11

El optimismo económico tiene un límite

WASHINGTON, DC – La reunión anual de abril del Banco Mundial y del Fondo Monetario Internacional coincide con un panorama económico mundial más prometedor que el que tuvimos por bastante tiempo. Las instituciones financieras internacionales (y también muchos actores del sector privado) pronostican para este año un crecimiento considerablemente mayor al de 2016. ¿Se justifica esta visión esperanzada?

Hasta hace poco, la mayoría de los indicadores macroeconómicos obligaban una y otra vez a rebajar los pronósticos de crecimiento. Ahora parece suceder lo contrario. El reciente informe de perspectivas del FMI elevó el crecimiento del PIB mundial previsto para 2017 de 3,4% a 3,5% (la cifra estimada para 2016 fue 3,1%).

DONATE NOW

Del mismo modo, el índice compuesto TIGER de la Brookings y el Financial Times apunta a una recuperación “estable y con base amplia”. Según estas previsiones (basadas en modelos, datos nuevos y el juicio de cada institución o pronosticador), los principales motores del impulso al crecimiento son Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y Japón. También India está haciendo un muy buen papel.

Descifrar los diversos componentes de estas proyecciones (de los datos nuevos a las hipótesis de los pronosticadores) sería arduo. Pero cualquiera sea la razón de su optimismo, también hay buenos motivos para la cautela, especialmente en el mediano a largo plazo.

Los pronosticadores, lo mismo que los mercados, suelen obrar bajo influencia del “espíritu de manada”. Cuantos más analistas suscriban a una visión particular, más probable es que otros cambien sus pronósticos en esa dirección. En el caso que nos ocupa, la difusión de una sensación de alivio fortaleció la visión mayoritariamente optimista.

El resultado del referendo por el Brexit en el Reino Unido y la elección de Donald Trump como presidente de los Estados Unidos habían generado temor a un desastre económico. Pero hasta ahora, nada de esto trajo consecuencias económicas particularmente graves. Por el contrario, la confianza de los mercados sigue en alto, impulsando expectativas de más inversión y consumo. Es elocuente que la ligera suba de tasas de la Reserva Federal de los Estados Unidos no haya provocado una reacción adversa ni siquiera en los mercados emergentes, que el año pasado temían esa decisión.

En este contexto, tiene sentido cierto optimismo económico. Pero el crecimiento aún es vulnerable a cuestiones todavía no resueltas (que causaron las revisiones a la baja de los pronósticos previos).

Una de esas cuestiones es el menor crecimiento de la productividad, que estas dos últimas décadas frenó en mayor o menor medida el desempeño económico mundial, sin señal de cambio a la vista. Otra es la desigualdad económica, que en general parece estar agravándose, conforme la riqueza se concentra cada vez más en la cima de la pirámide de ingresos.

Incluso si el crecimiento del PIB repunta en el corto plazo, parece probable que la desigualdad seguirá debilitando la demanda agregada; y tampoco ayudará mucho a impulsarla una caída del desempleo, ya que esta bien podría deberse a una menor tasa de participación en la fuerza laboral, como sucedió muchas veces en Estados Unidos. Esto señala otra vulnerabilidad: debilidades en los mercados laborales que han sido particularmente dañinas para los jóvenes.

Luego está el cambio climático. El mundo todavía no respondió la pregunta tal vez más importante en relación con el crecimiento a largo plazo: ¿cómo mantener una expansión veloz de la economía global sin que la temperatura media del planeta suba más de 2 °C por encima del nivel preindustrial? Con un gobierno como el de Trump que se niega a admitir los riesgos del cambio climático (entre ellos, un aumento de las migraciones), es posible que incluso nos estemos alejando de una solución.

La mayoría de los economistas coinciden en que el crecimiento a largo plazo sólo estará asegurado si es a la vez sostenible e inclusivo. Es decir, para que la economía mundial haga realidad su potencial de crecimiento (lo que implicaría unas tasas de, por ejemplo, 2,5 al 3% en Estados Unidos y Europa, y entre 5 y 6% en las economías emergentes) hay que revertir algunas de las tendencias actuales más fuertes.

En relación con la desigualdad, se necesitan mercados laborales más eficaces y flexibles, para lo cual debemos desarrollar sistemas educativos que provean las capacidades digitales y cívicas que demanda la realidad laboral del siglo XXI. También debemos crear sistemas de bienestar social modernos y sostenibles, con plena portabilidad de las prestaciones. Y hay que implementar estrategias para la gestión migratoria.

En cuanto al cambio climático, necesitamos un sistema global de fijación implícita o explícita de precios del carbono, liderado por los actores más influyentes de la economía mundial, y que tenga en cuenta, hasta cierto punto, las responsabilidades históricas y los niveles de ingreso actuales, de conformidad con el acuerdo sobre el clima firmado en París en diciembre de 2015.

Otro requisito para un crecimiento sostenible es mantener la paz y seguridad relativa. Esto demanda un sólido marco de gobernanza internacional donde los conflictos se resuelvan mediante la negociación y el acuerdo (aunque para la protección contra las amenazas más grandes también se necesitan fuertes mecanismos de defensa, tradicionales o novedosos como la ciberseguridad).

En esto será fundamental actualizar las instituciones multilaterales (pilares hace tiempo de la estabilidad mundial), lo que implica resistir la tendencia cada vez más fuerte a eludirlas para preferir mecanismos bilaterales o regionales. Más básicamente, también implica rechazar el anticuado nacionalismo que amenaza con arrastrarnos de vuelta a los años treinta, cuando debemos prepararnos para los 2030.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

No estoy diciendo que los pronósticos de crecimiento del PIB para 2017 resultarán errados. Por el contrario, es posible que este año la economía mundial crezca más que lo esperado, y que a mitad de año los pronósticos vuelvan a revisarse al alza. Pero estas mejoras serán efímeras si las autoridades no aprovechan la oportunidad que ofrecen para encarar problemas estructurales profundamente arraigados cuya falta de solución debilitará el crecimiento a más largo plazo.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini