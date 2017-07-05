7

Uma agenda para os refugiados na cimeira do G20

DACA –Todos os dias, uma média de 34 mil pessoas são forçadas a fugir de catástrofes naturais ou provocadas pelo homem. Só nos últimos seis meses, perderam-se mais de duas mil vidas no Mediterrâneo; durante o último fim de semana do mês de junho, 12 600 migrantes chegaram à Itália por mar. As pressões financeiras e políticas estão a oprimir os países do Médio Oriente, de África e da Europa que recebem esta onda humana. Infelizmente, em muitos casos, a ajuda não vai a caminho.

A escala atual de migração forçada revelou falhas preocupantes nas organizações que, supostamente, deveriam servir como a última linha de defesa. Mandatos débeis, financiamentos insuficientes, estruturas desorganizadas e a ausência de um sistema de governação global enfraqueceram a capacidade das agências intergovernamentais para atuarem com autoridade em nome dos mais vulneráveis.

Tal como argumento na Alemanha, esta semana, a reunião dos líderes do G20 em Hamburgo, nos dias 7 e 8 de julho tem uma oportunidade de reformular o sistema de governação da migração com políticas de proteção pró-ativas que iriam aumentar a confiança das pessoas na liderança internacional. Embora as cimeiras anteriores tenham produzido pouco mais do que pontos de discussão, a perspetiva de alguém agir é maior desta vez, uma vez que as conversações terão lugar na Europa, onde o impacto da crise da migração tem sido sentida profundamente.

No momento, uma sopa de letras de agências multilaterais e sem fins lucrativos luta contra elementos do desafio. Incluem-se aqui grupos independentes, como Refugiados Internacional (IR) e Médicos Sem Fronteiras (MSF). Até mesmo a Organização Mundial do Comércio (OMC) desempenha um papel na gestão da migração económica. Mas a nível intergovernamental, os dois intervenientes mais importantes –o Alto Comissariado das Nações Unidas para os Refugiados (ACNUR) e a Organização Internacional para as Migrações (OIM) –estão também sob uma grande pressão.

Para o ACNUR, os desafios são sistémicos. Para começar, não possui plenos poderes executivos e depende da cooperação dos governos, que nem sempre é garantida em zonas de conflito –ou da colaboração dos estados vizinhos. Os países que ratificaram a Convenção de Refugiados de 1951, na prática nunca aderiram totalmente a ela, o que limita a capacidade do ACNUR para agir. As intervenções do ACNUR falham quando os países não cooperam, como vimos nas migrações haitianas e cubanas para os Estados Unidos, nas últimas décadas.

Mas o ACNUR também sofre de insuficiências internas. A sua comunicação com os refugiados no terreno é inconsistente. Embora fosse benéfico um aumento de responsáveis do ACNUR pela proteção, é igualmente importante que a agência obtenha os seus dados de forma direta. Por exemplo, quando países anfitriões tomam medidas para repatriar populações de refugiados à força, sem informar o ACNUR, isso transmite que a própria agência não é fiável, ou até mesmo competente.

O ACNUR, tal como está concebido atualmente, não é a agência independente e apartidária, que afirma ser. Fortemente dependente de doadores e governos anfitriões para lançar operações de socorro, está preso aos seus interesses e nem sempre tem o apoio político de que precisa para finalizar o seu trabalho.

A outra grande agência de migração multilateral, a OIM, presta auxílio no regresso dos migrantes, na procura de asilo, aos refugiados e aos deslocados internos ao seu local de origem, ou a outros países ou regiões que aceitaram acolhê-los. Mas, à semelhança do ACNUR, a IOM está contaminada com problemas de governação.

Em particular, a OIM não possui um mecanismo para avaliar se os governos nacionais estão a usar a coerção –proibida sob a lei internacional –para repatriar ou deslocar os refugiados. Nem tem a capacidade de avaliar a segurança das áreas para as quais os refugiados regressam.

Milhões de pessoas beneficiam de programas e projetos patrocinados pela OIM, mas antes de se juntar à estrutura da ONU como organização relacionada, em setembro de 2016, a OIM não dispunha de qualquer mandato formal para proteger os direitos dos migrantes. E mesmo sendo uma entidade relacionada com a ONU, a OIM padece de uma incompatibilidade entre a sua missão ampla e o seu escasso orçamento e falta de pessoal. Tem realizado um padrão de crescimento zeronos últimos anos, mesmo que a procura pelos seus programas tenha aumentado. E, uma vez que o seu trabalho é em grande parte baseado em projetos, com os estados-membros a financiar atividades específicas, o seu papel na atenuação das crises de refugiados está largamente dependente das preferências e prioridades dos membros individuais.

Como principais guardiães dos refugiados do mundo, estas duas organizações têm de se adaptar aos desafios de hoje. É essencial que haja políticas pró-ativas na coordenação e partilha dos encargos financeiros entre agências. Elementos da Convenção de Refugiados, como a linguagem sobre as políticas de asilo, também devem ser atualizados para refletir a realidade atual e ambas as agências precisam de desenvolver políticas holísticas e consistentes na defesa e proteção dos refugiados. Para este efeito, os estados-membros de ambas as organizações devem apoiar a sua integração contínua dentro da estrutura da ONU, o que lhes daria mais ferramentas para influenciar as causas, não apenas os efeitos, da deslocação forçada.

Estas são apenas algumas das atualizações de governação que recomendei para o G20. Tanto o ACNUR como a OIM poderiam beneficiar de um apoio multilateral mais forte e o G20 ocupa uma posição única para oferecê-lo. Se não podemos acabar com a guerra, fome, corrupção ou pobreza, então, a próxima melhor solução é melhorar as organizações que ajudam quem foge delas.