G20 难民议程

达卡——每天平均约有3，4000人被迫逃离自然或者人为灾害。仅过去六个月，就有超过两千人在地中海丧生；6月刚刚过去的这个周末，就有12，600名移民从海上抵达意大利。这波难民潮的接收方中东、非洲和欧洲各国无不承受着难以忍受的金融和政治压力。不幸的是，在许多情况下，他们无法得到外界的帮助。

今天的受迫移民规模揭示了旨在作为最后一道防线的机构存在令人不安的缺陷和问题。授权不足、资金不到位、结构混乱和全球治理体系缺位严重削弱了政府间机构以最弱势群体名义行事的能力。

本周我在德国提出，G20领导人会议将于7月7到8日在汉堡召开，届时将有机会重塑移民治理体系、出台积极政策，提升民众对难民事务国际领导的信任度。尽管过去的领导人峰会仅仅停留在口头讨论，但此次更有可能采取行动，因为会谈将在欧洲举行，而欧洲对移民危机造成的影响有着切身的感受

目前，非盈利及多边组织拼凑出一些文件试图解决这一挑战的要素。其中就包括像国际难民和无国界医生等独立机构。就连世贸组织也在管理经济移民中发挥了作用。但是在政府间层面，两家最重要的难民机构——联合国难民事务高级专员公署（UNHCR）和国际移民组织（IOM）——都在巨大的压力下坚持工作。

联合国难民事务高级专员公署面临的挑战是系统性的。首先，它缺乏大范围的执法能力，因此必须依赖政府合作，而这种合作在冲突地区并不总能得到保障——邻国有的时候不愿提供政府合作。批准1951年《难民公约》的国家在实践中从未真正严格执行过，这导致联合国难民事务高级专员公署的行动能力是十分有限的。联合国难民事务高级专员公署在国家拒绝配合时往往会干预失败，就像近几十年我们在海地和古巴向美国移民事务中所看到的那样。

但联合国难民事务高级专员公署同样受制于内部缺陷。它与现实中难民的沟通往往不是连续的。虽然增加联合国难民事务高级专员公署难民保护人员的数量可能会有所帮助，但该机构认清现实也同样重要。举例而言，当东道国在不通知难民事务高级专员公署采取措施强行遣返难民人口时，该机构本身就显得很不可靠，甚至是无能的。

目前人们看到的联合国难民事务高级专员公署并不是它所声称的独立、无党派机构。因为严重依赖捐助者和东道国政府来开展救灾行动，它有义务维护他们的利益，并且并不总能得到完成任务所需的政治援助。

另一家主要的多边移民机构国际移民组织协助将移民、庇护寻求者、难民和国内流离失所者遣返回原籍，或者将他们送到同意接收的其他国家或地区。但像联合国难民事务高级专员公署一样，治理问题经常困扰着国际移民机构。

具体而言，国际移民机构缺乏评估国家政府是否执行了强制遣返或迁移难民的机制——这在国际法中是不被允许的。国际移民组织也没有能力对难民返回地区的安全状况进行评估。

成百上千万人从国际移民组织出资的计划和项目中受益，但在2010年9月加入联合国成为“相关组织”之前，国际移民机构从未得到正式授权来保护移民权利。而且即便成为了联合国相关机构，国际移民组织的广泛使命和少得可怜的预算及人员也是非常不匹配的。近年来，该机构一直坚持“零增长”原则，尽管对其项目的需求是大幅增长的。而且，因为其工作基本以项目为基础并由成员国为具体活动提供资金，其在减轻难民危机方面的表现在很大程度上取决于各成员国的目标和偏好。

作为全世界难民的主要庇护者，上述两大机构必须适应今天所面临的挑战。机构间合作和财务负担共享的积极政策发挥了至关重要的作用。庇护政策规定等难民公约要素也应当加以更新，以反映现实情况，而且这两大机构都需要制定关于难民宣传和保护的完整及一贯的政策。 为此，两大机构成员国应当支持它们继续融入联合国框架，这将赋予它们更多工具影响被迫流离失所的原因，而非仅仅是结果。

这些仅仅是我为G20推荐的治理升级的部分举措。联合国难民事务高级专员公署和国际移民组织都能够从加强多边支持中受益，而G20拥有独特的优势完成这项任务。如果我们不能结束战争、饥荒、腐败或贫穷，那么退而求其次的最好方法就是改善那些帮助逃难者的机构。

