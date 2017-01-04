15

Kann die EU den Populismus überleben?

BRÜSSEL – Das neue Jahr bringt eine weitere Bedrohung für das Überleben der Europäischen Union. Die gute Nachricht ist, dass das größte Störereignis des Jahres 2016, das britische Votum für den Austritt aus der EU, beherrschbar erscheint. Die schlechte Nachricht ist, dass sowohl in Frankreich als auch in Italien in diesem Jahr Aussichten auf eine politische Machtübernahme der Populisten bestehen. Hier wie dort könnte das sehr wohl das Ende der EU bedeuten.

Die EU hat sich in letzter Zeit zu einer bevorzugten Zielscheibe der Populisten entwickelt. Das Phänomen etablierte sich zuerst in Griechenland, als dort im Januar 2015 die linksgerichtete Syriza-Partei an die Macht kam. Doch versuchte Syriza seinerzeit nicht, Griechenland aus der EU herauszuziehen; die Partei wollte vielmehr eine bessere Übereinkunft mit den Gläubigern des Landes erreichen, die den griechischen Bürgern verheerende Sparmaßnahmen auferlegt hatten.

Der Ansatz von Syriza spiegelte im Großen und Ganzen den Volkswillen wider. In einem Referendum vom Juni 2015 lehnten die Bürger mit überwältigender Mehrheit einem Vorschlag der Gläubiger des Landes für eine Übereinkunft ab, die noch härtere Sparmaßnahmen bedeutet hätte. Doch dass die Regierung nur wenige Tage später einer nahezu unveränderten Übereinkunft zustimmte, stieß auf breite Unterstützung. Die griechischen Wähler waren sich bewusst, dass bessere Bedingungen keinen Verlust der Mitgliedschaft in der Eurozone wert waren.

Natürlich waren nicht alle der Ansicht, dass die EU-Mitgliedschaft das Opfer wert sei. Doch die öffentliche Kritik an der EU war von einer gewissen Sachlichkeit geprägt, die sich im Wesentlichen auf das konzentrierte, was die EU tat, insbesondere im Bereich der Wirtschaft. Dies ist der Grund, warum diese Kritik in den Ländern, die von der Eurokrise am härtesten betroffen waren, einer Sparpolitik ausgesetzt waren oder sich, wie zuletzt, durch Handelsverträge abgehängt sahen, besonders lautstark war.

Das ist heute anders. Der Rechtspopulismus hat nun in wirtschaftlich starken Volkswirtschaften (Österreich) und in Ländern, in denen die Vorteile der EU-Mitgliedschaft mit Händen zu greifen sind (Ungarn und Polen), an Boden gewonnen. In Frankreich gab es nie eine von der EU erzwungene Sparpolitik; selbst der Präsident der Europäischen Kommission Jean-Claude Juncker hat zugegeben, dass die EU-Haushaltsregeln gegenüber Frankreich nicht wirklich durchsetzbar sind, „weil es Frankreich ist“.

Inzwischen konzentrieren sich die Populisten nicht mehr darauf, was die EU tut, sondern wofür sie steht. Statt zu fragen, ob die EU die Leute reicher oder ärmer macht, konzentrieren sich die Populisten auf eine grundlegendere und machtvollere Frage: „Wer sind wir?“

In einer Zeit hoher Einwanderungszahlen kommt dieser Wandel nicht überraschend. Gesellschaften, die sich lange anhand eines gemeinsamen Hintergrunds und einer gemeinsamen Kultur definiert haben, haben jetzt mit den Auswirkungen des Multikulturalismus zu kämpfen. Dies ist der Grund, warum die meisten Beobachter populistischer Parteien, insbesondere rechter Parteien, sich auf deren Haltung gegenüber Ausländern und Minderheiten konzentriert haben.

Mit dem Wandel hin zur Identitätspolitik – einem Terrain, das sich nicht besonders gut für Kompromisse eignet – geht ein Wandel der Einstellungen gegenüber den demokratischen Institutionen einher. Populistische Führer handeln gemäß der Annahme, dass der Wille des „Volkes“ – wie von den Populisten definiert – nicht durch Institutionen eingeschränkt werden darf. Dies widerspricht der grundlegenden Prämisse der freiheitlichen Demokratie: dass die Macht der Mehrheit begrenzt sein muss, und zwar nicht zuletzt, um Minderheiten (Wählerminderheiten und anderweitige Minderheiten) zu schützen.

Die Begrenzung der Macht der Mehrheit des Augenblicks wird in der Regel durch Mechanismen erreicht, die die Amerikaner als „Checks & Balances“ bezeichnen. Hierzu gehören etwa eine unabhängige Justiz und Anforderungen an qualifizierte Mehrheiten für Änderungen grundlegender Bestandteile des politischen Systems. Und diese Mechanismen funktionieren in der Regel, jedenfalls im Großen und Ganzen. In Großbritannien haben zum Beispiel vor kurzem drei High-Court-Richter geurteilt, dass nur das Parlament und nicht die Regierung ein Austrittsverfahren nach Artikel 50 des Vertrags von Lissabon (den formellen Prozess für den Austritt aus der EU) einleiten könne.

Doch populistische Politiker reiben sich an derartigen Beschränkungen. Der ungarische Ministerpräsident Viktor Orbán hat nicht nur offen erklärt, dass er eine „illiberale“ Demokratie vorziehe; er arbeitet auch daran, die Mechanismen, die die Macht seiner Regierung beschränken, zu demontieren. Dasselbe gilt für die populistische Regierung Polens, deren faktischer Chef, Jarosław Kaczyński, nicht einmal eine offizielle Regierungsposition innehat.

Angesichts ihrer Verachtung für unabhängige Institutionen ist unschwer zu erkennen, warum die Populisten gegen die EU sind, die in gewissem Sinne eine quintessenzielle freiheitliche Demokratie ist: Sie wird durch unpersönliche Regeln bestimmt statt durch die Mehrheit des Augenblicks, und die meisten Entscheidungen erfordern entweder eine qualifizierte Mehrheit oder Einstimmigkeit. Für Populisten gehen von der EU erhebliche zusätzliche Beschränkungen aus, an denen noch schwieriger vorbeizukommen ist als an nationalen Kontrollmechanismen. Das macht sie zu einem Problem.

In einem anderen Sinne jedoch leidet die EU an einem Demokratiedefizit: Wie populistische Führer immer wieder betonen, ist die Führung in Brüssel ungewählt. (Populisten verwenden ähnliche Argumente, um beispielsweise die Legitimität nationaler Gerichte zu bestreiten.)

Die Wahrheit ist natürlich, dass die demokratisch gewählten Regierungen und Parlamente Führung und Verwaltung der EU (und unabhängige Richter) bestimmen, und zwar genau aus dem Grund, der Mehrheit des Augenblicks und künftigen Regierungen Grenzen zu setzen. Die Populisten jedoch geben dem Verständnis ihrer Gefolgsleute von diesem System einen neuen Rahmen, indem sie erklären, dass diese Offiziellen Teil der „Elite“ seien und von anderen Eliten ausgewählt würden, um den Willen des Volkes zu hintertreiben.

Es gibt nicht viel, was die etablierten Politiker (oder gar die EU-Vertreter) tun können, um dieser Deutung zu begegnen. Einige nationale Politiker geben dem öffentlichen Druck nach und übernehmen die Rhetorik – und manchmal sogar das Programm – ihrer populistischen Gegner. Die EU jedoch kann das nicht, ohne faktisch ihren eigenen Niedergang zu beschleunigen.

Als das Problem noch darin bestand, was die EU tat, gab es eine mögliche Lösung: Die EU hätte in Wirtschaftsfragen den Kurs wechseln können. Und tatsächlich hat die Kommission die Sparpolitik faktisch aufgegeben. Genauso wurde das neue Handelsabkommen der EU mit Kanada, das im Oktober unterzeichnet wurde, erst nach Ausarbeitung komplizierter Kompromisse verabschiedet.

Aber die EU kann nicht ändern, wofür sie steht. Sie kann eine Vorstellung, dass „Checks & Balances“ dem Fortschritt im Wege stehen oder dass Ausländer die europäische Lebensweise bedrohen, nicht akzeptieren oder gar sich diese zu eigen machen. Sie kann nicht die Art von radikalen, realitätsfremden oder freiheitsfeindlichen Lösungen anbieten, die die Populisten nutzen, um Unterstützung zu gewinnen. Die EU muss ein Bollwerk der freiheitlichen Demokratie bleiben, mit all ihren drögen, aber notwendigen Regeln und Verfahren.

Im aktuellen Umfeld kann diese schwerfällige Verkörperung einer vielschichtigen Demokratie und offenen Wirtschaft nicht mit den großen Versprechungen der Populisten konkurrieren. Wenn die Populisten dann freilich nicht liefern, wird die Öffentlichkeit wieder zur EU zurücklaufen. Man kann nur hoffen, dass es dann noch eine EU gibt, die auf sie wartet.

