Una agenda para los refugiados en la cumbre del G20

DHAKA – Cada día un promedio de 34.000 personas se ven obligadas a huir de desastres naturales o causados por el hombre. Solo en los últimos seis meses, más de 2000 vidas se han perdido en el Mediterráneo; el último fin de semana de junio 12.600 migrantes pisaron suelo italiano, al que habían llegado por mar. Las presiones financieras y políticas abruman a los países de Oriente Próximo, África y Europa que reciben esta ola humana. Lamentablemente, en muchos casos no hay en camino ayuda alguna.
La escala actual de la migración forzada ha revelado serias brechas en las organizaciones que, se suponía, actuarían como última línea de defensa. Debido a mandatos débiles, financiación insuficiente, estructuras desorganizadas y la falta de un sistema de gobernanza global se ha afectado la capacidad de estas agencias para actuar a nombre de los más vulnerables.
Como argumento en Alemania esta semana, los líderes que se reúnen en Hamburgo para la Cumbre del G20 el 7 y 8 de julio tendrán la oportunidad de dar nueva forma al sistema de gobernanza migratoria con políticas de protección proactivas que mejoren la confianza en el liderazgo internacional. Si bien en las cumbres pasadas estos temas han sido poco más que puntos de conversación, esta vez las perspectivas son mejores, ya que el debate se llevará a cabo en Europa, donde el impacto de la crisis se ha hecho sentir con mucha intensidad.
Por ahora, una sopa de siglas de organizaciones sin fines de lucro y multilaterales hacen frente a este reto. Por ejemplo, grupos independientes como Refugiados Internacional (RI) y Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). Incluso la Organización Mundial de Comercio (OMS) desempeña un papel al gestionar la migración económica. Pero a nivel intergubernamental, los dos actores más importantes -el Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR) y la Organización Internacional para la Migración (OIM)- también se encuentran bajo una presión enorme.
Para la ACNUR, los retos son sistémicos. Para comenzar, carece de poderes ejecutivos amplios y depende de la cooperación entre gobiernos, que no siempre se garantiza en zonas de conflicto, o mediada desde los estados vecinos. Los países que ratificaron la Convención de Refugiados de 1951 nunca han adherido a ella en la práctica, lo que limita la capacidad de acción de la ACNUR. Sus intervenciones fracasan cuando los países no cooperan, como vimos en las migraciones haitianas y cubanas a Estados Unidos en las últimas décadas.
Pero la ACNUR también sufre de insuficiencias internas. Su comunicación con los refugiados en terreno es inconsistente. Si bien sería de ayuda un aumento de sus funcionarios encargados de la protección, es de igual importancia el que la agencia reciba los datos de manera directa. Por ejemplo, cuando los países anfitriones toman medidas para repatriar por la fuerza a refugiados en su territorio sin informar a la ACNUR, la agencia misma luce poco fiable, si es que no incompetente.
Tal como está concebida en la actualidad, la ACNUR no es la agencia independiente y no partidista que dice ser. Puesto que depende desproporcionadamente de donantes y gobiernos anfitriones para lanzar campañas de ayuda, está atada a sus intereses y no siempre cuenta con el apoyo político necesario para acabar sus tareas.
La otra agencia migratoria de carácter multilateral, la OIM, ayuda en el regreso de los migrantes, solicitantes de asilo, refugiados y los desplazados internos a sus lugares de origen, o a otros países o regiones que han aceptado recibirlos. Pero, al igual que la ACNUR, está plagada de problemas de gobernanza.
En particular, la OIM carece de un mecanismo que le permita evaluar si los gobiernos nacionales están recurriendo a la coerción (prohibida por las leyes internacionales) para repatriar o reubicar refugiados. Tampoco tiene la capacidad de evaluar la seguridad de las áreas a las que regresan los refugiados.
Millones de personas de benefician de programas y proyectos patrocinados por la OIM, pero antes de unirse a la estructura de la ONU como “organización relacionada” en septiembre de 2016, la OIM no tenía un mandato formal de proteger los derechos de los migrantes. E incluso como entidad relacionada con la ONU, la OIM sufre una disparidad entre su misión general y su escaso presupuesto y personal. Se le ha impuesto un estándar de “crecimiento cero” en los últimos años, a pesar del aumento de la demanda por sus programas. Y puesto que su trabajo se basa en gran medida en proyectos, cuyas actividades específicas financian los estados miembros, su papel en la mitigación de las crisis de refugiados depende principalmente de las preferencias y prioridades de los miembros individuales.
Como guardianes clave de los refugiados del mundo, estas dos organizaciones se deben adaptar a los retos de hoy en día. Es esencial impulsar medidas proactivas de coordinación y carga financiera entre ella, así como actualizar los elementos de la Convención sobre los Refugiados, como el lenguaje sobre las políticas de asilo, para que reflejen las realidades actuales. Ambas entidades deben desarrollar políticas holísticas y consistentes sobre protección y defensa de los refugiados. Para este fin, los estados miembros de cada una de estas organizaciones deben apoyar la continuidad de su integración con la estructura de las Naciones Unidas, lo que les daría más herramientas para influir sobre las causas, no solamente los efectos, de los desplazamientos forzados.
Estas son solo algunas de las actualizaciones de gobernanza que he recomendado al G20. Tanto la ACNUR como la OIM se beneficiarían de un mayor apoyo multilateral, y el G20 se encuentra en una posición única para ofrecerlo. Si no podemos poner fin a la guerra, las hambrunas, la corrupción o la pobreza, la siguiente mejor solución es perfeccionar las organizaciones que ayudan a quienes huyen de ellas.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented Gerry H
The UNHCR is not fit for purpose and support for it should be abandoned.
The aid agencies are a local bandaid solution to a global problem. And their solutions are wrong. Not only will Europe become destabilised if the refugee flow continues, but people will oppose it violently. There is no future for these people there as they can not culturally integrate and do not possess the skills or education to establish themselves. If we accept refugees they should be selected on suitability criteria not on getting successfully dragged from the ocean.
The problem that needs fixing is not Europe's response to refugees but the failed governments and failed economies they're escaping from. What we need is a new agency that can identify every country failing in this manner. It needs the economists to identify the local causes of poverty and conflict and political scientists to identify the failings of government, and then we need to stop avoiding the issue and put another agency is charge of forcing the changes that are needed.
If this would amount to a kind of world government for third world nations, so be it, so long as it acts for the benefit of the people living there and not for the forces trying to exploit them. Either we take this step or we wait for China to take this role. They won't have a problem with any of the above. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
When I see these poor souls trying to find a new homeland, I ask the question why leaders of so many nations are so ill informed or stupid not start an urgent discussion on war footing , on controlling exploding population. That is the root cause of this problem. Nothing is being done about it. I know population of India was just 330 million in 1747 whereas now it stands at 1300 millions. How frightening and sickening!
The pursuit should be on the same level as for gClimate change etc.
One lshould impose fines on couplples who have say three babies. That is the first step to prevent Refugee problem! Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Oops: sorry, typo! Population of in 1947 was 330 million ! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Starting with the fact that the majority of migrants are not refugees seeking asylum under international law but are economic migrants with no right of entry.
It is noticeable that adverse media reports in different countries begin to surface at quite a low migration level, about 0.3% pa of the new host population if running year on year. Migrants do not help this adverse reaction with their natural tendency to cluster at locations raising the local impact, distribution, naturally is not uniform. Assuming the 0.3% of population pa for the 500million in the EU gives an annual flow of 1.5million maximum. As the potential flow is far higher than any 1.5million the answer is obvious. Many more will have to be turned away than accepted. Anybody not accepting these basic statistics is trying to ignore empirical data. The Eu reaction to date, and the water taxis service from N Africa to Italy simply makes matters worse not better. Thats the reality.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Henk
They are just manufacturing a humanitarian disaster
As the current holding operation in Italy pushes the figure way higher than 0.3% things will come to the boil rapidly Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Steve. The fact is also that people and politicians above all, who ought to take measures, refuse to face reality.
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Discussions on migration should be based on the essentials instead of the symptoms. These are: the numbers of people involved, the high population growth in Africa, Middle East, Asia, Mexico and elsewhere, poor governments, violent conflicts and natural disasters. All these causes lead or could lead to such a huge a flow of immigrants that Europe cannot handle it anymore. If not stopped it will ultimately destabilize european countries; decline of their economy, social services, pensions, security. Their values and culture will be wiped out.
Many of the immigrants are moslim and they find it difficult to adapt to western societies. Which makes integration difficult.
Just in Africa the population is expected to grow from 1200 million to 2490 million over the period 2015 - 2050.
Currently half the population is below the age of 25.
These people need not only food and housing but also employment and social services.
After Germany in 2015 had admitted 1 million immigrants it had to close its borders, because they could not handel it anymore.
Whatever the number of immigrants Europe will admit, it will never be enough.
What are the solutions, apart from the violent conflicts and the natural disasters that already receive much attention ?
- People should stay in their own countries
- The leaders in countries with high population growth should develop their country
- The leaders should implement family planning on a grand scale. It is the only humane solution.
- The European and other countries should help to build sustainable countries in Africa and elsewhere.
- Europe should stop with the naive way it tries to cope with immigration, which is not humane at all.
Just think how much more could be done if the billions of Euro's being spent on processing immigrants: housing, food, education, legal costs, would be spent on family planning. Read more
