Надежды против Трампа

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Есть ли у либералов хоть какой-нибудь повод для оптимизма после года политических катастроф? Можно ли найти хоть какой-нибудь проблеск во мраке Брексита, избрания Дональда Трампа и европейской разобщённости? Христиане верят, что отчаяние – это смертный грех, поэтому стоит всё же попытаться разглядеть лучик надежды.
В США многие либералы утешают себя верой в то, что очевидные опасности управления страной невежественным, нарциссическим, авторитарным крикуном, которого поддерживают миллиардеры, экс-генералы, разносчики злобных фейковых новостей и неофиты экстремальных взглядов, помогут возбудить мощную политическую оппозицию. Трамп, как они надеются, заставить сконцентрироваться умы всех, кто ещё верит в либеральную демократию, будь это люди левых взглядов или даже правые центристы.
В этом сценарии группы гражданских активистов, НКО, студенты, борцы за права человека, демократы-конгрессмены и даже некоторые республиканцы начнут делать всё, что в их силах, чтобы поставить заслон на пути худших порывов Трампа. Спавшая долгое время политическая активность взорвётся массовым протестом, причём оживший либеральный идеализм разобьёт волну ультраправого популизма. Ну что ж, может быть.
Другие находят успокоение в ожиданиях, что дико противоречивые планы Трампа (снижение налогов и одновременное повышение расходов на инфраструктуру; помощь позабытому рабочему классу и одновременное сокращение социальных пособий и отмена закона о доступной медицине) засосут его администрацию в болото внутренней борьбы, непоследовательности и некомпетентности.
Всё это может случиться. Но один лишь протест не очень-то поможет. Демонстрации против Трампа в больших городах будут, конечно, раздражать нового, самовлюблённого президента, а моральный пыл, вызванный участием в сопротивлении, будет согревать протестующих. Однако без реальной политической организации простые протесты повторят путь движения Occupy Wall Street 2011 года; они выродятся в бесплодные жесты.
Одна из самых опасных идей современного популизма в том, что политические партии устарели и что их надо заменить движениями во главе с харизматическими лидерами, которые действуют в качестве голоса «народа». Как следствие, все несогласные становятся врагами народа. Этот путь ведёт к диктатуре.
Либеральную демократию можно спасти, только если основные политические партии вернут себе доверие избирателей. Демократическая партия США должна самоорганизоваться. Лозунгов типа «Feel the Bern» (мантра левацкой избирательной кампании Берни Сандерса) будет недостаточно, чтобы не позволить Трампу причинить огромный вред институтам, которые более двух столетий заботливо строились для защиты американской демократии от таких, как он, демагогов.
То же самое касается международных механизмов и организаций: их выживание зависит от готовности их защищать. Трамп заявил о своём безразличии к НАТО и американским обязательствам на Дальнем Востоке. Его избрание ещё сильнее ослабит «Американский мир» (Pax Americana), уже и так потрёпанный серией глупых войн. Без гарантий США по защите своих демократических союзников институты, созданные после Второй мировой войны для обеспечения этой защиты, долго не проживут.
Наверное, в этих мрачных перспективах есть и маленький лучик надежды. Европа и Япония, не говоря уже о Южной Корее, стали слишком зависимы от военной протекции США. Японцы обладают достаточно крупной армией, но их сдерживает пацифистская конституция, написанная американцами в 1946 году. Европейцы совершенно не готовы защищаться самостоятельно из-за инерции, беспечности и апатии.
Есть небольшая вероятность, что агрессивная риторика Трампа на тему «Сперва Америка» побудит жителей Европы и Дальнего Востока к изменению статус-кво и заставит их делать больше для собственной безопасности. В идеале европейским странам надо создавать интегрированные силы обороны, которые были бы менее зависимы от США. А страны Юго-Восточной Азии и Дальнего Востока могли бы построить свой вариант НАТО во главе с Японией, чтобы сбалансировать растущую мощь Китая.
Но даже если всё это случится (а это огромное «если»), это будет не скоро. Европейцы не готовы платить больше налогов ради собственной обороны. У Германии нет ни необходимых средств, ни желания руководить военным альянсом. А большинство азиатов, включая многих японцев, не доверят Японии руководство военной коалицией в Азии. Нынешнее японское правительство премьер-министра Синдзо Абэ было бы не против провести ревизию пацифистской конституции в качестве необходимого первого шага к избавлению страны от тотальной зависимости от США. Но ревизионизм Абэ основан на националистической идеологии, которая склонна оправдывать исторические злодеяния, а не извлекать из них уроки. Уже один этот факт дисквалифицирует Японию в качестве претендента на роль лидера других стран в военном союзе.
Итак, если и настало время переосмыслить мировой порядок, построенный США на руинах Второй мировой войны, президентство Трампа вряд ли позволит сделать это продуманно и упорядоченно. Его избрание больше похоже на землетрясение, давшее волю силам, которые никто не в состоянии контролировать. Вместо того чтобы помогать японцам задуматься о коллективной безопасности ответственным образом, индифферентность Трампа, скорее, будет играть на руку худшим инстинктам японских националистов-паникёров.
Европа тоже не в той форме, чтобы откликнуться на проблему ослабления Pax Americana. Без сильного чувства наднациональной европейской солидарности институты Европы вскоре превратятся в пустышку или даже вообще прекратят своё существование. Но это именно то чувство, которое демагоги сейчас уничтожают со столь выдающимся успехом.
Повод для уверенности есть, но не в мире либеральной демократии, а столицах его самых могущественных противников – Москве и Пекине. По крайней мере, в краткосрочной перспективе Трамп является хорошей новостью для российского президента Владимира Путина и его китайского коллеги Си Цзиньпина. Без авторитетного американского лидерства и сильного альянса демократических стран мало что сможет сдерживать российские и китайские амбиции.
В ближайшие несколько лет такое положение, может быть, и не приведёт к катастрофе. Россия и Китай, вероятно, будут тестировать пределы своего могущества медленно, шаг за шагом: сегодня Украина, а завтра, к примеру, Прибалтика; сегодня острова в Южно-Китайском море, а завтра Тайвань. Они будут давить и давить, пока не зайдут слишком далеко. А вот тогда может произойти всё, что угодно. Великие державы часто нарываются на великие войны. В наступившем году нет причин для отчаяния, но нет и причин для оптимизма.
Comment Commented Petey Bee
I think the author still misunderstands. OWS did not disappear, it was a death blow.
The mood of 2016 was anti-establishment the whole way. Clinton's and Bush's chances were poor. You were looking at one of: Sanders, Trump, Cruz, or in a really unlikely universe, Rand Paul or someone like that. And no, all populists are not the same. We ended up with the most unpredictable of the bunch. Anyway that battle's now fought and lost so time to pick up the pieces.
On a primal level (where the actual election was conduxted), it seems Trump's public character wants 2 things: for his millionaire and media acquaintances to actually respect him, and alternatively for them to kiss his hind quarters after not respecting him for all these years. He'll get the second at least, just watch.
Besides that we'll have just another neocon/neolib gathering of crony politicians, except instead of Obama's charm and hope for healing the US racial divide, our figurehead will feature the least desirable parts of GW Bush, Paul Wolfowitz, and maybe Kanye West or something.
The silver lining is that we are rid of Clinton and Bush. The hope is that some learning will take place - that maybe all the grand prix defenders of business-freedom-above-all-else reconsider their simplistic views, now that the damage is apparent.
Besides that it's out of the frying pan and into the fire. Read more
Comment Commented John Doyle
I like the analogy. Trump as earthquake. But I doubt the institutions we need to reform will fail in front of him..Still, it would not be difficult to do better than Obama, who betrayed his rhetoric within weeks of gaining office. Fingers crossed trump doesn't do the same.
The real point is ; how do we manage our economies in terminal decline?
Our techno-industrial dynasty will end as all dynasties do, but will we manage it in chaos or not? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
"ignorant, narcissistic, authoritarian loudmouth backed by billionaires, ex-generals, peddlers of malicious fake news, and neophytes with extreme views"
Takes one to know one. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The fantasy world of Ian Buruma has failed. He and the rest of the cosmopolitan elite proclaimed that Neoliberalism would make the world a better place. Tell it to the people of Paris, Berlin, Nice, Tampa, Cologne, Brussels, Rotherham, etc. The elite has profited mightily while hiding in their gated communities. The ordinary people of Europe and the USA have gotten the shaft. Open Borders was supposed to make the world a better place. Instead, Europe and the USA have imported terrorism, welfare dependency, crime, academic failure, unemployment, etc. Of course, the elite enjoy both cheap labor and the smug pretense of moral superiority.
The people are rebelling from Berlin to Manila. Since Neoliberalism has utterly failed, the future belongs to those willing to reject rule by the cosmopolitan elite. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Jan,
"Despite all the complaining about Trump, no one has addressed a question of how did the "Party of the People" managed to loose to a billionaire?"
There are actually a number of good essays on this subject...
"Uniquely Talented - Only the Democrats Could Have Lost to Trump" by Fred Reed
"Literally Shaking" by Ann Coulter
"How Global Elites Forsake Their Countrymen" by Peggy Noonan
"The elite’s Marie Antoinette moment" by Wolfgang Münchau
All are well worth reading
Read more
Comment Commented M M
In few short words Jan, it is called "living in denial". The many are complaining about Trump , a person with no authority, who has assumed no office yet, and then , they decide to ignore totally the root causes of the problems or the events that led him to win.. Unbelievable... Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Excellent points Peter. Despite all the complaining about Trump, no one has addressed a question of how did the "Party of the People" managed to loose to a billionaire? How in the world did the "Party of the People" became a representative of the neoliberal economic policy in country where the opposing party is historically known as the party of business establishment? Don't you dare to tell it's the fake news or some other garbage excuse. Once you have an answer for me than maybe, maybe Democrats will have a chance a taking back the White House. For now, it looks like they're heading the way of British Labor Party... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
One way to get some clarity on the events of 2016, it seems to me, is to try to imagine the state of the world in 25, 50 or 100 years from now. How will people then look back on things like Brexit and the rise of the 21st century demagogues like Donald Trump? What major trends are going to continue to shape global lives regardless of today's politics? Is authoritarian populism likely to be a growing trend, or a transient phenomenon -- and if the later, what events might bring the curtain down on it this time?
This too shall pass.
Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Exactly. Cultural leftism/economic neoliberalism has reached its limits and is in retreat. We're entering a new age where nation states will play a bigger role while internationalism of various shades will decline. Will this be a better world, will find out soon enough. What we do know is that the existing system isn't working out for 70% of people in the developed world and is rightly getting booted. Sure, it has lifted China out of poverty, etc. but Trump isn't a President of China, rather US and has to represents its interest foremost. Europe needs to pay for its own defense if it feels threatened by newly resurgent Russia (maybe those German trade surpluses would be better spent on this rather than being wasted on importing economic migrants from Middle East). Same for Japan. Time to scale back the US Emipre so it can focus on its own backyard. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Not to sound too doom-laden (but how much is appropriate, here?!) - it's close to impossible to see as much as a decade ahead now. There's the whole climate change behemoth coming at us. We could certainly mitigate that, tho not deflect it, to a surprising extent. The technical means to do so exist. What doesn't is the will to use them. Only when the 'rest of the world' no longer expects be 'saved' by the US, is it likely to get its act together to a useful extent. Clarity of thought, long-term investment in the technical means to mitigate climate change, and an almost superhuman level of international political and economic cooperation, sustained for decades, are essential even to survive reasonably decently.
All of which certainly could happen. The only thing stopping its doing so is, us. It would really help if the US could get that through its exceptionally thick skull. |Join the attempt at solution, rather than being a knowing and stubborn part of the problem. |It has nothing to lose but itself.
This too may pass. But we may still find ourselves wishing we had 'only' Trump to worry about! Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
The last great exponent of 'hope' is exiting the scene, as a tottering irrelevance, in a couple of weeks. Shame, really; quite a nice guy.
But what we're dealing with has more to do with the internal social, as much as political, dynamics of he US. A combination of smug condescention and ignorance, and a toxic intolerance no less than that of ISIS, in its vitriol. Fundamentalism comes in less as well as more obvious forms. But no less corrosive for that.
What can be done, lamentations aside, is opaque. An important switch-point was reached, I'm convinced, by the Democratic party's strangling of Bernie Sanders' candidacy. He was the last focus of rationality and trust which could have defused the Trumpery of you-know-who. And (had the Republicans permitted, by no means obvious) could have rallied people nationally and internationally. Again, had he been able to break the cycle of endless wars to end wars to end wars ... But he showed little sign of being able to do so.
So as the entire enlightenment machine seems out of gas, and the last Polyanna leaves the field, we'll just have to go with the Trump regime and see if its failure brings clarity to the US political mind. If we can survive its thrashings, sobriety may return. No evidence so far, tho. The general cry seems to be, 'Sauve qui peut!'
In other words, we're at the mercy of pure chance, and the benevolence of others. Good luck with that. We desperately need it.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Some good food for thought. Read more
