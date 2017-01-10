12

Esperar lo mejor a pesar de Trump

NUEVA YORK – Después de un año de desastres políticos, ¿hay para los liberales algún motivo de optimismo? ¿Algo que rescatar, por mínimo que sea, de los estragos del Brexit, la elección de Donald Trump y la desunión europea? Los cristianos creen que la desesperación es un pecado mortal, así que ¿por qué no buscar algún atisbo de esperanza?

En Estados Unidos, muchos liberales se consuelan con la creencia de que los peligros evidentes de ser gobernados por un charlatán ignorante, narcisista y autoritario, con un séquito de multimillonarios, exgenerales, traficantes de noticias falsas y neófitos de ideas extremistas, ayudarán a movilizar una fuerte oposición política. Se espera que Trump sea un llamado de atención para todos aquellos que todavía creen en la democracia liberal, estén a la izquierda o incluso a la derecha del centro.

Según este supuesto, grupos de derechos civiles, ONG, estudiantes, activistas de derechos humanos, congresistas demócratas e incluso algunos republicanos harán todo lo que esté en su poder para contrarrestar los peores impulsos de Trump. Un activismo político latente estallará en protestas masivas, y el resurgimiento del idealismo liberal cortará la oleada del populismo de derecha. Bueno, puede ser.

Otros buscan alivio en la expectativa de que los planes patentemente contradictorios de Trump (rebajas impositivas y aumento del gasto en infraestructura, favorecer a la olvidada clase trabajadora y al mismo tiempo recortar programas de asistencia social y derogar el Obamacare) arrastrarán a su gobierno a un pantano de luchas internas, incoherencia e incompetencia.

Todo esto puede suceder. Pero las protestas no servirán de mucho por sí solas. Una sucesión de manifestaciones contra Trump en las grandes ciudades será un golpe indudable a la egolatría del nuevo presidente, y los manifestantes hallarán satisfacción moral en participar de la resistencia. Pero sin una organización política real, la mera protesta tendrá el mismo final que Occupy Wall Street en 2011, y se disolverá en una sucesión de gestos ineficaces.

Una de las ideas más peligrosas del populismo contemporáneo dice que los partidos políticos son obsoletos y deben ser reemplazados por movimientos guiados por líderes carismáticos que actúen como la voz del “pueblo”; y está implícito que todo aquel que disienta es su enemigo. Por ese camino se va a la dictadura.

El único modo de salvar la democracia liberal es que los partidos tradicionales recuperen la confianza de los votantes. El Partido Demócrata tiene que ponerse las pilas. Repetir consignas entusiastas (como en la campaña izquierdista de Sanders) no bastará para evitar que Trump provoque un enorme daño a instituciones que fueron cuidadosamente diseñadas hace más de dos siglos para proteger la democracia estadounidense de demagogos como él.

Lo mismo vale para los acuerdos e instituciones internacionales, cuya supervivencia depende de la voluntad de defenderlos. Trump expresó su indiferencia hacia la OTAN y los compromisos de Estados Unidos con la seguridad de Extremo Oriente. Su presidencia debilitará todavía más la Pax Americana, ya bastante maltrecha por una sucesión de guerras insensatas. Sin la garantía de que Estados Unidos protegerá a las democracias aliadas, las instituciones creadas tras la Segunda Guerra Mundial para proveer esa protección no sobrevivirán mucho tiempo.

Tal vez en este sombrío panorama asome todavía un diminuto rayo de esperanza. Europa y Japón (por no hablar de Corea del Sur) se han vuelto demasiado dependientes de la protección militar estadounidense. Las fuerzas armadas japonesas son bastante grandes, pero están limitadas por la constitución pacifista que redactaron los estadounidenses en 1946. Los europeos no están preparados para defenderse a sí mismos, por una mezcla de inercia, autocomplacencia y lasitud.

Es perfectamente posible que las bravuconadas de Trump sobre poner a “Estados Unidos primero” impulsen a Europa y el este de Asia a cambiar el statu quo y hacer más por su propia seguridad. Lo ideal sería que los países europeos construyan una fuerza de defensa integrada que no dependa tanto de Estados Unidos. Y los países del sudeste y el este de Asia podrían crear una variante de la OTAN, liderada por Japón, que contrarreste el prepotente poderío de China.

Pero incluso si estos cambios se producen (y es una apuesta muy incierta), no será pronto. Los europeos no quieren pagar más impuestos para sufragar su propia defensa. Alemania no tiene ni los medios ni la voluntad para conducir una alianza militar. Y la mayoría de los asiáticos, incluidos muchos japoneses, no confiarían la conducción de una coalición regional a Japón. El actual gobierno japonés del primer ministro Shinzo Abe quiere modificar la constitución pacifista, como primer paso necesario para liberar al país de su dependencia total respecto de Estados Unidos. Pero el revisionismo de Abe tiene sus raíces en una ideología nacionalista más propensa a justificar atrocidades históricas que a aprender de ellas. Esto por sí solo descalifica a Japón para liderar un pacto militar.

En tiempos de repensar el orden internacional construido por Estados Unidos sobre las ruinas de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, el gobierno de Trump no parece el más indicado para hacerlo con orden y con prudencia. Su victoria se parece más a un terremoto donde se liberan fuerzas que nadie puede controlar. En vez de alentar a los japoneses a pensar con responsabilidad en la seguridad colectiva, es más probable que la indiferencia de Trump incentive los peores instintos de un nacionalismo japonés temeroso.

Europa tampoco está en condiciones para hacer frente al desafío que supone el debilitamiento de la Pax Americana. Sin un refuerzo del sentido de solidaridad paneuropea, las instituciones europeas pronto se desvirtuarán, e incluso pueden dejar de existir. Pero es precisamente dicho sentido lo que los demagogos están socavando tan exitosamente.

Si alguien tiene motivos de esperanza, no es en el mundo democrático liberal, sino en las capitales de sus adversarios más poderosos: Moscú y Beijing. La victoria de Trump, al menos en lo inmediato, parece favorable al presidente ruso Vladimir Putin y su homólogo chino Xi Jinping. Sin un liderazgo estadounidense creíble, o una alianza de democracias fuerte, las ambiciones rusas y chinas tendrán vía libre.

Esto no supone una catástrofe de aquí a pocos años. Lo más probable es que Rusia y China prueben los límites de su poder lentamente, paso a paso: hoy Ucrania, mañana tal vez los estados del Báltico; las islas del Mar de China Meridional primero, Taiwán después. Empujarán, y empujarán, hasta el día en que empujen demasiado. Entonces puede pasar cualquier cosa. Los errores de las grandes potencias suelen convertirse en grandes guerras. No es que haya razones para desesperar, pero tampoco las hay para recibir el nuevo año con optimismo.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini