Quel avenir pour le leadership mondial ?

stephan Edwards JUL 4, 2017

The problem is the man on the street has NOT benefited from globalization Professor. What does it matter if prices for items are down 25-35% if wages are down 50% and your job has been shipped to Malaysia or Mexico to increase the CEO's end of year bonus. That is my and who lot of other peoples problem with Globalization and those who think it is such a "wonderful" thing. Did it improve aggregate measures such as GDP sure it did, But all of those gains went to a few at the top. For the lower middle class and a big chunk of the working class all Globalization has meant as been watching your job shipped to the 3rd world. The service jobs that remain don't pay for toilet paper much less a decent place to live. You people claim to be a citizens of the world are sacrificing a whole lot of interests that ARE NOT yours to sacrifice to help the 3rd world. Maybe it is the right thing I doubt it but whatever. But bluntly THEY WERE NOT YOUR INTEREST'S TO SACRIFICE. Why don't you sacrifice your own interests instead of those belonging to people without a place at the table. The man on the street in the UK & the US HATES globalization because it has made him much much worse off. And a word of warning they are starting to hate and despise the so called Liberal democracies for the same reasons governments in all of them are basically made up of people who go from congress, to lobbyist to banker to regulator and back to lobbyist and nobody is so delusional as to believe that these people give a single solitary damn about anyone who works for an hourly wage. Truthfully you people have trouble seeing the truth because your interests depend absolutely on NOT seeing the truth that for the working class Globaloization as been the worse thing since serfdom. Read more