Пределы экономического оптимизма

ВАШИНГТОН (округ Колумбия) – С началом ежегодных весенних заседаний Всемирного банка и Международного валютного фонда будущее мировой экономики кажется более радужным, чем раньше. Данные международные финансовые институты и множество организаций частного сектора прогнозируют куда более стремительный рост в этом году, чем в 2016-м. Обоснован ли такой жизнерадостный взгляд?

До недавнего времени большинство макроэкономических показателей регулярно указывали на снижение прогнозируемого роста. Теперь кажется, что происходит противоположное. В недавнем ведущем докладе МВФ были увеличены прогнозные показатели роста мирового ВВП на 2017 год с 3,4% до 3,5%, в сравнении с ростом на 3,1%, который предполагался в 2016 году.

Подобным образом мультииндикатор Индекс восстановления мировой экономики TIGER Брукингского института и «Файненшл таймс» указывает на «всеобъемлющее и стабильное» восстановление экономики. Согласно этим прогнозам – основанным на моделях, новых данных и суждениях определенных институтов или прогнозистов, – Соединенные Штаты, Великобритания и Япония вносят самый весомый вклад в стимулирование роста. Индия тоже находится среди тех, кто работает особенно хорошо.

Расшифровка различных компонентов этих прогнозов – от новых данных до гипотез прогнозистов – это большая работа. Но какими бы ни были причины оптимизма прогнозистов, у последних есть и серьезные основания быть осторожными, особенно в среднесрочной и долгосрочной перспективе.

На прогнозистов, как и на рынки, часто влияет «стадный инстинкт». Чем больше аналитиков поддерживает определенную точку зрения, тем выше вероятность того, что другие аналитики скорректируют свои прогнозы в том же направлении. В данном случае довольно оптимистическая позиция большинства поддержана массовым чувством облегчения.

Выход Великобритании из ЕС и избрание президентом США Дональда Трампа породили опасения экономической катастрофы. Но ни то, ни другое пока не привело к каким-либо зловещим последствиям для экономики. Напротив, доверие к рынку остается высоким, что повышает ожидания увеличения инвестиций и потребления. Сообщается, что теперь Федеральная резервная система США умеренно поднимает процентные ставки, не вызывая побочных реакций даже у развивающихся рынков, которые в прошлом году опасались такого повышения.

На фоне этого у экономического ��птимизма есть некоторый смысл. Но рост по-прежнему чувствителен к пока не разрешенным проблемам, которые ослабляют силу данных прогнозов.

Одной из таких проблем является замедление роста производительности, из-за которой улучшение показателей глобальной экономики сдерживается в разной степени уже двадцать лет без признаков изменения в обозримом будущем. Другая проблема – экономическое неравенство, которое, кажется, усугубляется с концентрацией богатства на верху цепочки распределения доходов.

Возможно, неравенство продолжит отрицательно влиять на совокупный спрос, даже если рост ВВП ускорится в краткосрочной перспективе. Даже снижение уровня безработицы не особенно посодействует стимуляции спроса, не в последнюю очередь потому, что это изменение может быть вызвано сокращением использования рабочей силы, как часто происходит в США. А это выявляет еще одно уязвимое место: слабые стороны рынка труда, которые наносят ущерб главным образом молодежи.

Также существует проблема изменения климата. Мир еще не ответил на вопрос, который может больше всего затронуть рост в долгосрочной перспективе: может ли мировая экономика быстро развиваться таким образом, чтобы средняя температура на Земле при этом не увеличилась более чем на 2° по Цельсию относительно допромышленного уровня? С учетом того что администрация Трампа даже не желает признавать риски, вызванные изменением климата, – включая рост миграции населения – мы можем уходить от решения проблемы вообще.

Среди экономистов распространено мнение, что длительный рост возможен, только если он и устойчивый, и в нем будут участвовать все страны. Другими словами, если мы хотим, чтобы мировая экономика полноценно работала, что может означать темпы роста, скажем, 2,5-3% в США и Европе и 5-6% в развивающихся странах, то нам надо повернуть вспять некоторые из самых влиятельных тенденций.

Что касается неравенства, для успеха потребуются более сильные и более гибкие рынки труда. С этой целью нам необходимо разработать системы образования, обеспечивающие цифровые навыки и навыки гражданина, которые потребуются на рынке труда в XXI веке. Нам также следует ввести современные и устойчивые системы социального обеспечения, включающие полностью мобильные выплаты. И нам нужно внедрить стратегии управления миграцией.

В отношении изменения климата нам необходима международная система прямого и косвенного ценообразования применительно к выбросам углерода, возглавляемая ведущими игроками мирового рынка. В соответствии с Парижским климатическим соглашением, заключенным в декабре 2015 года, при формировании цены на выбросы углерода следует в определенной степени учитывать исторические обязательства и текущий уровень доходов.

Есть еще одна предпосылка устойчивого развития: относительный мир и безопасность. Чтобы этого достичь, требуется сильное международное управление, помогающее решать конфликты путем переговоров и компромисса, хотя крепкая оборона – традиционная и нетрадиционная (например, кибербезопасность) – тоже имеет большое значение для предотвращения основных угроз.

Ключевым моментом в этом будет обновление международных институтов, игравших важную роль в вопросе стабилизации на протяжении долгого времени. Это означает сопротивление тенденции, которая недавно набрала скорость, обходить эти институты стороной в пользу двусторонних или региональных договоренностей. Если смотреть в корень, то надо отказаться от старомодного национализма, который может скорее тянуть нас обратно в 1930-е годы, нежели готовить нас к 2030-м годам.

Ничто из вышесказанного не означает, что прогнозы роста ВВП в 2017 году окажутся неверными. Напротив, возможно, мир столкнется в этом году с ростом, который превзойдет ожидания, и прогнозы роста будут снова пересмотрены этим летом. Но эти достижения, скорее всего, будут недолговечными, если лица, определяющие политический курс, не воспользуются возможностью, предоставленной этими достижениями, – возможностью решить глубоко укоренившиеся структурные проблемы, которые способны остановить экономический рост в долгосрочной перспективе.