Uma agenda para os refugiados na cimeira do G20

Henk Crop JUL 5, 2017

Discussions on migration should be based on the essentials instead of the symptoms. These are: the numbers of people involved, the high population growth in Africa, Middle East, Asia, Mexico and elsewhere, poor governments, violent conflicts and natural disasters. All these causes lead or could lead to such a huge a flow of immigrants that Europe cannot handle it anymore. If not stopped it will ultimately destabilize european countries; decline of their economy, social services, pensions, security. Their values and culture will be wiped out.

Many of the immigrants are moslim and they find it difficult to adapt to western societies. Which makes integration difficult.

Just in Africa the population is expected to grow from 1200 million to 2490 million over the period 2015 - 2050.

Currently half the population is below the age of 25.

These people need not only food and housing but also employment and social services.

After Germany in 2015 had admitted 1 million immigrants it had to close its borders, because they could not handel it anymore.

Whatever the number of immigrants Europe will admit, it will never be enough.



What are the solutions, apart from the violent conflicts and the natural disasters that already receive much attention ?

- People should stay in their own countries

- The leaders in countries with high population growth should develop their country

- The leaders should implement family planning on a grand scale. It is the only humane solution.

- The European and other countries should help to build sustainable countries in Africa and elsewhere.

- Europe should stop with the naive way it tries to cope with immigration, which is not humane at all.

Just think how much more could be done if the billions of Euro's being spent on processing immigrants: housing, food, education, legal costs, would be spent on family planning.