تشديد الخناق

واشنطنالعاصمة - حتى مع وجود حامي جديد يحاول فرض بعض النظام في البيت الأبيض، لا يزال الرئيس دونالد ترامب في دوامة من المتاعب. وقد أدى تنصيب الجنرال المتقاعد جون كيلي، الذي كان يشغل منصب وزير الأمن الداخلي في إدارة ترامب سابقا، كرئيس للأركان، ليحل محل ريس بريبوس المخلوع، إلى خفض الفوضى الداخلية وحفز المزيد من الانضباط في سلوك ترامب. ولكن كل هذا يمكن أن يتغير أي يوم، أو في أي لحظة.

وقد وضع كيلي حدا للمساعدين الذين كانوا يتوافدون على  المكتب البيضاوي كلما أرادوا  ذلك - وكان ترامب  يميل إلى تكرار كلام آخر شخص تحدث معه - مطالبا بتقديم الأوراق والمذكرات للرئيس أولا. في الوقت الحاضر، على الأقل، تم تخفيض عدد وحدة تغريدات الرئيس على تويتر.

ويتوقع مراقبو ترامب أنه سيبدأ قريبا في الخداع تحت الانضباط الذي شجعه كيلي. فمع فهم كيلي الأنا الهائل لترامب، يقال إنه  يشجعه بلطف بدلا من إرشاده. كما يتمتع كيلي بنظرة ترامب العالية للجنرالات.

لكن  يمكن أن يصبح ترامب منزعجا بالأخبار التي تثني على كيلي الذي فرض النظام في البيت الأبيض. (المستشار ستيف بانون لم يستعد تماما  تقدير الرئيس بعد أن ظهر على غلاف مجلة تايم بعد وقت قصير من تنصيبه).

وفي الوقت نفسه، فإن نتائج استطلاعات الرأي حول  شعبية ترامب انخفضت إلى مستوى  أقل من أي وقت مضى - وأدنى مستوى لأي رئيس في مثل هذه المرحلة المبكرة في الإدارة. وحتى  أعضاء حزبه الجمهوري الخاص أخذوا في الابتعاد عنه.

إن فشل الكونغرس الذي يسيطر عليه الجمهوريون مؤخرا في إلغاء الإنجاز المميز لباراك أوباما، وهو قانون الرعاية بأسعار معقولة، الذي أتاح الرعاية الصحية لملايين الأشخاص الذين لم يتمكنوا من الاستفادة منها  في السابق، كان هزيمة مهينة لترامب. فقط عدد قليل من أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الجمهوريين (ثلاثة، ولكن هناك أكثر في الاحتياط إذا لزم الأمر) رفضوا آخر جهود  الحزب للاستغناء عن "أوباماكار".

 وكان القصد من استعمال هذا اللقب "قانون الرعاية بأسعار معقولة من قبل الجمهوريين عندما صدر القانون في أوائل عام 2010، أن يكون مهينا، ويبدو أن معارضتهم للبرنامج قد برزت في انتخابات منتصف المدة في ذلك العام عندما اجتاح الجمهوريون  كلا مجلسي النواب. لكن الجمهوريين أهملوا أمرين: فمع حصول الناس على التأمين الصحي (حوالي 20 مليون شخص بحلول هذا العام)، أصبح الأمر شائعا - كما فعل أوباما الذي أنهى فترة ولايته الثانية كأحد الرؤساء الأميركيين الأكث�� شعبية.

على مدى فترة ولاية أوباما، أدرك الجمهوريون  أنه لم يعد يكفي ببساطة الدعوة إلى إلغاء أوباماكار، وتحولت خطاباتهم إلى ضرورة "إلغاء واستبدال" هذا النظام. وعقدوا أكثر من 50  لقاء تصويت، مع العلم أنه لا جدوى من ذلك حقا لأن أوباما سوف يستعمل حق الفيتو لإفشال أي إلغاء خطير. وكانت الدعوات في الواقع لجمع التبرعات: وناشدوا القاعدة الجمهورية المطمئنة لإرسال الأموال لمواصلة الكفاح ضد ما كان يُدعى بالبرنامج المكروه.

ولكن عندما وضعت انتخابات عام 2016 رئيسا جمهوريا في البيت الأبيض، لم يَعُد قادة الكونجرس في الحزب يختبئون. أصبح الجمهوريون الآن يسيطرون سيطرة كاملة على الحكومة - وليست لديهم فكرة حول ما ينبغي أن يحل محل أوباماكار.

بعد نهاية ستة أشهر في منصبه، لم يُحقق ترامب أي إنجاز تشريعي واحد للافتخار به (على الرغم من أنه قد ادعى أن موافقة مجلس الشيوخ على نيل غورسوتش كقاضي المحكمة العليا الجديدة يُعَد انتصارا). ومن الجدير بالذكر أن القادة الجمهوريين في مجلس الشيوخ تجاهلوا طلب ترامب بأن يتراجعوا ويُعَوضوا أوباماكار مرة أخرى قبل أن ينظروا في أي مسألة رئيسية أخرى.

وبينما كان مشروع قانون الرعاية الصحية يحظى بأكبر قدر من الاهتمام على مبنى الكابيتول هيل، رُفضت تشريعات أخرى كانت مطروحة على الكونغرس، مما يمثل نكسة أخرى لترامب. وقد اثارت الغالبية العظمى من الحزبين في المجلسين مشروع قانون لفرض مزيد من العقوبات على روسيا، وبشكل غير اعتيادي، لمنع الرئيس من رفع مثل هذه العقوبات. ولأن مشروع القانون تم تمريره بأصوات كافية لتجاوز حق النقض الرئاسي، لم يكن أمام ترامب سوى خيار التوقيع عليه، وهو ما فعله على انفراد، دون الحضور المعتاد لمدعمي هذا القانون  والصحافة.

وفي الوقت نفسه، استمر التحقيق مع ترامب بخصوص علاقات حملته مع روسيا فيما يتعلق بتدخلها لصالحه  في انتخابات عام 2016 بعيدا عن مرأى الجمهور. وقد توسع هذا التحقيق ليشمل صهر ترامب جاريد كوشنر وابنه دونالد الابن.

وفي ربيع هذا العام، صرح ترامب  أنه يريد  عزل  المحامي الخاص، روبرت مولر، مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي السابق الذي يحظى باحترام كبير من قبل الطرفين. وكان قد سبق وأن عزل بالفعل مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي جيمس كومي، ولكن بموجب القانون،  لا يمكنه عزل مولر أيضا، لذلك حاول التسلط على النائب العام جيف سيشنس، الذي كان (على النحو المناسب) قد انسحب من التحقيق، معلنا الاستقالة. وبهذه الطريقة، يمكن لترامب تعيين البديل الذي سيستطيع عزل مولر.

وبعد ذلك، عندما كان الكونغرس مستعدا للمغادرة إلى عطلة أغسطس/ آب، عُلم أن مولر - الذي استأجر المدعين العامين ذوي الخبرة العالية والمتخصصين في المعاملات المالية الدولية، على الرغم من تحذيرات ترامب من عدم التحقيق في شؤونه المالية - قد اختار هيئة محلفين كبرى في واشنطن. لقد بدأ تشديد الخناق فعلا.