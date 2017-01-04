15

Сможет ли ЕС пережить популизм?

БРЮССЕЛЬ – Ещё один год, ещё одна угроза выживанию Евросоюза. Хорошая новость в том, что самый мощный сбой 2016 года – голосование Британии за выход из ЕС – оказался управляемым. Плохая новость в том, что в этом году во Франции и Италии маячит перспектива захвата власти популистами. В обоих случаях это может означать конец ЕС.

В последнее время ЕС превратился в главную цель популистов. Этот феномен впервые был отмечен в Греции, где в январе 2015 года к власти пришла крайне левая партия «Сириза». Впрочем, «Сириза» не пыталась вытащить Грецию из ЕС; она хотела лишь улучшить условия соглашения с кредиторами страны, которые навязывали гражданам Греции убийственные меры бюджетной экономии.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Подход «Сиризы», в первую очередь, отражал волю людей. На референдуме в июне 2015 года большинство избирателей отвергли соглашение, предложенное кредиторами Греции, поскольку оно привело бы к ещё большему сокращению госрасходов. Тем не менее, согласие правительства с почти неизменившимся текстом соглашения всего лишь несколько дней спустя после референдума получило широкую поддержку. Греческие избиратели поняли, что улучшение условий соглашения не стоило потери членства в еврозоне.

Конечно, не все считали, что членство в ЕС стоит этой жертвы. Но в популярной критике ЕС была некая практичности, она была направлена, главным образом, на то, что ЕС делал, особенно в экономической сфере. Именно поэтому такого рода критика громче всего звучала в странах, которые больше всего пострадали от кризиса евро, политики сокращения госрасходов или – в самое последнее время – почувствовали, что начинают отставать из-за торговых соглашений.

Но сейчас ситуация изменилась. Набирает обороты крайне правый популизм в странах с сильной экономикой (Австрия) и в странах, где выгоды от членства в ЕС вполне ощутимы (Венгрия и Польша). Во Франции никогда не было навязываемой ЕС политики сокращения госрасходов; даже председатель Еврокомиссии Жан-Клод Юнкер признал, что бюджетные правила ЕС нельзя реально навязать Франции, «потому что это Франция».

Популисты фокусируются теперь не на том, что ЕС делает, а на том, что он представляет. Вместо вопроса «Делает ли ЕС людей богаче или беднее?», популисты сосредоточились на более фундаментальном и сильном вопросе: «Кто мы?».

В эпоху масштабной иммиграции подобный сдвиг не выглядит сюрпризом. Общества, которые длительное время определяли себя на основе общей истории и культуры, теперь должны бороться с последствиями мультикультурализма. Именно поэтому большинство комментаторов из популистских партий, особенно крайне правых, сосредоточились на отношении к иностранцам и меньшинствам.

Вместе с этим переходом к политике идентичности (а это территория, где не очень склонны к компромиссам) произошёл сдвиг в отношении к демократическим институтам. Популистские лидеры действуют, исходя из предположения, что воля «народа» (определяемая этими самыми популистами) не должна иметь институциональных ограничений. Тем самым, отрицается фундаментальное условие либеральной демократии: власть большинства должна ограничиваться, и не в последнюю очередь для того, чтобы защитить меньшинства, электоральные и все остальные.

Ограничение власти сиюминутного большинства обычно достигается с помощью системы, которую американцы называют «система сдержек и противовесов». Сюда относится, например, независимая судебная система, необходимость квалифицированного большинства для изменения фундаментальных элементов политической системы. Подобные ограничения обычно работают, по крайней мере, в большинстве случаев. В Великобритании, например, три судьи Высокого суда постановили, что только парламент – а не правительство – может активировать 50-ю статью Лиссабонского договора, начав формальный процесс выхода страны из ЕС.

Однако популистским политикам тесно с такими ограничениями. Венгерский премьер-министр Виктор Орбан не просто открыто заявляет, что предпочитает «нелиберальную» демократию; он занят устранением сдержек, мешающих власти его правительства. То же самое происходит с популистским правительством Польши, чей де-факто руководитель Ярослав Качиньский даже не имеет формальной должности во власти.

Учитывая их презрение к независимым институтам, не трудно понять, почему популисты выступают против ЕС, который в каком-то смысле является квинтэссенцией либеральной демократии: он управляется безличными правилами, а не сиюминутным большинством, для принятия большинства решений требуется либо квалифицированное большинство, либо единогласно одобрение. Для популистов Евросоюз является серьёзным дополнительным ограничением, которое даже труднее обойти, чем внутреннюю систему сдержек. Именно это и превращает его в проблему.

Впрочем, в каком-то смысле ЕС страдает от недостатка демократии: популистские лидеры регулярно указывают на то, что руководители ЕС в Брюсселе никем не избираются. (Популисты используют аналогичные аргументы для отрицания легитимности, скажем, национальных судов).

В реальности демократически избранные правительства и парламенты выбирают руководство и бюрократов Евросоюза (а также независимых судей) как раз для того, чтобы бы поставить барьеры на пути сиюминутного большинства и будущих правительств. Но популисты переформатируют восприятие своими последователями этой системы, заявляя, что все эти чиновники – часть «элиты», подбираемой товарищами по элите с целью помешать реализации воли народа.

Политики основных партий, а тем более чиновники ЕС, мало что могут противопоставить этим рассуждениям. Некоторые национальные политики уступают популярному давлению, перенимая риторику – и даже программу – популистских противников. Но ЕС не может так поступить, поскольку это ускорит его собственную гибель.

Когда проблема заключалась в том, что ЕС делал, этой проблеме можно было найти решение: ЕС мог изменить курс экономической политики. Более того, Еврокомиссия уже де-факто отказалась от политики сокращения госрасходов. А подписанное в октябре новое торговое соглашение ЕС с Канадой стало возможным лишь после выработки ряда сложных компромиссов.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Но ЕС не может изменить то, чем он является. Он не может принять, а тем более отстаивать, идею, будто сдержки и противовесы – это препятствия на пути прогресса (или что иностранцы угрожают европейскому стилю жизни). ЕС не может выступить с теми радикальными, невероятными, нелиберальными решения, которыми пользуются популисты для завоевания поддержки. ЕС должен оставаться бастионом либеральной демократии, со всеми своими скучными, но необходимыми правилами и процедурами.

В нынешней обстановке это неуклюжее воплощение многоуровневой демократии и открытой экономики не способно конкурировать с завышенными обещаниями популистов. Но когда выяснится, что популисты не могут их выполнить, люди побегут обратно к ЕС. Можно лишь надеяться, что к тому моменту Евросоюз ещё будет существовать и ждать их.