الأمل في تحسن الأحوال رغم أنف ترامب

نيويورك ــ تُرى هل يوجد أي سبب قد يدفع الليبراليين إلى الشعور بالتفاؤل بعد عام من الكوارث السياسية؟ هل يوجد حتى أي أمل في أي جانب مشرق في فوضى الخروج البريطاني، وانتخاب دونالد ترامب، والانقسام الأوروبي؟ يعتقد المسيحيون أن اليأس خطيئة رهيبة، ولهذا فربما يحاول المرء إيجاد أي بصيص من الأمل.

في الولايات المتحدة، يجد العديد من الليبراليين السلوى والعزاء في الاعتقاد بأن المخاطر الواضحة المترتبة على الخضوع لحكم رجل جاهل نرجسي سلطوي ثرثار، يدعمه أصحاب مليارات وجنرالات سابقون وباعة جائلون يروجون لأخبار زائفة خبيثة ومبتدئون يعتنقون وجهات نظر متطرفة، من شأنه أن يساعد في تحفيز المعارضة السياسية القوية. ومكمن الأمل هنا هو أن تعمل تصرفات ترامب على تركيز عقول كل أولئك الذين ما زالوا يؤمنون بالديمقراطية الليبرالية، سواء كانوا على اليسار أو حتى يمين الوسط.

في هذا السيناريو، سوف تبذل جماعات الحقوق المدنية، والمنظمات غير الحكومية، والطلاب، والناشطون في مجال حقوق الإنسان، وأعضاء الكونجرس من الديمقراطيين، بل وحتى بعض الجمهوريين، كل ما في وسعهم في التصدي لأسوأ نزوات ترامب. وسوف يندلع النشاط السياسي الذي ظل في حالة سكون لفترة طويلة في احتجاجات حاشدة، وتنجح المثالية الليبرالية المنبعثة من جديد في كسر موجة الشعبوية اليمينية. حسنا، ربما.

ويتلمس آخرون العزاء في الأمل بأن تؤدي خطط ترامب الشديدة التناقض ــ خفض الضرائب، وفي الوقت نفسه زيادة الإنفاق على البنية الأساسية؛ ومساعدة الطبقة العاملة المهملة، مع خفض الإنفاق على الرعاية الاجتماعية وإلغاء قانون الرعاية الميسرة في نفس الوقت ــ إلى انزلاق إدارته إلى مستنقع من الاقتتال الداخلي، والتفكك، والعجز.

قد تحدث كل هذه الأمور. ولكن الاحتجاج وحده لن يكون مجديا. لا شك أن المظاهرات المناهضة لترامب في المدن الكبرى سوف تزعج الرئيس الجديد المحب لنفسه، وسوف يعمل التوهج الأخلاقي للانضمام إلى المقاومة على تحفيز المتظاهرين. ولكن في غياب تنظيم سياسي حقيقي، سوف تلقى الاحتجاجات نفس مصير حركة احتلوا وال ستريت في عام 2011؛ وسوف تتلاشى في تلميحات عقيمة.

تتلخص إحدى أخطر أفكار الشعبوية المعاصرة في أن الأحزاب السياسية أصبحت بالية عتيقة الطراز، ويجب الاستعاضة عنها بحركات يقودها زعماء يتمتعون بالكاريزمية الشعبية ويعملون كصوت "الشعب". ومن المفهوم ضمنا أن كل المنشقين والمعارضين هم أعداء الشعب. وهنا تكمن الديمقراطية.

السبيل الوحيد لإنقاذ الديمقراطية الليبرالية هو أن تنجح أحزاب التيار الرئيسي في استعادة ثقة الناخبين. ويتعين على الحزب الديمقراطي أن يجمع شتات نفسه. لن تكون الشعارات (كتلك التي استخدمتها حملة بيرني ساندرز اليسارية) كافية لمنع ترامب من إلحاق أشد الضرر بالمؤسسات التي شيدت بعناية قبل أكثر من قرنين من الزمن لحماية الديمقراطية الأميركية من زعماء الدهماء من أمثاله.

يصدق نفس القول على الترتيبات والمؤسسات الدولية، التي يعتمد بقاؤها على مدى الاستعداد للدفاع عنها. فقد أعرب ترامب عن عدم مبالاته بمنظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي، والتزامات الولايات المتحدة الأمنية في شرق آسيا. وسوف يؤدي انتخابه إلى المزيد من تآكل السلام الأميركي، الذي نالت منه بالفعل سلسلة من الحروب الحمقاء. وفي غياب الضمانات الأميركية لحماية حلفائها الديمقراطيين، فلن تتمكن المؤسسات التي بنيت بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية لتوفير هذه الحماية من البقاء لفترة طويلة.

ولعل هذه التوقعات الكئيبة لا تخلو من بصيص من الأمل. فقد أصبحت أوروبا واليابان، ناهيك عن كوريا الجنوبية، معتمدة بشدة على الحماية العسكرية الأميركية. فاليابان لديها قوات مسلحة كبيرة إلى حد ما، ولكن الدستور المسالِم الذي كتبه الأميركيون في عام 1946 يعوقها. والأوروبيون غير مستعدين على الإطلاق للدفاع عن أنفسهم، وذلك بسبب الجمود، والرضا عن الذات، والتراخي.

من المحتمل أن يؤدي خطاب ترامب الصاخب المتمثل في شعار "أميركا أولا" إلى تحفيز دول أوروبا وشرق آسيا ودفعها إلى تغيير الوضع الراهن وبذل المزيد من الجهد لضمان أمنها. ومن الناحية المثالية، ينبغي للدول الأوروبية أن تعمل على بناء قوة دفاع متكاملة أقل اعتمادا على الولايات المتحدة. وبوسع دول جنوب شرق وشرق آسيا أن تعمل على بناء نسخة بديلة من منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي بقيادة اليابان لموازنة قوة الصين المستبدة.

ولكن حتى لو تمت هذه الترتيبات (وهو احتمال بعيد)، فلن يحدث هذا قريبا. فالأوروبيون غير مستعدين لدفع ضرائب أعلى للدفاع عن أنفسهم. ولا تملك ألمانيا الموارد الكافية ولا الإرادة اللازمة لقيادة تحالف عسكري. ولن يثق أغلب الآسيويين، بما في ذلك العديد من اليابانيين، في اليابان لقيادة مثل هذا التحالف في آسيا. ولعل الحكومة اليابانية الحالية، بقيادة رئيس الوزراء شينزو آبي، ترغب في تعديل الدستور المسالم، كخطوة أولى ضرورية نحو فطام البلاد عن اعتمادها الكامل على الولايات المتحدة. ولكن تحريفية آبي تمد جذورها إلى إيديولوجية قومية تتسم بالميل إلى تبرير الفظائع التاريخية بدلا من استخلاص الدروس منها. وهذا وحده كفيل بجعل اليابان غير مؤهلة لقيادة آخرين في حلف عسكري.

لذا، فبرغم أنه ربما حان الوقت لإعادة النظر في النظام العالمي الذي شيدته الولايات المتحدة على أنقاض وخرائب الحرب العالمية الثانية، من غير المرجح أن تسمح رئاسة ترامب بحدوث أمر كهذا بطريقة متأنية ومنظمة. الواقع أن انتخاب ترامب كان أشبه بزلزال يطلق العنان لقوى لا قِبَل لأحد بالسيطرة عليها. وبدلا من تشجيع اليابانيين على التفكير في الأمن الجماعي بطريقة مسؤولة، فسوف يُفضي عدم اكتراث ترامب في الأرجح إلى تحريك أسوأ غرائز القوميين اليابانيين المذعورين.

وأوروبا أيضا ليست في هيئة تسمح لها بالارتقاء إلى مستوى التحدي المتمثل في تآكل السلام الأميركي. وفي غياب قدر أكبر من الشعور بالتضامن الأوروبي لعموم الأوطان، سرعان ما تصبح المؤسسات الأوروبية جوفاء، بل وربما تختفي حتى من الوجود. ولكن هذا الشعور هو على وجه التحديد ما يسعى زعماء الدهماء الآن إلى تقويضه بمثل هذا النجاح الواضح.

إذا كان هناك أي سبب للثقة، فهو ليس في العالَم الديمقراطي الليبرالي، بل في عاصمتي الخصمين الأكثر قوة: موسكو وبكين. إذ يبدو ترامب، في الأمد القريب على الأقل، خبرا سارا في نظر الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج. ففي غياب الزعامة الأميركية الجديرة بالثقة، أو التحالف القوي بين الديمقراطيات، لن يتبقى الكثير لكبح جماح الطموحات الروسية أو الصينية.

قد لا يؤدي هذا إلى كارثة في السنوات القليلة المقبلة. فمن المرجح أن تختبر روسيا والصين حدود قوتهما ببطء، شيئا فشيئا: أوكرانيا اليوم، وربما دول البلطيق غدا؛ جزر بحر الصين الجنوبي الآن، ثم تايوان في وقت لاحق. وسوف تدفع كل منهما وتدفع إلى أن تتجاوز الضغوط كل الحدود. وآنذاك، قد يحدث أي شيء. فالقوى العظمى تنزلق بحماقة إلى حروب عظمى عادة. لا ينبغي لكل هذا أن يدعونا إلى اليأس ونحن نبدأ عاما جديدا، ولكن لا يوجد سبب يدعونا إلى التفاؤل أيضا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali