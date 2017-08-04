华盛顿—特朗普即使有心要让白宫井然有序，也要面对一系列麻烦。最近，特朗普任命他的前国土安全部部长、退役陆军上将约翰·凯利（John Kelly）为幕僚长，以取代倒霉的伦斯·普里巴斯（Reince Priebus），此举在一定程度上遏制了内部混乱，也给特朗普的行为带来了更多的纪律性。但所有这一切都有可能在一夜之间，甚至一眨眼间发生变化。
凯利已经禁止特朗普的助手随时随地进入椭圆办公室——特朗普总是接受最后一个与他交谈的人的意见——并要求呈递给总统的文本和备忘录先经他过目。至少现在特朗普的推特已不再像过去那样频繁而疯狂了。
急不可耐的特朗普观察员们期待他很快就会厌烦凯利的雷厉风行。凯利十分清楚特朗普的膨胀的自我，据说他推行纪律的方式是通过礼貌而不是指令。凯利还拥有一个优势：特朗普很看重将军。
但特朗普可能会因为表扬凯利给白宫带来秩序的报道而大发雷霆。（白宫顾问史蒂夫·班农（Steve Bannon）自从特朗普就职典礼后不久上了《时代》杂志的封面，就再也没有赢得总统的充分尊重。）
与此同时，特朗普的支持率下降到了新低——也是所有总统在执政早期的最低水平。在他本人所在的共和党内，党员们纷纷与他保持距离。
共和党占多数的国会最近没有能够推翻奥巴马的标志性成就——平价医疗法（ACA），这特朗普的一次耻辱性惨败。ACA让数百万此前无力承担医保的美国人能够获得医保。恰到好处的共和党参议员（三人，但如果需要的话，会有更多人“反水”）投票拒绝了共和党最后一次承诺取代“奥巴马医保”的议案。
ACA的这个外号正是共和党在该法案于2010年初实施时所起，原本含有贬义，他们对该计划的反对也在当年举行的中期选举（共和党在国会两院赢得压倒性胜利）中得到了印证。但共和党没有料到两件事：随着人们获得了医保（到今年为止有2,000万人），ACA也变得日益受到欢迎——奥巴马也是如此，第二个任期结束时，他已经跻身美国最受喜爱的总统之一。
奥巴马执政期间，共和党开始认识到，仅仅要求取消奥巴马医保是不够的，他们的口风也变为要“取消并取代”。他们进行了不下50次唱名投票（roll-call votes）说明他们就是要这样做，但十分清楚这其实没有什么用，因为奥巴马会否决一切严肃的取消议案。唱名投票实际上是为了筹集资金：号召毫不怀疑的共和党票仓贡献资金以保持反抗这个据说是饱受厌憎的计划。
但当2016年大选让共和党入主白宫时，共和党的国会领袖们便无处可藏了。如今，共和党完全控制了政府——并没有拿出应该如何取代奥巴马医保的方案来。
执政六个月后，特朗普还没有一项立法成就值得宣扬（尽管他宣称参议院批准尼尔·哥萨奇（Neil Gorsuch）为新的最高法院法官是一场胜利）。令人瞩目的是，参议院共和党领袖们根本无视特朗普要他们在考虑任何重大议题之前，先再次着手取消和取代奥巴马医保的要求。
尽管医保法案占据了国会山的大部分精力，还有一项立法也在国会走了一遭，而特朗普再次遭受打击。显然，总统对普京立场偏软（甚至可能有些畏惧），受此影响，国会两院两党以压倒性多数通过了一项法案，加强对俄制裁，并——反常地——阻止总统取消一切惩罚。此外，该法案获得赞成票数足以推翻总统的否决权，因此特朗普别无选择，只能签署它，他也低调地这么做了，并没有按照惯例邀请法案发起人和媒体在场。
与此同时，对特朗普及其选战阵营与俄罗斯的关系如何对特朗普的2016年总统竞选形成了有利影响的调查，仍然在公众的视线之外进行。该调查的范围有所扩大，特朗普的女婿贾雷德·库什纳（Jared Kushner）和他的儿子小唐纳德都已经受到牵连。
今年春天，特朗普公开表示他想解雇负责调查的特别检察官罗伯特·穆勒（Robert Mueller）。身为前联邦调查局局长，穆勒在两党中间都拥有崇高的威望。他已经解雇了联邦调查局局长詹姆斯·科米（James Comey），但根据法律，他本人不能解雇穆勒，因此他试图胁迫司法部长、（合理地）将自己与调查撇清了关系的杰夫·塞申斯（Jeff Sessions）辞职。这样，特朗普就可以任命一位新的司法部长，让他来解雇穆勒。
但塞申斯作为第一位支持特朗普的共和党参议员，��在十分愉快地取消公民权利等领域的大量奥巴马时代的保护法令，拒绝辞职。塞申斯的几位前参议员同事也要求特朗普收回成命。尽管凯利打致电塞申斯，告诉他他的位置安全，但共和党参议员们担心特朗普可能会在8月份休假期间取而代之，因此制定了一套流程防止特朗普任命一位过渡司法部长来解雇穆勒，并警告这样的举动将导致宪政危机。
然后，就在国会散会迎接8月假期的时候，穆勒——他招募了专长于国际金融交易的德高望重的检察官，尽管特朗普警告不要调查他的财务状况——已经在华盛顿确定了大陪审团名单。索套收紧了。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (5)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented thomas greaves
Hatred of Trump fuels a perception of his administration filled with bile, pessimism and images of incompetence. As a result it is almost impossible to gather any kind of objective view of the WH he leads. For sure, he is determined to upset the establishment applecart and such a evolution will create chaos. It is clear that confidence in the man is being eroded and so far he has done little to inspire trust. What worries me is what might happen if the establishment manage to oust him; his followers are not the kind of people to take that lying down, and nor is Trump. Mindless critics of Trump must watch what they hope for, because it may come to pass. Better to get rid of Trump by democratic means; and for his critics to construct a vision of liberal politics that wins the battle of ideas. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
As one who has been watching Trumpian drama all these months (and the last four years) , I felt A sort of fatigue. So thank you Elizabeth for writing such a nice succinct colomn about White House circus.
Capturing the White House by Trumpists should serve an object lesson for all Americans that there were and terrible problems at home and both parties simply ignored. So, I say you guys watch out even if Trump is toppled .! Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The noose had better hurry up and finish it's work or the Trump administration is going to turn the United States into a by-God-no-joke police state. Trump's generals want more control than they already have, his Attorney General appears to be hell-bent on muzzling the press, and the man himself continues to drift further and further away from any contact with reality.
And the evidence continues to mount that Trump's party and its supporters will only cheer if we fall into a Trump-led neofascist nightmare.
No time to lose... Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Cutis : Have courage . USA has never been an utopian state , but yet is an indispensable state in this century and beyond! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Elizabeth be careful what you wish for Read more
Featured
A Dim Outlook for Trumponomics
Nouriel Roubini assesses the prospects for the US economy and economic policy at the president's six-month mark.
Protectionism Will Not Protect Jobs Anywhere
Kenneth Rogoff emphasizes the increasing trade permeation of even service-sector employment.
America’s Dangerous Anti-Iran Posturing
Jeffrey D. Sachs warns that taking sides in the Middle East's national and sectarian conflicts never ends well.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.