Каким будет будущее глобального лидерства?

ПРИНСТОН – Глобальное лидерство оказалось под вопросом, поэтому предстоящий саммит стран «Большой двадцатки» (G20) в Гамбурге 7-8 июля станет самым напряжённым за всю историю данного клуба. История этих саммитов началась задолго до основания G20 в 1999 году. Изначально, в 1970-х годах, они задумывались с целью согласовать внутриполитические решения стран с крупнейшей экономикой и, тем самым, снизить уровень нестабильности. Однако сейчас внутренняя политика создаёт новые формы нестабильности.
Если на саммите G20 в Брисбене в 2014 году международное сообщество изолировало Россию, то в 2017 году США изолировали себя сами. Сразу после резких выступлений на майском саммите стран «Большой семёрки» в Таормине президент США Дональд Трамп объявил о выходе США из Парижского соглашения о климате, подписанного в 2015 году. В ответ лидеры европейских стран «Большой семёрки» (за ярким исключением премьер-министра Британии Терезы Мэй) подписали декларацию с осуждением позиции Трампа.
США и Великобритания были главными архитекторами системы ООН и послевоенного международного порядка, а теперь они, похоже, намерены аннулировать собственные достижения. После избрания Трампа и поведения референдума о Брексите в прошлом году обе страны пошли по противоречивому, крайне спорному политическому пути, отказываясь от принципов открытости и многосторонних отношений.
Траектории их развития, несмотря на хаотичность, оказались поразительно похожи. В референдуме о Брексите многие увидели предвестие последовавшего затем избрания Трампа. Как и агитаторы за выход из ЕС, Трамп эксплуатировал страхи избирателей перед иммиграцией. Как и созданное после референдума правительство Мэй, администрация Трампа с трудом справляется со своей работой. В обоих случаях победители оказались заложниками плохо продуманной избирательной кампании. А когда победители начали выглядеть проигравшими, стал набирать популярность левацкий популизм более аутентичных политиков, подобных сенатору Берни Сандерсу в США и лидеру Лейбористской партии Джереми Корбину в Великобритании.
Правительства Трампа и Мэй имеют поразительное сходство и в международных взглядах. Оба желают пересмотра условий международных соглашений, в частности, торговых, а в британском случае – пересмотра отношений с Европой. Однако фундамент для такой ревизии столь же малопонятен, сколь и противоречив.
Американские и британские работники связали процесс глобализации с исчезновением рабочих мест и ростом неравенством и потребовали защитить себя. Но протекционизм обычно даётся высокой ценой для потребителей, причём особенно для потребителей с низким уровнем доходов. Многочисленные статистические данные показывают, что группы населения с низкими доходами, как правило, больше всех выигрывают от либерализации торговли.
На этом фоне любые попытки изменить существующие договорённости, скорее всего, приведут к заключению ограниченных соглашений и жёстким мерам против некоторых видов импорта. Риск в том, что ответные меры других стран могут спровоцировать замкнутый круг протекционизма и деглобализации.
В послевоенный период взаимосвязи между странами мира расширялись благодаря работе государственных ведомств, транснациональных корпораций и финансовых учреждений, причём всё это создавало условия, благоприятные для сотрудничества. Сегодня же эти механизмы глобализации ослабевают. Профессиональную бюрократию, в частности, кадровых дипломатов Госдепартамента США, сокращают. В адрес корпораций и СМИ уже рутинно раздаются призывы стать более патриотичными. Финансовый сектор сегментируется и ренационализируется. Институты мягкой власти, такие как Голливуд и университеты, погрузились в культурные войны.
Американские и британские университеты уже давно возглавляют мировые рейтинги, они считают себя глобальными институтами с глобальной ответственностью. Президент Гарвардского университета Дрю Фауст восторгается международной ролью своего вуза, а Принстонский университет недавно сменил свой девиз: вместо «На службе нации, на службе всех наций» стало «На службе нации, на службе человечеству».
Однако в последние годы космополитизм и глобальное проникновение спровоцировали обратную реакцию. Например, на конференции Консервативной партии в октябре прошлого года Мэй произнесла запоминающиеся слова: «Если вы считаете, что вы гражданин мира, значит, вы граждан без страны, ниоткуда. Вы не понимаете, что значит само слово “гражданство”».
Поскольку послевоенный дух универсализма отступает, старой глобализации потребуется новое лидерство и новые подходы к системе многосторонних отношений и мягкой власти. Это понимание неизбежно привело к тому, что Китай и Европа, особенно Германия, стали считать себя новыми защитниками мирового порядка.
И действительно, Китай и Германия всё чаще имеют общую позицию по многим ключевым проблемам. Обе страны подтвердили свою готовность сокращать выбросы углекислого газа в соответствие с Парижским соглашением; обе не согласны с обструкционистским крестовым походом, затеянным Трампом ради угольной промышленности. Председатель КНР Си Цзиньпин недавно сравнил политику протекционизма со стремлением «закрыть себя в тёмной комнате», а немецкий канцлер Ангела Меркель похвалила его за эти слова, назвав их «очень запоминающимися».
Германия председательствует сейчас в G20, поэтому немецкое руководство пытается понять, как их страна могла бы помочь процессу глобализации вместо Америки. Но Германия просто слишком мала, чтобы выполнять роль гегемона. Кроме того, её позиция внутри еврозоны до сих пор сопряжена с трудностями из-за последствий финансового кризиса 2008 года.
Китай также может наткнуться на препятствия в своих стремлениях к глобальному лидерству. Финансовый сектор страны по-прежнему сравнительно плохо развит и подвержен кризисам. Крупная инфраструктурная инициатива Китая – проект «Один пояс, одна дорога» – может создать новые проблемы зависимости и усугубить существующие противоречия между странами Азии. Наконец, перспектива китайского лидерства будет вызывать страхи по поводу судьбы демократии. Между тем, критики глобализации в богатых странах призывают как раз к расширению демократии, а не к уменьшению.
Конечно, отдельные ингредиенты новой формы глобального лидерства уже имеются: у Китая есть прекрасные университеты, и они быстро совершенствуются; у Германии есть сильная демократия, построенная на принципах федерализма и опирающаяся на стратегию европейской интеграции. Однако без полного набора ингредиентов, этот рецепт неполон. Американский век базировался на сильных институтах внутри страны, на общих ценностях и активной культурной жизни. Глобализация, основанная на одной лишь экономической логике, никогда не заработает.
jagjeet sinha
THE MACMAY DOCTRINE
The Mediterranean Union of President Sarkozy was France's genius - when Molotov Ribbentrop 2.0 is in its Mandarin version.
Unless The Macron Mandate ventures into The Trudeau Template - the choice of English as the lingua franca is too tempting.
When The Big Bear is bridging Berlin and Beijing - it is but blatant that Macron n Trudeau build bridges with Trump n May.
Macron n May perhaps more than a match - along with Trump n Trudeau - for the Road from Berlin to Beijing. Read more
jorma saloniemi
Why to talk about Germany and China, but about European Union and China, who are going to promote free trade.
It is very clear that stupid "USA First"- policy is deminishing role of United States as superpower and the superpower role of China and later of India is steadily growing. And the playmate is not USA but EU.
Hopefully USA is wise enough to change the policy of USA first. If not, USA is going to meet the destiny of Russia as a regional power. Read more
Ariel Tejera
Who will contain and subdue the advance of globalization? How? Right now Trump is asking himself how to repatriate transnational profits, promising a 10% tax limit for corporations, which will fix a leak in public finances while of course creating an even bigger one. Similar problems will face Brexit, I think. Read more
Hank Bones
So long as globalization results in a shrinking middle class in host countries, it cannot work. Nations without a strong middle class are inherently unstable. China of course adores globalization, due to the wild trade imbalances it has reaped from it, allowing it to grow its middle class, stabilizing its nation. The CCP's biggest fear has always been another people's revolution.
The United States is on the opposite end of this spectrum. A collapsing middle class, real wages that have decreased since 1980, and all net job growth since 2000 going to immigrants, while the sons and daughters of Americans swell the ranks of the long-term unemployed by millions every year. Globalization has been a boon for American multinationals, Wall Street, and American immigrants, but a bum deal for American citizens. The reaction we're witnessing is the only one possible; the market has gotten too far out of sync, and now it's entered a correction.
Populaces are reacting rationally. If you want to know who the beneficiaries of globalization are and who the victims of it are, just look at their politics. Hollywood, academia, the MNCs, the MSM, and the big banks have howled with horror at the rising tide of nationalism in the US. Average Americans, on the other hand, are wiping their brows with relief. The one-way wealth transfer from the middle class to everyone else may finally have had a stake driven into its heart. Read more
Odyssios Redux
Forget the United Kingdom. Its self- regard has been wildly out of synch with its real influence since 1945. it serves as a sycophantic sidekick to the US. An additional vote to reliably support the US in the UN Security Council. Tonto to the US 'Lone Ranger', if any still remember that show.
The US has since '9/11' allowed influence on, and control of, events, to leak from it like a party balloon the day after, against no plausible - let alone 'existential' threat. This must surely be a historical first. It's not just the present -quirky - leadership; form Bush The Son on, for reasons both internal political and external misreading, the US has scored one 'own goal' after another. With a stunning score now, it shows no sign of any capacity for effective leadership at home or abroad.
If 'exceptional', then exceptionally dumb.
Its vast military has won no wars since 1945. Not even tiny skirmishes. ('Gulf 1' was a won battle in a lost war.) Grenada?? Panama?? Hah!
The old order unravels. The new is not yet woven. I don't think we're anywhere near a pre-WW 1 clear 'balance of power'; competing forces are not yet in even approximate equilibrium. China is an obvious global player, if it can keep itself intact internally. Historically, it goes in for operatically vast upheavals on a fairly regular basis (on historical timescales). Russia is too economically weak, and were it not for laughable US blunders, would not have been able to reassert its influence so easily (Syria).
China and Germany? Interesting. Remember the last line of the Tom Lehrer satirical song, ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5V7me25aNtI ). Prescient?
I howled with laughter at Fukuyama's 'end of history' notion. Clearly he has no experience with actual humans. He's since claimed repentance. So did Galileo. Read more
stephan Edwards
The problem is the man on the street has NOT benefited from globalization Professor. What does it matter if prices for items are down 25-35% if wages are down 50% and your job has been shipped to Malaysia or Mexico to increase the CEO's end of year bonus. That is my and who lot of other peoples problem with Globalization and those who think it is such a "wonderful" thing. Did it improve aggregate measures such as GDP sure it did, But all of those gains went to a few at the top. For the lower middle class and a big chunk of the working class all Globalization has meant as been watching your job shipped to the 3rd world. The service jobs that remain don't pay for toilet paper much less a decent place to live. You people claim to be a citizens of the world are sacrificing a whole lot of interests that ARE NOT yours to sacrifice to help the 3rd world. Maybe it is the right thing I doubt it but whatever. But bluntly THEY WERE NOT YOUR INTEREST'S TO SACRIFICE. Why don't you sacrifice your own interests instead of those belonging to people without a place at the table. The man on the street in the UK & the US HATES globalization because it has made him much much worse off. And a word of warning they are starting to hate and despise the so called Liberal democracies for the same reasons governments in all of them are basically made up of people who go from congress, to lobbyist to banker to regulator and back to lobbyist and nobody is so delusional as to believe that these people give a single solitary damn about anyone who works for an hourly wage. Truthfully you people have trouble seeing the truth because your interests depend absolutely on NOT seeing the truth that for the working class Globaloization as been the worse thing since serfdom. Read more
Cary Fraser
It is important for both Germany and China to pursue strategic collaboration between themselves and with a wide range of players in the international system. Russia and the United States have not overcome the legacies of the Cold War when their strategic relationship was a key determinant of the international order.
However, since end of the Cold War, there have been enormous changes in the international order that has moved beyond a bipolar world. Both Germany and China recognize that they have to assume more active roles in constructing a multi-polar international system which opens space for global strategies and shared solutions to emerging problems.
They are demonstrating wisdom and statecraft while the USA and Russia are hamstrung as a result of the unraveling of a bipolar system and its zero-sum logic.
Constructive engagement is a necessity for an international order in flux. Read more
Steve Hurst
'There is also a clear Chinese-German alliance forming to oppose trade protectionism.'
Could this possibly be due to both China and Germany being significant exporters and this position being one of self interest. Both being ...err... currency beneficiaries, shall we say Read more
Steve Hurst
'In fact, a great deal of statistical evidence suggests that lower-income groups tend to benefit the most from trade liberalization.'
This is good news, particularly for those who have had to descend into the lower income group Read more
