Esperar lo mejor a pesar de Trump

NUEVA YORK – Después de un año de desastres políticos, ¿hay para los liberales algún motivo de optimismo? ¿Algo que rescatar, por mínimo que sea, de los estragos del Brexit, la elección de Donald Trump y la desunión europea? Los cristianos creen que la desesperación es un pecado mortal, así que ¿por qué no buscar algún atisbo de esperanza?
En Estados Unidos, muchos liberales se consuelan con la creencia de que los peligros evidentes de ser gobernados por un charlatán ignorante, narcisista y autoritario, con un séquito de multimillonarios, exgenerales, traficantes de noticias falsas y neófitos de ideas extremistas, ayudarán a movilizar una fuerte oposición política. Se espera que Trump sea un llamado de atención para todos aquellos que todavía creen en la democracia liberal, estén a la izquierda o incluso a la derecha del centro.
Según este supuesto, grupos de derechos civiles, ONG, estudiantes, activistas de derechos humanos, congresistas demócratas e incluso algunos republicanos harán todo lo que esté en su poder para contrarrestar los peores impulsos de Trump. Un activismo político latente estallará en protestas masivas, y el resurgimiento del idealismo liberal cortará la oleada del populismo de derecha. Bueno, puede ser.
Otros buscan alivio en la expectativa de que los planes patentemente contradictorios de Trump (rebajas impositivas y aumento del gasto en infraestructura, favorecer a la olvidada clase trabajadora y al mismo tiempo recortar programas de asistencia social y derogar el Obamacare) arrastrarán a su gobierno a un pantano de luchas internas, incoherencia e incompetencia.
Todo esto puede suceder. Pero las protestas no servirán de mucho por sí solas. Una sucesión de manifestaciones contra Trump en las grandes ciudades será un golpe indudable a la egolatría del nuevo presidente, y los manifestantes hallarán satisfacción moral en participar de la resistencia. Pero sin una organización política real, la mera protesta tendrá el mismo final que Occupy Wall Street en 2011, y se disolverá en una sucesión de gestos ineficaces.
Una de las ideas más peligrosas del populismo contemporáneo dice que los partidos políticos son obsoletos y deben ser reemplazados por movimientos guiados por líderes carismáticos que actúen como la voz del “pueblo”; y está implícito que todo aquel que disienta es su enemigo. Por ese camino se va a la dictadura.
El único modo de salvar la democracia liberal es que los partidos tradicionales recuperen la confianza de los votantes. El Partido Demócrata tiene que ponerse las pilas. Repetir consignas entusiastas (como en la campaña izquierdista de Sanders) no bastará para evitar que Trump provoque un enorme daño a instituciones que fueron cuidadosamente diseñadas hace más de dos siglos para proteger la democracia estadounidense de demagogos como él.
Lo mismo vale para los acuerdos e instituciones internacionales, cuya supervivencia depende de la voluntad de defenderlos. Trump expresó su indiferencia hacia la OTAN y los compromisos de Estados Unidos con la seguridad de Extremo Oriente. Su presidencia debilitará todavía más la Pax Americana, ya bastante maltrecha por una sucesión de guerras insensatas. Sin la garantía de que Estados Unidos protegerá a las democracias aliadas, las instituciones creadas tras la Segunda Guerra Mundial para proveer esa protección no sobrevivirán mucho tiempo.
Tal vez en este sombrío panorama asome todavía un diminuto rayo de esperanza. Europa y Japón (por no hablar de Corea del Sur) se han vuelto demasiado dependientes de la protección militar estadounidense. Las fuerzas armadas japonesas son bastante grandes, pero están limitadas por la constitución pacifista que redactaron los estadounidenses en 1946. Los europeos no están preparados para defenderse a sí mismos, por una mezcla de inercia, autocomplacencia y lasitud.
Es perfectamente posible que las bravuconadas de Trump sobre poner a “Estados Unidos primero” impulsen a Europa y el este de Asia a cambiar el statu quo y hacer más por su propia seguridad. Lo ideal sería que los países europeos construyan una fuerza de defensa integrada que no dependa tanto de Estados Unidos. Y los países del sudeste y el este de Asia podrían crear una variante de la OTAN, liderada por Japón, que contrarreste el prepotente poderío de China.
Pero incluso si estos cambios se producen (y es una apuesta muy incierta), no será pronto. Los europeos no quieren pagar más impuestos para sufragar su propia defensa. Alemania no tiene ni los medios ni la voluntad para conducir una alianza militar. Y la mayoría de los asiáticos, incluidos muchos japoneses, no confiarían la conducción de una coalición regional a Japón. El actual gobierno japonés del primer ministro Shinzo Abe quiere modificar la constitución pacifista, como primer paso necesario para liberar al país de su dependencia total respecto de Estados Unidos. Pero el revisionismo de Abe tiene sus raíces en una ideología nacionalista más propensa a justificar atrocidades históricas que a aprender de ellas. Esto por sí solo descalifica a Japón para liderar un pacto militar.
En tiempos de repensar el orden internacional construido por Estados Unidos sobre las ruinas de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, el gobierno de Trump no parece el más indicado para hacerlo con orden y con prudencia. Su victoria se parece más a un terremoto donde se liberan fuerzas que nadie puede controlar. En vez de alentar a los japoneses a pensar con responsabilidad en la seguridad colectiva, es más probable que la indiferencia de Trump incentive los peores instintos de un nacionalismo japonés temeroso.
Europa tampoco está en condiciones para hacer frente al desafío que supone el debilitamiento de la Pax Americana. Sin un refuerzo del sentido de solidaridad paneuropea, las instituciones europeas pronto se desvirtuarán, e incluso pueden dejar de existir. Pero es precisamente dicho sentido lo que los demagogos están socavando tan exitosamente.
Si alguien tiene motivos de esperanza, no es en el mundo democrático liberal, sino en las capitales de sus adversarios más poderosos: Moscú y Beijing. La victoria de Trump, al menos en lo inmediato, parece favorable al presidente ruso Vladimir Putin y su homólogo chino Xi Jinping. Sin un liderazgo estadounidense creíble, o una alianza de democracias fuerte, las ambiciones rusas y chinas tendrán vía libre.
Esto no supone una catástrofe de aquí a pocos años. Lo más probable es que Rusia y China prueben los límites de su poder lentamente, paso a paso: hoy Ucrania, mañana tal vez los estados del Báltico; las islas del Mar de China Meridional primero, Taiwán después. Empujarán, y empujarán, hasta el día en que empujen demasiado. Entonces puede pasar cualquier cosa. Los errores de las grandes potencias suelen convertirse en grandes guerras. No es que haya razones para desesperar, pero tampoco las hay para recibir el nuevo año con optimismo.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (12)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Petey Bee
I think the author still misunderstands. OWS did not disappear, it was a death blow.
The mood of 2016 was anti-establishment the whole way. Clinton's and Bush's chances were poor. You were looking at one of: Sanders, Trump, Cruz, or in a really unlikely universe, Rand Paul or someone like that. And no, all populists are not the same. We ended up with the most unpredictable of the bunch. Anyway that battle's now fought and lost so time to pick up the pieces.
On a primal level (where the actual election was conduxted), it seems Trump's public character wants 2 things: for his millionaire and media acquaintances to actually respect him, and alternatively for them to kiss his hind quarters after not respecting him for all these years. He'll get the second at least, just watch.
Besides that we'll have just another neocon/neolib gathering of crony politicians, except instead of Obama's charm and hope for healing the US racial divide, our figurehead will feature the least desirable parts of GW Bush, Paul Wolfowitz, and maybe Kanye West or something.
The silver lining is that we are rid of Clinton and Bush. The hope is that some learning will take place - that maybe all the grand prix defenders of business-freedom-above-all-else reconsider their simplistic views, now that the damage is apparent.
Besides that it's out of the frying pan and into the fire. Read more
Comment Commented John Doyle
I like the analogy. Trump as earthquake. But I doubt the institutions we need to reform will fail in front of him..Still, it would not be difficult to do better than Obama, who betrayed his rhetoric within weeks of gaining office. Fingers crossed trump doesn't do the same.
The real point is ; how do we manage our economies in terminal decline?
Our techno-industrial dynasty will end as all dynasties do, but will we manage it in chaos or not? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
"ignorant, narcissistic, authoritarian loudmouth backed by billionaires, ex-generals, peddlers of malicious fake news, and neophytes with extreme views"
Takes one to know one. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The fantasy world of Ian Buruma has failed. He and the rest of the cosmopolitan elite proclaimed that Neoliberalism would make the world a better place. Tell it to the people of Paris, Berlin, Nice, Tampa, Cologne, Brussels, Rotherham, etc. The elite has profited mightily while hiding in their gated communities. The ordinary people of Europe and the USA have gotten the shaft. Open Borders was supposed to make the world a better place. Instead, Europe and the USA have imported terrorism, welfare dependency, crime, academic failure, unemployment, etc. Of course, the elite enjoy both cheap labor and the smug pretense of moral superiority.
The people are rebelling from Berlin to Manila. Since Neoliberalism has utterly failed, the future belongs to those willing to reject rule by the cosmopolitan elite. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Jan,
"Despite all the complaining about Trump, no one has addressed a question of how did the "Party of the People" managed to loose to a billionaire?"
There are actually a number of good essays on this subject...
"Uniquely Talented - Only the Democrats Could Have Lost to Trump" by Fred Reed
"Literally Shaking" by Ann Coulter
"How Global Elites Forsake Their Countrymen" by Peggy Noonan
"The elite’s Marie Antoinette moment" by Wolfgang Münchau
All are well worth reading
Read more
Comment Commented M M
In few short words Jan, it is called "living in denial". The many are complaining about Trump , a person with no authority, who has assumed no office yet, and then , they decide to ignore totally the root causes of the problems or the events that led him to win.. Unbelievable... Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Excellent points Peter. Despite all the complaining about Trump, no one has addressed a question of how did the "Party of the People" managed to loose to a billionaire? How in the world did the "Party of the People" became a representative of the neoliberal economic policy in country where the opposing party is historically known as the party of business establishment? Don't you dare to tell it's the fake news or some other garbage excuse. Once you have an answer for me than maybe, maybe Democrats will have a chance a taking back the White House. For now, it looks like they're heading the way of British Labor Party... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
One way to get some clarity on the events of 2016, it seems to me, is to try to imagine the state of the world in 25, 50 or 100 years from now. How will people then look back on things like Brexit and the rise of the 21st century demagogues like Donald Trump? What major trends are going to continue to shape global lives regardless of today's politics? Is authoritarian populism likely to be a growing trend, or a transient phenomenon -- and if the later, what events might bring the curtain down on it this time?
This too shall pass.
Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Exactly. Cultural leftism/economic neoliberalism has reached its limits and is in retreat. We're entering a new age where nation states will play a bigger role while internationalism of various shades will decline. Will this be a better world, will find out soon enough. What we do know is that the existing system isn't working out for 70% of people in the developed world and is rightly getting booted. Sure, it has lifted China out of poverty, etc. but Trump isn't a President of China, rather US and has to represents its interest foremost. Europe needs to pay for its own defense if it feels threatened by newly resurgent Russia (maybe those German trade surpluses would be better spent on this rather than being wasted on importing economic migrants from Middle East). Same for Japan. Time to scale back the US Emipre so it can focus on its own backyard. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Not to sound too doom-laden (but how much is appropriate, here?!) - it's close to impossible to see as much as a decade ahead now. There's the whole climate change behemoth coming at us. We could certainly mitigate that, tho not deflect it, to a surprising extent. The technical means to do so exist. What doesn't is the will to use them. Only when the 'rest of the world' no longer expects be 'saved' by the US, is it likely to get its act together to a useful extent. Clarity of thought, long-term investment in the technical means to mitigate climate change, and an almost superhuman level of international political and economic cooperation, sustained for decades, are essential even to survive reasonably decently.
All of which certainly could happen. The only thing stopping its doing so is, us. It would really help if the US could get that through its exceptionally thick skull. |Join the attempt at solution, rather than being a knowing and stubborn part of the problem. |It has nothing to lose but itself.
This too may pass. But we may still find ourselves wishing we had 'only' Trump to worry about! Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
The last great exponent of 'hope' is exiting the scene, as a tottering irrelevance, in a couple of weeks. Shame, really; quite a nice guy.
But what we're dealing with has more to do with the internal social, as much as political, dynamics of he US. A combination of smug condescention and ignorance, and a toxic intolerance no less than that of ISIS, in its vitriol. Fundamentalism comes in less as well as more obvious forms. But no less corrosive for that.
What can be done, lamentations aside, is opaque. An important switch-point was reached, I'm convinced, by the Democratic party's strangling of Bernie Sanders' candidacy. He was the last focus of rationality and trust which could have defused the Trumpery of you-know-who. And (had the Republicans permitted, by no means obvious) could have rallied people nationally and internationally. Again, had he been able to break the cycle of endless wars to end wars to end wars ... But he showed little sign of being able to do so.
So as the entire enlightenment machine seems out of gas, and the last Polyanna leaves the field, we'll just have to go with the Trump regime and see if its failure brings clarity to the US political mind. If we can survive its thrashings, sobriety may return. No evidence so far, tho. The general cry seems to be, 'Sauve qui peut!'
In other words, we're at the mercy of pure chance, and the benevolence of others. Good luck with that. We desperately need it.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Some good food for thought. Read more
Featured
Trumpian Uncertainty
Joseph E. Stiglitz confidently predicts that 2017 will make a mockery of most economic forecasts.
America’s Failures of Representation and Prospects for Democracy
Rob Johnson thinks Donald Trump has grasped a central problem of the US political economy, but doubts he can fix it.
Free Speech and Fake News
Peter Singer asks whether the time has come to resurrect the offense of criminal libel.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.