12

Надежды против Трампа

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Есть ли у либералов хоть какой-нибудь повод для оптимизма после года политических катастроф? Можно ли найти хоть какой-нибудь проблеск во мраке Брексита, избрания Дональда Трампа и европейской разобщённости? Христиане верят, что отчаяние – это смертный грех, поэтому стоит всё же попытаться разглядеть лучик надежды.

В США многие либералы утешают себя верой в то, что очевидные опасности управления страной невежественным, нарциссическим, авторитарным крикуном, которого поддерживают миллиардеры, экс-генералы, разносчики злобных фейковых новостей и неофиты экстремальных взглядов, помогут возбудить мощную политическую оппозицию. Трамп, как они надеются, заставить сконцентрироваться умы всех, кто ещё верит в либеральную демократию, будь это люди левых взглядов или даже правые центристы.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

В этом сценарии группы гражданских активистов, НКО, студенты, борцы за права человека, демократы-конгрессмены и даже некоторые республиканцы начнут делать всё, что в их силах, чтобы поставить заслон на пути худших порывов Трампа. Спавшая долгое время политическая активность взорвётся массовым протестом, причём оживший либеральный идеализм разобьёт волну ультраправого популизма. Ну что ж, может быть.

Другие находят успокоение в ожиданиях, что дико противоречивые планы Трампа (снижение налогов и одновременное повышение расходов на инфраструктуру; помощь позабытому рабочему классу и одновременное сокращение социальных пособий и отмена закона о доступной медицине) засосут его администрацию в болото внутренней борьбы, непоследовательности и некомпетентности.

Всё это может случиться. Но один лишь протест не очень-то поможет. Демонстрации против Трампа в больших городах будут, конечно, раздражать нового, самовлюблённого президента, а моральный пыл, вызванный участием в сопротивлении, будет согревать протестующих. Однако без реальной политической организации простые протесты повторят путь движения Occupy Wall Street 2011 года; они выродятся в бесплодные жесты.

Одна из самых опасных идей современного популизма в том, что политические партии устарели и что их надо заменить движениями во главе с харизматическими лидерами, которые действуют в качестве голоса «народа». Как следствие, все несогласные становятся врагами народа. Этот путь ведёт к диктатуре.

Либеральную демократию можно спасти, только если основные политические партии вернут себе доверие избирателей. Демократическая партия США должна самоорганизоваться. Лозунгов типа «Feel the Bern» (мантра левацкой избирательной кампании Берни Сандерса) будет недостаточно, чтобы не позволить Трампу причинить огромный вред институтам, которые более двух столетий заботливо строились для защиты американской демократии от таких, как он, демагогов.

То же самое касается международных механизмов и организаций: их выживание зависит от готовности их защищать. Трамп заявил о своём безразличии к НАТО и американским обязательствам на Дальнем Востоке. Его избрание ещё сильнее ослабит «Американский мир» (Pax Americana), уже и так потрёпанный серией глупых войн. Без гарантий США по защите своих демократических союзников институты, созданные после Второй мировой войны для обеспечения этой защиты, долго не проживут.

Наверное, в этих мрачных перспективах есть и маленький лучик надежды. Европа и Япония, не говоря уже о Южной Корее, стали слишком зависимы от военной протекции США. Японцы обладают достаточно крупной армией, но их сдерживает пацифистская конституция, написанная американцами в 1946 году. Европейцы совершенно не готовы защищаться самостоятельно из-за инерции, беспечности и апатии.

Есть небольшая вероятность, что агрессивная риторика Трампа на тему «Сперва Америка» побудит жителей Европы и Дальнего Востока к изменению статус-кво и заставит их делать больше для собственной безопасности. В идеале европейским странам надо создавать интегрированные силы обороны, которые были бы менее зависимы от США. А страны Юго-Восточной Азии и Дальнего Востока могли бы построить свой вариант НАТО во главе с Японией, чтобы сбалансировать растущую мощь Китая.

Но даже если всё это случится (а это огромное «если»), это будет не скоро. Европейцы не готовы платить больше налогов ради собственной обороны. У Германии нет ни необходимых средств, ни желания руководить военным альянсом. А большинство азиатов, включая многих японцев, не доверят Японии руководство военной коалицией в Азии. Нынешнее японское правительство премьер-министра Синдзо Абэ было бы не против провести ревизию пацифистской конституции в качестве необходимого первого шага к избавлению страны от тотальной зависимости от США. Но ревизионизм Абэ основан на националистической идеологии, которая склонна оправдывать исторические злодеяния, а не извлекать из них уроки. Уже один этот факт дисквалифицирует Японию в качестве претендента на роль лидера других стран в военном союзе.

Итак, если и настало время переосмыслить мировой порядок, построенный США на руинах Второй мировой войны, президентство Трампа вряд ли позволит сделать это продуманно и упорядоченно. Его избрание больше похоже на землетрясение, давшее волю силам, которые никто не в состоянии контролировать. Вместо того чтобы помогать японцам задуматься о коллективной безопасности ответственным образом, индифферентность Трампа, скорее, будет играть на руку худшим инстинктам японских националистов-паникёров.

Европа тоже не в той форме, чтобы откликнуться на проблему ослабления Pax Americana. Без сильного чувства наднациональной европейской солидарности институты Европы вскоре превратятся в пустышку или даже вообще прекратят своё существование. Но это именно то чувство, которое демагоги сейчас уничтожают со столь выдающимся успехом.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Повод для уверенности есть, но не в мире либеральной демократии, а столицах его самых могущественных противников – Москве и Пекине. По крайней мере, в краткосрочной перспективе Трамп является хорошей новостью для российского президента Владимира Путина и его китайского коллеги Си Цзиньпина. Без авторитетного американского лидерства и сильного альянса демократических стран мало что сможет сдерживать российские и китайские амбиции.

В ближайшие несколько лет такое положение, может быть, и не приведёт к катастрофе. Россия и Китай, вероятно, будут тестировать пределы своего могущества медленно, шаг за шагом: сегодня Украина, а завтра, к примеру, Прибалтика; сегодня острова в Южно-Китайском море, а завтра Тайвань. Они будут давить и давить, пока не зайдут слишком далеко. А вот тогда может произойти всё, что угодно. Великие державы часто нарываются на великие войны. В наступившем году нет причин для отчаяния, но нет и причин для оптимизма.