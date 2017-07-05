7

Eine Flüchtlingsagenda für die G-20

DHAKA – Jeden Tag sind im Schnitt etwa 34.000 Menschen gezwungen, vor Natur- oder menschenverursachten Katastrophen zu flüchten. Allein in den letzten sechs Monaten verloren über 2.000 Menschen ihr Leben im Mittelmeer; während des letzten Juni-Wochenendes erreichten 12.600 Migranten Italien über das Meer. Finanzielle und politische Probleme überfordern Aufnahmeländer im Nahen Osten, Afrika und Europa. In vielen Fällen steht leider auch keine Hilfe zur Verfügung. 

Das Ausmaß der erzwungenen Migration von heute hat auch die beunruhigenden Mängel jener Organisationen zutage gefördert, die eigentlich als letzte Verteidigungslinie agieren sollten. Schwache Mandate, ungenügende finanzielle Ausstattung, unorganisierte Strukturen und ein nicht vorhandenes weltweites System der internationalen Zusammenarbeit haben die Fähigkeit zwischenstaatlicher Organisationen eingeschränkt, im Namen der Schwächsten kompetent zu agieren.

Wie ich in Deutschland diese Woche ausführen werde, haben die Staats- und Regierungschefs der G-20 anlässlich ihres Treffens am 7. und 8. Juli in Hamburg die Gelegenheit, das internationale System der Zusammenarbeit im Bereich Migration durch proaktive schutzpolitische Maßnahmen neu zu gestalten, wodurch das Vertrauen der Menschen in die internationale Führungskraft verstärkt werden würde. Obwohl bei Gipfeltreffen der Vergangenheit wenig mehr als Anknüpfungspunkte herauskamen, ist die Aussicht auf aktive Maßnahmen diesmal besser, da die Gespräche in Europa stattfinden, wo die Auswirkungen der Migrationskrise in hohem Maße spürbar sind.

Derzeit widmet sich eine Reihe gemeinnütziger und multilateraler Organisationen einzelnen Elementen der Herausforderung. Zu diesen Organisationen zählen unabhängige Gruppen wie Refugees International (IR) und Ärzte ohne Grenzen (MSF). Sogar die Welthandelsorganisation (WTO) spielt eine Rolle bei der Steuerung der Wirtschaftsmigration. Auf zwischenstaatlicher Ebene allerdings arbeiten die beiden wichtigsten Akteure – das Flüchtlingshochkommissariat der Vereinten Nationen (UNHCR) sowie die Internationale Organisation für Migration (IOM) – auch an der Belastungsgrenze.

Im Falle des UNHCR sind die Herausforderungen systemischer Natur. Zunächst fehlt es der Organisation an umfassenden Durchsetzungsmöglichkeiten und sie ist auf die Zusammenarbeit mit Regierungen angewiesen, was in Konfliktzonen nicht immer garantiert ist – und aus Nachbarländern oft nicht kommt. Länder, die die Flüchtlingskonvention des Jahres 1951 zwar ratifizierten, haben sich in der Praxis allerdings nie vollständig daran gehalten, wodurch die Handlungsfähigkeit des UNHCR eingeschränkt ist. Interventionen des UNHCR scheitern, wenn sich Länder unkooperativ verhalten, wie wir in den letzten Jahrzehnten im Falle der Migration aus Haiti und Kuba in die Vereinigten Staaten sahen.  

Doch der UNHCR leidet auch unter internen Mängeln. Seine Kommunikation mit Flüchtlingen vor Ort gestaltet sich uneinheitlich. Obwohl eine Erhöhung der Zahl an UNHCR- Schutzbeauftragten hilfreich wäre, ist es ebenso bedeutsam, dass die Organisation einige andere Dinge in Ordnung bringt. So präsentiert sich die Organisation beispielsweise unzuverlässig, wenn nicht gar inkompetent, wenn Zielländer daran gehen, Flüchtlinge zwangsweise rückzuführen, ohne das UNHCR zu informieren.

In ihrer derzeitigen Verfassung ist das UNHCR nicht die unabhängige, überparteiliche Organisation, die es zu sein behauptet. Aufgrund ihrer starken Abhängigkeit von Geldgebern und Regierungen in den Zielländern, ist die Organisation deren Interessen verpflichtet und verfügt nicht immer über die politische Unterstützung, die nötig wäre, um die Aufgaben zu erledigen.

Die andere wichtige multilaterale Migrationsorganisation, die IOM, leistet Hilfestellung bei der Rückkehr von Migranten, Asylbewerbern, Flüchtlingen und Binnenvertriebenen in ihre Herkunftsländer oder andere Länder und Regionen, die bereit sind, sie aufzunehmen. Aber ebenso wie das UNHCR kämpft auch die IOM mit Problemen der internationalen Kooperation und Koordination.

Insbesondere fehlt es der IOM an einem Mechanismus zur Beurteilung der Frage, ob nationale Regierungen - völkerrechtlich verbotenen – Zwang anwenden, um Flüchtlinge rückzuführen oder umzusiedeln. Ebenso wenig verfügt die IOM über die Möglichkeit, die Sicherheit in jenen Gebieten einzuschätzen, in die die Flüchtlinge zurückkehren.

Millionen Menschen profitieren von IOM-finanzierten Programmen und Projekten, doch vor ihrer Eingliederung in die Struktur der Vereinten Nationen als „verbundene Organisation” im September 2016 verfügte die IOM über kein formelles Mandat zum Schutz der Rechte von Migranten. Und selbst als eine mit den Vereinten Nationen verbundene Organisation leidet die IOM unter dem Missverhältnis zwischen ihrer weitgefassten Mission und ihrem dürftigen Budget und der knappen Personalausstattung. Obwohl der Bedarf für ihre Programme stieg, unterlag die Organisation einer Politik des „Nullwachstums“. Und da ihre Arbeit größtenteils auf Projektbasis erfolgt, im Rahmen derer Mitgliedsländer spezielle Aktivitäten finanzieren, ist man hinsichtlich der Linderung von Flüchtlingskrisen größtenteils auf Präferenzen und Prioritäten der einzelnen Mitglieder angewiesen.

Als zentrale Schutzorganisationen der Flüchtlinge dieser Welt müssen sich diese zwei Organisationen den Herausforderungen von heute anpassen. Proaktive Maßnahmen zur Koordination zwischen den Organisationen und im Hinblick auf die Aufteilung finanzieller Lasten sind dabei unerlässlich. Teile der Flüchtlingskonvention wie sprachliche Formulierungen im Bereich Asylpolitik sollten ebenso aktualisiert werden, um der gegenwärtigen Realität Rechnung zu tragen. Überdies gilt es für beide Organisationen ganzheitliche und konsequente Strategien zur Interessenvertretung und zum Schutz der Flüchtlinge zu entwickeln. Zu diesem Zweck sollten die Mitglieder beider Organisationen deren fortgesetzte Integration in die UNO-Struktur unterstützen, die ihnen mehr Instrumente zur Verfügung stellt, um nicht nur die Auswirkungen, sondern auch die Ursachen einer zwangsweisen Vertreibung zu beeinflussen.

Das sind nur ein paar meiner Empfehlungen für die G-20 zur Verbesserung der internationalen Zusammenarbeit im Bereich Migration. Sowohl das UNHCR als auch die IOM könnten von stärkerer multilateraler Unterstützung profitieren und die G-20 sind in einzigartiger Weise dazu in der Lage, diese Unterstützung zu bieten. Wenn wir Krieg, Hunger, Korruption oder Armut schon nicht beenden können, besteht die nächstbeste Lösung darin, jene Organisationen zu verbessern, die Hilfe für Menschen anbieten, die vor derartigen Zuständen fliehen.

