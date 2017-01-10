12

在特朗普当选的情况下，抱以最大希望

纽约—自由派能找到在政治灾难的一年后保持乐观的理由吗？在英国退欧、唐纳德·特朗普当选和欧洲离心离德所有下的一地狼藉中，能够找打哪怕一丝曙光吗？基督徒认为绝望是一种道德犯罪，因此他们会竭尽全力寻找希望的微光。

在美国，许多自由派用这样的信念聊以自慰：被一位由亿万富翁、前高级将领、恶毒假新闻炮制者和观点极端的新来者支持的无知、自恋、极权的大嘴总统统治显然充满了危险，这一危险有助于刺激强烈的政治反对。他们希望，特朗普将把所有信奉自由民主的人的观点统一起来，不管他们是左翼、右翼还是中间派。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

在这一情形中，公民权利组织、非政府组织、学生、人权活动家、国会民主党，甚至一些共和党，将竭尽全力反对特朗普最糟糕的冲动。蛰伏依旧的政治积极主义将爆发为群众示威，复兴的自有理想主义将打破右翼民粹主义浪潮。好吧，这些都只是可能。

也有人从这样的期望中寻找安慰：特朗普强烈自相矛盾的计划——降低税收同时增加基础设施支出；帮助被忽视的工作阶级同时削减福利并废除平价医疗法——将让他的政府陷入内斗、分裂和无能。

所有这些都有可能发生。但仅仅是示威无济于事。大城市的反特朗普示威毫无疑问将困扰这位自恋的新总统，而加入抵抗的道德光芒将温暖示威者。但如果没有真正的政治组织，仅仅示威无非是2011年“占领华尔街”的翻版；最终将沦为毫无意义的姿态。

当代民粹主义最危险的思想之一是政治政党已是明日黄花，应该取而代之以作为“人民”的声音的魅力领袖领导的运动。其隐含之义是一切异见者都是人民的敌人。这是独裁。

要想拯救自由民主，唯一的办法是主流政党重新赢得选民的信任。民主党必须保持有条不紊。“感受伯恩”（伯尼·桑德斯（Bernie Sanders）的左翼竞选口号）不足以阻止特朗普对美国的制度造成重创。这套两百多年前精心设计的制度正是用来保护美国的民主不受他这样的煽动家影响。

国际安排和机构也是如此，它们的生存取决于我们捍卫它们的意愿。特朗普已经表示对北约和美国的东亚安全承诺“无所谓”。他的当选将进一步破坏美国治下的和平（一系列愚蠢的战争已经令这一状态受到巨大影响）。没有美国保证保护其民主盟友，二战后建立起来的提供这一保护的机构将无法持久。

也许在这一黯淡的前景中仍有一丝希望。欧洲和日本——更不用说韩国了——过于美国的军事保护。日本人已经具备相当规模的武装力量，但受制于1946年美国人制定的和平宪法。而拜惰性、自满和倦怠所赐，欧洲人完全没有做好自己捍卫自己的准备。

很有可能，特朗普叫嚣的“美国第一”口号将刺激欧洲和东亚改变现状，对自己的安全更加“上心”。在理想状况中，欧洲各国应该构建较少依赖美国的一体化防卫力量。东南亚和东亚国家可以建立一个以日本为首的亚洲版北约以制衡专断的中国。

但即使这些安排能够成真（可能性很高），也需要很长时间。欧洲人不愿意为自己的国防支付高税收。德国既没有财力，也没有意愿领导军事联盟。而大部分东亚人，包括许多日本人，根本不信任让日本来领导亚洲防卫联盟。首相安倍晋三领导的现任日本政府或将修订和平宪法，以此作为摆脱完全依赖美国的必不可少的第一步。但安倍的修正主义植根于民族主义思想，他更想证明日本的历史暴行的合理性，而不是从中汲取教训。仅仅这一点就决定了日本无法领导其他国家达成军事契约。

因此，尽管我们应该反思二战后由美国所建立的世界秩序，但特朗普总统不可能谨慎有序地完成这一任务。他的当选更像是一场地震，释放出人们无法控制的力量。特朗普的“无所谓”更有可能激发焦虑不安的日本民族主义者体内最邪恶的本能，而不是鼓励日本以负责任的方式考虑集体安全。

欧洲也无法站出来应对美国治下的和平衰落的挑战。如果不能形成更强的泛民族（pan-national）欧洲凝聚力，欧洲机构很快就会土崩瓦解甚至烟消云散。但如今煽动家大获全胜所威胁到的正是这一凝聚力。

Fake news or real views Learn More

如果说有人对此充满信心的话，这些人不在自由民主世界，而在它的最强大的对手：莫斯科和北京。至少在短期，特朗普当选对于俄罗斯总统普京和中国国家主席习近平来说是个好消息。失去了可信的美国领导力或强大的民主国家联盟，就不再有力量能够遏制俄罗斯和中国的野心。

未来几年，这未必会导致灾难。俄��斯和中国更有可能缓慢地、逐步地试探它们的实力极限：今天在乌克兰，明天可能在巴尔干半岛；今天在南海岛屿，随后可能是台湾。它们会推进再推进，直到极限。接下来才会发生些什么。大国常常在无意间爆发大战。步入新的一年，我们不必绝望，但也没有理由乐观。