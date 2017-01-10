الأمل في تحسن الأحوال رغم أنف ترامب

نيويورك ــ تُرى هل يوجد أي سبب قد يدفع الليبراليين إلى الشعور بالتفاؤل بعد عام من الكوارث السياسية؟ هل يوجد حتى أي أمل في أي جانب مشرق في فوضى الخروج البريطاني، وانتخاب دونالد ترامب، والانقسام الأوروبي؟ يعتقد المسيحيون أن اليأس خطيئة رهيبة، ولهذا فربما يحاول المرء إيجاد أي بصيص من الأمل.
في الولايات المتحدة، يجد العديد من الليبراليين السلوى والعزاء في الاعتقاد بأن المخاطر الواضحة المترتبة على الخضوع لحكم رجل جاهل نرجسي سلطوي ثرثار، يدعمه أصحاب مليارات وجنرالات سابقون وباعة جائلون يروجون لأخبار زائفة خبيثة ومبتدئون يعتنقون وجهات نظر متطرفة، من شأنه أن يساعد في تحفيز المعارضة السياسية القوية. ومكمن الأمل هنا هو أن تعمل تصرفات ترامب على تركيز عقول كل أولئك الذين ما زالوا يؤمنون بالديمقراطية الليبرالية، سواء كانوا على اليسار أو حتى يمين الوسط.
في هذا السيناريو، سوف تبذل جماعات الحقوق المدنية، والمنظمات غير الحكومية، والطلاب، والناشطون في مجال حقوق الإنسان، وأعضاء الكونجرس من الديمقراطيين، بل وحتى بعض الجمهوريين، كل ما في وسعهم في التصدي لأسوأ نزوات ترامب. وسوف يندلع النشاط السياسي الذي ظل في حالة سكون لفترة طويلة في احتجاجات حاشدة، وتنجح المثالية الليبرالية المنبعثة من جديد في كسر موجة الشعبوية اليمينية. حسنا، ربما.
ويتلمس آخرون العزاء في الأمل بأن تؤدي خطط ترامب الشديدة التناقض ــ خفض الضرائب، وفي الوقت نفسه زيادة الإنفاق على البنية الأساسية؛ ومساعدة الطبقة العاملة المهملة، مع خفض الإنفاق على الرعاية الاجتماعية وإلغاء قانون الرعاية الميسرة في نفس الوقت ــ إلى انزلاق إدارته إلى مستنقع من الاقتتال الداخلي، والتفكك، والعجز.
قد تحدث كل هذه الأمور. ولكن الاحتجاج وحده لن يكون مجديا. لا شك أن المظاهرات المناهضة لترامب في المدن الكبرى سوف تزعج الرئيس الجديد المحب لنفسه، وسوف يعمل التوهج الأخلاقي للانضمام إلى المقاومة على تحفيز المتظاهرين. ولكن في غياب تنظيم سياسي حقيقي، سوف تلقى الاحتجاجات نفس مصير حركة احتلوا وال ستريت في عام 2011؛ وسوف تتلاشى في تلميحات عقيمة.
تتلخص إحدى أخطر أفكار الشعبوية المعاصرة في أن الأحزاب السياسية أصبحت بالية عتيقة الطراز، ويجب الاستعاضة عنها بحركات يقودها زعماء يتمتعون بالكاريزمية الشعبية ويعملون كصوت "الشعب". ومن المفهوم ضمنا أن كل المنشقين والمعارضين هم أعداء الشعب. وهنا تكمن الديمقراطية.
السبيل الوحيد لإنقاذ الديمقراطية الليبرالية هو أن تنجح أحزاب التيار الرئيسي في استعادة ثقة الناخبين. ويتعين على الحزب الديمقراطي أن يجمع شتات نفسه. لن تكون الشعارات (كتلك التي استخدمتها حملة بيرني ساندرز اليسارية) كافية لمنع ترامب من إلحاق أشد الضرر بالمؤسسات التي شيدت بعناية قبل أكثر من قرنين من الزمن لحماية الديمقراطية الأميركية من زعماء الدهماء من أمثاله.
يصدق نفس القول على الترتيبات والمؤسسات الدولية، التي يعتمد بقاؤها على مدى الاستعداد للدفاع عنها. فقد أعرب ترامب عن عدم مبالاته بمنظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي، والتزامات الولايات المتحدة الأمنية في شرق آسيا. وسوف يؤدي انتخابه إلى المزيد من تآكل السلام الأميركي، الذي نالت منه بالفعل سلسلة من الحروب الحمقاء. وفي غياب الضمانات الأميركية لحماية حلفائها الديمقراطيين، فلن تتمكن المؤسسات التي بنيت بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية لتوفير هذه الحماية من البقاء لفترة طويلة.
ولعل هذه التوقعات الكئيبة لا تخلو من بصيص من الأمل. فقد أصبحت أوروبا واليابان، ناهيك عن كوريا الجنوبية، معتمدة بشدة على الحماية العسكرية الأميركية. فاليابان لديها قوات مسلحة كبيرة إلى حد ما، ولكن الدستور المسالِم الذي كتبه الأميركيون في عام 1946 يعوقها. والأوروبيون غير مستعدين على الإطلاق للدفاع عن أنفسهم، وذلك بسبب الجمود، والرضا عن الذات، والتراخي.
من المحتمل أن يؤدي خطاب ترامب الصاخب المتمثل في شعار "أميركا أولا" إلى تحفيز دول أوروبا وشرق آسيا ودفعها إلى تغيير الوضع الراهن وبذل المزيد من الجهد لضمان أمنها. ومن الناحية المثالية، ينبغي للدول الأوروبية أن تعمل على بناء قوة دفاع متكاملة أقل اعتمادا على الولايات المتحدة. وبوسع دول جنوب شرق وشرق آسيا أن تعمل على بناء نسخة بديلة من منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي بقيادة اليابان لموازنة قوة الصين المستبدة.
ولكن حتى لو تمت هذه الترتيبات (وهو احتمال بعيد)، فلن يحدث هذا قريبا. فالأوروبيون غير مستعدين لدفع ضرائب أعلى للدفاع عن أنفسهم. ولا تملك ألمانيا الموارد الكافية ولا الإرادة اللازمة لقيادة تحالف عسكري. ولن يثق أغلب الآسيويين، بما في ذلك العديد من اليابانيين، في اليابان لقيادة مثل هذا التحالف في آسيا. ولعل الحكومة اليابانية الحالية، بقيادة رئيس الوزراء شينزو آبي، ترغب في تعديل الدستور المسالم، كخطوة أولى ضرورية نحو فطام البلاد عن اعتمادها الكامل على الولايات المتحدة. ولكن تحريفية آبي تمد جذورها إلى إيديولوجية قومية تتسم بالميل إلى تبرير الفظائع التاريخية بدلا من استخلاص الدروس منها. وهذا وحده كفيل بجعل اليابان غير مؤهلة لقيادة آخرين في حلف عسكري.
لذا، فبرغم أنه ربما حان الوقت لإعادة النظر في النظام العالمي الذي شيدته الولايات المتحدة على أنقاض وخرائب الحرب العالمية الثانية، من غير المرجح أن تسمح رئاسة ترامب بحدوث أمر كهذا بطريقة متأنية ومنظمة. الواقع أن انتخاب ترامب كان أشبه بزلزال يطلق العنان لقوى لا قِبَل لأحد بالسيطرة عليها. وبدلا من تشجيع اليابانيين على التفكير في الأمن الجماعي بطريقة مسؤولة، فسوف يُفضي عدم اكتراث ترامب في الأرجح إلى تحريك أسوأ غرائز القوميين اليابانيين المذعورين.
وأوروبا أيضا ليست في هيئة تسمح لها بالارتقاء إلى مستوى التحدي المتمثل في تآكل السلام الأميركي. وفي غياب قدر أكبر من الشعور بالتضامن الأوروبي لعموم الأوطان، سرعان ما تصبح المؤسسات الأوروبية جوفاء، بل وربما تختفي حتى من الوجود. ولكن هذا الشعور هو على وجه التحديد ما يسعى زعماء الدهماء الآن إلى تقويضه بمثل هذا النجاح الواضح.
إذا كان هناك أي سبب للثقة، فهو ليس في العالَم الديمقراطي الليبرالي، بل في عاصمتي الخصمين الأكثر قوة: موسكو وبكين. إذ يبدو ترامب، في الأمد القريب على الأقل، خبرا سارا في نظر الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج. ففي غياب الزعامة الأميركية الجديرة بالثقة، أو التحالف القوي بين الديمقراطيات، لن يتبقى الكثير لكبح جماح الطموحات الروسية أو الصينية.
قد لا يؤدي هذا إلى كارثة في السنوات القليلة المقبلة. فمن المرجح أن تختبر روسيا والصين حدود قوتهما ببطء، شيئا فشيئا: أوكرانيا اليوم، وربما دول البلطيق غدا؛ جزر بحر الصين الجنوبي الآن، ثم تايوان في وقت لاحق. وسوف تدفع كل منهما وتدفع إلى أن تتجاوز الضغوط كل الحدود. وآنذاك، قد يحدث أي شيء. فالقوى العظمى تنزلق بحماقة إلى حروب عظمى عادة. لا ينبغي لكل هذا أن يدعونا إلى اليأس ونحن نبدأ عاما جديدا، ولكن لا يوجد سبب يدعونا إلى التفاؤل أيضا.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
What are the tectonic plates slipping to cause this minor earthquake? Democracy and capitalism, under the surface of local cultural conditions. Democracy not as an ideal, but as a crude but more or less stable system. Capitalism as a way of life organized around the technology of money, with humanity like some sub-species of aphid evolved to feed only on one variety of leaf, and as Marx saw, as an unstable pattern of social relations. What would Karl say about our historical prospects now that we've gone beyond both tragedy and farce? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
I think the author still misunderstands. OWS did not disappear, it was a death blow.
The mood of 2016 was anti-establishment the whole way. Clinton's and Bush's chances were poor. You were looking at one of: Sanders, Trump, Cruz, or in a really unlikely universe, Rand Paul or someone like that. And no, all populists are not the same. We ended up with the most unpredictable of the bunch. Anyway that battle's now fought and lost so time to pick up the pieces.
On a primal level (where the actual election was conduxted), it seems Trump's public character wants 2 things: for his millionaire and media acquaintances to actually respect him, and alternatively for them to kiss his hind quarters after not respecting him for all these years. He'll get the second at least, just watch.
Besides that we'll have just another neocon/neolib gathering of crony politicians, except instead of Obama's charm and hope for healing the US racial divide, our figurehead will feature the least desirable parts of GW Bush, Paul Wolfowitz, and maybe Kanye West or something.
The silver lining is that we are rid of Clinton and Bush. The hope is that some learning will take place - that maybe all the grand prix defenders of business-freedom-above-all-else reconsider their simplistic views, now that the damage is apparent.
Besides that it's out of the frying pan and into the fire. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
That seems like a pretty fair summary to me. The young might be wondering what price they're going to have to pay for that silver lining though. Read more
Comment Commented John Doyle
I like the analogy. Trump as earthquake. But I doubt the institutions we need to reform will fail in front of him..Still, it would not be difficult to do better than Obama, who betrayed his rhetoric within weeks of gaining office. Fingers crossed trump doesn't do the same.
The real point is ; how do we manage our economies in terminal decline?
Our techno-industrial dynasty will end as all dynasties do, but will we manage it in chaos or not? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
"ignorant, narcissistic, authoritarian loudmouth backed by billionaires, ex-generals, peddlers of malicious fake news, and neophytes with extreme views"
Takes one to know one. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The fantasy world of Ian Buruma has failed. He and the rest of the cosmopolitan elite proclaimed that Neoliberalism would make the world a better place. Tell it to the people of Paris, Berlin, Nice, Tampa, Cologne, Brussels, Rotherham, etc. The elite has profited mightily while hiding in their gated communities. The ordinary people of Europe and the USA have gotten the shaft. Open Borders was supposed to make the world a better place. Instead, Europe and the USA have imported terrorism, welfare dependency, crime, academic failure, unemployment, etc. Of course, the elite enjoy both cheap labor and the smug pretense of moral superiority.
The people are rebelling from Berlin to Manila. Since Neoliberalism has utterly failed, the future belongs to those willing to reject rule by the cosmopolitan elite. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Jan,
"Despite all the complaining about Trump, no one has addressed a question of how did the "Party of the People" managed to loose to a billionaire?"
There are actually a number of good essays on this subject...
"Uniquely Talented - Only the Democrats Could Have Lost to Trump" by Fred Reed
"Literally Shaking" by Ann Coulter
"How Global Elites Forsake Their Countrymen" by Peggy Noonan
"The elite’s Marie Antoinette moment" by Wolfgang Münchau
All are well worth reading
Read more
Comment Commented M M
In few short words Jan, it is called "living in denial". The many are complaining about Trump , a person with no authority, who has assumed no office yet, and then , they decide to ignore totally the root causes of the problems or the events that led him to win.. Unbelievable... Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Excellent points Peter. Despite all the complaining about Trump, no one has addressed a question of how did the "Party of the People" managed to loose to a billionaire? How in the world did the "Party of the People" became a representative of the neoliberal economic policy in country where the opposing party is historically known as the party of business establishment? Don't you dare to tell it's the fake news or some other garbage excuse. Once you have an answer for me than maybe, maybe Democrats will have a chance a taking back the White House. For now, it looks like they're heading the way of British Labor Party... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
One way to get some clarity on the events of 2016, it seems to me, is to try to imagine the state of the world in 25, 50 or 100 years from now. How will people then look back on things like Brexit and the rise of the 21st century demagogues like Donald Trump? What major trends are going to continue to shape global lives regardless of today's politics? Is authoritarian populism likely to be a growing trend, or a transient phenomenon -- and if the later, what events might bring the curtain down on it this time?
This too shall pass.
Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Exactly. Cultural leftism/economic neoliberalism has reached its limits and is in retreat. We're entering a new age where nation states will play a bigger role while internationalism of various shades will decline. Will this be a better world, will find out soon enough. What we do know is that the existing system isn't working out for 70% of people in the developed world and is rightly getting booted. Sure, it has lifted China out of poverty, etc. but Trump isn't a President of China, rather US and has to represents its interest foremost. Europe needs to pay for its own defense if it feels threatened by newly resurgent Russia (maybe those German trade surpluses would be better spent on this rather than being wasted on importing economic migrants from Middle East). Same for Japan. Time to scale back the US Emipre so it can focus on its own backyard. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Not to sound too doom-laden (but how much is appropriate, here?!) - it's close to impossible to see as much as a decade ahead now. There's the whole climate change behemoth coming at us. We could certainly mitigate that, tho not deflect it, to a surprising extent. The technical means to do so exist. What doesn't is the will to use them. Only when the 'rest of the world' no longer expects be 'saved' by the US, is it likely to get its act together to a useful extent. Clarity of thought, long-term investment in the technical means to mitigate climate change, and an almost superhuman level of international political and economic cooperation, sustained for decades, are essential even to survive reasonably decently.
All of which certainly could happen. The only thing stopping its doing so is, us. It would really help if the US could get that through its exceptionally thick skull. |Join the attempt at solution, rather than being a knowing and stubborn part of the problem. |It has nothing to lose but itself.
This too may pass. But we may still find ourselves wishing we had 'only' Trump to worry about! Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
The last great exponent of 'hope' is exiting the scene, as a tottering irrelevance, in a couple of weeks. Shame, really; quite a nice guy.
But what we're dealing with has more to do with the internal social, as much as political, dynamics of he US. A combination of smug condescention and ignorance, and a toxic intolerance no less than that of ISIS, in its vitriol. Fundamentalism comes in less as well as more obvious forms. But no less corrosive for that.
What can be done, lamentations aside, is opaque. An important switch-point was reached, I'm convinced, by the Democratic party's strangling of Bernie Sanders' candidacy. He was the last focus of rationality and trust which could have defused the Trumpery of you-know-who. And (had the Republicans permitted, by no means obvious) could have rallied people nationally and internationally. Again, had he been able to break the cycle of endless wars to end wars to end wars ... But he showed little sign of being able to do so.
So as the entire enlightenment machine seems out of gas, and the last Polyanna leaves the field, we'll just have to go with the Trump regime and see if its failure brings clarity to the US political mind. If we can survive its thrashings, sobriety may return. No evidence so far, tho. The general cry seems to be, 'Sauve qui peut!'
In other words, we're at the mercy of pure chance, and the benevolence of others. Good luck with that. We desperately need it.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Some good food for thought. Read more
