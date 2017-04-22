华盛顿—在世界银行和国际货币基金组织（IMF）春季年会召开之际，世界经济似乎表现出一段时间以来最光明的前景。国际金融机构，更不用说许多私人部门行动方，纷纷预测今年增长率比2016年大幅提高。它们的看多胜算如何？
直到最近，大部分宏观经济指标还表明应该调低增长预期。如今正在发生相反的情况。IMF的最新旗舰报告将其2017年世界GDP增长预测从3.4%提高到3.5%，而其对2016年的预测值为3.1%。
类似地，多维度指标Brookings – FT TIGER指数显示将出现“广泛且稳定”的复苏。根据这些预测——它们基于模型、新数据以及某些机构或预测者的判断——美国、英国和日本是增长向好的主要动力。印度也表现相当出色。
分解这些预测的众多要素——从新信息到预测者的假设——是一个非常繁浩的任务。但是，不论乐观预测的理由为何，都有必要保持谨慎，特别是对于中期和长期的情况。
预测者就像市场一样，常常受到“群体本能”的影响。持有某个观点的分析师数量越大，有更多分析师将自己的预测往这个方向上靠的可能性就越高。如此，大部分人非常乐观的观点背后是抱团取暖的轻松感。
英国退欧投票和特朗普当选美国总统引起了人们对经济灾难的担忧。但到目前为止，这两件事都没有引起特别糟糕的经济后果。相反，市场信心保持高位，提振了关于投资和消费增加的预期。很能说明问题的是，美联储已经开始采取温和的升息，而没有引发消极反应，哪怕是在去年对升息有如惊弓之鸟的新兴市场也是如此。
在这样的背景下，经济乐观主义自有其理。但增长仍然极易受到仍然悬而未决的问题的影响，此前，这些问题导致增长预测频频下调。
问题之一是生产率增长放缓。在过去二十年中，这一现象以不同程度拖累了导致全球经济表现，并且看不到扭转的迹象。另一个问题是经济不平等性，大有恶化之势，因为财富日益向收入分布的顶层集中。
不平等性可能继续影响总需求，即使GDP增长在短期出现加速。即使失业率下降也无法大幅提振需求，因为其下降很可能主要系劳动力参与率下降所推动，美国经常发生这样的情况。这引出了另一个弱点：劳动力市场内部的疲软，其中年轻人受到的影响犹重。
还有气候变化。气候变化也许是影响长期增长的最大的问题，但世界仍然没有找出答案：如何让全球经济保持迅速扩张，同时又让全球温度不会升高到前工业化水平以上2℃？特朗普政府甚至不愿意承认气候变化带来的风险——包括移民的增加——我们实际上很有可能正在与解决这一问题背道而驰。
经济学家中间有一个广泛的共识，即长期增长只有在兼具可持续性和包容性的情况下才能确保。换句话说，如果世界经济想要保持在潜在增长水平——这意味着美国和欧洲增长率为2.5—3%，新兴经济体为5—6%——就需要扭转一些眼下最强大的趋势。
在不平等性方面，成功需要更坚挺、更灵活的劳动力市场。这又需要我们发展教育体系，提供二十一世纪劳动力市场所要求的数字和公民技能；引入可持续的现代社会福利制度，包括福利的完全可转移性；以及实施移民管理战略。
对于气候变化，我们需要一个全球性的间接或直接的碳定价系统，世界经济中最有影响力的行动方应该起到带头作用。根据2015年12月的巴黎气候协定，确定碳定价范围时应该在一定程度上考虑历史责任，同时也要考虑当前收入水平。
可持续增长还有一个前提：相对和平与安全。这要求强大的国际治理框架，通过谈判和妥协解决冲突，但强大的国防——包括传统国防和非传统国防（如网络安全）——同样也将在抵御重大风险方面扮演重要角色。
在这里，升级长期以来一直扮演着重要的稳定角色的多边机构至关重要。这意味着抵御最近日益火热的绕过这些机构采用双边或地区级安排的趋势。更基本的是，这意味着拒绝可能让我们倒退回20世纪30年代，而不是为21世纪30年代做好准备的老式民族主义。
所有这些都不是说2017年GDP增长预测会出错。相反，很有可能今年世界将经历比预期还要快的增长，增长预测在今年夏天还会再度上调。但这些进步可能只是短期的，除非决策者抓住它们所提供的机会，解决深刻的结构性挑战。否则，这些挑战将影响长期增长。
