Каким будет будущее глобального лидерства?

ПРИНСТОН – Глобальное лидерство оказалось под вопросом, поэтому предстоящий саммит стран «Большой двадцатки» (G20) в Гамбурге 7-8 июля станет самым напряжённым за всю историю данного клуба. История этих саммитов началась задолго до основания G20 в 1999 году. Изначально, в 1970-х годах, они задумывались с целью согласовать внутриполитические решения стран с крупнейшей экономикой и, тем самым, снизить уровень нестабильности. Однако сейчас внутренняя политика создаёт новые формы нестабильности.

Если на саммите G20 в Брисбене в 2014 году международное сообщество изолировало Россию, то в 2017 году США изолировали себя сами. Сразу после резких выступлений на майском саммите стран «Большой семёрки» в Таормине президент США Дональд Трамп объявил о выходе США из Парижского соглашения о климате, подписанного в 2015 году. В ответ лидеры европейских стран «Большой семёрки» (за ярким исключением премьер-министра Британии Терезы Мэй) подписали декларацию с осуждением позиции Трампа.

США и Великобритания были главными архитекторами системы ООН и послевоенного международного порядка, а теперь они, похоже, намерены аннулировать собственные достижения. После избрания Трампа и поведения референдума о Брексите в прошлом году обе страны пошли по противоречивому, крайне спорному политическому пути, отказываясь от принципов открытости и многосторонних отношений.

Траектории их развития, несмотря на хаотичность, оказались поразительно похожи. В референдуме о Брексите многие увидели предвестие последовавшего затем избрания Трампа. Как и агитаторы за выход из ЕС, Трамп эксплуатировал страхи избирателей перед иммиграцией. Как и созданное после референдума правительство Мэй, администрация Трампа с трудом справляется со своей работой. В обоих случаях победители оказались заложниками плохо продуманной избирательной кампании. А когда победители начали выглядеть проигравшими, стал набирать популярность левацкий популизм более аутентичных политиков, подобных сенатору Берни Сандерсу в США и лидеру Лейбористской партии Джереми Корбину в Великобритании.

Правительства Трампа и Мэй имеют поразительное сходство и в международных взглядах. Оба желают пересмотра условий международных соглашений, в частности, торговых, а в британском случае – пересмотра отношений с Европой. Однако фундамент для такой ревизии столь же малопонятен, сколь и противоречив.

Американские и британские работники связали процесс глобализации с исчезновением рабочих мест и ростом неравенством и потребовали защитить себя. Но протекционизм обычно даётся высокой ценой для потребителей, причём особенно для потребителей с низким уровнем доходов. Многочисленные статистические данные показывают, что группы населения с низкими доходами, как правило, больше всех выигрывают от либерализации торговли.

На этом фоне любые попытки изменить существующие договорённости, скорее всего, приведут к заключению ограниченных соглашений и жёстким мерам против некоторых видов импорта. Риск в том, что ответные меры других стран могут спровоцировать замкнутый круг протекционизма и деглобализации.

В послевоенный период взаимосвязи между странами мира расширялись благодаря работе государственных ведомств, транснациональных корпораций и финансовых учреждений, причём всё это создавало условия, благоприятные для сотрудничества. Сегодня же эти механизмы глобализации ослабевают. Профессиональную бюрократию, в частности, кадровых дипломатов Госдепартамента США, сокращают. В адрес корпораций и СМИ уже рутинно раздаются призывы стать более патриотичными. Финансовый сектор сегментируется и ренационализируется. Институты мягкой власти, такие как Голливуд и университеты, погрузились в культурные войны.

Американские и британские университеты уже давно возглавляют мировые рейтинги, они считают себя глобальными институтами с глобальной ответственностью. Президент Гарвардского университета Дрю Фауст восторгается международной ролью своего вуза, а Принстонский университет недавно сменил свой девиз: вместо «На службе нации, на службе всех наций» стало «На службе нации, на службе человечеству».

Однако в последние годы космополитизм и глобальное проникновение спровоцировали обратную реакцию. Например, на конференции Консервативной партии в октябре прошлого года Мэй произнесла запоминающиеся слова: «Если вы считаете, что вы гражданин мира, значит, вы граждан без страны, ниоткуда. Вы не понимаете, что значит само слово “гражданство”».

Поскольку послевоенный дух универсализма отступает, старой глобализации потребуется новое лидерство и новые подходы к системе многосторонних отношений и мягкой власти. Это понимание неизбежно привело к тому, что Китай и Европа, особенно Германия, стали считать себя новыми защитниками мирового порядка.

И действительно, Китай и Германия всё чаще имеют общую позицию по многим ключевым проблемам. Обе страны подтвердили свою готовность сокращать выбросы углекислого газа в соответствие с Парижским соглашением; обе не согласны с обструкционистским крестовым походом, затеянным Трампом ради угольной промышленности. Председатель КНР Си Цзиньпин недавно сравнил политику протекционизма со стремлением «закрыть себя в тёмной комнате», а немецкий канцлер Ангела Меркель похвалила его за эти слова, назвав их «очень запоминающимися».

Германия председательствует сейчас в G20, поэтому немецкое руководство пытается понять, как их страна могла бы помочь процессу глобализации вместо Америки. Но Германия просто слишком мала, чтобы выполнять роль гегемона. Кроме того, её позиция внутри еврозоны до сих пор сопряжена с трудностями из-за последствий финансового кризиса 2008 года.

Китай также может наткнуться на препятствия в своих стремлениях к глобальному лидерству. Финансовый сектор страны по-прежнему сравнительно плохо развит и подвержен кризисам. Крупная инфраструктурная инициатива Китая – проект «Один пояс, одна дорога» – может создать новые проблемы зависимости и усугубить существующие противоречия между странами Азии. Наконец, перспектива китайского лидерства будет вызывать страхи по поводу судьбы демократии. Между тем, критики глобализации в богатых странах призывают как раз к расширению демократии, а не к уменьшению.

Конечно, отдельные ингредиенты новой формы глобального лидерства уже имеются: у Китая есть прекрасные университеты, и они быстро совершенствуются; у Германии есть сильная демократия, построенная на принципах федерализма и опирающаяся на стратегию европейской интеграции. Однако без полного набора ингредиентов, этот рецепт неполон. Американский век базировался на сильных институтах внутри страны, на общих ценностях и активной культурной жизни. Глобализация, основанная на одной лишь экономической логике, никогда не заработает.