حدود التفاؤل الاقتصادي

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ مع انطلاق اجتماعات الربيع السنوية للبنك الدولي وصندوق النقد الدولي، يبدو مستقبل الاقتصاد العالمي أكثر إشراقا مما كان عليه لبعض الوقت. وتتوقع مؤسسات التمويل الدولي، ناهيك عن العديد من القوى الفاعلة في القطاع الخاص، نموا أسرع كثيرا هذا العام مقارنة بعام 2016. تُرى هل لهذه النظرة المتفائلة ما يبررها؟

حتى وقت قريب، كانت أغلب مؤشرات الاقتصاد الكلي تؤدي بشكل منتظم إلى تخفيضات لتوقعات النمو. والآن يبدو أن العكس هو ما يحدث. فقد رفع التقرير الرئيسي الصادر عن صندوق النقد الدولي مؤخرا توقعاته لنمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي لعام 2017 من 3.4% إلى 3.5%، مقارنة بالمعدل المقدر بنحو 3.1% لعام 2016.

على نحو مماثل، يشير مؤشر بروكنجز ــ إف تي تايجر إلى تعاف "عريض القاعدة ومستقر". ووفقا لهذه التوقعات ــ التي تقوم على نماذج، وبيانات جديدة، وحُكم كل مؤسسة أو متكهن بشكل خاص ــ تساهم الولايات المتحدة، والمملكة المتحدة، واليابان بالقدر الأعظم في الارتفاع الذي سجله النمو مؤخرا. والهند أيضا كان أداؤها طيبا بشكل خاص.

الواقع أن فك رموز المكونات المختلفة لهذه التوقعات ــ من المعلومات الجديدة إلى فرضيات المتكهنين ــ مهمة ضخمة. ولكن أيا كانت أسباب تفاؤل المتكهنين فهناك أيضا أسباب قوية لتوخي الحذر، وخاصة في الأمدين المتوسط والبعيد.

كثيرا ما يتأثر المتكهنون، مثلهم كمثل الأسواق، بما يسمى "غريزة القطيع". وكلما ازداد عدد المحللين الذين يشتركون في وجهة نظر معينة، كلما زاد احتمال تحويل المحللين الإضافيين لتوقعاتهم إلى ذلك الاتجاه. وفي حالتنا هذه، كانت وجهة نظر الأغلبية المتفائلة معززة بفِعل شعور واسع بالارتياح.

لقد أثار كل من التصويت لصالح خروج المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي وانتخاب دونالد ترمب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة المخاوف من وقوع كارثة اقتصادية. ومع ذلك، لم يخلف أي من التطورين أية عواقب اقتصادية وخيمة. بل على العكس من ذلك، تظل ثقة السوق مرتفعة، مما يعزز التوقعات بزيادة الاستثمار والاستهلاك. وما ينبئنا بالكثير أن بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي ينفذ الآن ارتفاعات متواضعة في أسعار الفائدة من دون إحداث ردة فعل سلبية حتى في الأسواق الناشئة، التي كانت في العام الماضي متوجسة من هذه الخطوة.

على هذه الخلفية، يُصبِح التفاؤل الاقتصادي منطقيا. غير أن النمو يظل عُرضة للتأثر بالقضايا التي لم يبت فيها بعد والتي استمرت في خفض التوقعات السابقة.

تتلخص إحدى هذه القضايا في تباطؤ نمو الإنتاجية، والذي أعاق الأداء الاقتصادي العالمي، بدرجات متفاوتة، على مدار العقدين الماضيين، دون أي بادرة في الأفق لانعكاس هذا الاتجاه. وتتمثل قضية أخرى في فجوة التفاوت الاقتصادي، التي تبدو في اتساع، مع تركز الثروات بشكل مستمر عند قمة توزيع الدخل.

ويبدو أن التفاوت سيستمر في الأرجح في تقويض الطلب الكلي، حتى ولو تسارع نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الأمد القريب. ولن يؤدي حتى انخفاض معدلات البطالة إلى تعزيز الطلب كثيرا، خاصة وأن مثل هذا التحول ربما يكون مدفوعا بتراجع المشاركة في قوة العمل، كما كانت الحال غالبا في الولايات المتحدة. ويشير هذا إلى سبب آخر للضعف: نقاط الضعف التي تعيب أسواق العمل والتي كانت ضارة بالشباب بشكل خاص.

ثم هناك مسألة تغير المناخ. فحتى الآن لم يجب العالَم على المسألة التي ربما تكون هي الأعظم تأثيرا على النمو في الأمد البعيد على الإطلاق: كيف يتمكن الاقتصاد العالمي من الاستمرار في التوسع السريع، من دون السماح لمتوسط درجات حرارة كوكب الأرض بالارتفاع بما يتجاوز درجتين مئويتين فوق مستوى ما قبل الصناعة؟ فنظرا لامتناع إدارة ترمب حتى عن مجرد الاعتراف بالمخاطر التي يفرضها تغير المناخ ــ بما في ذلك تزايد معدلات الهجرة ــ ربما نبتعد في واقع الأمر عن التوصل إلى حل.

هناك إجماع واسع النطاق بين خبراء الاقتصاد على أن استحالة تأمين النمو الاقتصادي في الأمد البعيد ما لم يكن النمو مستداما وشاملا. بعبارة أخرى، إذا كان للاقتصاد العالمي أن يحقق كامل إمكاناته ــ وهذا يعني معدلات نمو تبلغ 2.5% إلى 3% على سبيل المثال في الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، جنبا إلى جنب مع نمو بنسبة 5% إلى 6% في الاقتصادات الناشئة ــ فيتعين علينا أن نعكف على عكس اتجاه بعض من أقوى الاتجاهات اليوم.

عندما يتعلق الأمر بالتفاوت، فسوف يتطلب النجاح إقامة أسواق عمل أقوى وأكثر مرونة. ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، نحتاج إلى تطوير أنظمة التعليم التي توفر المهارات الرقمية والمدنية التي تحتاج إليها أسواق العمل في القرن الحادي والعشرين. ونحن في احتياج أيضا إلى تقديم أنظمة رعاية اجتماعية حديثة ومستدامة، بما في ذلك الاستحقاقات القابلة للانتقال بشكل كامل. كما نحتاج إلى تنفيذ الاستراتيجيات اللازمة لإدارة الهجرة.

أما عن تغير المناخ، فنحن في احتياج إلى نظام عالمي لتسعر الكربون ضمنا أو صراحة، بقيادة القوى الأكثر تأثيرا في الاقتصاد العالمي. وبما يتماشى مع اتفاق باريس للمناخ الذي أُبرِم في ديسمبر/كانون الأول 2015، لابد أن نضع في الاعتبار عند تحديد نطاق تسعير الكربون المسؤوليات التاريخية إلى حد ما، فضلا عن مستويات الدخل الحالية.

وهناك شرط أساسي آخر لتحقيق النمو المستدام: توفر السلام والأمن نسبيا. ويتطلب هذا وضع إطار قوي للحوكمة الدولية لحل الصراعات من خلال التفاوض والتوفيق، وإن كانت الدفاعات القوية ــ التقليدية منها وغير التقليدية (مثل الأمن السيبراني) ــ تلعب أيضا دورا مهما في الوقاية من التهديدات الكبرى.

وهنا يُصبِح تحديث المؤسسات المتعددة الأطراف، التي لعبت لفترة طويلة دورا مهما في تحقيق الاستقرار، أمرا بالغ الأهمية. وهذا يعني مقاومة الاتجاه الذي اكتسب زخما في الآونة الأخيرة نحو تجاوز هذه المؤسسات لصالح اتفاقيات ثنائية أو إقليمية. والأمر الأكثر أهمية أن هذا يعني رفض النزعة القومية على الطريقة القديمة، التي تهدد بإعادتنا إلى ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، بدلا من إعدادنا لثلاثينيات القرن الحادي والعشرين.

لا شيء من كل هذا يعني أن توقعات 2017 لنمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي قد يتبين أنها كانت مخطئة. بل على العكس من ذلك، من المحتمل أن يشهد العالَم نموا أسرع من المتوقع هذا العام، مع تعديل توقعات النمو صعودا مر أخرى هذا الصيف. ولكن هذه المكاسب من المرجح أن تكون قصيرة الأمد، ما لم يغتنم صناع السياسات الفرصة لمعالجة التحديات البنيوية العميقة التي قد تعمل على تقويض النمو في الأمد الأبعد إذا ما تُرِكَت بلا حل.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali