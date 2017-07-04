ما هو مستقبل القيادة العالمية؟

برينستون – مع وجود تساؤلات عن وضع القيادة العالمية اليوم ، فإن إجتماع قمة مجموعة العشرين المقبلة في هامبورغ في 7-8 يوليو يمكن أن يكون الأكثر توترا للمجموعة من أي وقت مضى حيث كانت القمم تعقد قبل تأسيس مجموعة العشرين في عام 1999 بزمن طويل وقد صممت أصلا في السبعينات من القرن الماضي لموائمة السياسات المحلية للإقتصادات الرئيسية مما أدى إلى الحد من عدم اليقين و لكن السياسة الداخلية الآن خلقت نوعا جديدا من عدم اليقين.
و بينما عزل المجتمع الدولي روسيا في قمة مجموعة العشرين في بريزبن في عام 2014 فقد عزلت الولايات المتحدة نفسها في عام 2017 وقد أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بعد ظهوره الصاخب في قمة تاورمينا في مايو الماضي أنه سوف يسحب الولايات المتحدة من إتفاقية باريس للمناخ لعام 2015 و ردا على ذلك، وقع قادة مجموعة السبع الأوروبيون بإستثناء رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي إعلانا يدين موقف ترامب.
بعد أن كانت الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة بمثابة المخططين الرئيسيين لمنظومة الأمم المتحدة والنظام الدولي لما بعد عام 1945 تبدو الدولتان الان عازمتين على عكس ذلك الإرث. فقد مضت الدولتان منذ إنتخاب ترامب وإستفتاء خروج بريطانيا من الإتحاد الأوروبي في العام الماضي في مسار سياسي غير متناسق ومتناقض للغاية بعيدا عن الإنفتاح والتعددية.
وكانت مساراتهم وإن كانت تشوبها الفوضى متشابهة بشكل ملحوظ وفي الواقع لقد رأى الكثيرون الإستفتاء على خروج بريطانيا من الإتحاد الأوروبي بمثابة مقدمة لإنتخاب ترامب ومثل حملة الخروج البريطاني من الإتحاد الأوروبي إستغل ترامب مخاوف الناخبين بشأن الهجرة ومثل حكومة ماي في فترة ما بعد الإستفتاء فقد تعثرت إدارة ترامب كذلك وفي كلتا الحالتين فإن تلك الحملة التي تم تصميمها بشكل سيء قد أثرت في نهاية المطاف سلبا على المنتصرين و مع بدأ إعتبار الفائزين كالخاسرين فلقد أصبحت شعبوية الجناح اليساري من السياسيين الأكثر أصالة مثل السناتور بيرني ساندرز في الولايات المتحدة وزعيم حزب العمل جيريمي كوربين في المملكة المتحدة تحظى بشعبية متزايدة.
كما تتشارك حكومة ترامب و ماي بشكل كبير في نظرتهما الدولية فكلا الحكومتان تريدان إعادة التفاوض على الاتفاقيات الدولية مثل المعاهدات التجارية أو بالنسبة لبريطانيا العلاقة مع أوروبا ولكن الأساس لإعادة التفاوض غير واضح ومتناقض.
لقد طالب العمال الأمريكيون والبريطانيون بمزيد من الحماية ببسبب ربطهم بين العولمة وفقدان الوظائف وعدم المساواة ولكن الحمائية عادة ما تأتي بتكلفة عالية للمستهلكين وخاصة لذوي الدخل المنخفض والواقع أن قدرا كبيرا من الأدلة الإحصائية تشير إلى أن الفئات ذات الدخل المنخفض عادة ما تستفيد أكثر من غيرها من تحرير التجارة.
وعليه فإن أي جهد يبذل من أجل تغيير الترتيبات القائمة من شأنه أن ينطوي على صفقات ضيقة وفرض رسوم مرتفعة على واردات مختارة والخطر هو أن التدابير الإنتقامية التي تتخذها البلدان الأخرى ستؤدي إلى حلقة مفرغة من الحمائية وإزالة العولمة.
لقد أصبحت البلدان في فترة ما بعد الحرب ترتبط بصورة متزايد�� من خلال الوكالات الحكومية والإدارية والشركات المتعددة الجنسيات والمؤسسات المالية وكل ذلك خلق بيئة مواتية للتعاون ولكن آليات العولمة بدأت تتلاشى اليوم ويجري تقليص البيروقراطيات المهنية وليس أقلها وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية كما يتم حث الشركات ووسائل الإعلام بشكل روتيني أن تكون أكثر وطنية ويجري تقسيم التمويل وتجزئته ومن ثم إعادة تأميمه كما أن مؤسسات القوة الناعمة مثل هوليوود والجامعات غارقة الآن في حروب ثقافية.
تصدرت الجامعات الأمريكية والبريطانية منذ فترة طويلة التصنيف العالمي وتعتبر نفسها مؤسسات عالمية ذات مسؤولية عالمية. إن رئيسة جامعة هارفارد، درو فاوست، متحمسة للدور الدولي لمؤسستها وقد غيرت جامعة برنستون مؤخرا شعارها من "خدمة الأمة وخدمة جميع الأمم" إلى "خدمة الأمة وخدمة الإنسانية".
ولكن أثارت العالمية والتوجه العالمي في السنوات الأخيرة رد فعل عنيف فهناك كلمات ماي التي لا تنسى أمام مؤتمر حزب المحافظين في أكتوبر الماضي: "إذا كنت تعتقد أنك مواطن من العالم، فأنت مواطن لا مكان له و أنت لا تفهم معنى كلمة "المواطنة" ذاتها".
مع تراجع روح العالمية لفترة ما بعد الحرب العالمية ، ستحتاج العولمة القديمة إلى قيادة جديدة ونهج جديد للتعددية والقوة الناعمة وقد أدى هذا الإدراك إلى أن تعتبر الصين وأوروبا - وعلى وجه التحديد ألمانيا - نفسها بمثابة المدافعين الجدد عن النظام العالمي.
والواقع أن الصين وألمانيا تتفقان بشكل متزايد على العديد من القضايا الرئيسية وقد أكد كلاهما التزامهما بخفض إنبعاثات ثاني أكسيد الكربون بموجب اتفاق باريس وكلاهما يعترض على حملة ترامب نيابة عن صناعة الفحم كما يتشكل تحالف صينى - ألماني واضح لمعارضة الحمائية التجارية و بعد أن وصف الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ في الآونة الأخيرة الحمائية" على أنها تشبه من يضع نفسه في غرفة مظلمة أشادت المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل بكلماته وقلت أنها كلمات مميزة للغاية.
والآن وبعد أن بدأت رئاسة المانيا لمجموعة العشرين بدأ القادة الألمان يستكشفون كيف يمكن لبلدهم أن يعزز العولمة في أمريكا لكن ألمانيا صغيرة جدا بحيث لا تستطيع أن يكون لها دور مهيمن، ولا يزال موقفها داخل منطقة اليورو متوترا بسبب إرث الأزمة المالية لعام 2008
ستواجه الصين أيضا عقبات في السعي إلى القيادة العالمية ولا يزال قطاعها المالي غير متطور نسبيا وعرضة للأزمات وستخلق مبادرتها الكبيرة للبنية التحتية و هي "حزام واحد، طريق واحد" مشاكل تبعية جديدة وتؤدي إلى تفاقم التنافس القائم في آسيا وأخيرا، فإن إحتمال تولي الصين القيادة سيثير المخاوف بشأن مصير الديمقراطية وفي قلب الإنتقادات المناهضة للعولمة في البلدان الغنية كانت الدعوة إلى مزيد من الديمقراطية، لا أقل.
ومن المؤكد أن هناك بعض المكونات لشكل جديد من القيادة العالمية فالصين لديها جامعات كبيرة تتحسن بسرعة وألمانيا لديها ديمقراطية قوية مبنية على مبادئ اتحادية وترتكز على رؤية التكامل الأوروبي ولكن الوصفة لن تكون كاملة من دون كل عنصر. لقد إستند القرن الأمريكي على مؤسسات محلية قوية وقيم مشتركة وحياة ثقافية نابضة بالحياة. إن العولمة القائمة على المنطق الإقتصادي وحده لن تنجح أبدا.
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE MACMAY DOCTRINE
The Mediterranean Union of President Sarkozy was France's genius - when Molotov Ribbentrop 2.0 is in its Mandarin version.
Unless The Macron Mandate ventures into The Trudeau Template - the choice of English as the lingua franca is too tempting.
When The Big Bear is bridging Berlin and Beijing - it is but blatant that Macron n Trudeau build bridges with Trump n May.
Macron n May perhaps more than a match - along with Trump n Trudeau - for the Road from Berlin to Beijing. Read more
Comment Commented jorma saloniemi
Why to talk about Germany and China, but about European Union and China, who are going to promote free trade.
It is very clear that stupid "USA First"- policy is deminishing role of United States as superpower and the superpower role of China and later of India is steadily growing. And the playmate is not USA but EU.
Hopefully USA is wise enough to change the policy of USA first. If not, USA is going to meet the destiny of Russia as a regional power. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Who will contain and subdue the advance of globalization? How? Right now Trump is asking himself how to repatriate transnational profits, promising a 10% tax limit for corporations, which will fix a leak in public finances while of course creating an even bigger one. Similar problems will face Brexit, I think. Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
So long as globalization results in a shrinking middle class in host countries, it cannot work. Nations without a strong middle class are inherently unstable. China of course adores globalization, due to the wild trade imbalances it has reaped from it, allowing it to grow its middle class, stabilizing its nation. The CCP's biggest fear has always been another people's revolution.
The United States is on the opposite end of this spectrum. A collapsing middle class, real wages that have decreased since 1980, and all net job growth since 2000 going to immigrants, while the sons and daughters of Americans swell the ranks of the long-term unemployed by millions every year. Globalization has been a boon for American multinationals, Wall Street, and American immigrants, but a bum deal for American citizens. The reaction we're witnessing is the only one possible; the market has gotten too far out of sync, and now it's entered a correction.
Populaces are reacting rationally. If you want to know who the beneficiaries of globalization are and who the victims of it are, just look at their politics. Hollywood, academia, the MNCs, the MSM, and the big banks have howled with horror at the rising tide of nationalism in the US. Average Americans, on the other hand, are wiping their brows with relief. The one-way wealth transfer from the middle class to everyone else may finally have had a stake driven into its heart. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Forget the United Kingdom. Its self- regard has been wildly out of synch with its real influence since 1945. it serves as a sycophantic sidekick to the US. An additional vote to reliably support the US in the UN Security Council. Tonto to the US 'Lone Ranger', if any still remember that show.
The US has since '9/11' allowed influence on, and control of, events, to leak from it like a party balloon the day after, against no plausible - let alone 'existential' threat. This must surely be a historical first. It's not just the present -quirky - leadership; form Bush The Son on, for reasons both internal political and external misreading, the US has scored one 'own goal' after another. With a stunning score now, it shows no sign of any capacity for effective leadership at home or abroad.
If 'exceptional', then exceptionally dumb.
Its vast military has won no wars since 1945. Not even tiny skirmishes. ('Gulf 1' was a won battle in a lost war.) Grenada?? Panama?? Hah!
The old order unravels. The new is not yet woven. I don't think we're anywhere near a pre-WW 1 clear 'balance of power'; competing forces are not yet in even approximate equilibrium. China is an obvious global player, if it can keep itself intact internally. Historically, it goes in for operatically vast upheavals on a fairly regular basis (on historical timescales). Russia is too economically weak, and were it not for laughable US blunders, would not have been able to reassert its influence so easily (Syria).
China and Germany? Interesting. Remember the last line of the Tom Lehrer satirical song, ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5V7me25aNtI ). Prescient?
I howled with laughter at Fukuyama's 'end of history' notion. Clearly he has no experience with actual humans. He's since claimed repentance. So did Galileo. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem is the man on the street has NOT benefited from globalization Professor. What does it matter if prices for items are down 25-35% if wages are down 50% and your job has been shipped to Malaysia or Mexico to increase the CEO's end of year bonus. That is my and who lot of other peoples problem with Globalization and those who think it is such a "wonderful" thing. Did it improve aggregate measures such as GDP sure it did, But all of those gains went to a few at the top. For the lower middle class and a big chunk of the working class all Globalization has meant as been watching your job shipped to the 3rd world. The service jobs that remain don't pay for toilet paper much less a decent place to live. You people claim to be a citizens of the world are sacrificing a whole lot of interests that ARE NOT yours to sacrifice to help the 3rd world. Maybe it is the right thing I doubt it but whatever. But bluntly THEY WERE NOT YOUR INTEREST'S TO SACRIFICE. Why don't you sacrifice your own interests instead of those belonging to people without a place at the table. The man on the street in the UK & the US HATES globalization because it has made him much much worse off. And a word of warning they are starting to hate and despise the so called Liberal democracies for the same reasons governments in all of them are basically made up of people who go from congress, to lobbyist to banker to regulator and back to lobbyist and nobody is so delusional as to believe that these people give a single solitary damn about anyone who works for an hourly wage. Truthfully you people have trouble seeing the truth because your interests depend absolutely on NOT seeing the truth that for the working class Globaloization as been the worse thing since serfdom. Read more
Comment Commented Cary Fraser
It is important for both Germany and China to pursue strategic collaboration between themselves and with a wide range of players in the international system. Russia and the United States have not overcome the legacies of the Cold War when their strategic relationship was a key determinant of the international order.
However, since end of the Cold War, there have been enormous changes in the international order that has moved beyond a bipolar world. Both Germany and China recognize that they have to assume more active roles in constructing a multi-polar international system which opens space for global strategies and shared solutions to emerging problems.
They are demonstrating wisdom and statecraft while the USA and Russia are hamstrung as a result of the unraveling of a bipolar system and its zero-sum logic.
Constructive engagement is a necessity for an international order in flux. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'There is also a clear Chinese-German alliance forming to oppose trade protectionism.'
Could this possibly be due to both China and Germany being significant exporters and this position being one of self interest. Both being ...err... currency beneficiaries, shall we say Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'In fact, a great deal of statistical evidence suggests that lower-income groups tend to benefit the most from trade liberalization.'
This is good news, particularly for those who have had to descend into the lower income group Read more
