الأمل في تحسن الأحوال رغم أنف ترامب

Odyssios Redux JAN 10, 2017

The last great exponent of 'hope' is exiting the scene, as a tottering irrelevance, in a couple of weeks. Shame, really; quite a nice guy.



But what we're dealing with has more to do with the internal social, as much as political, dynamics of he US. A combination of smug condescention and ignorance, and a toxic intolerance no less than that of ISIS, in its vitriol. Fundamentalism comes in less as well as more obvious forms. But no less corrosive for that.



What can be done, lamentations aside, is opaque. An important switch-point was reached, I'm convinced, by the Democratic party's strangling of Bernie Sanders' candidacy. He was the last focus of rationality and trust which could have defused the Trumpery of you-know-who. And (had the Republicans permitted, by no means obvious) could have rallied people nationally and internationally. Again, had he been able to break the cycle of endless wars to end wars to end wars ... But he showed little sign of being able to do so.



So as the entire enlightenment machine seems out of gas, and the last Polyanna leaves the field, we'll just have to go with the Trump regime and see if its failure brings clarity to the US political mind. If we can survive its thrashings, sobriety may return. No evidence so far, tho. The general cry seems to be, 'Sauve qui peut!'



In other words, we're at the mercy of pure chance, and the benevolence of others. Good luck with that. We desperately need it.



