El optimismo económico tiene un límite

Steve Hurst APR 22, 2017

So Goldilocks went to the Bear Market and found a bowl of economic porridge which was to her liking...



The baffling thing is the desire to attempt to portray progress as constant in economies which are cyclic in nature. Even if the underlying trend does happen to be downward there will always be upticks in that Nantucket Sleigh Ride by definition. A spot dynamic means little, it can be part of a longer term trend up of down. After all the temperature of the porridge by definition varies with time. Goldilocks returning shortly later would give a different answer. Further there is the pretense that this is somehow more than sticking a thumb in porridge, the error bounds on this process are massive as they are in turn based on amalgams of error bounds and the porridge is truly lumpy.



'Forecasters, like markets, are often influenced by “herd instinct.”...' Appropriate description for those seeking the hope of a Bull market and extrapolating.



'The world has still not answered what is perhaps the biggest question affecting long-term growth: how can the global economy continue to expand rapidly, without allowing the average global temperature to climb more than 2° Celsius above its pre-industrial level?'



This is the most pertinent question and now published on PS, so thank you Kermal.



How can you double the planet's population without doubling their methane output. How can the trend of affluence also driving livestock consumption with the livestock's methane output also dramatically expanding be plugged. How can the industrial activity proposed to be undertaken in developing economies result in anything other than belching pollution. How can the West maintain it's over-consumption of resources. Has the West simply transported it's Dark Satanic Mills elsewhere whilst still demanding they exist; whilst claiming absolution of involvement; and some sort of caucasian cultural supremacy.



We are not looking at 'broad-based and stable recovery', we are looking at a scorched Earth



There is no doubt war and increased drought and drought produced war are a high risk and that economic hardship will press migration issues. Unless city sized holding facilities are to be provided and in turn become permanent the only outcome can be the enforced return of migrants or assimilation of migrants. The idea the crisis countries can be economically uplifted sufficient to stop migration is doubtful, as shown by internal EU free movement from countries considered affluent in the broad scheme of things. There can be absolutely no doubt that countries on migration routes can expect this to be a persistent event and that they have to have plans for this. The EU approach which appears to be that mass human movement is just a short term event, that temporary deals cut an answer, is not sustainable