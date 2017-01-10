Doufat v nejlepší proti Trumpovi

NEW YORK – Existuje pro liberály jakýkoliv důvod cítit po roce pohrom nějaký optimismus? Existuje alespoň kousíček dobra na Brexitu, zvolení Donalda Trumpa a evropské nejednotnosti? Křesťané věří, že je beznaděj smrtelný hřích, tak by možná nebylo od věci pokusit se najít záblesk naděje.
Ve Spojených státech se mnoho liberálů utěšuje vírou, že očividné nebezpečí z vlády ignoranta, narcise a autoritářského tlučhuby, podporovaného miliardáři, bývalými generály, obchodníky, otrapy šířícími falešné zprávy a začátečníků s extrémními názory, pomohou vyburcovat silnou politickou opozici. Doufá se, že Trump sjednotí mysl všech těch, kdo stále věří v liberální demokracii, ať jsou napravo, nalevo či uprostřed.
V tomto scénáři udělají občanskoprávní skupiny, neziskové organizace, studenti, aktivisté za lidská práva, demokratičtí kongresmani a dokonce i někteří republikáni cokoliv, co je v jejich moci, aby tlačili proti nejhorším Trumpovým plánům. Dlouhodobě nečinný politický aktivismus vybuchne v masový protest, společně se znovuvzkříšeným liberálním idealismem, který naruší vlnu pravicového populismu. Tedy, možná.
Jiní hledají útěchu v očekáváních, že Trumpovy neuváženě protichůdné plány – nižší daně při vyšších investicích do infrastruktury; pomoc opomíjené pracovní třídě, ale zároveň zrušení Affordable Care Pact a radikální snížení sociálních dávek – vtáhne jeho administrativu do vnitřních rozbrojů, nesourodosti a nezpůsobilosti.
Všechny tyto věci by se mohly stát. Ale samotný protest moc k ničemu nebude. Protitrumpovské demonstrace ve velkých městech jistě nového, narcistního prezidenta budou štvát a morální záře z připojení se k odporu bude pohánět protestující. Ale bez opravdové politické organizace se pouhé protesty stanou tím, čím se stalo Occupy Wall Street v roce 201; vytratí se jako neúčinné gesto.
Jedna z nejnebezpečnějších myšlenek současného populismu je, že politické strany jsou překonané a měly by být nahrazeny hnutími, která povedou charismatičtí lídři, kteří jednají jako hlas “lidu.“ Implicitně jsou tak všichni odpůrci nepřáteli lidu. V tom spočívá diktatura.
Liberální demokracie může být zachráněna jedině v tom případě, pokud se mainstreamovým stranám podaří znovu získat důvěru voličů. Demokratická strana se musí sjednotit. “Feeling the Bern“ (což byla mantra levicové kampaně Bernieho Sanderse) nebude na zastavení Trumpového škození institucím, které byly pečlivě konstruovány před více než dvěma stoletími s cílem chránit americkou demokracii před demagogy, jako je on, stačit.
To samé platí o mezinárodních úmluvách a institucích, jejichž přežití závisí na ochotě je bránit. Trump vyjádřil svou lhostejnost k NATO a závazky USA ve východní Asii. Jeho zvolení ještě více narušíPax Americana, již tak otloukaný sledem bláznivých válek. Bez americké garance bránit své demokratické spojence moc dlouho instituce, vybudované po druhé světové válce k poskytnutí právě této ochrany, nepřežijí.
Možná v této chmurné vyhlídce existuje maličké zrnko naděje. Evropa a Japonsko, nemluvě o Jižní Koreji, se stali příliš závislé na americké vojenské ochraně. Japonsko má poměrně rozsáhlé ozbrojené síly, překáží mu však pacifistická ústava, kterou mu napsaly USA v roce 1946. Evropané jsou na svou ochranu zcela nepřipraveni, za což vděčí apatii, lhostejnosti a letargii.
Je zkrátka možné, že Trumpova řvavá rétorika “America first“ vyburcuje Evropany a východní Asii ke změně jejich status quo a k většímu přičinění o vlastní bezpečnost. Nejlepší by bylo, kdyby si evropské země vytvořily integrovanou obrannou sílu, které by byla méně závislá na USA. A země jihovýchodní a východní Asie by mohly vytvořit variantu NATO vedenou Japonskem, které by vyrovnávala despotickou moc Číny.
Ale i kdyby se to stalo (a to je velké kdyby), nebylo by to v dohledné době. Evropané nechtějí platit vyšší daně na svou vlastní obranu. Německo nemá ani prostředky, ani vůli k vedení takové vojenské aliance. A většina Asie, včetně mnoha Japonců, by Japonsku ve vedení takové asijské koalice nevěřila. Současná japonská vláda pod vedením premiéra Shinzo Abe by ráda revidovala pacifistickou ústavu, jakožto první nutný krok k vyvedení země z její absolutní závislosti na USA. Abeho revizionismus má však kořeny v nacionalistické ideologii, která má sklony k ospravedlňování historických zvěrstev, místo aby z nich čerpala poučení. To Japonsko z vedení ostatních v rámci vojenské aliance diskvalifikuje.
Takže ačkoliv by možná byl čas na přehodnocení světového uspořádání vytvořeného USA na troskách druhé světové války, je nepravděpodobné, že by se to podařilo opatrným a spořádaným způsobem prezidentu Trumpovi. Jeho volba je více jako zemětřesení, které uvolní síly, co nikdo není schopen kontrolovat. Trumpova lhostejnost, namísto povzbuzení Japonců k přemýšlení o kolektivní obranně odpovědným způsobem, spíše zahraje na ty nejhorší instinkty panických japonských nacionalistů.
Evropa také není ve stavu, aby se postavila výzvě v podobě hroutícího se Pax Americana. Bez většího smyslu nadnárodní evropské solidarity se brzy evropské instituce stanou prázdné a možná dokonce přestanou existovat. Tento smysl je však přesně to, co nyní s tak výrazným úspěchem podrývají demagogové.
Pokud existuje důvod pro důvěru, pak to není ta v liberální demokratický svět, ale ta v hlavní města jeho nejsilnějších protivníků: Moskvu a Peking. Alespoň v krátkodobém horizontu se zdá Trump jako dobrá zpráva pro ruského prezidenta Vladimira Putina a jeho čínský protějšek Xi Jinpinga. Bez spolehlivého amerického vedení, nebo silné aliance demokratických států, toho moc na krocení ruských a čínských ambicí nezbyde.
Možná to nepovede ke katastrofě v následujících pár letech. Je pravděpodobné, že Rusko i Čína budou testovat limity své moci pomalu, kousek po kousku: dnes Ukrajina, zítra možná Pobaltí; nyní ostrovy v Jihočínském moři, později Tchaj-wan. Budou tlačit a tlačit, až to bude příliš. Pak se může stát cokoliv. Velké mocnosti se obvykle zaplétají do velkých válek. Není to při počátku nového roku důvod pro beznaděj, ale také to není důvod pro optimismus.
