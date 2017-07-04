9

ما هو مستقبل القيادة العالمية؟

برينستون – مع وجود تساؤلات عن وضع القيادة العالمية اليوم ، فإن إجتماع  قمة مجموعة العشرين المقبلة في هامبورغ في 7-8 يوليو يمكن أن يكون الأكثر توترا للمجموعة من أي وقت مضى حيث كانت القمم تعقد قبل تأسيس مجموعة العشرين في عام 1999 بزمن طويل وقد  صممت أصلا في السبعينات من القرن الماضي لموائمة السياسات المحلية للإقتصادات الرئيسية  مما أدى إلى الحد من عدم اليقين و لكن السياسة الداخلية الآن خلقت نوعا جديدا من عدم اليقين.

و بينما عزل المجتمع الدولي روسيا في قمة مجموعة العشرين في بريزبن في عام 2014  فقد عزلت الولايات المتحدة  نفسها في عام 2017  وقد أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بعد ظهوره الصاخب في قمة تاورمينا في مايو الماضي  أنه سوف يسحب الولايات المتحدة من إتفاقية باريس للمناخ لعام 2015  و ردا على ذلك، وقع قادة مجموعة السبع الأوروبيون بإستثناء رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي إعلانا يدين موقف ترامب.

بعد أن كانت الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة بمثابة  المخططين الرئيسيين لمنظومة الأمم المتحدة والنظام الدولي لما بعد عام 1945 تبدو الدولتان الان عازمتين على عكس ذلك الإرث. فقد مضت الدولتان منذ إنتخاب ترامب وإستفتاء خروج بريطانيا من الإتحاد الأوروبي في العام الماضي في مسار سياسي غير متناسق ومتناقض للغاية بعيدا عن الإنفتاح والتعددية.

وكانت مساراتهم وإن كانت تشوبها الفوضى متشابهة بشكل ملحوظ وفي الواقع لقد رأى الكثيرون الإستفتاء على خروج بريطانيا من الإتحاد الأوروبي بمثابة مقدمة لإنتخاب ترامب  ومثل حملة الخروج البريطاني من الإتحاد الأوروبي إستغل ترامب مخاوف الناخبين بشأن الهجرة ومثل حكومة ماي في فترة ما بعد الإستفتاء فقد تعثرت إدارة ترامب كذلك وفي كلتا الحالتين فإن تلك الحملة التي تم تصميمها بشكل سيء قد أثرت في نهاية المطاف سلبا على المنتصرين و مع بدأ إعتبار الفائزين كالخاسرين فلقد أصبحت شعبوية الجناح اليساري من السياسيين الأكثر أصالة مثل السناتور بيرني ساندرز في الولايات المتحدة وزعيم حزب العمل جيريمي كوربين في المملكة المتحدة تحظى بشعبية متزايدة.

كما تتشارك حكومة ترامب و ماي بشكل كبير في نظرتهما الدولية فكلا الحكومتان تريدان إعادة التفاوض على الاتفاقيات الدولية مثل المعاهدات التجارية أو بالنسبة لبريطانيا العلاقة مع أوروبا ولكن الأساس لإعادة التفاوض غير واضح ومتناقض.

لقد طالب العمال الأمريكيون والبريطانيون بمزيد من الحماية ببسبب ربطهم بين العولمة وفقدان الوظائف وعدم المساواة ولكن الحمائية عادة ما تأتي بتكلفة عالية للمستهلكين  وخاصة لذوي الدخل المنخفض  والواقع أن قدرا كبيرا من الأدلة الإحصائية تشير إلى أن الفئات ذات الدخل المنخفض عادة ما تستفيد أكثر من غيرها من تحرير التجارة.

وعليه فإن أي جهد يبذل من أجل تغيير الترتيبات القائمة من شأنه أن ينطوي على صفقات ضيقة وفرض رسوم مرتفعة على واردات مختارة والخطر هو أن التدابير الإنتقامية التي تتخذها البلدان الأخرى ستؤدي إلى حلقة مفرغة من الحمائية وإزالة العولمة.

لقد أصبحت البلدان في فترة ما بعد الحرب ترتبط بصورة متزايد�� من خلال الوكالات الحكومية والإدارية والشركات المتعددة الجنسيات والمؤسسات المالية وكل ذلك خلق بيئة مواتية للتعاون ولكن آليات العولمة بدأت تتلاشى اليوم  ويجري تقليص البيروقراطيات المهنية وليس أقلها وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية كما يتم حث الشركات ووسائل الإعلام بشكل روتيني أن تكون أكثر وطنية ويجري تقسيم التمويل وتجزئته ومن ثم إعادة تأميمه كما أن مؤسسات القوة الناعمة مثل هوليوود والجامعات غارقة الآن في حروب ثقافية.

تصدرت الجامعات الأمريكية والبريطانية منذ فترة طويلة التصنيف العالمي  وتعتبر نفسها مؤسسات عالمية ذات مسؤولية عالمية.  إن رئيسة جامعة هارفارد، درو فاوست، متحمسة للدور الدولي لمؤسستها وقد غيرت جامعة برنستون مؤخرا شعارها من "خدمة الأمة وخدمة جميع الأمم" إلى "خدمة الأمة وخدمة الإنسانية".

ولكن أثارت العالمية والتوجه العالمي في السنوات الأخيرة رد فعل عنيف  فهناك كلمات ماي التي لا تنسى أمام مؤتمر حزب المحافظين في أكتوبر الماضي: "إذا كنت تعتقد أنك مواطن من العالم، فأنت مواطن لا مكان له و أنت لا تفهم معنى كلمة "المواطنة" ذاتها".

مع تراجع روح العالمية لفترة ما بعد الحرب العالمية ، ستحتاج العولمة القديمة إلى قيادة جديدة ونهج جديد للتعددية والقوة الناعمة  وقد أدى هذا الإدراك إلى أن تعتبر الصين وأوروبا - وعلى وجه التحديد ألمانيا - نفسها بمثابة المدافعين الجدد عن النظام العالمي.

والواقع أن الصين وألمانيا تتفقان بشكل متزايد على العديد من القضايا الرئيسية وقد أكد كلاهما التزامهما بخفض إنبعاثات ثاني أكسيد الكربون بموجب اتفاق باريس وكلاهما يعترض على حملة ترامب نيابة عن صناعة الفحم كما يتشكل تحالف صينى - ألماني واضح  لمعارضة الحمائية التجارية  و بعد أن وصف الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ في الآونة الأخيرة  الحمائية" على أنها تشبه من يضع نفسه في غرفة مظلمة أشادت المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل بكلماته  وقلت أنها كلمات مميزة للغاية.

والآن وبعد أن بدأت رئاسة المانيا لمجموعة العشرين بدأ القادة الألمان يستكشفون كيف يمكن لبلدهم أن يعزز العولمة في أمريكا لكن ألمانيا صغيرة جدا بحيث لا تستطيع أن يكون لها دور مهيمن، ولا يزال موقفها داخل منطقة اليورو متوترا بسبب إرث الأزمة المالية لعام  2008

ستواجه الصين أيضا عقبات في السعي إلى القيادة العالمية ولا يزال قطاعها المالي غير متطور نسبيا وعرضة للأزمات وستخلق مبادرتها الكبيرة للبنية التحتية و هي "حزام واحد، طريق واحد" مشاكل تبعية جديدة وتؤدي إلى تفاقم التنافس القائم في آسيا  وأخيرا، فإن إحتمال تولي الصين القيادة  سيثير المخاوف بشأن مصير الديمقراطية وفي قلب الإنتقادات المناهضة للعولمة في البلدان الغنية كانت الدعوة إلى مزيد من الديمقراطية، لا أقل.

ومن المؤكد أن هناك بعض المكونات لشكل جديد من القيادة العالمية فالصين لديها جامعات كبيرة تتحسن بسرعة وألمانيا لديها ديمقراطية قوية مبنية على مبادئ اتحادية وترتكز على رؤية التكامل الأوروبي ولكن الوصفة لن تكون كاملة من دون كل عنصر. لقد إستند القرن الأمريكي على مؤسسات محلية قوية وقيم مشتركة وحياة ثقافية نابضة بالحياة. إن العولمة القائمة على المنطق الإقتصادي وحده لن تنجح أبدا.