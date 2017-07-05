Eine Flüchtlingsagenda für die G-20

DHAKA – Jeden Tag sind im Schnitt etwa 34.000 Menschen gezwungen, vor Natur- oder menschenverursachten Katastrophen zu flüchten. Allein in den letzten sechs Monaten verloren über 2.000 Menschen ihr Leben im Mittelmeer; während des letzten Juni-Wochenendes erreichten 12.600 Migranten Italien über das Meer. Finanzielle und politische Probleme überfordern Aufnahmeländer im Nahen Osten, Afrika und Europa. In vielen Fällen steht leider auch keine Hilfe zur Verfügung.
Das Ausmaß der erzwungenen Migration von heute hat auch die beunruhigenden Mängel jener Organisationen zutage gefördert, die eigentlich als letzte Verteidigungslinie agieren sollten. Schwache Mandate, ungenügende finanzielle Ausstattung, unorganisierte Strukturen und ein nicht vorhandenes weltweites System der internationalen Zusammenarbeit haben die Fähigkeit zwischenstaatlicher Organisationen eingeschränkt, im Namen der Schwächsten kompetent zu agieren.
Wie ich in Deutschland diese Woche ausführen werde, haben die Staats- und Regierungschefs der G-20 anlässlich ihres Treffens am 7. und 8. Juli in Hamburg die Gelegenheit, das internationale System der Zusammenarbeit im Bereich Migration durch proaktive schutzpolitische Maßnahmen neu zu gestalten, wodurch das Vertrauen der Menschen in die internationale Führungskraft verstärkt werden würde. Obwohl bei Gipfeltreffen der Vergangenheit wenig mehr als Anknüpfungspunkte herauskamen, ist die Aussicht auf aktive Maßnahmen diesmal besser, da die Gespräche in Europa stattfinden, wo die Auswirkungen der Migrationskrise in hohem Maße spürbar sind.
Derzeit widmet sich eine Reihe gemeinnütziger und multilateraler Organisationen einzelnen Elementen der Herausforderung. Zu diesen Organisationen zählen unabhängige Gruppen wie Refugees International (IR) und Ärzte ohne Grenzen (MSF). Sogar die Welthandelsorganisation (WTO) spielt eine Rolle bei der Steuerung der Wirtschaftsmigration. Auf zwischenstaatlicher Ebene allerdings arbeiten die beiden wichtigsten Akteure – das Flüchtlingshochkommissariat der Vereinten Nationen (UNHCR) sowie die Internationale Organisation für Migration (IOM) – auch an der Belastungsgrenze.
Im Falle des UNHCR sind die Herausforderungen systemischer Natur. Zunächst fehlt es der Organisation an umfassenden Durchsetzungsmöglichkeiten und sie ist auf die Zusammenarbeit mit Regierungen angewiesen, was in Konfliktzonen nicht immer garantiert ist – und aus Nachbarländern oft nicht kommt. Länder, die die Flüchtlingskonvention des Jahres 1951 zwar ratifizierten, haben sich in der Praxis allerdings nie vollständig daran gehalten, wodurch die Handlungsfähigkeit des UNHCR eingeschränkt ist. Interventionen des UNHCR scheitern, wenn sich Länder unkooperativ verhalten, wie wir in den letzten Jahrzehnten im Falle der Migration aus Haiti und Kuba in die Vereinigten Staaten sahen.
Doch der UNHCR leidet auch unter internen Mängeln. Seine Kommunikation mit Flüchtlingen vor Ort gestaltet sich uneinheitlich. Obwohl eine Erhöhung der Zahl an UNHCR- Schutzbeauftragten hilfreich wäre, ist es ebenso bedeutsam, dass die Organisation einige andere Dinge in Ordnung bringt. So präsentiert sich die Organisation beispielsweise unzuverlässig, wenn nicht gar inkompetent, wenn Zielländer daran gehen, Flüchtlinge zwangsweise rückzuführen, ohne das UNHCR zu informieren.
In ihrer derzeitigen Verfassung ist das UNHCR nicht die unabhängige, überparteiliche Organisation, die es zu sein behauptet. Aufgrund ihrer starken Abhängigkeit von Geldgebern und Regierungen in den Zielländern, ist die Organisation deren Interessen verpflichtet und verfügt nicht immer über die politische Unterstützung, die nötig wäre, um die Aufgaben zu erledigen.
Die andere wichtige multilaterale Migrationsorganisation, die IOM, leistet Hilfestellung bei der Rückkehr von Migranten, Asylbewerbern, Flüchtlingen und Binnenvertriebenen in ihre Herkunftsländer oder andere Länder und Regionen, die bereit sind, sie aufzunehmen. Aber ebenso wie das UNHCR kämpft auch die IOM mit Problemen der internationalen Kooperation und Koordination.
Insbesondere fehlt es der IOM an einem Mechanismus zur Beurteilung der Frage, ob nationale Regierungen - völkerrechtlich verbotenen – Zwang anwenden, um Flüchtlinge rückzuführen oder umzusiedeln. Ebenso wenig verfügt die IOM über die Möglichkeit, die Sicherheit in jenen Gebieten einzuschätzen, in die die Flüchtlinge zurückkehren.
Millionen Menschen profitieren von IOM-finanzierten Programmen und Projekten, doch vor ihrer Eingliederung in die Struktur der Vereinten Nationen als „verbundene Organisation” im September 2016 verfügte die IOM über kein formelles Mandat zum Schutz der Rechte von Migranten. Und selbst als eine mit den Vereinten Nationen verbundene Organisation leidet die IOM unter dem Missverhältnis zwischen ihrer weitgefassten Mission und ihrem dürftigen Budget und der knappen Personalausstattung. Obwohl der Bedarf für ihre Programme stieg, unterlag die Organisation einer Politik des „Nullwachstums“. Und da ihre Arbeit größtenteils auf Projektbasis erfolgt, im Rahmen derer Mitgliedsländer spezielle Aktivitäten finanzieren, ist man hinsichtlich der Linderung von Flüchtlingskrisen größtenteils auf Präferenzen und Prioritäten der einzelnen Mitglieder angewiesen.
Als zentrale Schutzorganisationen der Flüchtlinge dieser Welt müssen sich diese zwei Organisationen den Herausforderungen von heute anpassen. Proaktive Maßnahmen zur Koordination zwischen den Organisationen und im Hinblick auf die Aufteilung finanzieller Lasten sind dabei unerlässlich. Teile der Flüchtlingskonvention wie sprachliche Formulierungen im Bereich Asylpolitik sollten ebenso aktualisiert werden, um der gegenwärtigen Realität Rechnung zu tragen. Überdies gilt es für beide Organisationen ganzheitliche und konsequente Strategien zur Interessenvertretung und zum Schutz der Flüchtlinge zu entwickeln. Zu diesem Zweck sollten die Mitglieder beider Organisationen deren fortgesetzte Integration in die UNO-Struktur unterstützen, die ihnen mehr Instrumente zur Verfügung stellt, um nicht nur die Auswirkungen, sondern auch die Ursachen einer zwangsweisen Vertreibung zu beeinflussen.
Das sind nur ein paar meiner Empfehlungen für die G-20 zur Verbesserung der internationalen Zusammenarbeit im Bereich Migration. Sowohl das UNHCR als auch die IOM könnten von stärkerer multilateraler Unterstützung profitieren und die G-20 sind in einzigartiger Weise dazu in der Lage, diese Unterstützung zu bieten. Wenn wir Krieg, Hunger, Korruption oder Armut schon nicht beenden können, besteht die nächstbeste Lösung darin, jene Organisationen zu verbessern, die Hilfe für Menschen anbieten, die vor derartigen Zuständen fliehen.
Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Gerry H
The UNHCR is not fit for purpose and support for it should be abandoned.
The aid agencies are a local bandaid solution to a global problem. And their solutions are wrong. Not only will Europe become destabilised if the refugee flow continues, but people will oppose it violently. There is no future for these people there as they can not culturally integrate and do not possess the skills or education to establish themselves. If we accept refugees they should be selected on suitability criteria not on getting successfully dragged from the ocean.
The problem that needs fixing is not Europe's response to refugees but the failed governments and failed economies they're escaping from. What we need is a new agency that can identify every country failing in this manner. It needs the economists to identify the local causes of poverty and conflict and political scientists to identify the failings of government, and then we need to stop avoiding the issue and put another agency is charge of forcing the changes that are needed.
If this would amount to a kind of world government for third world nations, so be it, so long as it acts for the benefit of the people living there and not for the forces trying to exploit them. Either we take this step or we wait for China to take this role. They won't have a problem with any of the above. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
When I see these poor souls trying to find a new homeland, I ask the question why leaders of so many nations are so ill informed or stupid not start an urgent discussion on war footing , on controlling exploding population. That is the root cause of this problem. Nothing is being done about it. I know population of India was just 330 million in 1747 whereas now it stands at 1300 millions. How frightening and sickening!
The pursuit should be on the same level as for gClimate change etc.
One lshould impose fines on couplples who have say three babies. That is the first step to prevent Refugee problem! Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Oops: sorry, typo! Population of in 1947 was 330 million ! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Starting with the fact that the majority of migrants are not refugees seeking asylum under international law but are economic migrants with no right of entry.
It is noticeable that adverse media reports in different countries begin to surface at quite a low migration level, about 0.3% pa of the new host population if running year on year. Migrants do not help this adverse reaction with their natural tendency to cluster at locations raising the local impact, distribution, naturally is not uniform. Assuming the 0.3% of population pa for the 500million in the EU gives an annual flow of 1.5million maximum. As the potential flow is far higher than any 1.5million the answer is obvious. Many more will have to be turned away than accepted. Anybody not accepting these basic statistics is trying to ignore empirical data. The Eu reaction to date, and the water taxis service from N Africa to Italy simply makes matters worse not better. Thats the reality.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Henk
They are just manufacturing a humanitarian disaster
As the current holding operation in Italy pushes the figure way higher than 0.3% things will come to the boil rapidly Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Steve. The fact is also that people and politicians above all, who ought to take measures, refuse to face reality.
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Discussions on migration should be based on the essentials instead of the symptoms. These are: the numbers of people involved, the high population growth in Africa, Middle East, Asia, Mexico and elsewhere, poor governments, violent conflicts and natural disasters. All these causes lead or could lead to such a huge a flow of immigrants that Europe cannot handle it anymore. If not stopped it will ultimately destabilize european countries; decline of their economy, social services, pensions, security. Their values and culture will be wiped out.
Many of the immigrants are moslim and they find it difficult to adapt to western societies. Which makes integration difficult.
Just in Africa the population is expected to grow from 1200 million to 2490 million over the period 2015 - 2050.
Currently half the population is below the age of 25.
These people need not only food and housing but also employment and social services.
After Germany in 2015 had admitted 1 million immigrants it had to close its borders, because they could not handel it anymore.
Whatever the number of immigrants Europe will admit, it will never be enough.
What are the solutions, apart from the violent conflicts and the natural disasters that already receive much attention ?
- People should stay in their own countries
- The leaders in countries with high population growth should develop their country
- The leaders should implement family planning on a grand scale. It is the only humane solution.
- The European and other countries should help to build sustainable countries in Africa and elsewhere.
- Europe should stop with the naive way it tries to cope with immigration, which is not humane at all.
Just think how much more could be done if the billions of Euro's being spent on processing immigrants: housing, food, education, legal costs, would be spent on family planning. Read more
