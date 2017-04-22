حدود التفاؤل الاقتصادي

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ مع انطلاق اجتماعات الربيع السنوية للبنك الدولي وصندوق النقد الدولي، يبدو مستقبل الاقتصاد العالمي أكثر إشراقا مما كان عليه لبعض الوقت. وتتوقع مؤسسات التمويل الدولي، ناهيك عن العديد من القوى الفاعلة في القطاع الخاص، نموا أسرع كثيرا هذا العام مقارنة بعام 2016. تُرى هل لهذه النظرة المتفائلة ما يبررها؟
حتى وقت قريب، كانت أغلب مؤشرات الاقتصاد الكلي تؤدي بشكل منتظم إلى تخفيضات لتوقعات النمو. والآن يبدو أن العكس هو ما يحدث. فقد رفع التقرير الرئيسي الصادر عن صندوق النقد الدولي مؤخرا توقعاته لنمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي لعام 2017 من 3.4% إلى 3.5%، مقارنة بالمعدل المقدر بنحو 3.1% لعام 2016.
على نحو مماثل، يشير مؤشر بروكنجز ــ إف تي تايجر إلى تعاف "عريض القاعدة ومستقر". ووفقا لهذه التوقعات ــ التي تقوم على نماذج، وبيانات جديدة، وحُكم كل مؤسسة أو متكهن بشكل خاص ــ تساهم الولايات المتحدة، والمملكة المتحدة، واليابان بالقدر الأعظم في الارتفاع الذي سجله النمو مؤخرا. والهند أيضا كان أداؤها طيبا بشكل خاص.
الواقع أن فك رموز المكونات المختلفة لهذه التوقعات ــ من المعلومات الجديدة إلى فرضيات المتكهنين ــ مهمة ضخمة. ولكن أيا كانت أسباب تفاؤل المتكهنين فهناك أيضا أسباب قوية لتوخي الحذر، وخاصة في الأمدين المتوسط والبعيد.
كثيرا ما يتأثر المتكهنون، مثلهم كمثل الأسواق، بما يسمى "غريزة القطيع". وكلما ازداد عدد المحللين الذين يشتركون في وجهة نظر معينة، كلما زاد احتمال تحويل المحللين الإضافيين لتوقعاتهم إلى ذلك الاتجاه. وفي حالتنا هذه، كانت وجهة نظر الأغلبية المتفائلة معززة بفِعل شعور واسع بالارتياح.
لقد أثار كل من التصويت لصالح خروج المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي وانتخاب دونالد ترمب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة المخاوف من وقوع كارثة اقتصادية. ومع ذلك، لم يخلف أي من التطورين أية عواقب اقتصادية وخيمة. بل على العكس من ذلك، تظل ثقة السوق مرتفعة، مما يعزز التوقعات بزيادة الاستثمار والاستهلاك. وما ينبئنا بالكثير أن بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي ينفذ الآن ارتفاعات متواضعة في أسعار الفائدة من دون إحداث ردة فعل سلبية حتى في الأسواق الناشئة، التي كانت في العام الماضي متوجسة من هذه الخطوة.
على هذه الخلفية، يُصبِح التفاؤل الاقتصادي منطقيا. غير أن النمو يظل عُرضة للتأثر بالقضايا التي لم يبت فيها بعد والتي استمرت في خفض التوقعات السابقة.
تتلخص إحدى هذه القضايا في تباطؤ نمو الإنتاجية، والذي أعاق الأداء الاقتصادي العالمي، بدرجات متفاوتة، على مدار العقدين الماضيين، دون أي بادرة في الأفق لانعكاس هذا الاتجاه. وتتمثل قضية أخرى في فجوة التفاوت الاقتصادي، التي تبدو في اتساع، مع تركز الثروات بشكل مستمر عند قمة توزيع الدخل.
ويبدو أن التفاوت سيستمر في الأرجح في تقويض الطلب الكلي، حتى ولو تسارع نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الأمد القريب. ولن يؤدي حتى انخفاض معدلات البطالة إلى تعزيز الطلب كثيرا، خاصة وأن مثل هذا التحول ربما يكون مدفوعا بتراجع المشاركة في قوة العمل، كما كانت الحال غالبا في الولايات المتحدة. ويشير هذا إلى سبب آخر للضعف: نقاط الضعف التي تعيب أسواق العمل والتي كانت ضارة بالشباب بشكل خاص.
ثم هناك مسألة تغير المناخ. فحتى الآن لم يجب العالَم على المسألة التي ربما تكون هي الأعظم تأثيرا على النمو في الأمد البعيد على الإطلاق: كيف يتمكن الاقتصاد العالمي من الاستمرار في التوسع السريع، من دون السماح لمتوسط درجات حرارة كوكب الأرض بالارتفاع بما يتجاوز درجتين مئويتين فوق مستوى ما قبل الصناعة؟ فنظرا لامتناع إدارة ترمب حتى عن مجرد الاعتراف بالمخاطر التي يفرضها تغير المناخ ــ بما في ذلك تزايد معدلات الهجرة ــ ربما نبتعد في واقع الأمر عن التوصل إلى حل.
هناك إجماع واسع النطاق بين خبراء الاقتصاد على أن استحالة تأمين النمو الاقتصادي في الأمد البعيد ما لم يكن النمو مستداما وشاملا. بعبارة أخرى، إذا كان للاقتصاد العالمي أن يحقق كامل إمكاناته ــ وهذا يعني معدلات نمو تبلغ 2.5% إلى 3% على سبيل المثال في الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، جنبا إلى جنب مع نمو بنسبة 5% إلى 6% في الاقتصادات الناشئة ــ فيتعين علينا أن نعكف على عكس اتجاه بعض من أقوى الاتجاهات اليوم.
عندما يتعلق الأمر بالتفاوت، فسوف يتطلب النجاح إقامة أسواق عمل أقوى وأكثر مرونة. ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، نحتاج إلى تطوير أنظمة التعليم التي توفر المهارات الرقمية والمدنية التي تحتاج إليها أسواق العمل في القرن الحادي والعشرين. ونحن في احتياج أيضا إلى تقديم أنظمة رعاية اجتماعية حديثة ومستدامة، بما في ذلك الاستحقاقات القابلة للانتقال بشكل كامل. كما نحتاج إلى تنفيذ الاستراتيجيات اللازمة لإدارة الهجرة.
أما عن تغير المناخ، فنحن في احتياج إلى نظام عالمي لتسعر الكربون ضمنا أو صراحة، بقيادة القوى الأكثر تأثيرا في الاقتصاد العالمي. وبما يتماشى مع اتفاق باريس للمناخ الذي أُبرِم في ديسمبر/كانون الأول 2015، لابد أن نضع في الاعتبار عند تحديد نطاق تسعير الكربون المسؤوليات التاريخية إلى حد ما، فضلا عن مستويات الدخل الحالية.
وهناك شرط أساسي آخر لتحقيق النمو المستدام: توفر السلام والأمن نسبيا. ويتطلب هذا وضع إطار قوي للحوكمة الدولية لحل الصراعات من خلال التفاوض والتوفيق، وإن كانت الدفاعات القوية ــ التقليدية منها وغير التقليدية (مثل الأمن السيبراني) ــ تلعب أيضا دورا مهما في الوقاية من التهديدات الكبرى.
وهنا يُصبِح تحديث المؤسسات المتعددة الأطراف، التي لعبت لفترة طويلة دورا مهما في تحقيق الاستقرار، أمرا بالغ الأهمية. وهذا يعني مقاومة الاتجاه الذي اكتسب زخما في الآونة الأخيرة نحو تجاوز هذه المؤسسات لصالح اتفاقيات ثنائية أو إقليمية. والأمر الأكثر أهمية أن هذا يعني رفض النزعة القومية على الطريقة القديمة، التي تهدد بإعادتنا إلى ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، بدلا من إعدادنا لثلاثينيات القرن الحادي والعشرين.
لا شيء من كل هذا يعني أن توقعات 2017 لنمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي قد يتبين أنها كانت مخطئة. بل على العكس من ذلك، من المحتمل أن يشهد العالَم نموا أسرع من المتوقع هذا العام، مع تعديل توقعات النمو صعودا مر أخرى هذا الصيف. ولكن هذه المكاسب من المرجح أن تكون قصيرة الأمد، ما لم يغتنم صناع السياسات الفرصة لمعالجة التحديات البنيوية العميقة التي قد تعمل على تقويض النمو في الأمد الأبعد إذا ما تُرِكَت بلا حل.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Michael Public
China is one country who actually created longer term plans and followed them through, and no doubt they have reaped the benefits. Is is out the question that the US create a moon shot? Say to build a solar/wind/storage infrastructure so large it allows consumers and small business to get free power? Or a city connecting hyperlink? Or 100% electric cars? Read more
M M
A very optimistic article from the author. It must apply surely to only two countries (1) Germany although still struggling at meeting the 3% threshold and (2) surprise..surprise..Greece with 3.6% for 2016, beating even Germany...at what price though....was it the illegal migrant factors or ..? Read more
M M
Steve, exactly...what we have been saying all along. Read more
Steve Hurst
M M
All it shows is of you use nonsensical measurands on their ownsome you get strange correlations Read more
M M
Errata, Greece realised 3.9% primary surplus of GDP in 2016...beating all expectations including their Masters.. Read more
B Wilds
It seems they are always promising faster growth but it does not happen. Show me the money! Now here is a phrase that gets our attention. Years ago it was etched in our minds when used in the 1996 hit movie, Jerry Maguire. Whether it is the promise of better government or that the economy will soon improve I grow weary and more dubious every time I'm told that positive change is just around the corner.
Sadly, my friends your chances of survival most likely will be greatly improved if you don't hold your breath until the promises of better times arrive. The article below states the time for more proof and fewer promises is long past due.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/04/show-me-money-i-want-proof-not-more.html Read more
Steve Hurst
Pundalik
I live in hope,like the ancient Greeks, for without hope we are lost ; )
I also refer to the ...err ...caucasion thing because I dont want it to seem I am bashing away a developing economies all the time which is not exactly discourse is it, (apart from anything else civilisation started in the Indus with Sanskrit not in the West) and as you may have guessed I am caucasion, I did however spend some time in Sri Lanka). That does not mean I buy into guilt for things that were nothing to do with me, but I am aware of outcomes. As I have said before challenging is good. If the challenge is weak it fails, if it is good then it causes prespective Read more
PUNDALIK Kamath
B WILDS: You surprise me by saying,",,solar panels, windmills and such take a lot of energy to build and often are maintenance intense.". We are concerned about the gas emission problems globally and not just N.America. Conversion efficiency of PV cells have improved tremendously over years and solar energy costs have fallen already. in S.Asia. The technical expertise required to erect and maintain wind and solar farms is nothing extraordinary and compares nowhere to that of Nuclear generating stations. Only factor that is holding back in developing countries is mind set of curroupt leaders. In India , for instance, politicians are more interested in saving cows than environment. Read more
PUNDALIK Kamath
Steeve: Your comment,"How can you double the planet's population without doubling their methane output........... caucasian cultural supremacy."is so right and nobody seems to care! This cursed population bomb has exploded long time ago. causing runaway population, destruction of natural habitat, pollution, break down in law and order, schooling, education, crime and corruption etc. in every walks of life. The list is long.
We are in heading towards a disastrous end. Read more
Steve Hurst
So Goldilocks went to the Bear Market and found a bowl of economic porridge which was to her liking...
The baffling thing is the desire to attempt to portray progress as constant in economies which are cyclic in nature. Even if the underlying trend does happen to be downward there will always be upticks in that Nantucket Sleigh Ride by definition. A spot dynamic means little, it can be part of a longer term trend up of down. After all the temperature of the porridge by definition varies with time. Goldilocks returning shortly later would give a different answer. Further there is the pretense that this is somehow more than sticking a thumb in porridge, the error bounds on this process are massive as they are in turn based on amalgams of error bounds and the porridge is truly lumpy.
'Forecasters, like markets, are often influenced by “herd instinct.”...' Appropriate description for those seeking the hope of a Bull market and extrapolating.
'The world has still not answered what is perhaps the biggest question affecting long-term growth: how can the global economy continue to expand rapidly, without allowing the average global temperature to climb more than 2° Celsius above its pre-industrial level?'
This is the most pertinent question and now published on PS, so thank you Kermal.
How can you double the planet's population without doubling their methane output. How can the trend of affluence also driving livestock consumption with the livestock's methane output also dramatically expanding be plugged. How can the industrial activity proposed to be undertaken in developing economies result in anything other than belching pollution. How can the West maintain it's over-consumption of resources. Has the West simply transported it's Dark Satanic Mills elsewhere whilst still demanding they exist; whilst claiming absolution of involvement; and some sort of caucasian cultural supremacy.
We are not looking at 'broad-based and stable recovery', we are looking at a scorched Earth
There is no doubt war and increased drought and drought produced war are a high risk and that economic hardship will press migration issues. Unless city sized holding facilities are to be provided and in turn become permanent the only outcome can be the enforced return of migrants or assimilation of migrants. The idea the crisis countries can be economically uplifted sufficient to stop migration is doubtful, as shown by internal EU free movement from countries considered affluent in the broad scheme of things. There can be absolutely no doubt that countries on migration routes can expect this to be a persistent event and that they have to have plans for this. The EU approach which appears to be that mass human movement is just a short term event, that temporary deals cut an answer, is not sustainable Read more
B Wilds
To all the people who think the world's surging population will not become a problem because of new energy sources I say, wake up! Anyone with even the slightest mechanical knowledge will tell you that solar panels, windmills and such take a lot of energy to build and often are maintenance intense
Even with the low oil prices of today, we should carry no illusions. The days of cheap energy are behind us and the low-hanging fruit been picked. As the noose of reality and finite resources begins to tighten around the neck of mankind do not expect to hear those in charge scream warnings from the rooftops.
Problems will begin to materialize on a daily basis and reality will be both abrupt and harsh. The article below ponders our fate asking if it is possible the collective human race is governed by the "Peter principle" and if so, how will humanity escape this trap?
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2014/12/does-peter-principle-apply-to-mankind.html Read more
