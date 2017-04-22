Les limites de l’optimisme économique

WASHINGTON, DC – A l’entame des réunions annuelles de printemps de la Banque mondiale et du Fonds monétaire international, l'avenir économique du monde semble plus brillant qu’il n’a été depuis longtemps. Les institutions financières internationales, sans oublier de nombreux acteurs du secteur privé, prévoient une croissance nettement plus rapide cette année qu'en 2016. Leurs perspectives favorables sont-elles garanties ?
Jusque récemment, la plupart des indicateurs macro-économiques conduisaient régulièrement à des révisions à la baisse des prévisions de croissance. A présent, le contraire semble se produire. Le récent rapport phare du FMI a relevé sa projection concernant la croissance du PIB mondial pour 2017 de 3,4% à 3,5%, par rapport à un taux estimé pour 2016 de 3,1%.
De même, l'Index TIGER Brookings - FT, basé sur de multiples indicateurs, indique une récupération « large et stable ». Selon ces projections – qui se basent sur des modèles, de nouvelles données et le jugement de l'institution ou du prévisionniste qui en est l’auteur – ce sont les États-Unis, le Royaume-Uni et le Japon qui contribuent le plus à la légère hausse de la croissance. L'Inde est aussi en particulièrement bonne forme.
Décrypter les divers composants de ces projections – depuis les nouvelles informations jusqu’aux hypothèses des prévisionnistes – serait une tâche énorme. Mais, quelles que soient les raisons qui poussent les prévisionnistes à l’optimisme, il y a aussi de bonnes raisons d’être prudent, en particulier à moyen et long terme.
Les prévisionnistes, comme les marchés, sont souvent influencés par un « instinct de troupeau ». Plus le nombre d'analystes qui souscrivent à une vue particulière est important, plus les autres analystes sont susceptibles de changer leurs propres prévisions dans cette direction. Dans le cas présent, le point de vue plutôt optimiste de la majorité a été renforcé par un large sentiment de soulagement.
Tant le vote en faveur du Brexit au Royaume-Uni que l'élection de Donald Trump à la présidence des Etats-Unis ont fait craindre une catastrophe économique. Pourtant, à ce jour, aucun des deux évènements n’a eu de conséquences économiques particulièrement graves. Au contraire, la confiance du marché reste élevée, ce qui stimule les attentes d'augmentation des investissements et de la consommation. Il est révélateur que la Réserve fédérale américaine ait mis en œuvre de modestes hausses de taux d'intérêt sans déclencher de réaction indésirable, même sur les marchés émergents, qui l'année dernière redoutaient cette possibilité.
Dans ce contexte, l'optimisme économique a un certain sens. Pourtant, la croissance reste vulnérable aux problèmes non encore résolus qui étaient à la source des révisions à la baisse successives des prévisions précédentes.
L'un de ces problèmes est le ralentissement de la croissance de la productivité, qui a freiné la performance économique mondiale, à des degrés divers, au cours des deux dernières décennies, sans signe de reprise en vue. Un autre problème, ce sont les inégalités économiques, qui semblent s’aggraver dans une large mesure, avec une concentration de plus en plus importante de la richesse au sommet de la répartition des revenus.
Il semble probable que les inégalités continuent à saper la demande globale, même si la croissance du PIB accélère à court terme. Une baisse du chômage ne contribuerait pas non plus à stimuler fortement la demande, notamment parce qu'un tel changement serait probablement lié à une diminution du taux d'activité, comme cela a souvent été le cas aux États-Unis. Cela nous conduit à une autre vulnérabilité: les faiblesses des marchés du travail qui se sont avérées particulièrement dommageables pour les jeunes.
Ensuite, il y a le changement climatique. Le monde n'a toujours pas répondu à ce qui est peut-être la plus grande question concernant la croissance à long terme: comment l'économie mondiale peut-elle continuer à se développer rapidement, sans que la température moyenne mondiale n’augmente de plus de 2°C au-dessus de son niveau préindustriel? Alors que l'administration de Trump ne veut même pas reconnaître les risques posés par le changement climatique – y compris l'augmentation des migrations – on pourrait actuellement être en train de s’éloigner d'une solution.
Il existe un large consensus parmi les économistes sur le fait que la croissance de long terme n’est assurée que si elle est à la fois durable et inclusive. En d'autres termes, si l'économie mondiale entend réaliser son potentiel – ce qui peut signifier des taux de croissance de, disons, 2,5-3% aux États-Unis et en Europe, et de 5-6% dans les économies émergentes – elle aura besoin d'inverser certains des tendances les plus puissantes d'aujourd'hui.
En ce qui concerne les inégalités, le succès exigera des marchés du travail plus forts et plus flexibles. À cette fin, nous devons développer des systèmes éducatifs offrant les compétences numériques et civiques requises par le marché du travail du 21e siècle. Il faudra également mettre en place des systèmes de protection sociale modernes et durables, y compris proposant des avantages entièrement portables. Enfin, nous devons mettre en œuvre des stratégies de gestion des migrations.
En ce qui concerne le changement climatique, nous avons besoin d'un système global de tarification du carbone implicite ou explicite, mené par les acteurs les plus influents de l'économie mondiale. Conformément à l’accord sur le climat de Paris de décembre 2015, les niveaux de prix du carbone devraient prendre en compte, dans une certaine mesure, les responsabilités historiques, ainsi que les niveaux de revenus actuels.
Il y a encore une condition sine qua non pour une croissance durable: une paix et une sécurité relatives. Cela exige un cadre de gouvernance internationale fort au sein duquel les conflits peuvent être résolus par voie de négociation et de compromis, bien que des systèmes de défense solides – à la fois traditionnels et non traditionnels (par exemple, la sécurité cybernétique) – aient également un rôle important à jouer pour protéger les sociétés contre les menaces majeures.
Pour ce faire, il sera crucial d’adapter les institutions multilatérales, qui ont longtemps joué un rôle stabilisateur important. Cela signifie de lutter contre la tendance, de plus en plus répandue ces derniers temps, à contourner ces institutions en faveur d’accords bilatéraux ou régionaux. Plus fondamentalement, cela signifie de rejeter le nationalisme vieux style, qui menace de nous ramener aux années 1930, au lieu de nous préparer aux années 2030.
Rien de tout cela n’implique que les projections de croissance du PIB en 2017 seront démenties. Au contraire, il est possible que le monde connaîtra une croissance encore plus rapide que prévu cette année, avec des prévisions de croissance une nouvelle fois révisées à la hausse cet été. Mais ces gains risquent d'être de courte durée, à moins que les décideurs saisissent l'occasion qu’ils représentent afin de relever les défis structurels profonds qui, s’ils ne sont pas résolus, nuiront à la croissance de long terme.
Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont
Comment Commented Michael Public
China is one country who actually created longer term plans and followed them through, and no doubt they have reaped the benefits. Is is out the question that the US create a moon shot? Say to build a solar/wind/storage infrastructure so large it allows consumers and small business to get free power? Or a city connecting hyperlink? Or 100% electric cars? Read more
Comment Commented M M
A very optimistic article from the author. It must apply surely to only two countries (1) Germany although still struggling at meeting the 3% threshold and (2) surprise..surprise..Greece with 3.6% for 2016, beating even Germany...at what price though....was it the illegal migrant factors or ..? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, exactly...what we have been saying all along. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
M M
All it shows is of you use nonsensical measurands on their ownsome you get strange correlations Read more
Comment Commented M M
Errata, Greece realised 3.9% primary surplus of GDP in 2016...beating all expectations including their Masters.. Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
It seems they are always promising faster growth but it does not happen. Show me the money! Now here is a phrase that gets our attention. Years ago it was etched in our minds when used in the 1996 hit movie, Jerry Maguire. Whether it is the promise of better government or that the economy will soon improve I grow weary and more dubious every time I'm told that positive change is just around the corner.
Sadly, my friends your chances of survival most likely will be greatly improved if you don't hold your breath until the promises of better times arrive. The article below states the time for more proof and fewer promises is long past due.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/04/show-me-money-i-want-proof-not-more.html Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Pundalik
I live in hope,like the ancient Greeks, for without hope we are lost ; )
I also refer to the ...err ...caucasion thing because I dont want it to seem I am bashing away a developing economies all the time which is not exactly discourse is it, (apart from anything else civilisation started in the Indus with Sanskrit not in the West) and as you may have guessed I am caucasion, I did however spend some time in Sri Lanka). That does not mean I buy into guilt for things that were nothing to do with me, but I am aware of outcomes. As I have said before challenging is good. If the challenge is weak it fails, if it is good then it causes prespective Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
B WILDS: You surprise me by saying,",,solar panels, windmills and such take a lot of energy to build and often are maintenance intense.". We are concerned about the gas emission problems globally and not just N.America. Conversion efficiency of PV cells have improved tremendously over years and solar energy costs have fallen already. in S.Asia. The technical expertise required to erect and maintain wind and solar farms is nothing extraordinary and compares nowhere to that of Nuclear generating stations. Only factor that is holding back in developing countries is mind set of curroupt leaders. In India , for instance, politicians are more interested in saving cows than environment. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Steeve: Your comment,"How can you double the planet's population without doubling their methane output........... caucasian cultural supremacy."is so right and nobody seems to care! This cursed population bomb has exploded long time ago. causing runaway population, destruction of natural habitat, pollution, break down in law and order, schooling, education, crime and corruption etc. in every walks of life. The list is long.
We are in heading towards a disastrous end. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
So Goldilocks went to the Bear Market and found a bowl of economic porridge which was to her liking...
The baffling thing is the desire to attempt to portray progress as constant in economies which are cyclic in nature. Even if the underlying trend does happen to be downward there will always be upticks in that Nantucket Sleigh Ride by definition. A spot dynamic means little, it can be part of a longer term trend up of down. After all the temperature of the porridge by definition varies with time. Goldilocks returning shortly later would give a different answer. Further there is the pretense that this is somehow more than sticking a thumb in porridge, the error bounds on this process are massive as they are in turn based on amalgams of error bounds and the porridge is truly lumpy.
'Forecasters, like markets, are often influenced by “herd instinct.”...' Appropriate description for those seeking the hope of a Bull market and extrapolating.
'The world has still not answered what is perhaps the biggest question affecting long-term growth: how can the global economy continue to expand rapidly, without allowing the average global temperature to climb more than 2° Celsius above its pre-industrial level?'
This is the most pertinent question and now published on PS, so thank you Kermal.
How can you double the planet's population without doubling their methane output. How can the trend of affluence also driving livestock consumption with the livestock's methane output also dramatically expanding be plugged. How can the industrial activity proposed to be undertaken in developing economies result in anything other than belching pollution. How can the West maintain it's over-consumption of resources. Has the West simply transported it's Dark Satanic Mills elsewhere whilst still demanding they exist; whilst claiming absolution of involvement; and some sort of caucasian cultural supremacy.
We are not looking at 'broad-based and stable recovery', we are looking at a scorched Earth
There is no doubt war and increased drought and drought produced war are a high risk and that economic hardship will press migration issues. Unless city sized holding facilities are to be provided and in turn become permanent the only outcome can be the enforced return of migrants or assimilation of migrants. The idea the crisis countries can be economically uplifted sufficient to stop migration is doubtful, as shown by internal EU free movement from countries considered affluent in the broad scheme of things. There can be absolutely no doubt that countries on migration routes can expect this to be a persistent event and that they have to have plans for this. The EU approach which appears to be that mass human movement is just a short term event, that temporary deals cut an answer, is not sustainable Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
To all the people who think the world's surging population will not become a problem because of new energy sources I say, wake up! Anyone with even the slightest mechanical knowledge will tell you that solar panels, windmills and such take a lot of energy to build and often are maintenance intense
Even with the low oil prices of today, we should carry no illusions. The days of cheap energy are behind us and the low-hanging fruit been picked. As the noose of reality and finite resources begins to tighten around the neck of mankind do not expect to hear those in charge scream warnings from the rooftops.
Problems will begin to materialize on a daily basis and reality will be both abrupt and harsh. The article below ponders our fate asking if it is possible the collective human race is governed by the "Peter principle" and if so, how will humanity escape this trap?
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2014/12/does-peter-principle-apply-to-mankind.html Read more
