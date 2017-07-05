Uma agenda para os refugiados na cimeira do G20

DACA –Todos os dias, uma média de 34 mil pessoas são forçadas a fugir de catástrofes naturais ou provocadas pelo homem. Só nos últimos seis meses, perderam-se mais de duas mil vidas no Mediterrâneo; durante o último fim de semana do mês de junho, 12 600 migrantes chegaram à Itália por mar. As pressões financeiras e políticas estão a oprimir os países do Médio Oriente, de África e da Europa que recebem esta onda humana. Infelizmente, em muitos casos, a ajuda não vai a caminho.
A escala atual de migração forçada revelou falhas preocupantes nas organizações que, supostamente, deveriam servir como a última linha de defesa. Mandatos débeis, financiamentos insuficientes, estruturas desorganizadas e a ausência de um sistema de governação global enfraqueceram a capacidade das agências intergovernamentais para atuarem com autoridade em nome dos mais vulneráveis.
Tal como argumento na Alemanha, esta semana, a reunião dos líderes do G20 em Hamburgo, nos dias 7 e 8 de julho tem uma oportunidade de reformular o sistema de governação da migração com políticas de proteção pró-ativas que iriam aumentar a confiança das pessoas na liderança internacional. Embora as cimeiras anteriores tenham produzido pouco mais do que pontos de discussão, a perspetiva de alguém agir é maior desta vez, uma vez que as conversações terão lugar na Europa, onde o impacto da crise da migração tem sido sentida profundamente.
No momento, uma sopa de letras de agências multilaterais e sem fins lucrativos luta contra elementos do desafio. Incluem-se aqui grupos independentes, como Refugiados Internacional (IR) e Médicos Sem Fronteiras (MSF). Até mesmo a Organização Mundial do Comércio (OMC) desempenha um papel na gestão da migração económica. Mas a nível intergovernamental, os dois intervenientes mais importantes –o Alto Comissariado das Nações Unidas para os Refugiados (ACNUR) e a Organização Internacional para as Migrações (OIM) –estão também sob uma grande pressão.
Para o ACNUR, os desafios são sistémicos. Para começar, não possui plenos poderes executivos e depende da cooperação dos governos, que nem sempre é garantida em zonas de conflito –ou da colaboração dos estados vizinhos. Os países que ratificaram a Convenção de Refugiados de 1951, na prática nunca aderiram totalmente a ela, o que limita a capacidade do ACNUR para agir. As intervenções do ACNUR falham quando os países não cooperam, como vimos nas migrações haitianas e cubanas para os Estados Unidos, nas últimas décadas.
Mas o ACNUR também sofre de insuficiências internas. A sua comunicação com os refugiados no terreno é inconsistente. Embora fosse benéfico um aumento de responsáveis do ACNUR pela proteção, é igualmente importante que a agência obtenha os seus dados de forma direta. Por exemplo, quando países anfitriões tomam medidas para repatriar populações de refugiados à força, sem informar o ACNUR, isso transmite que a própria agência não é fiável, ou até mesmo competente.
O ACNUR, tal como está concebido atualmente, não é a agência independente e apartidária, que afirma ser. Fortemente dependente de doadores e governos anfitriões para lançar operações de socorro, está preso aos seus interesses e nem sempre tem o apoio político de que precisa para finalizar o seu trabalho.
A outra grande agência de migração multilateral, a OIM, presta auxílio no regresso dos migrantes, na procura de asilo, aos refugiados e aos deslocados internos ao seu local de origem, ou a outros países ou regiões que aceitaram acolhê-los. Mas, à semelhança do ACNUR, a IOM está contaminada com problemas de governação.
Em particular, a OIM não possui um mecanismo para avaliar se os governos nacionais estão a usar a coerção –proibida sob a lei internacional –para repatriar ou deslocar os refugiados. Nem tem a capacidade de avaliar a segurança das áreas para as quais os refugiados regressam.
Milhões de pessoas beneficiam de programas e projetos patrocinados pela OIM, mas antes de se juntar à estrutura da ONU como “organização relacionada”, em setembro de 2016, a OIM não dispunha de qualquer mandato formal para proteger os direitos dos migrantes. E mesmo sendo uma entidade relacionada com a ONU, a OIM padece de uma incompatibilidade entre a sua missão ampla e o seu escasso orçamento e falta de pessoal. Tem realizado um padrão de “crescimento zero” nos últimos anos, mesmo que a procura pelos seus programas tenha aumentado. E, uma vez que o seu trabalho é em grande parte baseado em projetos, com os estados-membros a financiar atividades específicas, o seu papel na atenuação das crises de refugiados está largamente dependente das preferências e prioridades dos membros individuais.
Como principais guardiães dos refugiados do mundo, estas duas organizações têm de se adaptar aos desafios de hoje. É essencial que haja políticas pró-ativas na coordenação e partilha dos encargos financeiros entre agências. Elementos da Convenção de Refugiados, como a linguagem sobre as políticas de asilo, também devem ser atualizados para refletir a realidade atual e ambas as agências precisam de desenvolver políticas holísticas e consistentes na defesa e proteção dos refugiados. Para este efeito, os estados-membros de ambas as organizações devem apoiar a sua integração contínua dentro da estrutura da ONU, o que lhes daria mais ferramentas para influenciar as causas, não apenas os efeitos, da deslocação forçada.
Estas são apenas algumas das atualizações de governação que recomendei para o G20. Tanto o ACNUR como a OIM poderiam beneficiar de um apoio multilateral mais forte e o G20 ocupa uma posição única para oferecê-lo. Se não podemos acabar com a guerra, fome, corrupção ou pobreza, então, a próxima melhor solução é melhorar as organizações que ajudam quem foge delas.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Gerry H
The UNHCR is not fit for purpose and support for it should be abandoned.
The aid agencies are a local bandaid solution to a global problem. And their solutions are wrong. Not only will Europe become destabilised if the refugee flow continues, but people will oppose it violently. There is no future for these people there as they can not culturally integrate and do not possess the skills or education to establish themselves. If we accept refugees they should be selected on suitability criteria not on getting successfully dragged from the ocean.
The problem that needs fixing is not Europe's response to refugees but the failed governments and failed economies they're escaping from. What we need is a new agency that can identify every country failing in this manner. It needs the economists to identify the local causes of poverty and conflict and political scientists to identify the failings of government, and then we need to stop avoiding the issue and put another agency is charge of forcing the changes that are needed.
If this would amount to a kind of world government for third world nations, so be it, so long as it acts for the benefit of the people living there and not for the forces trying to exploit them. Either we take this step or we wait for China to take this role. They won't have a problem with any of the above. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
When I see these poor souls trying to find a new homeland, I ask the question why leaders of so many nations are so ill informed or stupid not start an urgent discussion on war footing , on controlling exploding population. That is the root cause of this problem. Nothing is being done about it. I know population of India was just 330 million in 1747 whereas now it stands at 1300 millions. How frightening and sickening!
The pursuit should be on the same level as for gClimate change etc.
One lshould impose fines on couplples who have say three babies. That is the first step to prevent Refugee problem! Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Oops: sorry, typo! Population of in 1947 was 330 million ! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Starting with the fact that the majority of migrants are not refugees seeking asylum under international law but are economic migrants with no right of entry.
It is noticeable that adverse media reports in different countries begin to surface at quite a low migration level, about 0.3% pa of the new host population if running year on year. Migrants do not help this adverse reaction with their natural tendency to cluster at locations raising the local impact, distribution, naturally is not uniform. Assuming the 0.3% of population pa for the 500million in the EU gives an annual flow of 1.5million maximum. As the potential flow is far higher than any 1.5million the answer is obvious. Many more will have to be turned away than accepted. Anybody not accepting these basic statistics is trying to ignore empirical data. The Eu reaction to date, and the water taxis service from N Africa to Italy simply makes matters worse not better. Thats the reality.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Henk
They are just manufacturing a humanitarian disaster
As the current holding operation in Italy pushes the figure way higher than 0.3% things will come to the boil rapidly Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Steve. The fact is also that people and politicians above all, who ought to take measures, refuse to face reality.
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Discussions on migration should be based on the essentials instead of the symptoms. These are: the numbers of people involved, the high population growth in Africa, Middle East, Asia, Mexico and elsewhere, poor governments, violent conflicts and natural disasters. All these causes lead or could lead to such a huge a flow of immigrants that Europe cannot handle it anymore. If not stopped it will ultimately destabilize european countries; decline of their economy, social services, pensions, security. Their values and culture will be wiped out.
Many of the immigrants are moslim and they find it difficult to adapt to western societies. Which makes integration difficult.
Just in Africa the population is expected to grow from 1200 million to 2490 million over the period 2015 - 2050.
Currently half the population is below the age of 25.
These people need not only food and housing but also employment and social services.
After Germany in 2015 had admitted 1 million immigrants it had to close its borders, because they could not handel it anymore.
Whatever the number of immigrants Europe will admit, it will never be enough.
What are the solutions, apart from the violent conflicts and the natural disasters that already receive much attention ?
- People should stay in their own countries
- The leaders in countries with high population growth should develop their country
- The leaders should implement family planning on a grand scale. It is the only humane solution.
- The European and other countries should help to build sustainable countries in Africa and elsewhere.
- Europe should stop with the naive way it tries to cope with immigration, which is not humane at all.
Just think how much more could be done if the billions of Euro's being spent on processing immigrants: housing, food, education, legal costs, would be spent on family planning. Read more
Featured
Death or Democracy in Venezuela
Enrique ter Horst proposes a potential solution to the country's ongoing political, economic, and humanitarian crisis.
Trump and the Truth About Climate Change
Joseph E. Stiglitz counters the US president's argument that efforts to combat global warming are "unfair" to America.
Should We Be Worried About Productivity Trends?
Sandile Hlatshwayo & Michael Spence argue that economists' focus on GDP and income growth misses a more fundamental question.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty the result of a carefully laid plot.