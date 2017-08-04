40

Кольцо сжимается

ВАШИНГТОН, округ Колумбия – Даже с новым главой администрации, пытающимся привнести какой-то порядок в Белый дом, Президент Дональд Трамп остается погрязшим в проблемах. Недавнее вступление в должность отставного генерала Джона Келли, бывшего секретаря Трампа по вопросам внутренней безопасности, на пост Главы администрации, заменившего незадачливого Рейнса Прибуса, частично снизило внутренний хаос и привело к большей дисциплине в поведении Трампа. Но все это может измениться в любой день или в любой момент.

Келли положил конец хождениям помощников в Овальный кабинет, всякий раз, когда им это заблагорассудится – Трамп, как правило, вторит последнему, с кем он разговаривал – и потребовал, чтобы документы и записки для президента сначала были представлены ему. По крайней мере, на данный момент, твитинг президента сократился и количественно и качественно.

Заинтересованные наблюдатели Трампа ожидают, что его вскоре начнет тяготить дисциплина, которую продвигает Келли. Говорят, что, принимая во внимание огромное самолюбие Трампа, Келли скорее осторожно поощряет, чем инструктирует. Преимущество Келли, также в том, что Трамп высоко ценит генералов.

Но Трамп вполне может прийти в ярость от новостей, восхваляющих Келли за то, что он принес порядок в Белый дом. (Советник Стив Бэннон так и не смог полностью восстановить уважение президента, после того, как вскоре после инаугурации он украсил собой обложку журнала Time).

Между тем, по результатам последних опросов, рейтинг Трампа ниже, чем когда-либо, – и самый низкий среди всех президентов на таком раннем этапе своего правления. Члены его собственной Республиканской партии от него дистанцируются.

Недавний провал Конгресса, доминированного республиканцами, отменить ключевое достижение Барака Обамы, Закон о доступной медицинской помощи (“Obamacare”), который сделал медицинское обслуживание доступным для миллионов людей, которые ранее не могли себе этого позволить, стал для Трампа унизительным поражением. Достаточное количество сенаторов Республиканцев (трое, но в случае необходимости были и другие в резерве) проголосовали за отклонение последних нескольких усилий выполнить обещание партии, заменить “Obamacare”.

Это прозвище для Закона о доступной медицинской помощи, придуманное республиканцами, когда закон был принят в начале 2010 года, должно было стать уничижительным, а их противодействие программе, казалось, было оправдано на промежуточных выборах в этом году, когда они захватили обе палаты конгресса. Но республиканцы не учли две вещи: что, когда люди получили доступ к медицинскому страхованию (около 20 миллионов к этому году), это стало популярным - как и Обама, ставший одним из самых популярных президентов Америки к концу своего второго срока.

Во время президентства Обамы, республиканцы пришли к выводу, что уже недостаточно просто требовать отмены “Obamacare”, и их риторика переключилась к необходимости “отменить и заменить”. Они провели более 50 поименных голосований, заявив, что они приняли такие меры, зная, что это не имеет особого значения, потому что Обама наложит вето на любую серьезную попытку отменить закон. Проведение поименного голосования было фактически мобилизацией средств: призывы к ничего не подозревающим Республиканцам отправлять деньги на поддержку борьбу с якобы ненавистной программой.

Но когда после выборов 2016 года Белый дом возглавил Республиканец, лидерам партии в конгрессе некуда было деваться. Республиканцы теперь имели полный контроль над правительством и не малейшего представления о том, чем следует заменить Obamacare.

После шести месяцев пребывания в должности, у Трампа нет единого законодательного акта, которым можно было гордиться (хотя он и представлял, как победу, одобрение Сенатом Нила Горсача в качестве нового судьи Верховного суда). Примечательно, что Республиканские лидеры Сената проигнорировали требование Трампа о том, чтобы они снова занялись отменой и заменой Obamacare, прежде чем начнут рассматривать любой другой важный вопрос.

Хотя законопроект о здравоохранении привлек к себе наибольшее внимание на Капитолийском холме, в Конгрессе продвигался еще один законопроект, представляющий для Трампа еще одно препятствие. Удрученное явной слабостью президента (или, возможно, страхом) перед Владимиром Путиным, подавляющее двухпартийное большинство в обеих палатах приняло законопроект о введении дополнительных санкций против России и – что весьма необычно – не дать возможности президенту отменить какую-либо из них. И так как законопроект был принят достаточным количеством голосов, чтобы отменить президентское вето, Трампу не осталось ничего другого как его подписать, что он и сделал за закрытыми дверьми, без обычного присутствия авторов законопроекта и прессы.

Между тем, расследование отношений Трампа и его кампании с Россией, в связи с ее вмешательством и благосклонностью к Трампу на выборах 2016 года, продолжается без участия общественности. Это расследование было расширено и теперь включает зятя Трампа Джареда Кушнера и его сына Дональда младшего.

Весной этого года, Трамп намекнул, что он хотел бы, чтобы специальный прокурор проводящий это расследование, Роберт Мюллер, бывший директор ФБР, которого очень уважают обе стороны, был снят с занимаемой должности. До этого, он уже уволил директора ФБР Джеймса Коми, но по закону сам он не мог уволить Мюллера, поэтому попытался заставить Генерального прокурора Джеффа Сешнса, который (соответственно) взял самоотвод от расследования, уйти в отставку. Таким образом, Трамп мог бы назначить преемника, который затем уволил бы Мюллера.

Но Сешнс, первый сенатор-республиканец, поддерживающий Трампа, наслаждался отменой многочисленных гарантий эпохи Обамы в таких областях, как гражданские права, и отказался уйти в отставку. Несколько бывших коллег Сешнса из Сената, также потребовали, чтобы Трамп отступил. Хотя Келли позвонил Сешнсу, чтобы сказать ему, что его должность в безопасности, Республиканские сенаторы, обеспокоенные тем, что Трамп может его сместить во время августовских каникул, установили процедуру, которая помешает Трампу назначать временно исполняющего генерального прокурора, с тем чтобы уволить Мюллера и предупредили, что подобные действия спровоцируют конституционный кризис.

Затем, когда Конгресс собрался уйти на августовские каникулы, стало известно, что Мюллер, который привлек прокуроров, специализирующихся на международных финансовых операциях и пользующихся большим авторитетом, несмотря на предупреждения Трампа не проводить расследования его финансов, составил список присяжных в Вашингтоне. Кольцо сжимается.