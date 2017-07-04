Quel avenir pour le leadership mondial ?

PRINCETON – Du fait de la remise en question du leadership mondial des USA, le sommet du G20 qui se tient les 7 et 8 juillet à Hambourg pourrait être le plus tendu de toute l'Histoire. Ce type de sommet a débuté bien avant la création du G20 en 1999. Il a été conçu dans les années 1970 pour aligner entre elles les politiques intérieures des principales puissances économiques, réduisant ainsi les incertitudes. Mais ces politiques en génèrent maintenant de nouvelles.
Tandis que la communauté internationale a isolé la Russie lors du sommet du G20 à Brisbane en 2014, en 2017 les USA ont choisi pour eux-mêmes la voie de l'isolement. Après avoir fait une apparition fracassante au sommet du G7 à Taormina en mai dernier, Donald Trump a annoncé que les USA allaient se retirer de l'accord de Paris sur le climat signé en 2015. En réponse, les dirigeants européens du G7, à l'exception remarquée de la Première ministre britannique Theresa May, ont signé une déclaration condamnant la position de Trump.
Après avoir été les principaux architectes de l'ONU et de l'ordre international après la Deuxième Guerre mondiale, les USA et le Royaume-Uni semblent faire machine arrière. Depuis l'élection de Trump et le référendum sur le Brexit l'année dernière, ces deux pays s'écartent de l'ouverture au monde et du multilatéralisme - un choix politique incohérent et très contesté. Leurs trajectoires, bien que très erratiques, sont similaires.
On a pu considérer le référendum sur le Brexit comme le précurseur de l'élection de Trump. De même que la campagne pour le Brexit, Trump a joué sur les peurs de l'électorat quant à l'immigration. Et comme le gouvernement post-référendum de May, celui de Trump se débat dans des difficultés. Vainqueurs l'un et l'autre, ils sont victimes d'une campagne mal conçue et finissent par ressembler aux perdants. Le populisme de gauche d'hommes politiques plus authentiques comme le sénateur Bernie Sanders aux USA ou le leader travailliste Jeremy Corbyn au Royaume-Uni devient de plus en plus attractif.
Les gouvernements de Trump et de May partagent des similarités frappantes sur le plan international. Ils veulent renégocier des accords internationaux (comme les accords commerciaux), et pour les Britanniques, la relation avec l'Europe. Or les bases de ces renégociations sont floues et contradictoires.
Les travailleurs américains et britanniques en sont venus peu à peu à associer mondialisation avec chômage et inégalités et réclament davantage de protection. Mais le protectionnisme est en général coûteux pour les consommateurs, notamment pour les plus modestes d'entre eux. Néanmoins, la plupart des données économiques montrent que ce sont sans doute eux qui bénéficient le plus de la libéralisation des échanges.
Dans ce contexte, les pays qui changeront les dispositions en vigueur devront probablement signer des accords très étroits qui pénaliseront certaines importations. Mais les mesures de rétorsion des pays qui en seront victimes pourraient déclencher un cercle vicieux de protectionnisme et de repli sur soi.
Dans la période de l'après-guerre, les agences publiques, les multinationales et les institutions financières ont créé des liens de plus en plus forts entre les différents pays - un environnement favorable à la coopération. Aujourd'hui cependant, les mécanismes de la mondialisation ont déjà perdu de leur force. Certains gouvernements font des coupes dans des services importants (par exemple les services diplomatiques américains), ils demandent parfois aux entreprises et aux médias de faire preuve de plus de patriotisme, segmentent ou renationalisent les établissements financiers. Et les institutions qui ont un rayonnement international comme Hollywood et les universités se trouvent maintenant embourbées dans des guerres culturelles.
Les universités britanniques et américaines qui depuis longtemps sont en tête des classements internationaux se considèrent comme des institutions internationales, avec une responsabilité internationale. La présidente de l'université d'Harvard, Drew Faust, fait souvent preuve d'enthousiasme en évoquant le rôle de son institution dans le monde et l'université de Princeton a récemment changé de devise, remplaçant l'ancienne, "Au service de la nation et de toutes les nations" par une autre : Au service de la nation et de l'humanité.
Mais depuis quelques années, le cosmopolitisme et l'ouverture au monde ont suscité une réaction. Lors de la Conférence du parti conservateur en octobre dernier, Theresa May a fait une déclaration mémorable : "Si vous vous prenez pour un citoyen du monde, vous êtes un citoyen de nulle part. Vous ne comprenez pas le sens du mot citoyen".
L'universalisme de l'après-guerre étant en déclin, il faut à la vieille mondialisation un nouveau leadership et une nouvelle stratégie en terme de multiculturalisme et de rayonnement international. Cette prise de conscience a poussé la Chine et l'Europe - plus spécifiquement l'Allemagne - à se considérer comme les nouveaux défenseurs de l'ordre mondial.
La Chine et l'Allemagne se retrouvent de plus en plus sur nombre de questions essentielles. Les deux pays ont réaffirmé leur engagement de réduire leurs émissions de dioxyde de carbone dans le cadre de l'accord de Paris sur le climat et s'opposent à la politique négative de Trump en faveur de l'industrie du charbon. L'alliance entre la Chine et l'Allemagne pour s'opposer au protectionnisme est également incontestable. Le président chinois Xi Jinping a déclaré récemment que le protectionnisme revenait à "s'enfermer dans une pièce obscure" et la chancelière allemande Angela Merkel a qualifié ces mots de "remarquables".
L'Allemagne assurant la présidence du G20 cette année, ses dirigeants aimeraient que ce soit leur pays qui se fasse le champion de la mondialisation à la place des USA. Mais l'Allemagne est trop petite pour agir en tant que puissance hégémonique et sa position au sein de la zone euro est encore un peu affaiblie par les retombées de la crise financière de 2008.
La Chine aussi pourrait rencontrer des obstacles sur la voie du leadership mondial. Son secteur financier est encore sous-développé et fragile. Son initiative d'envergure Une ceinture, une route en matière d'infrastructures va créer de nouveaux problèmes de dépendance et exacerbera les rivalités en Asie. Et la perspective d'un leadership chinois soulèvera des craintes en matière de démocratie. Dans les pays riches, au centre des critiques contre la mondialisation se trouve l'exigence de plus de démocratie, et non de son retrait !
Les ingrédients d'un nouveau leadership mondial sont là : la Chine dispose d'universités de qualité croissante, l'Allemagne dispose d'une démocratie forte, batie sur des principes fédéraux et ancrée dans la vision d'une intégration européenne. Mais si un seul de ces ingrédients manque, la recette ne peut réussir. Le siècle de l'Amérique était basé sur des institutions intérieures solides, des valeurs communes et une vie culturelle très dynamique. La mondialisation fondée exclusivement sur une logique économique ne peut qu'échouer.
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (9)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE MACMAY DOCTRINE
The Mediterranean Union of President Sarkozy was France's genius - when Molotov Ribbentrop 2.0 is in its Mandarin version.
Unless The Macron Mandate ventures into The Trudeau Template - the choice of English as the lingua franca is too tempting.
When The Big Bear is bridging Berlin and Beijing - it is but blatant that Macron n Trudeau build bridges with Trump n May.
Macron n May perhaps more than a match - along with Trump n Trudeau - for the Road from Berlin to Beijing. Read more
Comment Commented jorma saloniemi
Why to talk about Germany and China, but about European Union and China, who are going to promote free trade.
It is very clear that stupid "USA First"- policy is deminishing role of United States as superpower and the superpower role of China and later of India is steadily growing. And the playmate is not USA but EU.
Hopefully USA is wise enough to change the policy of USA first. If not, USA is going to meet the destiny of Russia as a regional power. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Who will contain and subdue the advance of globalization? How? Right now Trump is asking himself how to repatriate transnational profits, promising a 10% tax limit for corporations, which will fix a leak in public finances while of course creating an even bigger one. Similar problems will face Brexit, I think. Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
So long as globalization results in a shrinking middle class in host countries, it cannot work. Nations without a strong middle class are inherently unstable. China of course adores globalization, due to the wild trade imbalances it has reaped from it, allowing it to grow its middle class, stabilizing its nation. The CCP's biggest fear has always been another people's revolution.
The United States is on the opposite end of this spectrum. A collapsing middle class, real wages that have decreased since 1980, and all net job growth since 2000 going to immigrants, while the sons and daughters of Americans swell the ranks of the long-term unemployed by millions every year. Globalization has been a boon for American multinationals, Wall Street, and American immigrants, but a bum deal for American citizens. The reaction we're witnessing is the only one possible; the market has gotten too far out of sync, and now it's entered a correction.
Populaces are reacting rationally. If you want to know who the beneficiaries of globalization are and who the victims of it are, just look at their politics. Hollywood, academia, the MNCs, the MSM, and the big banks have howled with horror at the rising tide of nationalism in the US. Average Americans, on the other hand, are wiping their brows with relief. The one-way wealth transfer from the middle class to everyone else may finally have had a stake driven into its heart. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Forget the United Kingdom. Its self- regard has been wildly out of synch with its real influence since 1945. it serves as a sycophantic sidekick to the US. An additional vote to reliably support the US in the UN Security Council. Tonto to the US 'Lone Ranger', if any still remember that show.
The US has since '9/11' allowed influence on, and control of, events, to leak from it like a party balloon the day after, against no plausible - let alone 'existential' threat. This must surely be a historical first. It's not just the present -quirky - leadership; form Bush The Son on, for reasons both internal political and external misreading, the US has scored one 'own goal' after another. With a stunning score now, it shows no sign of any capacity for effective leadership at home or abroad.
If 'exceptional', then exceptionally dumb.
Its vast military has won no wars since 1945. Not even tiny skirmishes. ('Gulf 1' was a won battle in a lost war.) Grenada?? Panama?? Hah!
The old order unravels. The new is not yet woven. I don't think we're anywhere near a pre-WW 1 clear 'balance of power'; competing forces are not yet in even approximate equilibrium. China is an obvious global player, if it can keep itself intact internally. Historically, it goes in for operatically vast upheavals on a fairly regular basis (on historical timescales). Russia is too economically weak, and were it not for laughable US blunders, would not have been able to reassert its influence so easily (Syria).
China and Germany? Interesting. Remember the last line of the Tom Lehrer satirical song, ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5V7me25aNtI ). Prescient?
I howled with laughter at Fukuyama's 'end of history' notion. Clearly he has no experience with actual humans. He's since claimed repentance. So did Galileo. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem is the man on the street has NOT benefited from globalization Professor. What does it matter if prices for items are down 25-35% if wages are down 50% and your job has been shipped to Malaysia or Mexico to increase the CEO's end of year bonus. That is my and who lot of other peoples problem with Globalization and those who think it is such a "wonderful" thing. Did it improve aggregate measures such as GDP sure it did, But all of those gains went to a few at the top. For the lower middle class and a big chunk of the working class all Globalization has meant as been watching your job shipped to the 3rd world. The service jobs that remain don't pay for toilet paper much less a decent place to live. You people claim to be a citizens of the world are sacrificing a whole lot of interests that ARE NOT yours to sacrifice to help the 3rd world. Maybe it is the right thing I doubt it but whatever. But bluntly THEY WERE NOT YOUR INTEREST'S TO SACRIFICE. Why don't you sacrifice your own interests instead of those belonging to people without a place at the table. The man on the street in the UK & the US HATES globalization because it has made him much much worse off. And a word of warning they are starting to hate and despise the so called Liberal democracies for the same reasons governments in all of them are basically made up of people who go from congress, to lobbyist to banker to regulator and back to lobbyist and nobody is so delusional as to believe that these people give a single solitary damn about anyone who works for an hourly wage. Truthfully you people have trouble seeing the truth because your interests depend absolutely on NOT seeing the truth that for the working class Globaloization as been the worse thing since serfdom. Read more
Comment Commented Cary Fraser
It is important for both Germany and China to pursue strategic collaboration between themselves and with a wide range of players in the international system. Russia and the United States have not overcome the legacies of the Cold War when their strategic relationship was a key determinant of the international order.
However, since end of the Cold War, there have been enormous changes in the international order that has moved beyond a bipolar world. Both Germany and China recognize that they have to assume more active roles in constructing a multi-polar international system which opens space for global strategies and shared solutions to emerging problems.
They are demonstrating wisdom and statecraft while the USA and Russia are hamstrung as a result of the unraveling of a bipolar system and its zero-sum logic.
Constructive engagement is a necessity for an international order in flux. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'There is also a clear Chinese-German alliance forming to oppose trade protectionism.'
Could this possibly be due to both China and Germany being significant exporters and this position being one of self interest. Both being ...err... currency beneficiaries, shall we say Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'In fact, a great deal of statistical evidence suggests that lower-income groups tend to benefit the most from trade liberalization.'
This is good news, particularly for those who have had to descend into the lower income group Read more
Featured
Trump and the Truth About Climate Change
Joseph E. Stiglitz counters the US president's argument that efforts to combat global warming are "unfair" to America.
Should We Be Worried About Productivity Trends?
Sandile Hlatshwayo & Michael Spence argue that economists' focus on GDP and income growth misses a more fundamental question.
Does Addressing Bilateral Trade Imbalances Work?
Martin Feldstein sees mixed results in the Trump administration's focus on individual countries.
PS authors in concise videos
20 Years After the Hong Kong Handover
Chris Patten examines what China’s tightening grip on Hong Kong will mean for one of Asia’s freest and most successful cities.