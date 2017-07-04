9

Quel avenir pour le leadership mondial ?

PRINCETON – Du fait de la remise en question du leadership mondial des USA, le sommet du G20 qui se tient les 7 et 8 juillet à Hambourg pourrait être le plus tendu de toute l'Histoire. Ce type de sommet a débuté bien avant la création du G20 en 1999. Il a été conçu dans les années 1970 pour aligner entre elles les politiques intérieures des principales puissances économiques, réduisant ainsi les incertitudes. Mais ces politiques en génèrent maintenant de nouvelles.

Tandis que la communauté internationale a isolé la Russie lors du sommet du G20 à Brisbane en 2014, en 2017 les USA ont choisi pour eux-mêmes la voie de l'isolement. Après avoir fait une apparition fracassante au sommet du G7 à Taormina en mai dernier, Donald Trump a annoncé que les USA allaient se retirer de l'accord de Paris sur le climat signé en 2015. En réponse, les dirigeants européens du G7, à l'exception remarquée de la Première ministre britannique Theresa May, ont signé une déclaration condamnant la position de Trump.

Après avoir été les principaux architectes de l'ONU et de l'ordre international après la Deuxième Guerre mondiale, les USA et le Royaume-Uni semblent faire machine arrière. Depuis l'élection de Trump et le référendum sur le Brexit l'année dernière, ces deux pays s'écartent de l'ouverture au monde et du multilatéralisme - un choix politique incohérent et très contesté. Leurs trajectoires, bien que très erratiques, sont similaires.

On a pu considérer le référendum sur le Brexit comme le précurseur de l'élection de Trump. De même que la campagne pour le Brexit, Trump a joué sur les peurs de l'électorat quant à l'immigration. Et comme le gouvernement post-référendum de May, celui de Trump se débat dans des difficultés. Vainqueurs l'un et l'autre, ils sont victimes d'une campagne mal conçue et finissent par ressembler aux perdants. Le populisme de gauche d'hommes politiques plus authentiques comme le sénateur Bernie Sanders aux USA ou le leader travailliste Jeremy Corbyn au Royaume-Uni devient de plus en plus attractif. 

Les gouvernements de Trump et de May partagent des similarités frappantes sur le plan international. Ils veulent renégocier des accords internationaux (comme les accords commerciaux), et pour les Britanniques, la relation avec l'Europe. Or les bases de ces renégociations sont floues et contradictoires.

Les travailleurs américains et britanniques en sont venus peu à peu à associer mondialisation avec chômage et inégalités et réclament davantage de protection. Mais le protectionnisme est en général coûteux pour les consommateurs, notamment pour les plus modestes d'entre eux. Néanmoins, la plupart des données économiques montrent que ce sont sans doute eux qui bénéficient le plus de la libéralisation des échanges.

Dans ce contexte, les pays qui changeront les dispositions en vigueur devront probablement signer des accords très étroits qui pénaliseront certaines importations. Mais les mesures de rétorsion des pays qui en seront victimes pourraient déclencher un cercle vicieux de protectionnisme et de repli sur soi.

Dans la période de l'après-guerre, les agences publiques, les multinationales et les institutions financières ont créé des liens de plus en plus forts entre les différents pays - un environnement favorable à la coopération. Aujourd'hui cependant, les mécanismes de la mondialisation ont déjà perdu de leur force. Certains gouvernements font des coupes dans des services importants (par exemple les services diplomatiques américains), ils demandent parfois aux entreprises et aux médias de faire preuve de plus de patriotisme, segmentent ou renationalisent les établissements financiers. Et les institutions qui ont un rayonnement international comme Hollywood et les universités se trouvent maintenant embourbées dans des guerres culturelles.

Les universités britanniques et américaines qui depuis longtemps sont en tête des classements internationaux se considèrent comme des institutions internationales, avec une responsabilité internationale. La présidente de l'université d'Harvard, Drew Faust, fait souvent preuve d'enthousiasme en évoquant le rôle de son institution dans le monde et l'université de Princeton a récemment changé de devise, remplaçant l'ancienne, "Au service de la nation et de toutes les nations" par une autre : Au service de la nation et de l'humanité.

Mais depuis quelques années, le cosmopolitisme et l'ouverture au monde ont suscité une réaction. Lors de la Conférence du parti conservateur en octobre dernier, Theresa May a fait une déclaration mémorable : "Si vous vous prenez pour un citoyen du monde, vous êtes un citoyen de nulle part. Vous ne comprenez pas le sens du mot citoyen".

L'universalisme de l'après-guerre étant en déclin, il faut à la vieille mondialisation un nouveau leadership et une nouvelle stratégie en terme de multiculturalisme et de rayonnement international. Cette prise de conscience a poussé la Chine et l'Europe - plus spécifiquement  l'Allemagne - à se considérer comme les nouveaux défenseurs de l'ordre mondial.

La Chine et l'Allemagne se retrouvent de plus en plus sur nombre de questions essentielles. Les deux pays ont réaffirmé leur engagement de réduire leurs émissions de dioxyde de carbone dans le cadre de l'accord de Paris sur le climat et s'opposent à la politique négative de Trump en faveur de l'industrie du charbon. L'alliance entre la Chine et l'Allemagne pour s'opposer au protectionnisme est également incontestable. Le président chinois Xi Jinping a déclaré récemment que le protectionnisme revenait à "s'enfermer dans une pièce obscure" et la chancelière allemande Angela Merkel a qualifié ces mots de "remarquables".

L'Allemagne assurant la présidence du G20 cette année, ses dirigeants aimeraient que ce soit leur pays qui se fasse le champion de la mondialisation à la place des USA. Mais l'Allemagne est trop petite pour agir en tant que puissance hégémonique et sa position au sein de la zone euro est encore un peu affaiblie par les retombées de la crise financière de 2008.

La Chine aussi pourrait rencontrer des obstacles sur la voie du leadership mondial. Son secteur financier est encore sous-développé et fragile. Son initiative d'envergure Une ceinture, une route en matière d'infrastructures va créer de nouveaux problèmes de dépendance et exacerbera les rivalités en Asie. Et la perspective d'un leadership chinois soulèvera des craintes en matière de démocratie. Dans les pays riches, au centre des critiques contre la mondialisation se trouve l'exigence de plus de démocratie, et non de son retrait !

DONATE NOW

Les ingrédients d'un nouveau leadership mondial sont là : la Chine dispose d'universités de qualité croissante, l'Allemagne dispose d'une démocratie forte, batie sur des principes fédéraux et ancrée dans la vision d'une intégration européenne. Mais si un seul de ces ingrédients manque, la recette ne peut réussir. Le siècle de l'Amérique était basé sur des institutions intérieures solides, des valeurs communes et une vie culturelle très dynamique. La mondialisation fondée exclusivement sur une logique économique ne peut qu'échouer.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz