tweets des Präsidenten verringert.
Aufmerksame Trump-Beobachter erwarten freilich, dass Trump sich bald mit der von Kelly ermutigten Disziplin schwertun wird. Angeblich ist sich Kelly Trumps über enormes Ego bewusst und ermutigt sanft, statt Anweisungen zu geben. Kelly hat zudem den Vorteil, dass Trump Generäle hoch schätzt.
Aber Trump könnte sich durchaus über Nachrichtenmeldungen aufregen, wonach Kelly Ordnung ins Weiße Haus gebracht habe. (Präsidentenberater Steve Bannon hat die Gunst des Präsidenten nie wieder völlig zurückgewinnen können, nachdem er kurz nach der Amtseinführung Trumps das Cover der Zeitschrift Time schmückte.)
Zugleich sind Trumps Zustimmungsraten niedriger denn je – und die niedrigsten unter allen bisherigen Präsidenten an einem derart frühen Zeitpunkt seiner Regierungszeit. Mitglieder seiner eigenen Republikanischen Partei distanzieren sich von ihm.
Das jüngste Versäumnis des von den Republikanern beherrschten Kongresses, Barack Obamas maßgebliche Leistung – den Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), der Millionen von Menschen eine Krankenversicherung verschaffte, die sie sich vorher nicht leisten konnten – aufzuheben, war eine demütigende Niederlage für Trump. Gerade genügend Republikanische Senatoren (drei, aber mehr standen für den Fall der Fälle in Reserve) stimmten dafür, den letzten von mehreren Versuchen, das Versprechen der Partei zur Ersetzung von Obamacare zu erfüllen, abzulehnen.
Der Spitzname für den Affordable Care Act, den die Republikaner erfanden, als das Gesetz Anfang 2010 verabschiedet wurde, sollte herabwürdigend sein, und ihr Widerstand gegenüber dem Programm schien durch die Kongresswahlen in der Mitte von Obamas erster Amtszeit bestätigt zu werden, als sie beide Häuser des Kongresses eroberten. Doch die Republikaner hatten zwei Dinge nicht bedacht: dass, als mehr Menschen Zugang zu einer Krankenversicherung erhielten (bisher rund 20 Millionen), diese populär werden könnte, und dass Gleiches auch mit Obama passieren könnte, der seine zweite Amtszeit als einer der beliebtesten Präsidenten Amerikas beendete.
Im Laufe von Obamas Amtszeit erkannten die Republikaner, dass es nicht länger ausreichte, einfach nach einer Abschaffung des Programms zu rufen, und ihre Rhetorik verlagerte sich auf die Notwendigkeit, Obamacare „abzuschaffen und zu ersetzen“. Sie hielten mehr als 50 namentliche Abstimmungen ab und erklärten, dass sie eben dies tun würden – immer in dem Bewusstsein, dass das nicht wirklich relevant war, weil Obama gegen jeden ernsthaften Versuch zur Aufhebung des Gesetzes sein Veto einlegen würde. Die Abstimmungen waren in Wahrheit Geldbeschaffungsaktionen: Appelle an die nichts ahnende Basis der Republikaner, zu spenden, um den Kampf gegen das angeblich so verhasste Programm fortzusetzen.
Doch als die Wahl im Jahr 2016 einen Republikaner ins Weiße Haus brachte, musste die Führung der Republikaner im Kongress Farbe bekennen. Die Republikaner hatten jetzt die totale Kontrolle über die Regierung – und nicht die leiseste Ahnung, womit sie Obamacare ersetzen sollten.
Nach Ablauf von sechs Monaten im Amt kann sich Trump keines einzigen gesetzgeberischen Erfolgs brüsten (obwohl er die Billigung von Neil Gorsuch als neuem Richter am Obersten Gerichtshof als Erfolg geltend macht). Bezeichnenderweise ignorierte die Republikanische Führung im Senat Trumps Aufforderung, die Abschaffung und Ersetzung von Obamacare erneut in Angriff zu nehmen, bevor sie sich mit einem anderen wichtigen Thema befasst.
Während die Gesetzesvorlage über die Krankenversicherung auf dem Kapitol die meiste Aufmerksamkeit auf sich zog, machte ein anderes Gesetz seinen Weg durch den Kongress, das für Trump einen weiteren Rückschlag darstellt. Beunruhigt über Trumps anscheinendes Faible für (oder möglicherweise seine Angst vor) Wladimir Putin verabschiedeten überwältigende Mehrheiten aus Angehörigen beider Parteien in beiden Kammern einen Gesetzesentwurf, um zusätzliche Sanktionen gegenüber Russland zu verhängen und – was äußerst ungewöhnlich ist – den Präsidenten zu hindern, derartige Sanktionen aufzuheben. Und da das Gesetz mit ausreichend Stimmen verabschiedet wurde, um ein Veto des Präsidenten zu überstimmen, hatte Trump kaum eine Wahl, als es zu unterzeichnen, was er im stillen Kämmerlein und ohne die übliche Anwesenheit der Sponsoren des Gesetzes und der Presse tat.
In der Zwischenzeit geht außer Sichtweite der Öffentlichkeit die Untersuchung der Beziehungen Trumps und seines Wahlkampfteams zu Russland in Verbindung mit dessen Einmischung zugunsten Trumps in den Wahlkampf 2016 weiter. Diese Untersuchung wurde inzwischen auf Trumps Schwiegersohn Jared Kushner und Trumps Sohn Donald jr. ausgeweitet
In diesem Frühjahr hat Trump durchblicken lassen, dass er die Entlassung des die Untersuchung leitenden Sonderermittlers Robert Mueller – eines ehemaligen FBI-Direktors, der bei beiden Parteien großen Respekt genießt – wolle. Er hatte zuvor bereits FBI-Direktor James Comey entlassen, konnte aber aufgrund der Gesetzeslage Mueller nicht selbst feuern. Also versuchte er, Justizminister Jeff Sessions, der sich (zu Recht) bezüglich der Untersuchung für befangen erklärt hatte, zum Rücktritt zu drängen. Auf diese Weise könnte Trump einen Nachfolger ernennen, der dann Mueller entlassen würde.
Doch Sessions – der erste Republikanische Senator, der Trump unterstützt hatte – war freudig dabei, zahlreiche Schutzmechanismen aus der Obama-Ära in Bereichen wie den Bürgerrechten zu demontieren, und weigerte sich, zurückzutreten. Mehrere von Sessions’ früheren Senatskollegen verlangten zudem, dass Trump sich zurückhalten solle. Obwohl Kelly Sessions anrief, um ihm zu sagen, dass sein Job nicht in Gefahr sei, verabschiedeten Republikanische Senatoren aus Besorgnis, dass Trump Sessions während der Sommerpause im August entlassen könnte, eine Regelung, die Trump hindert, einen Interimsjustizminister zu ernennen, um Mueller zu entlassen, und warnten, dass ein derartiger Schritt eine Verfassungskrise auslösen würde.
Während sich der Kongress schon auf die Sommerpause einstellte, kam dann heraus, dass Mueller, der trotz Trumps Warnung, seine Finanzen nicht zu untersuchen, zahlreiche hochangesehene auf internationale Finanztransaktionen spezialisierte Staatsanwälte eingestellt hatte, in Washington ein Untersuchungsschwurgericht – eine sogenannte Grand Jury – eingesetzt hat. Die Schlinge zieht sich zu.
