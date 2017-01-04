Сможет ли ЕС пережить популизм?

БРЮССЕЛЬ – Ещё один год, ещё одна угроза выживанию Евросоюза. Хорошая новость в том, что самый мощный сбой 2016 года – голосование Британии за выход из ЕС – оказался управляемым. Плохая новость в том, что в этом году во Франции и Италии маячит перспектива захвата власти популистами. В обоих случаях это может означать конец ЕС.
В последнее время ЕС превратился в главную цель популистов. Этот феномен впервые был отмечен в Греции, где в январе 2015 года к власти пришла крайне левая партия «Сириза». Впрочем, «Сириза» не пыталась вытащить Грецию из ЕС; она хотела лишь улучшить условия соглашения с кредиторами страны, которые навязывали гражданам Греции убийственные меры бюджетной экономии.
Подход «Сиризы», в первую очередь, отражал волю людей. На референдуме в июне 2015 года большинство избирателей отвергли соглашение, предложенное кредиторами Греции, поскольку оно привело бы к ещё большему сокращению госрасходов. Тем не менее, согласие правительства с почти неизменившимся текстом соглашения всего лишь несколько дней спустя после референдума получило широкую поддержку. Греческие избиратели поняли, что улучшение условий соглашения не стоило потери членства в еврозоне.
Конечно, не все считали, что членство в ЕС стоит этой жертвы. Но в популярной критике ЕС была некая практичности, она была направлена, главным образом, на то, что ЕС делал, особенно в экономической сфере. Именно поэтому такого рода критика громче всего звучала в странах, которые больше всего пострадали от кризиса евро, политики сокращения госрасходов или – в самое последнее время – почувствовали, что начинают отставать из-за торговых соглашений.
Но сейчас ситуация изменилась. Набирает обороты крайне правый популизм в странах с сильной экономикой (Австрия) и в странах, где выгоды от членства в ЕС вполне ощутимы (Венгрия и Польша). Во Франции никогда не было навязываемой ЕС политики сокращения госрасходов; даже председатель Еврокомиссии Жан-Клод Юнкер признал, что бюджетные правила ЕС нельзя реально навязать Франции, «потому что это Франция».
Популисты фокусируются теперь не на том, что ЕС делает, а на том, что он представляет. Вместо вопроса «Делает ли ЕС людей богаче или беднее?», популисты сосредоточились на более фундаментальном и сильном вопросе: «Кто мы?».
В эпоху масштабной иммиграции подобный сдвиг не выглядит сюрпризом. Общества, которые длительное время определяли себя на основе общей истории и культуры, теперь должны бороться с последствиями мультикультурализма. Именно поэтому большинство комментаторов из популистских партий, особенно крайне правых, сосредоточились на отношении к иностранцам и меньшинствам.
Вместе с этим переходом к политике идентичности (а это территория, где не очень склонны к компромиссам) произошёл сдвиг в отношении к демократическим институтам. Популистские лидеры действуют, исходя из предположения, что воля «народа» (определяемая этими самыми популистами) не должна иметь институциональных ограничений. Тем самым, отрицается фундаментальное условие либеральной демократии: власть большинства должна ограничиваться, и не в последнюю очередь для того, чтобы защитить меньшинства, электоральные и все остальные.
Ограничение власти сиюминутного большинства обычно достигается с помощью системы, которую американцы называют «система сдержек и противовесов». Сюда относится, например, независимая судебная система, необходимость квалифицированного большинства для изменения фундаментальных элементов политической системы. Подобные ограничения обычно работают, по крайней мере, в большинстве случаев. В Великобритании, например, три судьи Высокого суда постановили, что только парламент – а не правительство – может активировать 50-ю статью Лиссабонского договора, начав формальный процесс выхода страны из ЕС.
Однако популистским политикам тесно с такими ограничениями. Венгерский премьер-министр Виктор Орбан не просто открыто заявляет, что предпочитает «нелиберальную» демократию; он занят устранением сдержек, мешающих власти его правительства. То же самое происходит с популистским правительством Польши, чей де-факто руководитель Ярослав Качиньский даже не имеет формальной должности во власти.
Учитывая их презрение к независимым институтам, не трудно понять, почему популисты выступают против ЕС, который в каком-то смысле является квинтэссенцией либеральной демократии: он управляется безличными правилами, а не сиюминутным большинством, для принятия большинства решений требуется либо квалифицированное большинство, либо единогласно одобрение. Для популистов Евросоюз является серьёзным дополнительным ограничением, которое даже труднее обойти, чем внутреннюю систему сдержек. Именно это и превращает его в проблему.
Впрочем, в каком-то смысле ЕС страдает от недостатка демократии: популистские лидеры регулярно указывают на то, что руководители ЕС в Брюсселе никем не избираются. (Популисты используют аналогичные аргументы для отрицания легитимности, скажем, национальных судов).
В реальности демократически избранные правительства и парламенты выбирают руководство и бюрократов Евросоюза (а также независимых судей) как раз для того, чтобы бы поставить барьеры на пути сиюминутного большинства и будущих правительств. Но популисты переформатируют восприятие своими последователями этой системы, заявляя, что все эти чиновники – часть «элиты», подбираемой товарищами по элите с целью помешать реализации воли народа.
Политики основных партий, а тем более чиновники ЕС, мало что могут противопоставить этим рассуждениям. Некоторые национальные политики уступают популярному давлению, перенимая риторику – и даже программу – популистских противников. Но ЕС не может так поступить, поскольку это ускорит его собственную гибель.
Когда проблема заключалась в том, что ЕС делал, этой проблеме можно было найти решение: ЕС мог изменить курс экономической политики. Более того, Еврокомиссия уже де-факто отказалась от политики сокращения госрасходов. А подписанное в октябре новое торговое соглашение ЕС с Канадой стало возможным лишь после выработки ряда сложных компромиссов.
Но ЕС не может изменить то, чем он является. Он не может принять, а тем более отстаивать, идею, будто сдержки и противовесы – это препятствия на пути прогресса (или что иностранцы угрожают европейскому стилю жизни). ЕС не может выступить с теми радикальными, невероятными, нелиберальными решения, которыми пользуются популисты для завоевания поддержки. ЕС должен оставаться бастионом либеральной демократии, со всеми своими скучными, но необходимыми правилами и процедурами.
В нынешней обстановке это неуклюжее воплощение многоуровневой демократии и открытой экономики не способно конкурировать с завышенными обещаниями популистов. Но когда выяснится, что популисты не могут их выполнить, люди побегут обратно к ЕС. Можно лишь надеяться, что к тому моменту Евросоюз ещё будет существовать и ждать их.
M M
No one can turn the clock back...the situation has become too complicated, too many vested interests for anyone to try to undo or resolve. The EU will survive, the question shall be " in what form?" Read more
Charles Villette
The EU is not a bulwark of liberal democracy, that is incorrect. The EU is not a democratic institution. Impersonal checks and balances are one thing, austerity hammered into national constitutions in order to flatter a particular constituency in Northern Europe is quite another. The EU is, however, mostly a project of the centre-right "liberal-democratic" political movement, e.g. of centre-right liberalism.
The rise of right-wing populism across the EU countries is mainly the result of institutionalized austerity, which has contributed to crush centre-left liberalism, and the result of an acute uncontroled immigration wave in 2015 - concurrent with an intenfication of islamic terrorism.
Right-wing populism has also been permitted to thrive on the ambiguity of conservatism towards the EU project or indeed towards modernity at large.
But right-wing populism has long been well represented at the EU Parliament, as a consequence of its relative impotence (which it unfortunately reinforces), its poor composition and mode of election, and of low voter turnout. Read more
Jose araujo
No it can't, and saying being Euro-critic is being populist, is the most demagogic populist thing you can say. Read more
Alex Leo
1. Le pen is not coming to power, given the French two step elections. If the elections were US style, maybe, but not in real life.
2. Italy has never been anti EU, anti establishment, yes,
3. Continental Western Europe will stick together no matter who the leaders are, because of what the alternatives are - very strong Germany allying itself with Russia.
4. The likes of France and Italy will more likely become secondary fiddles in a reformed EU than the economic and political periphery as well as the dumping ground for faraway migrants unwelcome in Germany, Russia and Eastern Europe. Read more
jagjeet sinha
THE HERITAGE OF THE PLANET
In championing the DNA of Europe - A bulwark of Liberal Democracy - the Author defends Light itself.
Independent Judiciary and Super-Majority Requirements - sound like the Perfect recipes for protecting Fundamental Rights.
The defense of EU is perhaps not the key - the defense of European Community is the key.
The EU is One Architecture - and there are obvious alternative options to Civilizational Community.
Protecting Europe's longest peace - is paramount - and the consequent prosperity.
Europe is a Civilization - that is the common heritage of 500 million.
Like China and India. Europe is Mankind's legacy.
Yes, Democracy is the best template for societal governance.
Super-Majority does protect - and along with Independent Judiciary, together they MUST.
Populism in the heat of the moment, can be destructive - twice in the last century is enough.
India despite its penury - goes back to its DNA in thwarting challenges.
China despite its relative backwardness - goes back to its DNA in overcoming challenges.
Without destroying its DNA, and without threatening The World.
In fact, The Planet - and its several Civilizational Community - needs to protect Mankind's heritage.
Through Institutional Architecture - that facilitates Peace and Prosperity on The Planet.
Time for Humanity to protect DNA that enlightens All.
Read more
Peter Schaeffer
The question really isn't "Can the EU Survive Populism?" but "Should the EU Survive Populism"? The answer should be obvious. No.
Read more
Giovanna Vinci
Dear Sir, can multiculturalism mean than, in its name, one should tolerate habits incompatible with values such as equality of all people? The Islamic voile, for me, for instance, is absolutely intolerable, and each time I see a woman dressed with it (hair covered with it) I feel a sort of compulsive need to take it off. This is not a custom, this voile is a sign of submission, of inequality in a society where women right were hardly won and are always challenged in different ways. If strangers are welcomed without any obligations on their part to respect and to adhere to our values, than what? Read more
Walter Gingery
Gros' dismissal of Brexit as "manageable" is most telling. . He is one with May's "Brexit means Brexit." Let's just get on with it. Let's not bother ourselves by contemplating the origins of the problem, or how it might be mitigated or remediated.
To him, apparently, the highest praise imaginable is the bureaucratic "Wir schaffen das!" Leave it all to us. Public consultation, not welcome.
The truth is that the EU lies in a very queer place, organizationally speaking: neither fish nor fowl, neither true confederation, nor free association. As such, like the old American government under the Articles of Confederation, it suffers from a deficiency of "response-ability" for EU-wide problems.
I fear that, unless this is remedied, the EU's days are numbered. Read more
Peter Schaeffer
According to the author, democracy is only "legitimate" if it ignores the most fundamental issues facing each nation (immigration, Open Borders, terrorism, failed integration, etc.). It should come as no surprise that the people of Europe (and the USA) find that definition of democracy to be fraudulent. Read more
Peter Schaeffer
What Gros calls "Europe" is really German oppression of the rest of Europe. Actually, is it just the corrupt alliance of identity politics left (Soros/Fisher) and the economic right (Soros/Schäuble) with Merkel combining both evils in one person.
When Germany declared that it would take an unlimited number of "refugees" (illegal economic migrants in real life), Germany violated several European agreements (notably the Dublin Regulation). Now Germany wants to impose its unilateral policy disaster on the rest of Europe. Not surprisingly the rest of Europe isn’t interested.
Germany under Merkel choose to attack the rest of Europe. Europe (and many Germans) are fighting back. No one in Europe should be subject to the EuroReich’s tyranny and oppression. Merkel’s vision of paradise is clearly a (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever (while prattling on about “human rights”, Open Europe, “we can do it”, etc.)
What does the Gros/Soros/Merkel EuroReich offer to the people of Europe? Sadly, we know the answer all too well. It is Bataclan, Charlie Hebdo, banlieues, tournantes, Cologne, Molenbeek, Rosengård, etc. forever. If anyone does to challenge the EuroReich/EuroElite they can expect a “hate” crimes trial in short order. Sadly, the EUSSR and the USSR are becoming ever more alike.
Of course, the evil of the EUSSR doesn’t end with Cologne and Bataclan. The Euro has brought devastation to much of Europe with no hope of recovery (or debt relief) as long Herr Merkel is in charge. Yet another (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever.
There is a useful quote from Mikhail Gorbachev on this point.
“The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.”
The USSR was evil. The EUSSR is little better. Time for a change. Brexit will help to bring down the Euroreich.
Read more
Jose araujo
Why the Soros inclusion? Read more
Peter Schaeffer
"or that foreigners threaten the European way of life"
I guess that Rotherham, Berlin, Cologne, Charlie Hebdo, Bataclan, Paris, Molenbeek, Rosengård, San Bernardino, Orlando, Nice, Munich, Ansbach, Reutlingen, Bavaria, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, etc. never happened.
Oh but wait, they did. Read more
Henk Crop
This a provocatively stated question attacking these bad populists. The question should be can the EU survive in this shape ?
This in light of the troubles the EU interference has created : mass immigration, crime across the open borders, the Greek financial drain, conflict with Russia over Ukraine, collapse of Libya and the Brexit. The EU has become an immense bureacracy which is totally resistent to change. Out of touch with the citizen. Looking down upon the critical citizen as populists.
With the EU constitution it was meant to make Europe one state.
Implicitly all countries were, to an extend, dismanteled, without telling the citizen what the consequence would be.
If the EU is to survive it should be scaled down from a Union to a group of coordinating and sovereign states, ECU.
Subjects for debate are;
- stop on immigration
- curtail free exhange of people
- reexamine the money transfer
- reduce the number of EU commissioners (+ Staff)
- strengthen supervision by the Leaders of the member states
- reduce the flow of subsidies
- evaluate the added value of the European Parliament in relation to the National Parliaments
Read more
Giovanna Vinci
Conflict with Russia over its (Russia's) theft of territory in total disregard of its own (Russia's) assumed obligations - when Ukraine gave up its atomic weapons, Russia "guaranteed" Ukraine territorial integrity. Read more
Karl Barber
One of the key problems with the EU is that it is almost impossible or extremely costly to reverse erroneous decisions. A new national government comes to power with a political agenda reflecting current preferences of the electorate, yet it is bound in its activities by the rules imposed by the previous governments. There is a choice going forward, but not in reversing or amending past decisions. Continuing austerity in Greece, whether it is real or fictitious, is the prime example of the lack of flexibility (or democracy) in the EU. Read more
