14

Die beste Hoffnung gegen Trump

NEW YORK – Besteht für Liberale nach einem Jahr der politischen Katastrophen irgendein Grund für Optimismus? Gibt es inmitten politischer Debakel wie Brexit, der Wahl Donald Trumps und der europäischen Uneinigkeit einen Anlass zur Zuversicht? Die Christen glauben, Verzweiflung sei eine Todsünde und so könnte man doch versuchen, einen Hoffnungsschimmer ausfindig zu machen.    

In den Vereinigten Staaten trösten sich viele Liberale mit einem Gedanken: sie glauben, dass die offensichtlichen Gefahren aufgrund der Herrschaft eines ignoranten, narzisstischen, autoritären Maulhelden, der von Milliardären, Ex-Generälen, Verhökerern bösartiger Falschmeldungen und Politneulingen mit extremen Ansichten unterstützt wird, der Bildung einer starken politischen Opposition Vorschub leisten wird. Trump, so die Hoffnung, wird alle, die immer noch an die liberale Demokratie glauben - ob links oder rechts der Mitte angesiedelt -  aktiv werden lassen.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

In dieser Situation werden Gruppen der Zivilgesellschaft, NGOs, Studenten, Menschenrechtsaktivisten, demokratische Kongressabgeordnete und sogar einige Republikaner alles in ihrer Macht stehende tun, um gegen Trumps schlimmste Anwandlungen vorzugehen. Ein seit langem schlummernder politischer Aktivismus wird sich in Massenprotesten entladen und ein wiederauflebender liberaler Idealismus die Welle des rechten Populismus brechen. Nun ja, vielleicht.

Andere wiederum suchen Trost in der Erwartung, dass Trumps völlig widersprüchliche Pläne – niedrigere Steuern, aber höhere Infrastrukturausgaben; Hilfe für die vernachlässigte Arbeiterschicht bei gleichzeitiger Kürzung von Sozialleistungen und der Aufhebung des Krankenversicherungsgesetzes Affordable Care Act – seine Administration in einem Sumpf aus Flügelkämpfen, Unklarheit und Inkompetenz versinken lassen werden.

Das alles könnte passieren. Aber Proteste allein werden nicht besonders hilfreich sein. Demonstrationen gegen Trump in Großstädten werden dem selbstverliebten neuen Präsidenten zweifellos auf die Nerven gehen und das moralische Feuer, sich dem Widerstand anzuschließen wird die Demonstranten wärmen. Aber ohne wirkliche politische Organisation wird der bloße Protest den gleichen Weg wie Occupy Wall Street im Jahr 2011einschlagen; er wird sich mit unwirksamen Gesten im Sande verlaufen.

Eine der gefährlichsten Ideen des Populismus von heute ist die Vorstellung, politische Parteien seien obsolet und sollten durch Bewegungen ersetzt werden, an deren Spitze charismatische Anführer stehen, die als Stimme „des Volkes“ agieren. Folglich sind alle Andersdenkenden die Feinde des Volkes. Das ist der Weg in die Diktatur.  

Die liberale Demokratie kann nur gerettet werden, wenn es den Parteien des Mainstream gelingt, das Vertrauen der Wähler wiederzugewinnen. Die Demokratische Partei in den USA muss die Kurve kriegen. „Feeling the Bern” (das Mantra der linken Kampagne von Bernie Sanders) wird nicht reichen, um Trump davon abzuhalten, jenen Institutionen großen Schaden zuzufügen, die vor mehr als 200 Jahren sorgfältig konzipiert wurden, um die amerikanische Demokratie vor Demagogen wie ihn zu schützen.

Das Gleiche gilt auch für internationale Regelungen und Institutionen, deren Überleben von der Bereitschaft abhängt, sie zu verteidigen. Trump hat seine Gleichgültigkeit gegenüber der NATO und den Sicherheitsverpflichtungen der USA in Ostasien zum Ausdruck gebracht. Seine Wahl wird die ohnehin durch eine Reihe törichter Kriege ramponierte Pax Americana weiter untergraben. Ohne die Garantie der USA, ihre demokratischen Verbündeten zu schützen, werden die nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg aufgebauten Institutionen, die diesen Schutz bieten sollen, nicht sehr lange überleben.

Vielleicht liegt in diesen düsteren Aussichten ein winziger Hoffnungsschimmer. Europa und Japan – von Südkorea ganz zu schweigen – sind in zu hohem Maße vom militärischen Schutz durch die USA abhängig. Die Japaner verfügen zwar über ziemlich umfangreiche Streitkräfte, sind aber durch ihre von den Amerikanern 1946 geschriebene pazifistische Verfassung eingeschränkt. Und die Europäer sind aufgrund von Unbeweglichkeit, Selbstzufriedenheit und Trägheit vollkommen unvorbereitet, wenn es darum geht, sich selbst zu verteidigen. 

Vielleicht rüttelt Trumps polternde „America first”-Rhetorik Europäer und Ostasiaten auf und veranlasst sie, diesen Status quo zu ändern und mehr für ihre eigene Sicherheit zu tun. Im Idealfall sollten die europäischen Länder integrierte Verteidigungskräfte aufbauen, die weniger auf die USA angewiesen sind. Und die Länder Ost- und Südostasiens könnten eine von den Japanern angeführte asiatische Version der NATO konzipieren, um einen Ausgleich zur  vorherrschenden Macht Chinas zu schaffen.

Aber selbst wenn derartige Entwicklungen jemals einträten (und das ist ein großes Wenn), würde dies nicht so schnell geschehen. Die Europäer sind nicht bereit, für ihre Verteidigung höhere Steuern zu bezahlen. Deutschland verfügt weder über die nötigen Mittel noch über den Willen einer militärischen Allianz vorzustehen. Und die meisten Asiaten, einschließlich vieler Japaner, würden Japan als Anführer einer derartigen Koalition in Asien nicht vertrauen. Als ersten notwendigen Schritt in Richtung einer Befreiung Japans aus der völligen Abhängigkeit von den USA möchte die gegenwärtige japanische Regierung unter Ministerpräsident Shinzo Abe die pazifistische Verfassung ändern. Doch Abes Revisionismus liegt in einer nationalistischen Ideologie begründet, die eher dazu neigt, historische Gräueltaten zu rechtfertigen als Lehren daraus zu ziehen. Schon das allein disqualifiziert Japan für eine Führungsrolle in einem Militärpakt.

Während es also an der Zeit sein könnte, die von den USA auf den Ruinen des Zweiten Weltkriegs errichtete Weltordnung zu überdenken, ist es unwahrscheinlich, dass Trumps Präsidentschaft derartiges in sorgfältiger und geordneter Weise zustande bringt. Seine Wahl entspricht eher einem Erdbeben, das Kräfte frei werden lässt, die niemand kontrollieren kann. Statt die Japaner zu ermutigen, verantwortungsvoll über kollektive Sicherheit nachzudenken, spricht Trumps Gleichgültigkeit eher die niedrigsten Instinkte panikbeladener japanischer Nationalisten an.   

Auch Europa ist nicht in der Lage, der Herausforderung durch die Erosion der Pax Americana zu begegnen. Ohne ein stärkeres Gefühl einer paneuropäischen Solidarität werden die europäischen Institutionen bald bedeutungslos werden und möglicherweise überhaupt nicht mehr weiterbestehen. Aber genau dieses Solidaritätsgefühl untergraben die Demagogen derzeit mit so offensichtlichem Erfolg.

Wenn es Grund zur Zuversicht gibt, dann ist er nicht in der liberalen demokratischen Welt zu finden, sondern in den Hauptstädten ihrer mächtigsten Gegner: in Moskau und Peking. Zumindest auf kurze Sicht scheint Trump eine gute Nachricht für den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin und seinen chinesischen Amtskollegen Xi Jinping zu sein. Ohne glaubwürdige amerikanische Führerschaft oder ein starkes Bündnis der Demokratien, wird nicht mehr viel übrig bleiben, das russischen oder chinesischen Ambitionen im Weg stehen kann.  

Fake news or real views Learn More

Das wird in den nächsten paar Jahren vielleicht nicht zu einer Katastrophe führen. Russland und China werden wohl eher langsam und Schritt für Schritt die Grenzen ihrer Macht austesten: heute die Ukraine; morgen vielleicht das Baltikum; jetzt das Südchinesische Meer; später Taiwan. Man wird die Dinge forcieren und vorantreiben, bis es eines Tages zu viel sein wird. Dann könnte alles passieren. Große Mächte stolpern oft in große Kriege. Das ist zu Jahresbeginn zwar kein Grund zur Verzweiflung, aber auch kein Grund zu Optimismus.

Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier