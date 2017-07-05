برنامج اللاجئين للمجموعة 20

داكا – يُجبَر ما يقرب من 34.000 شخص على الفرار يوميا من الكوارث الطبيعية أو تلك التي يتسبب فيها البشر. ففي الأشهر الستة الأخيرة وحدها، مات أكثر من 2000 شخص غرقا في البحر الأبيض المتوسط، وفي نهاية الأسبوع الماضي، وصل 12.600 مهاجر إلى إيطاليا عن طريق البحر. مما يتسبب في ضغوط مالية وسياسية على بلدان الشرق الأوسط وإفريقيا وأوروبا التي تتضرر من هذه الموجة البشرية خصوصا أمام غياب أي مساعدة في الأفق.
وقد كشف حجم الهجرة القسرية عن عيوب مقلقة في المنظمات التي من المفروض أنها آخر أداة لحماية المهاجرين. لقد أدى ضعف التفويضات وقلة التمويل ورداءة الهياكل المنظمة وغياب نظام حكامة عالمي إلى إضعاف قدرة الوكالات الحكومية على التواصل والتصرف بفعالية لحماية الفئات الأكثر تضررا.
وكما سأثبت هذا الأسبوع في ألمانيا ، فإن قادة المجموعة 20 المجتمعين في هامبورغ في 7 و 8 يوليو/ تموز لديهم فرصة لإعادة تشكيل نظام إدارة الهجرة باعتماد سياسات حمائية استباقية من شأنها أن تعزز ثقة الناس في القيادة الدولية. وعلى الرغم من أن مؤتمرات القمة السابقة لم تنتج سوى بعض الملاحظات، فإن آفاق العمل أفضل هذه المرة، نظرا إلى أن المحادثات ستعقد في أوروبا، التي تأثرت كثيرا بأزمة الهجرة.
وتبحث بعض الوكالات الغير الحكومية والمتعددة الأطراف في الوقت الراهن عن عناصر التحدي. وتشمل هذه المنظمات مجموعات مستقلة مثل منظمة اللاجئين الدولية (IR) ومنظمة أطباء بلا حدود (MSF). وتلعب منظمة التجارة العالمية (WTO) بنفسها دورا مهما في إدارة الهجرة الاقتصادية. ولكن على مستوى العلاقات بين الحكومات فإن مفوضية الأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين والمنظمة الدولية للهجرة تتعرضان لأشد الضغوط.
فبالنسبة للمفوضية العليا لشؤون اللاجئين، فإن التحديات نظامية بالأساس، إذ تفتقر المفوضية لسلطة تنفيذية واسعة فيما يخص الجمعيات المبتدئة، وبذلك تجد نفسها مجبرة على الاعتماد على التعاون مع الحكومات رغم أن هذا التعاون غير مضمون بشكل دائم في مناطق الصراع - وقد يتحتم استقدامه من الدول المجاورة. فالبلدان التي صادقت على اتفاقية اللاجئين لعام 1951 لم تتقيد بها على الإطلاق، مما يحد من قدرة المفوضية على العمل. وتفشل تدخلات المفوضية عندما تكون البلدان غير متعاونة، كما رأينا مع هجرات هايتي وكوبا إلى الولايات المتحدة في العقود الأخيرة.
وتعاني المفوضية أيضا من عيوب داخلية حيث أن اتصالها باللاجئين على أرض الواقع متناقض للغاية، ففي حين أن زيادة عدد موظفي الحماية في مفوضية الأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين من شأنها مساعدة على إيجاد حلول، فلابد أن تعي الوكالة كل الحقائق. فعلى سبيل المثال، عندما تتحرك البلدان المضيفة لإعادة توطين اللاجئين قسرا، وبدون إبلاغ المفوضية، فإن الوكالة نفسها تبدو غير موثوق فيها، إن لم نقل غير مؤهلة.
إن المفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين، بصيغتها الحالية، ليست مستقلة وغير محزبة كما تدعي، فهي تعتمد اعتمادا كليا على المانحين والحكومات المضيفة لإطلاق عمليات الإغاثة، وهذا أمر يخدم مصالح هذه الحكومات ولا تتمتع المفوضية دائما بالدعم السياسي الذي تحتاجه لإنجاز مهامها.
أما المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، الوكالة المتعددة الأطراف الأخرى، فتساعد في عودة المهاجرين وملتمسي اللجوء واللاجئين والنازحين داخليا إلى مواطنهم الأصلية أو إلى بلدان أو مناطق أخرى التي وافقت على استضافتهم. لكن المنظمة، مثل مفوضية الأمم المتحدة السامية لشؤون اللاجئين، تعاني من سوء الحكامة فيما يخص شؤون الهجرة.
وعلى وجه الخصوص، تفتقر المنظمة الدولية للهجرة إلى آلية لتقييم ما إذا كانت الحكومات الوطنية تستخدم الإكراه - المحظور بموجب القانون الدولي - لإعادة اللاجئين أو نقلهم إلى أوطانهم. كما أن لدى المنظمة الدولية للهجرة القدرة على تقييم سلامة المناطق التي يعود إليها اللاجئون.
ويستفيد الملايين من الناس من البرامج والمشاريع التي ترعاها المنظمة الدولية للهجرة. ولكن قبل انضمامها إلى الأمم المتحدة "كمنظمة ذات صلة" في سبتمبر/أيلول 2016 لم يكن لدى هذه المنظمة أي تفويض رسمي لحماية حقوق المهاجرين. وحتى لو كانت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة كيان تابع للأمم المتحدة، فإنها تعاني من عدم تطابق مهمتها الضخمة مع ميزانيتها الضئيلة وموظفيها القليلين. وقد اعتبر هذا المعيار معيارا "للنمو الصفري" في السنوات الأخيرة، حتى مع ازدياد الطلب على برامجها. وكون المنظمة تعتمد أساسا على المشاريع، حيث تقوم الدول الأعضاء بتمويل أنشطة محددة، فإن دورها في التخفيف من أزمات اللاجئين يعتمد إلى حد كبير على خيارات الأفراد وأولوياتهم.
ويجب على هاتين المنظمتين، بصفتهما من الأوصياء الرئيسيين على اللاجئين في العالم، أن تتكيفا مع تحديات اليوم. ومن الضروري وضع سياسات استباقية بشأن التنسيق فيما بين الوكالات وتقاسم الأعباء المالية. وينبغي أيضا تحديث عناصر اتفاقية اللاجئين، مثل اللغة المتعلقة بسياسات اللجوء لتعكس الحقائق الراهنة. وتحتاج الوكالتان إلى وضع سياسات شاملة ومنسجمة من أجل الدفاع عن الاجئين وحمايتهم. ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، على الدول الأعضاء في المنظمتين أن تدعم استمرار اندماجها داخل هيكل الأمم المتحدة، الذي من شأنه أن يعطيها المزيد من الأدوات للتأثير في أسباب النزوح القسري، وليس فقط في آثاره.
هذه ليست سوى بعض أدوات الارتقاء بالحكامة التي أقترحها على مجموعة ال20. ويمكن لكل من مفوضية الأمم المتحدة السامية لشؤون اللاجئين والمنظمة الدولية للهجرة الاستفادة من دعم أقوى والذي يمكن لمجموعة ال20 أن تقدمه. وإن لم نستطع أن ننهي الحرب أو المجاعة أو الفساد أو الفقر، فإن الحل الأفضل هو النهوض بالمنظمات التي تساعد أولئك الذين يفرون من هذه الكوارث.
