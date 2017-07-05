7

Una agenda para los refugiados en la cumbre del G20

DHAKA – Cada día un promedio de 34.000 personas se ven obligadas a huir de desastres naturales o causados por el hombre. Solo en los últimos seis meses, más de 2000 vidas se han perdido en el Mediterráneo; el último fin de semana de junio 12.600 migrantes pisaron suelo italiano, al que habían llegado por mar. Las presiones financieras y políticas abruman a los países de Oriente Próximo, África y Europa que reciben esta ola humana. Lamentablemente, en muchos casos no hay en camino ayuda alguna.

La escala actual de la migración forzada ha revelado serias brechas en las organizaciones que, se suponía, actuarían como última línea de defensa. Debido a mandatos débiles, financiación insuficiente, estructuras desorganizadas y la falta de un sistema de gobernanza global se ha afectado la capacidad de estas agencias para actuar a nombre de los más vulnerables.

Como argumento en Alemania esta semana, los líderes que se reúnen en Hamburgo para la Cumbre del G20 el 7 y 8 de julio tendrán la oportunidad de dar nueva forma al sistema de gobernanza migratoria con políticas de protección proactivas que mejoren la confianza en el liderazgo internacional. Si bien en las cumbres pasadas estos temas han sido poco más que puntos de conversación, esta vez las perspectivas son mejores, ya que el debate se llevará a cabo en Europa, donde el impacto de la crisis se ha hecho sentir con mucha intensidad

Por ahora, una sopa de siglas de organizaciones sin fines de lucro y multilaterales hacen frente a este reto. Por ejemplo, grupos independientes como Refugiados Internacional (RI) y Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). Incluso la Organización Mundial de Comercio (OMS) desempeña un papel al gestionar la migración económica. Pero a nivel intergubernamental, los dos actores más importantes -el Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR) y la Organización Internacional para la Migración (OIM)- también se encuentran bajo una presión enorme.

Para la ACNUR, los retos son sistémicos. Para comenzar, carece de poderes ejecutivos amplios y depende de la cooperación entre gobiernos, que no siempre se garantiza en zonas de conflicto, o mediada desde los estados vecinos. Los países que ratificaron la Convención de Refugiados de 1951 nunca han adherido a ella en la práctica, lo que limita la capacidad de acción de la ACNUR. Sus intervenciones fracasan cuando los países no cooperan, como vimos en las migraciones haitianas y cubanas a Estados Unidos en las últimas décadas.

Pero la ACNUR también sufre de insuficiencias internas. Su comunicación con los refugiados en terreno es inconsistente. Si bien sería de ayuda un aumento de sus funcionarios encargados de la protección, es de igual importancia el que la agencia reciba los datos de manera directa. Por ejemplo, cuando los países anfitriones toman medidas para repatriar por la fuerza a refugiados en su territorio sin informar a la ACNUR, la agencia misma luce poco fiable, si es que no incompetente.

Tal como está concebida en la actualidad, la ACNUR no es la agencia independiente y no partidista que dice ser. Puesto que depende desproporcionadamente de donantes y gobiernos anfitriones para lanzar campañas de ayuda, está atada a sus intereses y no siempre cuenta con el apoyo político necesario para acabar sus tareas.

La otra agencia migratoria de carácter multilateral, la OIM, ayuda en el regreso de los migrantes, solicitantes de asilo, refugiados y los desplazados internos a sus lugares de origen, o a otros países o regiones que han aceptado recibirlos. Pero, al igual que la ACNUR, está plagada de problemas de gobernanza.

En particular, la OIM carece de un mecanismo que le permita evaluar si los gobiernos nacionales están recurriendo a la coerción (prohibida por las leyes internacionales) para repatriar o reubicar refugiados. Tampoco tiene la capacidad de evaluar la seguridad de las áreas a las que regresan los refugiados.

Millones de personas de benefician de programas y proyectos patrocinados por la OIM, pero antes de unirse a la estructura de la ONU como “organización relacionada” en septiembre de 2016, la OIM no tenía un mandato formal de proteger los derechos de los migrantes. E incluso como entidad relacionada con la ONU, la OIM sufre una disparidad entre su misión general y su escaso presupuesto y personal. Se le ha impuesto un estándar de “crecimiento cero” en los últimos años, a pesar del aumento de la demanda por sus programas. Y puesto que su trabajo se basa en gran medida en proyectos, cuyas actividades específicas financian los estados miembros, su papel en la mitigación de las crisis de refugiados depende principalmente de las preferencias y prioridades de los miembros individuales.

Como guardianes clave de los refugiados del mundo, estas dos organizaciones se deben adaptar a los retos de hoy en día. Es esencial impulsar medidas proactivas de coordinación y carga financiera entre ella, así como actualizar los elementos de la Convención sobre los Refugiados, como el lenguaje sobre las políticas de asilo, para que reflejen las realidades actuales. Ambas entidades deben desarrollar políticas holísticas y consistentes sobre protección y defensa de los refugiados. Para este fin, los estados miembros de cada una de estas organizaciones deben apoyar la continuidad de su integración con la estructura de las Naciones Unidas, lo que les daría más herramientas para influir sobre las causas, no solamente los efectos, de los desplazamientos forzados.

Estas son solo algunas de las actualizaciones de gobernanza que he recomendado al G20. Tanto la ACNUR como la OIM se beneficiarían de un mayor apoyo multilateral, y el G20 se encuentra en una posición única para ofrecerlo. Si no podemos poner fin a la guerra, las hambrunas, la corrupción o la pobreza, la siguiente mejor solución es perfeccionar las organizaciones que ayudan a quienes huyen de ellas.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen