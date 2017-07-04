What Future for Global Leadership?

PRINCETON – With global leadership now in question, the G20’s upcoming summit in Hamburg on July 7-8 could be the group’s tensest meeting ever. The summit process long pre-dates the G20’s founding in 1999. It was originally designed, in the 1970s, to align major economies’ domestic policies, thereby reducing uncertainty. But domestic politics have now created a new type of uncertainty.
Whereas the international community isolated Russia at the G20 Brisbane summit in 2014, the United States has isolated itself in 2017. After making a blustering appearance at the G7 Taormina summit this past May, US President Donald Trump announced that he was withdrawing the US from the 2015 Paris climate agreement. In response, European G7 leaders, with the notable exception of British Prime Minister Theresa May, have signed a declaration condemning Trump’s position.
After serving as the main architects of the United Nations system and the post-1945 international order, the US and the United Kingdom now seem intent on reversing that legacy. Since Trump’s election and the Brexit referendum last year, both countries have embarked on an inconsistent and highly contested political path away from openness and multilateralism.
Their trajectories, while erratic, have been remarkably similar. Indeed, many saw the Brexit referendum as a precursor to Trump’s election. Like the “Leave” campaign, Trump has tapped into voters’ fears about immigration. And, like May’s post-referendum government, Trump’s administration has floundered in office. In both cases, a poorly conceived campaign has caught up to the victors. And as the winners have started to look like losers, the left-wing populism of more authentic politicians such as Senator Bernie Sanders in the US and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the UK has become increasingly popular.
The Trump and May governments also share striking similarities in international outlook. Both want to renegotiate international deals, such as trade treaties or, in the British case, the relationship with Europe. But the basis for such renegotiation is as unclear as it is contradictory.
As American and British workers have come to associate globalization with job losses and inequality, they have demanded more protection. But protectionism usually comes at a high cost to consumers, and especially to low earners. In fact, a great deal of statistical evidence suggests that lower-income groups tend to benefit the most from trade liberalization.
Against this backdrop, any effort to change existing arrangements will probably entail striking narrow deals and severely penalizing select imports. The risk is that retaliatory measures by other countries will trigger a vicious circle of protectionism and deglobalization.
In the post-war period, countries became increasingly linked through government and administrative agencies, multinational corporations, and financial institutions, all of which created an environment that was conducive to cooperation. Today, however, the mechanisms of globalization are already being eroded. Professional bureaucracies – not least the US Foreign Service – are being cut back. Corporations and media outlets are routinely admonished to be more patriotic. Finance is being segmented and renationalized. And soft-power institutions such as Hollywood and universities are now mired in culture wars.
American and British universities have long topped world rankings, and regard themselves as global institutions with a global responsibility. The president of Harvard University, Drew Faust, often enthuses about her institution’s international role; and Princeton University recently changed its motto from “In the nation’s service and the service of all nations” to “In the nation’s service and the service of humanity.”
But, in recent years, cosmopolitanism and global outreach have provoked a backlash. Consider May’s memorable words before the Conservative Party Conference last October: “If you believe you’re a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere. You don’t understand what the very word ‘citizenship’ means.”
With the post-war spirit of universality in retreat, the old globalization will need new leadership and a new approach to multilateralism and soft power. This realization has, inevitably, led China and Europe – specifically, Germany – to see themselves as the new defenders of the global order.
In fact, China and Germany are increasingly aligned on many key issues. Both have reaffirmed their commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions under the Paris accord, and both object to Trump’s obstructive crusade on behalf of the coal industry. There is also a clear Chinese-German alliance forming to oppose trade protectionism. Recently, after Chinese President Xi Jinping described protectionism as akin to “locking oneself in a dark room,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised his words as “very memorable.”
Now that Germany’s G20 presidency is underway, German leaders have been exploring how their country might promote globalization in America’s stead. But Germany is simply too small to act as a hegemon, and its position within the eurozone is still being strained by the legacy of the 2008 financial crisis.
China, too, would encounter obstacles in pursuit of global leadership. Its financial sector is still relatively underdeveloped and prone to crises. Its large infrastructure initiative, One Belt, One Road, will create new dependency problems and exacerbate existing rivalries in Asia. And, finally, the prospect of Chinese leadership will raise fears about the fate of democracy. At the heart of anti-globalization critiques in rich countries has been a call for more democracy, not less.
To be sure, some of the ingredients for a new form of global leadership are there: China has great universities that are rapidly improving; and Germany has a strong democracy, built on federal principles and anchored in a vision of European integration. But without every ingredient, the recipe will not be complete. The American century was based on strong domestic institutions, shared values, and a vibrant cultural life. Globalization based on economic logic alone will never work.
Comment Commented Hank Bones
So long as globalization results in a shrinking middle class in host countries, it cannot work. Nations without a strong middle class are inherently unstable. China of course adores globalization, due to the wild trade imbalances it has reaped from it, allowing it to grow its middle class, stabilizing its nation. The CCP's biggest fear has always been another people's revolution.
The United States is on the opposite end of this spectrum. A collapsing middle class, real wages that have decreased since 1980, and all net job growth since 2000 going to immigrants, while the sons and daughters of Americans swell the ranks of the long-term unemployed by millions every year. Globalization has been a boon for American multinationals, Wall Street, and American immigrants, but a bum deal for American citizens. The reaction we're witnessing is the only one possible; the market has gotten too far out of sync, and now it's entered a correction.
Populaces are reacting rationally. If you want to know who the beneficiaries of globalization are and who the victims of it are, just look at their politics. Hollywood, academia, the MNCs, the MSM, and the big banks have howled with horror at the rising tide of nationalism in the US. Average Americans, on the other hand, are wiping their brows with relief. The one-way wealth transfer from the middle class to everyone else may finally have had a stake driven into its heart. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Forget the United Kingdom. Its self- regard has been wildly out of synch with its real influence since 1945. it serves as a sycophantic sidekick to the US. An additional vote to reliably support the US in the UN Security Council. Tonto to the US 'Lone Ranger', if any still remember that show.
The US has since '9/11' allowed influence on, and control of, events, to leak from it like a party balloon the day after, against no plausible - let alone 'existential' threat. This must surely be a historical first. It's not just the present -quirky - leadership; form Bush The Son on, for reasons both internal political and external misreading, the US has scored one 'own goal' after another. With a stunning score now, it shows no sign of any capacity for effective leadership at home or abroad.
If 'exceptional', then exceptionally dumb.
Its vast military has won no wars since 1945. Not even tiny skirmishes. ('Gulf 1' was a won battle in a lost war.) Grenada?? Panama?? Hah!
The old order unravels. The new is not yet woven. I don't think we're anywhere near a pre-WW 1 clear 'balance of power'; competing forces are not yet in even approximate equilibrium. China is an obvious global player, if it can keep itself intact internally. Historically, it goes in for operatically vast upheavals on a fairly regular basis (on historical timescales). Russia is too economically weak, and were it not for laughable US blunders, would not have been able to reassert its influence so easily (Syria).
China and Germany? Interesting. Remember the last line of the Tom Lehrer satirical song, ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5V7me25aNtI ). Prescient?
I howled with laughter at Fukuyama's 'end of history' notion. Clearly he has no experience with actual humans. He's since claimed repentance. So did Galileo. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem is the man on the street has NOT benefited from globalization Professor. What does it matter if prices for items are down 25-35% if wages are down 50% and your job has been shipped to Malaysia or Mexico to increase the CEO's end of year bonus. That is my and who lot of other peoples problem with Globalization and those who think it is such a "wonderful" thing. Did it improve aggregate measures such as GDP sure it did, But all of those gains went to a few at the top. For the lower middle class and a big chunk of the working class all Globalization has meant as been watching your job shipped to the 3rd world. The service jobs that remain don't pay for toilet paper much less a decent place to live. You people claim to be a citizens of the world are sacrificing a whole lot of interests that ARE NOT yours to sacrifice to help the 3rd world. Maybe it is the right thing I doubt it but whatever. But bluntly THEY WERE NOT YOUR INTEREST'S TO SACRIFICE. Why don't you sacrifice your own interests instead of those belonging to people without a place at the table. The man on the street in the UK & the US HATES globalization because it has made him much much worse off. And a word of warning they are starting to hate and despise the so called Liberal democracies for the same reasons governments in all of them are basically made up of people who go from congress, to lobbyist to banker to regulator and back to lobbyist and nobody is so delusional as to believe that these people give a single solitary damn about anyone who works for an hourly wage. Truthfully you people have trouble seeing the truth because your interests depend absolutely on NOT seeing the truth that for the working class Globaloization as been the worse thing since serfdom. Read more
Comment Commented Cary Fraser
It is important for both Germany and China to pursue strategic collaboration between themselves and with a wide range of players in the international system. Russia and the United States have not overcome the legacies of the Cold War when their strategic relationship was a key determinant of the international order.
However, since end of the Cold War, there have been enormous changes in the international order that has moved beyond a bipolar world. Both Germany and China recognize that they have to assume more active roles in constructing a multi-polar international system which opens space for global strategies and shared solutions to emerging problems.
They are demonstrating wisdom and statecraft while the USA and Russia are hamstrung as a result of the unraveling of a bipolar system and its zero-sum logic.
Constructive engagement is a necessity for an international order in flux. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'There is also a clear Chinese-German alliance forming to oppose trade protectionism.'
Could this possibly be due to both China and Germany being significant exporters and this position being one of self interest. Both being ...err... currency beneficiaries, shall we say Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'In fact, a great deal of statistical evidence suggests that lower-income groups tend to benefit the most from trade liberalization.'
This is good news, particularly for those who have had to descend into the lower income group Read more
