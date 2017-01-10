Die beste Hoffnung gegen Trump

NEW YORK – Besteht für Liberale nach einem Jahr der politischen Katastrophen irgendein Grund für Optimismus? Gibt es inmitten politischer Debakel wie Brexit, der Wahl Donald Trumps und der europäischen Uneinigkeit einen Anlass zur Zuversicht? Die Christen glauben, Verzweiflung sei eine Todsünde und so könnte man doch versuchen, einen Hoffnungsschimmer ausfindig zu machen.
In den Vereinigten Staaten trösten sich viele Liberale mit einem Gedanken: sie glauben, dass die offensichtlichen Gefahren aufgrund der Herrschaft eines ignoranten, narzisstischen, autoritären Maulhelden, der von Milliardären, Ex-Generälen, Verhökerern bösartiger Falschmeldungen und Politneulingen mit extremen Ansichten unterstützt wird, der Bildung einer starken politischen Opposition Vorschub leisten wird. Trump, so die Hoffnung, wird alle, die immer noch an die liberale Demokratie glauben - ob links oder rechts der Mitte angesiedelt - aktiv werden lassen.
In dieser Situation werden Gruppen der Zivilgesellschaft, NGOs, Studenten, Menschenrechtsaktivisten, demokratische Kongressabgeordnete und sogar einige Republikaner alles in ihrer Macht stehende tun, um gegen Trumps schlimmste Anwandlungen vorzugehen. Ein seit langem schlummernder politischer Aktivismus wird sich in Massenprotesten entladen und ein wiederauflebender liberaler Idealismus die Welle des rechten Populismus brechen. Nun ja, vielleicht.
Andere wiederum suchen Trost in der Erwartung, dass Trumps völlig widersprüchliche Pläne – niedrigere Steuern, aber höhere Infrastrukturausgaben; Hilfe für die vernachlässigte Arbeiterschicht bei gleichzeitiger Kürzung von Sozialleistungen und der Aufhebung des Krankenversicherungsgesetzes Affordable Care Act – seine Administration in einem Sumpf aus Flügelkämpfen, Unklarheit und Inkompetenz versinken lassen werden.
Das alles könnte passieren. Aber Proteste allein werden nicht besonders hilfreich sein. Demonstrationen gegen Trump in Großstädten werden dem selbstverliebten neuen Präsidenten zweifellos auf die Nerven gehen und das moralische Feuer, sich dem Widerstand anzuschließen wird die Demonstranten wärmen. Aber ohne wirkliche politische Organisation wird der bloße Protest den gleichen Weg wie Occupy Wall Street im Jahr 2011einschlagen; er wird sich mit unwirksamen Gesten im Sande verlaufen.
Eine der gefährlichsten Ideen des Populismus von heute ist die Vorstellung, politische Parteien seien obsolet und sollten durch Bewegungen ersetzt werden, an deren Spitze charismatische Anführer stehen, die als Stimme „des Volkes“ agieren. Folglich sind alle Andersdenkenden die Feinde des Volkes. Das ist der Weg in die Diktatur.
Die liberale Demokratie kann nur gerettet werden, wenn es den Parteien des Mainstream gelingt, das Vertrauen der Wähler wiederzugewinnen. Die Demokratische Partei in den USA muss die Kurve kriegen. „Feeling the Bern” (das Mantra der linken Kampagne von Bernie Sanders) wird nicht reichen, um Trump davon abzuhalten, jenen Institutionen großen Schaden zuzufügen, die vor mehr als 200 Jahren sorgfältig konzipiert wurden, um die amerikanische Demokratie vor Demagogen wie ihn zu schützen.
Das Gleiche gilt auch für internationale Regelungen und Institutionen, deren Überleben von der Bereitschaft abhängt, sie zu verteidigen. Trump hat seine Gleichgültigkeit gegenüber der NATO und den Sicherheitsverpflichtungen der USA in Ostasien zum Ausdruck gebracht. Seine Wahl wird die ohnehin durch eine Reihe törichter Kriege ramponierte Pax Americana weiter untergraben. Ohne die Garantie der USA, ihre demokratischen Verbündeten zu schützen, werden die nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg aufgebauten Institutionen, die diesen Schutz bieten sollen, nicht sehr lange überleben.
Vielleicht liegt in diesen düsteren Aussichten ein winziger Hoffnungsschimmer. Europa und Japan – von Südkorea ganz zu schweigen – sind in zu hohem Maße vom militärischen Schutz durch die USA abhängig. Die Japaner verfügen zwar über ziemlich umfangreiche Streitkräfte, sind aber durch ihre von den Amerikanern 1946 geschriebene pazifistische Verfassung eingeschränkt. Und die Europäer sind aufgrund von Unbeweglichkeit, Selbstzufriedenheit und Trägheit vollkommen unvorbereitet, wenn es darum geht, sich selbst zu verteidigen.
Vielleicht rüttelt Trumps polternde „America first”-Rhetorik Europäer und Ostasiaten auf und veranlasst sie, diesen Status quo zu ändern und mehr für ihre eigene Sicherheit zu tun. Im Idealfall sollten die europäischen Länder integrierte Verteidigungskräfte aufbauen, die weniger auf die USA angewiesen sind. Und die Länder Ost- und Südostasiens könnten eine von den Japanern angeführte asiatische Version der NATO konzipieren, um einen Ausgleich zur vorherrschenden Macht Chinas zu schaffen.
Aber selbst wenn derartige Entwicklungen jemals einträten (und das ist ein großes Wenn), würde dies nicht so schnell geschehen. Die Europäer sind nicht bereit, für ihre Verteidigung höhere Steuern zu bezahlen. Deutschland verfügt weder über die nötigen Mittel noch über den Willen einer militärischen Allianz vorzustehen. Und die meisten Asiaten, einschließlich vieler Japaner, würden Japan als Anführer einer derartigen Koalition in Asien nicht vertrauen. Als ersten notwendigen Schritt in Richtung einer Befreiung Japans aus der völligen Abhängigkeit von den USA möchte die gegenwärtige japanische Regierung unter Ministerpräsident Shinzo Abe die pazifistische Verfassung ändern. Doch Abes Revisionismus liegt in einer nationalistischen Ideologie begründet, die eher dazu neigt, historische Gräueltaten zu rechtfertigen als Lehren daraus zu ziehen. Schon das allein disqualifiziert Japan für eine Führungsrolle in einem Militärpakt.
Während es also an der Zeit sein könnte, die von den USA auf den Ruinen des Zweiten Weltkriegs errichtete Weltordnung zu überdenken, ist es unwahrscheinlich, dass Trumps Präsidentschaft derartiges in sorgfältiger und geordneter Weise zustande bringt. Seine Wahl entspricht eher einem Erdbeben, das Kräfte frei werden lässt, die niemand kontrollieren kann. Statt die Japaner zu ermutigen, verantwortungsvoll über kollektive Sicherheit nachzudenken, spricht Trumps Gleichgültigkeit eher die niedrigsten Instinkte panikbeladener japanischer Nationalisten an.
Auch Europa ist nicht in der Lage, der Herausforderung durch die Erosion der Pax Americana zu begegnen. Ohne ein stärkeres Gefühl einer paneuropäischen Solidarität werden die europäischen Institutionen bald bedeutungslos werden und möglicherweise überhaupt nicht mehr weiterbestehen. Aber genau dieses Solidaritätsgefühl untergraben die Demagogen derzeit mit so offensichtlichem Erfolg.
Wenn es Grund zur Zuversicht gibt, dann ist er nicht in der liberalen demokratischen Welt zu finden, sondern in den Hauptstädten ihrer mächtigsten Gegner: in Moskau und Peking. Zumindest auf kurze Sicht scheint Trump eine gute Nachricht für den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin und seinen chinesischen Amtskollegen Xi Jinping zu sein. Ohne glaubwürdige amerikanische Führerschaft oder ein starkes Bündnis der Demokratien, wird nicht mehr viel übrig bleiben, das russischen oder chinesischen Ambitionen im Weg stehen kann.
Das wird in den nächsten paar Jahren vielleicht nicht zu einer Katastrophe führen. Russland und China werden wohl eher langsam und Schritt für Schritt die Grenzen ihrer Macht austesten: heute die Ukraine; morgen vielleicht das Baltikum; jetzt das Südchinesische Meer; später Taiwan. Man wird die Dinge forcieren und vorantreiben, bis es eines Tages zu viel sein wird. Dann könnte alles passieren. Große Mächte stolpern oft in große Kriege. Das ist zu Jahresbeginn zwar kein Grund zur Verzweiflung, aber auch kein Grund zu Optimismus.
Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
What are the tectonic plates slipping to cause this minor earthquake? Democracy and capitalism, under the surface of local cultural conditions. Democracy not as an ideal, but as a crude but more or less stable system. Capitalism as a way of life organized around the technology of money, with humanity like some sub-species of aphid evolved to feed only on one variety of leaf, and as Marx saw, as an unstable pattern of social relations. What would Karl say about our historical prospects now that we've gone beyond both tragedy and farce? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
I think the author still misunderstands. OWS did not disappear, it was a death blow.
The mood of 2016 was anti-establishment the whole way. Clinton's and Bush's chances were poor. You were looking at one of: Sanders, Trump, Cruz, or in a really unlikely universe, Rand Paul or someone like that. And no, all populists are not the same. We ended up with the most unpredictable of the bunch. Anyway that battle's now fought and lost so time to pick up the pieces.
On a primal level (where the actual election was conduxted), it seems Trump's public character wants 2 things: for his millionaire and media acquaintances to actually respect him, and alternatively for them to kiss his hind quarters after not respecting him for all these years. He'll get the second at least, just watch.
Besides that we'll have just another neocon/neolib gathering of crony politicians, except instead of Obama's charm and hope for healing the US racial divide, our figurehead will feature the least desirable parts of GW Bush, Paul Wolfowitz, and maybe Kanye West or something.
The silver lining is that we are rid of Clinton and Bush. The hope is that some learning will take place - that maybe all the grand prix defenders of business-freedom-above-all-else reconsider their simplistic views, now that the damage is apparent.
Besides that it's out of the frying pan and into the fire. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
That seems like a pretty fair summary to me. The young might be wondering what price they're going to have to pay for that silver lining though. Read more
Comment Commented John Doyle
I like the analogy. Trump as earthquake. But I doubt the institutions we need to reform will fail in front of him..Still, it would not be difficult to do better than Obama, who betrayed his rhetoric within weeks of gaining office. Fingers crossed trump doesn't do the same.
The real point is ; how do we manage our economies in terminal decline?
Our techno-industrial dynasty will end as all dynasties do, but will we manage it in chaos or not? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
"ignorant, narcissistic, authoritarian loudmouth backed by billionaires, ex-generals, peddlers of malicious fake news, and neophytes with extreme views"
Takes one to know one. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The fantasy world of Ian Buruma has failed. He and the rest of the cosmopolitan elite proclaimed that Neoliberalism would make the world a better place. Tell it to the people of Paris, Berlin, Nice, Tampa, Cologne, Brussels, Rotherham, etc. The elite has profited mightily while hiding in their gated communities. The ordinary people of Europe and the USA have gotten the shaft. Open Borders was supposed to make the world a better place. Instead, Europe and the USA have imported terrorism, welfare dependency, crime, academic failure, unemployment, etc. Of course, the elite enjoy both cheap labor and the smug pretense of moral superiority.
The people are rebelling from Berlin to Manila. Since Neoliberalism has utterly failed, the future belongs to those willing to reject rule by the cosmopolitan elite. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Jan,
"Despite all the complaining about Trump, no one has addressed a question of how did the "Party of the People" managed to loose to a billionaire?"
There are actually a number of good essays on this subject...
"Uniquely Talented - Only the Democrats Could Have Lost to Trump" by Fred Reed
"Literally Shaking" by Ann Coulter
"How Global Elites Forsake Their Countrymen" by Peggy Noonan
"The elite’s Marie Antoinette moment" by Wolfgang Münchau
All are well worth reading
Read more
Comment Commented M M
In few short words Jan, it is called "living in denial". The many are complaining about Trump , a person with no authority, who has assumed no office yet, and then , they decide to ignore totally the root causes of the problems or the events that led him to win.. Unbelievable... Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Excellent points Peter. Despite all the complaining about Trump, no one has addressed a question of how did the "Party of the People" managed to loose to a billionaire? How in the world did the "Party of the People" became a representative of the neoliberal economic policy in country where the opposing party is historically known as the party of business establishment? Don't you dare to tell it's the fake news or some other garbage excuse. Once you have an answer for me than maybe, maybe Democrats will have a chance a taking back the White House. For now, it looks like they're heading the way of British Labor Party... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
One way to get some clarity on the events of 2016, it seems to me, is to try to imagine the state of the world in 25, 50 or 100 years from now. How will people then look back on things like Brexit and the rise of the 21st century demagogues like Donald Trump? What major trends are going to continue to shape global lives regardless of today's politics? Is authoritarian populism likely to be a growing trend, or a transient phenomenon -- and if the later, what events might bring the curtain down on it this time?
This too shall pass.
Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Exactly. Cultural leftism/economic neoliberalism has reached its limits and is in retreat. We're entering a new age where nation states will play a bigger role while internationalism of various shades will decline. Will this be a better world, will find out soon enough. What we do know is that the existing system isn't working out for 70% of people in the developed world and is rightly getting booted. Sure, it has lifted China out of poverty, etc. but Trump isn't a President of China, rather US and has to represents its interest foremost. Europe needs to pay for its own defense if it feels threatened by newly resurgent Russia (maybe those German trade surpluses would be better spent on this rather than being wasted on importing economic migrants from Middle East). Same for Japan. Time to scale back the US Emipre so it can focus on its own backyard. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Not to sound too doom-laden (but how much is appropriate, here?!) - it's close to impossible to see as much as a decade ahead now. There's the whole climate change behemoth coming at us. We could certainly mitigate that, tho not deflect it, to a surprising extent. The technical means to do so exist. What doesn't is the will to use them. Only when the 'rest of the world' no longer expects be 'saved' by the US, is it likely to get its act together to a useful extent. Clarity of thought, long-term investment in the technical means to mitigate climate change, and an almost superhuman level of international political and economic cooperation, sustained for decades, are essential even to survive reasonably decently.
All of which certainly could happen. The only thing stopping its doing so is, us. It would really help if the US could get that through its exceptionally thick skull. |Join the attempt at solution, rather than being a knowing and stubborn part of the problem. |It has nothing to lose but itself.
This too may pass. But we may still find ourselves wishing we had 'only' Trump to worry about! Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
The last great exponent of 'hope' is exiting the scene, as a tottering irrelevance, in a couple of weeks. Shame, really; quite a nice guy.
But what we're dealing with has more to do with the internal social, as much as political, dynamics of he US. A combination of smug condescention and ignorance, and a toxic intolerance no less than that of ISIS, in its vitriol. Fundamentalism comes in less as well as more obvious forms. But no less corrosive for that.
What can be done, lamentations aside, is opaque. An important switch-point was reached, I'm convinced, by the Democratic party's strangling of Bernie Sanders' candidacy. He was the last focus of rationality and trust which could have defused the Trumpery of you-know-who. And (had the Republicans permitted, by no means obvious) could have rallied people nationally and internationally. Again, had he been able to break the cycle of endless wars to end wars to end wars ... But he showed little sign of being able to do so.
So as the entire enlightenment machine seems out of gas, and the last Polyanna leaves the field, we'll just have to go with the Trump regime and see if its failure brings clarity to the US political mind. If we can survive its thrashings, sobriety may return. No evidence so far, tho. The general cry seems to be, 'Sauve qui peut!'
In other words, we're at the mercy of pure chance, and the benevolence of others. Good luck with that. We desperately need it.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Some good food for thought. Read more
