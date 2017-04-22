11

Экономикалық оптимизмнің шегі

ВАШИНГТОН – Дүниежүзілік банк және Халықаралық валюта қорының жыл сайынғы көктемгі кездесулері басталғалы, әлемдегі экономикалық түрғыдан болашақ жарқынырақ көрінгендей. Халықаралық қаржы институттары және көптеген жеке сектор ойыншылары, осы жылы 2016 жылға қарағанда айтарлықтай жылдам өсуді жобалап жатыр. Олардың бұл жолғы болжамы қаншалықты сенімді?

Соңғы кезге дейін, көптеген макроэкономикалық көрсеткіштер тұрақты түрде өсу проекцияларында төмен болды. Енді, қарама-қарсы жағдай орын алып жатқан сияқты. ХВҚ-ның соңғы флагмандық есебі бойынша, 2016 жылдағы 3,1% болжамды бағамымен салыстырғанда, 2017 жылы әлемдік ЖІӨ-нің өсуі 3,4% -дан 3,5% -ға дейін болады деп болжады.

Сол сияқты, көп көрсеткішті Brookings - FT TIGER индексі де «кең ауқымды және тұрақты» қалпына келуді көрсетуде. Модельдер, жаңа деректер, және белгілі бір мекеменің немесе болжамдаушының пайымдауына негізделген осы болжамдарға сәйкес, Америка Құрама Штаттары, Ұлыбритания мен Жапония осы өсуге ең көп үлес қосуда. Сонымен қатар Үндістан да жақсы дамып келе жатыр.

Аталмыш болжамдардан жаңа ақпарат пен болжамдаушының жеке болжамын бөле білу үлкен жұмыс болар еді. Бірақ, болжамдаушылардың оптимизмі үшін қандай себептер бар болса да, сақтық та артық болмас, әсіресе орта және ұзақ мерзімді перспективада.

Болжамдаушылар, нарықтар сияқты, жиі «табын сезімімен» жүреді. Нақты бір пікірді қолдайтын сарапшылар саны көп болған сайын, сол бағытқа қарай өз болжамдарын өзгертетін талдаушылар саны да өседі. Ал дәл осы жағдайда, көпшіліктің оптимистік көзқарасы халықтың арқасынан ауыр бір жүкті түсіргендей болды.

Ұлыбританиядағы Брексит  және Дональд Трамптың АҚШ президенті  болып сайлануы экономикалық апатқа алаңдаушылық тудырды. Дегенмен, әлі де бірде біреуінің ауыр экономикалық салдары болмады. Керісінше, нарықтық сенім артып, ол инвестициялар және тұтынушылардың санының арттырады деп күтілуде. Бұл АҚШ-тың Федералды резервтік жүйесінің өткен жылы дамушы нарықтарға залалы болады д��п күтелетін пайыздық мөлшерлемелерді өсірмей, қарапайым пайыздық шаралар жүргізіп отырғанын білдіріп отыр.

Осы тұрғыда, экономикалық оптимизмнің мәні бар. Бірақ өсім алдыңғы болжамдарды төмен сүйреген әлі шешілмеген мәселелерге осал болып қалуда.

Осы мәселелердің бірі бәсеңдеген өнімділіліктің өсуі, ол соңғы екі онжылдықта, қайта орнына келеді деген ешбір белгі бермей,  әртүрлі дәрежеде жаһандық экономикалық көрсеткіштерді кері тартып, тежеп отыр.  Екінші мәселе экономикалық теңсіздікке байланысты, ол байлық табысты бөлудің жоғарғы жағында көп шоғырланған болған сайын, негізінен нашарлап жатыр.

Теңсіздік ЖІӨ өсімі қысқа мерзімде тездетсе де, жиынтық сұранысқа нұқсан келтіруді жалғастыратын тәрізді. Жұмыссыздықтың азаюы да сұраныстың өсуіне көмектесе алмас, себебі АҚШ-та жиі орын алатындай, мұндай өзгеріс құлдыраған еңбек күшімен байланысты болуы мүмкін. Бұл басқа осалдықты көрсетіп тұрғандай: жастар үшін зиянды ретінде дәлелденген еңбек нарықтарындағы кемшіліктер.

Содан кейін климаттың өзгеруі де бар. Әлем әлі ұзақ мерзімді өсуге әсер ететін, мына ең маңызды сұраққа жауап бермегендей: қалайша әлемдік экономика ғаламдық орташа температураның өндіріс дамуының алдындағы деңгейінен  2 ° С градусқа көтермей отырып, ​​тез ауқымды дамуын жалғастыра алады? Өскелең көші-қон сияқты климаттың өзгеруінен туындаған тәуекелдерді мойындамайтын Трамп әкімшілігімен, біз шын мәнінде шешімнен алыстауымыз мүмкін.

Ұзақ мерзімді өсу тұрақты және инклюзивті  болған жағдайда ғана қауіпсіз болуы мүмкін деген экономистер арасында барлығы келіскен пайымдау бар. Басқаша айтқанда, әлемдік экономика әлеуетін іске асыратын болса, яғни АҚШ пен Еуропада 2,5-3%, ал дамып келе жатқан экономикаларда 5-6% болатын өсу қарқынымен біздңғ кейбір мықты үрдістерді тоқтатуымыз керек болады.

Теңсіздікті шешу үшін неғұрлым күшті және икемді еңбек нарықтары керек. Осы мақсатта, біз бұл жиырма бірінші ғасырдағы еңбек нарығына қажет сандық және азаматтық дағдыларды үйрететін білім беру жүйелерін дамытуымыз қажет. Біз сондай-ақ толық портативті жәрдемақы бар, қазіргі заманға лайық және тұрақты әлеуметтік әл-ауқат жүйелерін енгізуіміз керек. Және де көші-қонды басқару стратегиясын іске асыру да өте маңызды болып табылады.

Климаттың өзгеруіне келетін болсақ, бізге әлемдік экономиканың ең ықпалды саясаткерлері бастаған, анық немесе күңгірт көміртек баға белгілеуінің жаһандық жүйесі қажет. 2015 жылы желтоқсанда қабылданған Париждағы климат келісіміне сәйкес, көміртек баға белгілеуі тарихи міндеттерді мен сондай-ақ ағымдағы табыс деңгейін ескеруі керек.

Бейбітшілік пен қауіпсіздік сияқты тұрақты өсудің  тағы бір алғышарттары бар. Бұл қақтығыстар келіссөздер мен ымыраға келу арқылы шешілетін күшті халықаралық басқару негіздерін, сонымен қатар дәстүрлі және дәстүрлі емес (мысалы, кибер қауіпсіздік) мықты қорғаныс құралдары ірі қауіп-қатерлерге қарсы тұруда маңызды рөл атқаратын болады.

Мұнда, ұзақ уақыт бойы маңызды тұрақтандырушы рөл атқарған көпжақты мекемелерді жаңарту өте маңызды қадам болады. Яғни, соңғы уақытта қарқынды дамыған үрдіске қарсы бола тұра, екі жақты немесе аймақтық келiсiмдер пайдасы үшін осы мекемелерді айналып өту керек. Түбінде, бұл бізді 2030 жылға дайындауға қарағанда, 1930 жылға қарай бізді кері сүйрейтін  ескі  ұлтшылдықтан бас тарту дегенді білдіреді.

Осының ешқайсысы ЖІӨ-нің өсуі бойынша жасалған 2017 жылғы болжамдар дұрыс емес деп айтып жатқан жоқ. Керісінше, ол әлемдік өсу болжамдары осы жазда қайтадан қаралатын болып, биылғы жылы да күтілгенге қарағанда тезірек болатын өсуді білдіруі мүмкін. Бірақ бұл пайдалардың қысқа ғұмырлы болуы ықтимал, әсіресе саясаткерлер ұзақ мерзімді перспективада өсуге нұқсан болатын терең құрылымдық мәселелерді шешу мүмкіндігін пайдаланбайтын болса.