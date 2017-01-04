Kann die EU den Populismus überleben?

BRÜSSEL – Das neue Jahr bringt eine weitere Bedrohung für das Überleben der Europäischen Union. Die gute Nachricht ist, dass das größte Störereignis des Jahres 2016, das britische Votum für den Austritt aus der EU, beherrschbar erscheint. Die schlechte Nachricht ist, dass sowohl in Frankreich als auch in Italien in diesem Jahr Aussichten auf eine politische Machtübernahme der Populisten bestehen. Hier wie dort könnte das sehr wohl das Ende der EU bedeuten.
Die EU hat sich in letzter Zeit zu einer bevorzugten Zielscheibe der Populisten entwickelt. Das Phänomen etablierte sich zuerst in Griechenland, als dort im Januar 2015 die linksgerichtete Syriza-Partei an die Macht kam. Doch versuchte Syriza seinerzeit nicht, Griechenland aus der EU herauszuziehen; die Partei wollte vielmehr eine bessere Übereinkunft mit den Gläubigern des Landes erreichen, die den griechischen Bürgern verheerende Sparmaßnahmen auferlegt hatten.
Der Ansatz von Syriza spiegelte im Großen und Ganzen den Volkswillen wider. In einem Referendum vom Juni 2015 lehnten die Bürger mit überwältigender Mehrheit einem Vorschlag der Gläubiger des Landes für eine Übereinkunft ab, die noch härtere Sparmaßnahmen bedeutet hätte. Doch dass die Regierung nur wenige Tage später einer nahezu unveränderten Übereinkunft zustimmte, stieß auf breite Unterstützung. Die griechischen Wähler waren sich bewusst, dass bessere Bedingungen keinen Verlust der Mitgliedschaft in der Eurozone wert waren.
Natürlich waren nicht alle der Ansicht, dass die EU-Mitgliedschaft das Opfer wert sei. Doch die öffentliche Kritik an der EU war von einer gewissen Sachlichkeit geprägt, die sich im Wesentlichen auf das konzentrierte, was die EU tat, insbesondere im Bereich der Wirtschaft. Dies ist der Grund, warum diese Kritik in den Ländern, die von der Eurokrise am härtesten betroffen waren, einer Sparpolitik ausgesetzt waren oder sich, wie zuletzt, durch Handelsverträge abgehängt sahen, besonders lautstark war.
Das ist heute anders. Der Rechtspopulismus hat nun in wirtschaftlich starken Volkswirtschaften (Österreich) und in Ländern, in denen die Vorteile der EU-Mitgliedschaft mit Händen zu greifen sind (Ungarn und Polen), an Boden gewonnen. In Frankreich gab es nie eine von der EU erzwungene Sparpolitik; selbst der Präsident der Europäischen Kommission Jean-Claude Juncker hat zugegeben, dass die EU-Haushaltsregeln gegenüber Frankreich nicht wirklich durchsetzbar sind, „weil es Frankreich ist“.
Inzwischen konzentrieren sich die Populisten nicht mehr darauf, was die EU tut, sondern wofür sie steht. Statt zu fragen, ob die EU die Leute reicher oder ärmer macht, konzentrieren sich die Populisten auf eine grundlegendere und machtvollere Frage: „Wer sind wir?“
In einer Zeit hoher Einwanderungszahlen kommt dieser Wandel nicht überraschend. Gesellschaften, die sich lange anhand eines gemeinsamen Hintergrunds und einer gemeinsamen Kultur definiert haben, haben jetzt mit den Auswirkungen des Multikulturalismus zu kämpfen. Dies ist der Grund, warum die meisten Beobachter populistischer Parteien, insbesondere rechter Parteien, sich auf deren Haltung gegenüber Ausländern und Minderheiten konzentriert haben.
Mit dem Wandel hin zur Identitätspolitik – einem Terrain, das sich nicht besonders gut für Kompromisse eignet – geht ein Wandel der Einstellungen gegenüber den demokratischen Institutionen einher. Populistische Führer handeln gemäß der Annahme, dass der Wille des „Volkes“ – wie von den Populisten definiert – nicht durch Institutionen eingeschränkt werden darf. Dies widerspricht der grundlegenden Prämisse der freiheitlichen Demokratie: dass die Macht der Mehrheit begrenzt sein muss, und zwar nicht zuletzt, um Minderheiten (Wählerminderheiten und anderweitige Minderheiten) zu schützen.
Die Begrenzung der Macht der Mehrheit des Augenblicks wird in der Regel durch Mechanismen erreicht, die die Amerikaner als „Checks & Balances“ bezeichnen. Hierzu gehören etwa eine unabhängige Justiz und Anforderungen an qualifizierte Mehrheiten für Änderungen grundlegender Bestandteile des politischen Systems. Und diese Mechanismen funktionieren in der Regel, jedenfalls im Großen und Ganzen. In Großbritannien haben zum Beispiel vor kurzem drei High-Court-Richter geurteilt, dass nur das Parlament und nicht die Regierung ein Austrittsverfahren nach Artikel 50 des Vertrags von Lissabon (den formellen Prozess für den Austritt aus der EU) einleiten könne.
Doch populistische Politiker reiben sich an derartigen Beschränkungen. Der ungarische Ministerpräsident Viktor Orbán hat nicht nur offen erklärt, dass er eine „illiberale“ Demokratie vorziehe; er arbeitet auch daran, die Mechanismen, die die Macht seiner Regierung beschränken, zu demontieren. Dasselbe gilt für die populistische Regierung Polens, deren faktischer Chef, Jarosław Kaczyński, nicht einmal eine offizielle Regierungsposition innehat.
Angesichts ihrer Verachtung für unabhängige Institutionen ist unschwer zu erkennen, warum die Populisten gegen die EU sind, die in gewissem Sinne eine quintessenzielle freiheitliche Demokratie ist: Sie wird durch unpersönliche Regeln bestimmt statt durch die Mehrheit des Augenblicks, und die meisten Entscheidungen erfordern entweder eine qualifizierte Mehrheit oder Einstimmigkeit. Für Populisten gehen von der EU erhebliche zusätzliche Beschränkungen aus, an denen noch schwieriger vorbeizukommen ist als an nationalen Kontrollmechanismen. Das macht sie zu einem Problem.
In einem anderen Sinne jedoch leidet die EU an einem Demokratiedefizit: Wie populistische Führer immer wieder betonen, ist die Führung in Brüssel ungewählt. (Populisten verwenden ähnliche Argumente, um beispielsweise die Legitimität nationaler Gerichte zu bestreiten.)
Die Wahrheit ist natürlich, dass die demokratisch gewählten Regierungen und Parlamente Führung und Verwaltung der EU (und unabhängige Richter) bestimmen, und zwar genau aus dem Grund, der Mehrheit des Augenblicks und künftigen Regierungen Grenzen zu setzen. Die Populisten jedoch geben dem Verständnis ihrer Gefolgsleute von diesem System einen neuen Rahmen, indem sie erklären, dass diese Offiziellen Teil der „Elite“ seien und von anderen Eliten ausgewählt würden, um den Willen des Volkes zu hintertreiben.
Es gibt nicht viel, was die etablierten Politiker (oder gar die EU-Vertreter) tun können, um dieser Deutung zu begegnen. Einige nationale Politiker geben dem öffentlichen Druck nach und übernehmen die Rhetorik – und manchmal sogar das Programm – ihrer populistischen Gegner. Die EU jedoch kann das nicht, ohne faktisch ihren eigenen Niedergang zu beschleunigen.
Als das Problem noch darin bestand, was die EU tat, gab es eine mögliche Lösung: Die EU hätte in Wirtschaftsfragen den Kurs wechseln können. Und tatsächlich hat die Kommission die Sparpolitik faktisch aufgegeben. Genauso wurde das neue Handelsabkommen der EU mit Kanada, das im Oktober unterzeichnet wurde, erst nach Ausarbeitung komplizierter Kompromisse verabschiedet.
Aber die EU kann nicht ändern, wofür sie steht. Sie kann eine Vorstellung, dass „Checks & Balances“ dem Fortschritt im Wege stehen oder dass Ausländer die europäische Lebensweise bedrohen, nicht akzeptieren oder gar sich diese zu eigen machen. Sie kann nicht die Art von radikalen, realitätsfremden oder freiheitsfeindlichen Lösungen anbieten, die die Populisten nutzen, um Unterstützung zu gewinnen. Die EU muss ein Bollwerk der freiheitlichen Demokratie bleiben, mit all ihren drögen, aber notwendigen Regeln und Verfahren.
Im aktuellen Umfeld kann diese schwerfällige Verkörperung einer vielschichtigen Demokratie und offenen Wirtschaft nicht mit den großen Versprechungen der Populisten konkurrieren. Wenn die Populisten dann freilich nicht liefern, wird die Öffentlichkeit wieder zur EU zurücklaufen. Man kann nur hoffen, dass es dann noch eine EU gibt, die auf sie wartet.
Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan
Comment Commented M M
No one can turn the clock back...the situation has become too complicated, too many vested interests for anyone to try to undo or resolve. The EU will survive, the question shall be " in what form?" Read more
Comment Commented Charles Villette
The EU is not a bulwark of liberal democracy, that is incorrect. The EU is not a democratic institution. Impersonal checks and balances are one thing, austerity hammered into national constitutions in order to flatter a particular constituency in Northern Europe is quite another. The EU is, however, mostly a project of the centre-right "liberal-democratic" political movement, e.g. of centre-right liberalism.
The rise of right-wing populism across the EU countries is mainly the result of institutionalized austerity, which has contributed to crush centre-left liberalism, and the result of an acute uncontroled immigration wave in 2015 - concurrent with an intenfication of islamic terrorism.
Right-wing populism has also been permitted to thrive on the ambiguity of conservatism towards the EU project or indeed towards modernity at large.
But right-wing populism has long been well represented at the EU Parliament, as a consequence of its relative impotence (which it unfortunately reinforces), its poor composition and mode of election, and of low voter turnout. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
No it can't, and saying being Euro-critic is being populist, is the most demagogic populist thing you can say. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
1. Le pen is not coming to power, given the French two step elections. If the elections were US style, maybe, but not in real life.
2. Italy has never been anti EU, anti establishment, yes,
3. Continental Western Europe will stick together no matter who the leaders are, because of what the alternatives are - very strong Germany allying itself with Russia.
4. The likes of France and Italy will more likely become secondary fiddles in a reformed EU than the economic and political periphery as well as the dumping ground for faraway migrants unwelcome in Germany, Russia and Eastern Europe. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE HERITAGE OF THE PLANET
In championing the DNA of Europe - A bulwark of Liberal Democracy - the Author defends Light itself.
Independent Judiciary and Super-Majority Requirements - sound like the Perfect recipes for protecting Fundamental Rights.
The defense of EU is perhaps not the key - the defense of European Community is the key.
The EU is One Architecture - and there are obvious alternative options to Civilizational Community.
Protecting Europe's longest peace - is paramount - and the consequent prosperity.
Europe is a Civilization - that is the common heritage of 500 million.
Like China and India. Europe is Mankind's legacy.
Yes, Democracy is the best template for societal governance.
Super-Majority does protect - and along with Independent Judiciary, together they MUST.
Populism in the heat of the moment, can be destructive - twice in the last century is enough.
India despite its penury - goes back to its DNA in thwarting challenges.
China despite its relative backwardness - goes back to its DNA in overcoming challenges.
Without destroying its DNA, and without threatening The World.
In fact, The Planet - and its several Civilizational Community - needs to protect Mankind's heritage.
Through Institutional Architecture - that facilitates Peace and Prosperity on The Planet.
Time for Humanity to protect DNA that enlightens All.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The question really isn't "Can the EU Survive Populism?" but "Should the EU Survive Populism"? The answer should be obvious. No.
Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
Dear Sir, can multiculturalism mean than, in its name, one should tolerate habits incompatible with values such as equality of all people? The Islamic voile, for me, for instance, is absolutely intolerable, and each time I see a woman dressed with it (hair covered with it) I feel a sort of compulsive need to take it off. This is not a custom, this voile is a sign of submission, of inequality in a society where women right were hardly won and are always challenged in different ways. If strangers are welcomed without any obligations on their part to respect and to adhere to our values, than what? Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Gros' dismissal of Brexit as "manageable" is most telling. . He is one with May's "Brexit means Brexit." Let's just get on with it. Let's not bother ourselves by contemplating the origins of the problem, or how it might be mitigated or remediated.
To him, apparently, the highest praise imaginable is the bureaucratic "Wir schaffen das!" Leave it all to us. Public consultation, not welcome.
The truth is that the EU lies in a very queer place, organizationally speaking: neither fish nor fowl, neither true confederation, nor free association. As such, like the old American government under the Articles of Confederation, it suffers from a deficiency of "response-ability" for EU-wide problems.
I fear that, unless this is remedied, the EU's days are numbered. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
According to the author, democracy is only "legitimate" if it ignores the most fundamental issues facing each nation (immigration, Open Borders, terrorism, failed integration, etc.). It should come as no surprise that the people of Europe (and the USA) find that definition of democracy to be fraudulent. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
What Gros calls "Europe" is really German oppression of the rest of Europe. Actually, is it just the corrupt alliance of identity politics left (Soros/Fisher) and the economic right (Soros/Schäuble) with Merkel combining both evils in one person.
When Germany declared that it would take an unlimited number of "refugees" (illegal economic migrants in real life), Germany violated several European agreements (notably the Dublin Regulation). Now Germany wants to impose its unilateral policy disaster on the rest of Europe. Not surprisingly the rest of Europe isn’t interested.
Germany under Merkel choose to attack the rest of Europe. Europe (and many Germans) are fighting back. No one in Europe should be subject to the EuroReich’s tyranny and oppression. Merkel’s vision of paradise is clearly a (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever (while prattling on about “human rights”, Open Europe, “we can do it”, etc.)
What does the Gros/Soros/Merkel EuroReich offer to the people of Europe? Sadly, we know the answer all too well. It is Bataclan, Charlie Hebdo, banlieues, tournantes, Cologne, Molenbeek, Rosengård, etc. forever. If anyone does to challenge the EuroReich/EuroElite they can expect a “hate” crimes trial in short order. Sadly, the EUSSR and the USSR are becoming ever more alike.
Of course, the evil of the EUSSR doesn’t end with Cologne and Bataclan. The Euro has brought devastation to much of Europe with no hope of recovery (or debt relief) as long Herr Merkel is in charge. Yet another (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever.
There is a useful quote from Mikhail Gorbachev on this point.
“The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.”
The USSR was evil. The EUSSR is little better. Time for a change. Brexit will help to bring down the Euroreich.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Why the Soros inclusion? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"or that foreigners threaten the European way of life"
I guess that Rotherham, Berlin, Cologne, Charlie Hebdo, Bataclan, Paris, Molenbeek, Rosengård, San Bernardino, Orlando, Nice, Munich, Ansbach, Reutlingen, Bavaria, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, etc. never happened.
Oh but wait, they did. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
This a provocatively stated question attacking these bad populists. The question should be can the EU survive in this shape ?
This in light of the troubles the EU interference has created : mass immigration, crime across the open borders, the Greek financial drain, conflict with Russia over Ukraine, collapse of Libya and the Brexit. The EU has become an immense bureacracy which is totally resistent to change. Out of touch with the citizen. Looking down upon the critical citizen as populists.
With the EU constitution it was meant to make Europe one state.
Implicitly all countries were, to an extend, dismanteled, without telling the citizen what the consequence would be.
If the EU is to survive it should be scaled down from a Union to a group of coordinating and sovereign states, ECU.
Subjects for debate are;
- stop on immigration
- curtail free exhange of people
- reexamine the money transfer
- reduce the number of EU commissioners (+ Staff)
- strengthen supervision by the Leaders of the member states
- reduce the flow of subsidies
- evaluate the added value of the European Parliament in relation to the National Parliaments
Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
Conflict with Russia over its (Russia's) theft of territory in total disregard of its own (Russia's) assumed obligations - when Ukraine gave up its atomic weapons, Russia "guaranteed" Ukraine territorial integrity. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
One of the key problems with the EU is that it is almost impossible or extremely costly to reverse erroneous decisions. A new national government comes to power with a political agenda reflecting current preferences of the electorate, yet it is bound in its activities by the rules imposed by the previous governments. There is a choice going forward, but not in reversing or amending past decisions. Continuing austerity in Greece, whether it is real or fictitious, is the prime example of the lack of flexibility (or democracy) in the EU. Read more
