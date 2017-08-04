thomas greaves AUG 5, 2017

Hatred of Trump fuels a perception of his administration filled with bile, pessimism and images of incompetence. As a result it is almost impossible to gather any kind of objective view of the WH he leads. For sure, he is determined to upset the establishment applecart and such a evolution will create chaos. It is clear that confidence in the man is being eroded and so far he has done little to inspire trust. What worries me is what might happen if the establishment manage to oust him; his followers are not the kind of people to take that lying down, and nor is Trump. Mindless critics of Trump must watch what they hope for, because it may come to pass. Better to get rid of Trump by democratic means; and for his critics to construct a vision of liberal politics that wins the battle of ideas. Read more