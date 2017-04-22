11

Les limites de l’optimisme économique

WASHINGTON, DC – A l’entame des réunions annuelles de printemps de la Banque mondiale et du Fonds monétaire international, l'avenir économique du monde semble plus brillant qu’il n’a été depuis longtemps. Les institutions financières internationales, sans oublier de nombreux acteurs du secteur privé, prévoient une croissance nettement plus rapide cette année qu'en 2016. Leurs perspectives favorables sont-elles garanties ?

Jusque récemment, la plupart des indicateurs macro-économiques conduisaient régulièrement à des révisions à la baisse des prévisions de croissance. A présent, le contraire semble se produire. Le récent rapport phare du FMI a relevé sa projection concernant la croissance du PIB mondial pour 2017 de 3,4% à 3,5%, par rapport à un taux estimé pour 2016 de 3,1%.

DONATE NOW

De même, l'Index TIGER Brookings - FT, basé sur de multiples indicateurs,  indique une récupération « large et stable ». Selon ces projections – qui se basent sur des modèles, de nouvelles données et le jugement de l'institution ou du prévisionniste qui en est l’auteur – ce sont les États-Unis, le Royaume-Uni et le Japon qui contribuent le plus à la légère hausse de la croissance. L'Inde est aussi en particulièrement bonne forme.

Décrypter les divers composants de ces projections – depuis les nouvelles informations jusqu’aux hypothèses des prévisionnistes – serait une tâche énorme. Mais, quelles que soient les raisons qui poussent les prévisionnistes à l’optimisme, il y a aussi de bonnes raisons d’être prudent, en particulier à moyen et long terme.

Les prévisionnistes, comme les marchés, sont souvent influencés par un « instinct de troupeau ». Plus le nombre d'analystes qui souscrivent à une vue particulière est important, plus les autres analystes sont susceptibles de changer leurs propres prévisions dans cette direction. Dans le cas présent, le point de vue plutôt optimiste de la majorité a été renforcé par un large sentiment de soulagement.

Tant le vote en faveur du Brexit au Royaume-Uni que l'élection de Donald Trump à la présidence des Etats-Unis ont fait craindre une catastrophe économique. Pourtant, à ce jour, aucun des deux évènements n’a eu de conséquences économiques particulièrement graves. Au contraire, la confiance du marché reste élevée, ce qui stimule les attentes d'augmentation des investissements et de la consommation. Il est révélateur que la Réserve fédérale américaine ait mis en œuvre de modestes hausses de taux d'intérêt sans déclencher de réaction indésirable, même sur les marchés émergents, qui l'année dernière redoutaient cette possibilité.

Dans ce contexte, l'optimisme économique a un certain sens. Pourtant, la croissance reste vulnérable aux problèmes non encore résolus qui étaient à la source des révisions à la baisse successives des prévisions précédentes.

L'un de ces problèmes est le ralentissement de la croissance de la productivité, qui a freiné la performance économique mondiale, à des degrés divers, au cours des deux dernières décennies, sans signe de reprise en vue. Un autre problème, ce sont les inégalités économiques, qui semblent s’aggraver dans une large mesure, avec une concentration de plus en plus importante de la richesse au sommet de la répartition des revenus.

Il semble probable que les inégalités continuent à saper la demande globale, même si la croissance du PIB accélère à court terme. Une baisse du chômage ne contribuerait pas non plus à stimuler fortement la demande, notamment parce qu'un tel changement serait probablement lié à une diminution du taux d'activité, comme cela a souvent été le cas aux États-Unis. Cela nous conduit à une autre vulnérabilité: les faiblesses des marchés du travail qui se sont avérées particulièrement dommageables pour les jeunes.

Ensuite, il y a le changement climatique. Le monde n'a toujours pas répondu à ce qui est peut-être la plus grande question concernant la croissance à long terme: comment l'économie mondiale peut-elle continuer à se développer rapidement, sans que la température moyenne mondiale n’augmente de plus de 2°C au-dessus de son niveau préindustriel? Alors que l'administration de Trump ne veut même pas reconnaître les risques posés par le changement climatique – y compris l'augmentation des migrations – on pourrait actuellement être en train de s’éloigner d'une solution.

Il existe un large consensus parmi les économistes sur le fait que la croissance de long terme n’est assurée que si elle est à la fois durable et inclusive. En d'autres termes, si l'économie mondiale entend réaliser son potentiel – ce qui peut signifier des taux de croissance de, disons, 2,5-3% aux États-Unis et en Europe, et de 5-6% dans les économies émergentes – elle aura besoin d'inverser certains des tendances les plus puissantes d'aujourd'hui.

En ce qui concerne les inégalités, le succès exigera des marchés du travail plus forts et plus flexibles. À cette fin, nous devons développer des systèmes éducatifs offrant les compétences numériques et civiques requises par le marché du travail du 21e siècle. Il faudra également mettre en place des systèmes de protection sociale modernes et durables, y compris proposant des avantages entièrement portables. Enfin, nous devons mettre en œuvre des stratégies de gestion des migrations.

En ce qui concerne le changement climatique, nous avons besoin d'un système global de tarification du carbone implicite ou explicite, mené par les acteurs les plus influents de l'économie mondiale. Conformément à l’accord sur le climat de Paris de décembre 2015, les niveaux de prix du carbone devraient prendre en compte, dans une certaine mesure, les responsabilités historiques, ainsi que les niveaux de revenus actuels.

Il y a encore une condition sine qua non pour une croissance durable: une paix et une sécurité relatives. Cela exige un cadre de gouvernance internationale fort au sein duquel les conflits peuvent être résolus par voie de négociation et de compromis, bien que des systèmes de défense solides – à la fois traditionnels et non traditionnels (par exemple, la sécurité cybernétique) – aient également un rôle important à jouer pour protéger les sociétés contre les menaces majeures.

Pour ce faire, il sera crucial d’adapter les institutions multilatérales, qui ont longtemps joué un rôle stabilisateur important. Cela signifie de lutter contre la tendance, de plus en plus répandue ces derniers temps, à contourner ces institutions en faveur d’accords bilatéraux ou régionaux. Plus fondamentalement, cela signifie de rejeter le nationalisme vieux style, qui menace de nous ramener aux années 1930, au lieu de nous préparer aux années 2030.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Rien de tout cela n’implique que les projections de croissance du PIB en 2017 seront démenties. Au contraire, il est possible que le monde connaîtra une croissance encore plus rapide que prévu cette année, avec des prévisions de croissance une nouvelle fois révisées à la hausse cet été. Mais ces gains risquent d'être de courte durée, à moins que les décideurs saisissent l'occasion qu’ils représentent afin de relever les défis structurels profonds qui, s’ils ne sont pas résolus, nuiront à la croissance de long terme.

Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont