Can the EU Survive Populism?

BRUSSELS – Another year, another threat to the European Union’s survival. The good news is that the greatest disruption of 2016, Britain’s vote to exit the EU, appears manageable. The bad news is that both France and Italy face the prospect of a populist political takeover this year. Either outcome could well spell the end of the EU.
The EU has lately become a prime target for populists. The phenomenon first took hold in Greece, when the left-wing Syriza party came to power in January 2015. But Syriza was not trying to pull Greece out of the EU; rather, it wanted a better deal with the country’s creditors, who had imposed devastating austerity measures on Greek citizens.
Syriza’s approach largely reflected the will of the people. In a June 2015 referendum, voters overwhelmingly rejected a deal proposed by Greece’s creditors that would have meant even more austerity. Yet the government’s acceptance of a largely unchanged deal just a few days later received broad support. Greek voters understood that better terms were not worth losing eurozone membership.
To be sure, not everyone considered EU membership to be worth the sacrifice. But there was an air of practicality in popular criticism of the EU, which largely focused on what the EU did, especially in the economic sphere. That is why such criticism has been loudest in the countries that were hit the hardest by the euro crisis, or that faced austerity, or, more recently, that felt left behind by trade agreements.
That is no longer the case. Right-wing populism has gained traction in strong economies (Austria) and in countries where the benefits of EU membership are palpable (Hungary and Poland). In France, there was never any EU-imposed austerity; even European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker admitted that the EU’s budget rules cannot actually be imposed on France, “because it is France.”
Now, populists are focused not on what the EU does, but what it represents. Instead of asking whether the EU is making people richer or poorer, populists are focused on a more fundamental and powerful question: “Who are we?”
At a time of large-scale immigration, this shift is not surprising. Societies that have long defined themselves according to shared background and culture now must struggle with the implications of multiculturalism. That is why most observers of populist parties, especially of right-wing parties, have focused on attitudes toward foreigners and minorities.
With the shift toward identity politics – a terrain that is not particularly amenable to compromise – has come a shift in attitudes toward democratic institutions. Populist leaders operate on the assumption that the will of the “people” – as defined by the populist – should not be institutionally constrained. This controverts the fundamental premise of liberal democracy: that the power of the majority must be limited, not least to protect minorities, electoral and otherwise.
Limits on the power of the majority of the moment are typically achieved through what Americans call “checks and balances,” which include, for example, an independent judiciary and super-majority requirements to alter fundamental elements of the political system. And such limits usually work, at least for the most part. In the United Kingdom, for example, three High Court judges ruled that only Parliament – not the government – can trigger Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon, the formal process for leaving the EU.
But populist politicians chafe under such constraints. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has not only openly stated his preference for an “illiberal” democracy; he has worked to dismantle checks on his government’s power. The same goes for Poland’s populist government, whose de facto leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, doesn’t even hold a formal position in the administration.
Given their contempt for independent institutions, it is not hard to see why populists oppose the EU, which is, in a sense, the quintessential liberal democracy: governed by impersonal rules, rather than by the majority of the moment, with most decisions requiring either a super-majority or unanimity. For populists, the EU represents significant added constraints that are even harder to push past than domestic checks. That makes it a problem.
In another sense, however, the EU suffers from insufficient democracy: as populist leaders routinely point out, its leaders in Brussels are unelected. (Populists use similar arguments to deny the legitimacy of, say, national courts.)
The reality, of course, is that democratically elected governments and parliaments install EU leaders and bureaucrats (and independent judges) precisely to place limits on the majority of the moment and future governments. But populists reframe their followers’ understanding of this system, by declaring that such officials are part of the “elite,” selected by their fellow elites to frustrate the will of the people.
There is little that mainstream politicians, much less EU officials, can do to counter this narrative. Some national politicians succumb to popular pressure, adopting the rhetoric – and even the program – of their populist adversaries. But the EU can do no such thing, without effectively hastening its own demise.
When the problem was what the EU did, there was a possible solution: the EU could change tack on economic issues. And, indeed, the Commission has de facto abandoned austerity. Likewise, the EU’s new trade deal with Canada, signed in October, was concluded only after working out elaborate compromises.
But the EU cannot change what it represents. It cannot accept, much less advance, the notion that checks and balances are obstacles to progress, or that foreigners threaten the European way of life. It cannot offer the kinds of radical, impossible, or illiberal solutions that populists use to win support. The EU must remain a bulwark of liberal democracy, with all of its unsexy yet necessary rules and procedures.
In the current environment, this lumbering embodiment of a multi-level democracy and open economy cannot compete with populists’ lofty promises. When populists fail to deliver, however, it is back to the EU that the public will run. One only hopes that there will still be an EU waiting for them.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The question really isn't "Can the EU Survive Populism?" but "Should the EU Survive Populism"? The answer should be obvious. No.
Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
Dear Sir, can multiculturalism mean than, in its name, one should tolerate habits incompatible with values such as equality of all people? The Islamic voile, for me, for instance, is absolutely intolerable, and each time I see a woman dressed with it (hair covered with it) I feel a sort of compulsive need to take it off. This is not a custom, this voile is a sign of submission, of inequality in a society where women right were hardly won and are always challenged in different ways. If strangers are welcomed without any obligations on their part to respect and to adhere to our values, than what? Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Gros' dismissal of Brexit as "manageable" is most telling. . He is one with May's "Brexit means Brexit." Let's just get on with it. Let's not bother ourselves by contemplating the origins of the problem, or how it might be mitigated or remediated.
To him, apparently, the highest praise imaginable is the bureaucratic "Wir schaffen das!" Leave it all to us. Public consultation, not welcome.
The truth is that the EU lies in a very queer place, organizationally speaking: neither fish nor fowl, neither true confederation, nor free association. As such, like the old American government under the Articles of Confederation, it suffers from a deficiency of "response-ability" for EU-wide problems.
I fear that, unless this is remedied, the EU's days are numbered. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
According to the author, democracy is only "legitimate" if it ignores the most fundamental issues facing each nation (immigration, Open Borders, terrorism, failed integration, etc.). It should come as no surprise that the people of Europe (and the USA) find that definition of democracy to be fraudulent. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
What Gros calls "Europe" is really German oppression of the rest of Europe. Actually, is it just the corrupt alliance of identity politics left (Soros/Fisher) and the economic right (Soros/Schäuble) with Merkel combining both evils in one person.
When Germany declared that it would take an unlimited number of "refugees" (illegal economic migrants in real life), Germany violated several European agreements (notably the Dublin Regulation). Now Germany wants to impose its unilateral policy disaster on the rest of Europe. Not surprisingly the rest of Europe isn’t interested.
Germany under Merkel choose to attack the rest of Europe. Europe (and many Germans) are fighting back. No one in Europe should be subject to the EuroReich’s tyranny and oppression. Merkel’s vision of paradise is clearly a (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever (while prattling on about “human rights”, Open Europe, “we can do it”, etc.)
What does the Gros/Soros/Merkel EuroReich offer to the people of Europe? Sadly, we know the answer all too well. It is Bataclan, Charlie Hebdo, banlieues, tournantes, Cologne, Molenbeek, Rosengård, etc. forever. If anyone does to challenge the EuroReich/EuroElite they can expect a “hate” crimes trial in short order. Sadly, the EUSSR and the USSR are becoming ever more alike.
Of course, the evil of the EUSSR doesn’t end with Cologne and Bataclan. The Euro has brought devastation to much of Europe with no hope of recovery (or debt relief) as long Herr Merkel is in charge. Yet another (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever.
There is a useful quote from Mikhail Gorbachev on this point.
“The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.”
The USSR was evil. The EUSSR is little better. Time for a change. Brexit will help to bring down the Euroreich.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"or that foreigners threaten the European way of life"
I guess that Rotherham, Berlin, Cologne, Charlie Hebdo, Bataclan, Paris, Molenbeek, Rosengård, San Bernardino, Orlando, Nice, Munich, Ansbach, Reutlingen, Bavaria, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, etc. never happened.
Oh but wait, they did. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
This a provocatively stated question attacking these bad populists. The question should be can the EU survive in this shape ?
This in light of the troubles the EU interference has created : mass immigration, crime across the open borders, the Greek financial drain, conflict with Russia over Ukraine, collapse of Libya and the Brexit. The EU has become an immense bureacracy which is totally resistent to change. Out of touch with the citizen. Looking down upon the critical citizen as populists.
With the EU constitution it was meant to make Europe one state.
Implicitly all countries were, to an extend, dismanteled, without telling the citizen what the consequence would be.
If the EU is to survive it should be scaled down from a Union to a group of coordinating and sovereign states, ECU.
Subjects for debate are;
- stop on immigration
- curtail free exhange of people
- reexamine the money transfer
- reduce the number of EU commissioners (+ Staff)
- strengthen supervision by the Leaders of the member states
- reduce the flow of subsidies
- evaluate the added value of the European Parliament in relation to the National Parliaments
Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
Conflict with Russia over its (Russia's) theft of territory in total disregard of its own (Russia's) assumed obligations - when Ukraine gave up its atomic weapons, Russia "guaranteed" Ukraine territorial integrity. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
One of the key problems with the EU is that it is almost impossible or extremely costly to reverse erroneous decisions. A new national government comes to power with a political agenda reflecting current preferences of the electorate, yet it is bound in its activities by the rules imposed by the previous governments. There is a choice going forward, but not in reversing or amending past decisions. Continuing austerity in Greece, whether it is real or fictitious, is the prime example of the lack of flexibility (or democracy) in the EU. Read more
