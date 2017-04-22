El optimismo económico tiene un límite

WASHINGTON, DC – La reunión anual de abril del Banco Mundial y del Fondo Monetario Internacional coincide con un panorama económico mundial más prometedor que el que tuvimos por bastante tiempo. Las instituciones financieras internacionales (y también muchos actores del sector privado) pronostican para este año un crecimiento considerablemente mayor al de 2016. ¿Se justifica esta visión esperanzada?
Hasta hace poco, la mayoría de los indicadores macroeconómicos obligaban una y otra vez a rebajar los pronósticos de crecimiento. Ahora parece suceder lo contrario. El reciente informe de perspectivas del FMI elevó el crecimiento del PIB mundial previsto para 2017 de 3,4% a 3,5% (la cifra estimada para 2016 fue 3,1%).
Del mismo modo, el índice compuesto TIGER de la Brookings y el Financial Times apunta a una recuperación “estable y con base amplia”. Según estas previsiones (basadas en modelos, datos nuevos y el juicio de cada institución o pronosticador), los principales motores del impulso al crecimiento son Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y Japón. También India está haciendo un muy buen papel.
Descifrar los diversos componentes de estas proyecciones (de los datos nuevos a las hipótesis de los pronosticadores) sería arduo. Pero cualquiera sea la razón de su optimismo, también hay buenos motivos para la cautela, especialmente en el mediano a largo plazo.
Los pronosticadores, lo mismo que los mercados, suelen obrar bajo influencia del “espíritu de manada”. Cuantos más analistas suscriban a una visión particular, más probable es que otros cambien sus pronósticos en esa dirección. En el caso que nos ocupa, la difusión de una sensación de alivio fortaleció la visión mayoritariamente optimista.
El resultado del referendo por el Brexit en el Reino Unido y la elección de Donald Trump como presidente de los Estados Unidos habían generado temor a un desastre económico. Pero hasta ahora, nada de esto trajo consecuencias económicas particularmente graves. Por el contrario, la confianza de los mercados sigue en alto, impulsando expectativas de más inversión y consumo. Es elocuente que la ligera suba de tasas de la Reserva Federal de los Estados Unidos no haya provocado una reacción adversa ni siquiera en los mercados emergentes, que el año pasado temían esa decisión.
En este contexto, tiene sentido cierto optimismo económico. Pero el crecimiento aún es vulnerable a cuestiones todavía no resueltas (que causaron las revisiones a la baja de los pronósticos previos).
Una de esas cuestiones es el menor crecimiento de la productividad, que estas dos últimas décadas frenó en mayor o menor medida el desempeño económico mundial, sin señal de cambio a la vista. Otra es la desigualdad económica, que en general parece estar agravándose, conforme la riqueza se concentra cada vez más en la cima de la pirámide de ingresos.
Incluso si el crecimiento del PIB repunta en el corto plazo, parece probable que la desigualdad seguirá debilitando la demanda agregada; y tampoco ayudará mucho a impulsarla una caída del desempleo, ya que esta bien podría deberse a una menor tasa de participación en la fuerza laboral, como sucedió muchas veces en Estados Unidos. Esto señala otra vulnerabilidad: debilidades en los mercados laborales que han sido particularmente dañinas para los jóvenes.
Luego está el cambio climático. El mundo todavía no respondió la pregunta tal vez más importante en relación con el crecimiento a largo plazo: ¿cómo mantener una expansión veloz de la economía global sin que la temperatura media del planeta suba más de 2 °C por encima del nivel preindustrial? Con un gobierno como el de Trump que se niega a admitir los riesgos del cambio climático (entre ellos, un aumento de las migraciones), es posible que incluso nos estemos alejando de una solución.
La mayoría de los economistas coinciden en que el crecimiento a largo plazo sólo estará asegurado si es a la vez sostenible e inclusivo. Es decir, para que la economía mundial haga realidad su potencial de crecimiento (lo que implicaría unas tasas de, por ejemplo, 2,5 al 3% en Estados Unidos y Europa, y entre 5 y 6% en las economías emergentes) hay que revertir algunas de las tendencias actuales más fuertes.
En relación con la desigualdad, se necesitan mercados laborales más eficaces y flexibles, para lo cual debemos desarrollar sistemas educativos que provean las capacidades digitales y cívicas que demanda la realidad laboral del siglo XXI. También debemos crear sistemas de bienestar social modernos y sostenibles, con plena portabilidad de las prestaciones. Y hay que implementar estrategias para la gestión migratoria.
En cuanto al cambio climático, necesitamos un sistema global de fijación implícita o explícita de precios del carbono, liderado por los actores más influyentes de la economía mundial, y que tenga en cuenta, hasta cierto punto, las responsabilidades históricas y los niveles de ingreso actuales, de conformidad con el acuerdo sobre el clima firmado en París en diciembre de 2015.
Otro requisito para un crecimiento sostenible es mantener la paz y seguridad relativa. Esto demanda un sólido marco de gobernanza internacional donde los conflictos se resuelvan mediante la negociación y el acuerdo (aunque para la protección contra las amenazas más grandes también se necesitan fuertes mecanismos de defensa, tradicionales o novedosos como la ciberseguridad).
En esto será fundamental actualizar las instituciones multilaterales (pilares hace tiempo de la estabilidad mundial), lo que implica resistir la tendencia cada vez más fuerte a eludirlas para preferir mecanismos bilaterales o regionales. Más básicamente, también implica rechazar el anticuado nacionalismo que amenaza con arrastrarnos de vuelta a los años treinta, cuando debemos prepararnos para los 2030.
No estoy diciendo que los pronósticos de crecimiento del PIB para 2017 resultarán errados. Por el contrario, es posible que este año la economía mundial crezca más que lo esperado, y que a mitad de año los pronósticos vuelvan a revisarse al alza. Pero estas mejoras serán efímeras si las autoridades no aprovechan la oportunidad que ofrecen para encarar problemas estructurales profundamente arraigados cuya falta de solución debilitará el crecimiento a más largo plazo.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
Comment Commented Michael Public
China is one country who actually created longer term plans and followed them through, and no doubt they have reaped the benefits. Is is out the question that the US create a moon shot? Say to build a solar/wind/storage infrastructure so large it allows consumers and small business to get free power? Or a city connecting hyperlink? Or 100% electric cars? Read more
Comment Commented M M
A very optimistic article from the author. It must apply surely to only two countries (1) Germany although still struggling at meeting the 3% threshold and (2) surprise..surprise..Greece with 3.6% for 2016, beating even Germany...at what price though....was it the illegal migrant factors or ..? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, exactly...what we have been saying all along. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
M M
All it shows is of you use nonsensical measurands on their ownsome you get strange correlations Read more
Comment Commented M M
Errata, Greece realised 3.9% primary surplus of GDP in 2016...beating all expectations including their Masters.. Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
It seems they are always promising faster growth but it does not happen. Show me the money! Now here is a phrase that gets our attention. Years ago it was etched in our minds when used in the 1996 hit movie, Jerry Maguire. Whether it is the promise of better government or that the economy will soon improve I grow weary and more dubious every time I'm told that positive change is just around the corner.
Sadly, my friends your chances of survival most likely will be greatly improved if you don't hold your breath until the promises of better times arrive. The article below states the time for more proof and fewer promises is long past due.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/04/show-me-money-i-want-proof-not-more.html Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Pundalik
I live in hope,like the ancient Greeks, for without hope we are lost ; )
I also refer to the ...err ...caucasion thing because I dont want it to seem I am bashing away a developing economies all the time which is not exactly discourse is it, (apart from anything else civilisation started in the Indus with Sanskrit not in the West) and as you may have guessed I am caucasion, I did however spend some time in Sri Lanka). That does not mean I buy into guilt for things that were nothing to do with me, but I am aware of outcomes. As I have said before challenging is good. If the challenge is weak it fails, if it is good then it causes prespective Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
B WILDS: You surprise me by saying,",,solar panels, windmills and such take a lot of energy to build and often are maintenance intense.". We are concerned about the gas emission problems globally and not just N.America. Conversion efficiency of PV cells have improved tremendously over years and solar energy costs have fallen already. in S.Asia. The technical expertise required to erect and maintain wind and solar farms is nothing extraordinary and compares nowhere to that of Nuclear generating stations. Only factor that is holding back in developing countries is mind set of curroupt leaders. In India , for instance, politicians are more interested in saving cows than environment. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Steeve: Your comment,"How can you double the planet's population without doubling their methane output........... caucasian cultural supremacy."is so right and nobody seems to care! This cursed population bomb has exploded long time ago. causing runaway population, destruction of natural habitat, pollution, break down in law and order, schooling, education, crime and corruption etc. in every walks of life. The list is long.
We are in heading towards a disastrous end. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
So Goldilocks went to the Bear Market and found a bowl of economic porridge which was to her liking...
The baffling thing is the desire to attempt to portray progress as constant in economies which are cyclic in nature. Even if the underlying trend does happen to be downward there will always be upticks in that Nantucket Sleigh Ride by definition. A spot dynamic means little, it can be part of a longer term trend up of down. After all the temperature of the porridge by definition varies with time. Goldilocks returning shortly later would give a different answer. Further there is the pretense that this is somehow more than sticking a thumb in porridge, the error bounds on this process are massive as they are in turn based on amalgams of error bounds and the porridge is truly lumpy.
'Forecasters, like markets, are often influenced by “herd instinct.”...' Appropriate description for those seeking the hope of a Bull market and extrapolating.
'The world has still not answered what is perhaps the biggest question affecting long-term growth: how can the global economy continue to expand rapidly, without allowing the average global temperature to climb more than 2° Celsius above its pre-industrial level?'
This is the most pertinent question and now published on PS, so thank you Kermal.
How can you double the planet's population without doubling their methane output. How can the trend of affluence also driving livestock consumption with the livestock's methane output also dramatically expanding be plugged. How can the industrial activity proposed to be undertaken in developing economies result in anything other than belching pollution. How can the West maintain it's over-consumption of resources. Has the West simply transported it's Dark Satanic Mills elsewhere whilst still demanding they exist; whilst claiming absolution of involvement; and some sort of caucasian cultural supremacy.
We are not looking at 'broad-based and stable recovery', we are looking at a scorched Earth
There is no doubt war and increased drought and drought produced war are a high risk and that economic hardship will press migration issues. Unless city sized holding facilities are to be provided and in turn become permanent the only outcome can be the enforced return of migrants or assimilation of migrants. The idea the crisis countries can be economically uplifted sufficient to stop migration is doubtful, as shown by internal EU free movement from countries considered affluent in the broad scheme of things. There can be absolutely no doubt that countries on migration routes can expect this to be a persistent event and that they have to have plans for this. The EU approach which appears to be that mass human movement is just a short term event, that temporary deals cut an answer, is not sustainable Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
To all the people who think the world's surging population will not become a problem because of new energy sources I say, wake up! Anyone with even the slightest mechanical knowledge will tell you that solar panels, windmills and such take a lot of energy to build and often are maintenance intense
Even with the low oil prices of today, we should carry no illusions. The days of cheap energy are behind us and the low-hanging fruit been picked. As the noose of reality and finite resources begins to tighten around the neck of mankind do not expect to hear those in charge scream warnings from the rooftops.
Problems will begin to materialize on a daily basis and reality will be both abrupt and harsh. The article below ponders our fate asking if it is possible the collective human race is governed by the "Peter principle" and if so, how will humanity escape this trap?
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2014/12/does-peter-principle-apply-to-mankind.html Read more
