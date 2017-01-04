15

¿La UE puede sobrevivir al populismo?

BRUSELAS – Otro año, otra amenaza a la supervivencia de la Unión Europea. La buena noticia es que la mayor ruptura de 2016, el voto de Gran Bretaña para abandonar la UE, parece manejable. La mala noticia es que tanto Francia como Italia enfrentan la perspectiva de que los populistas lleguen al poder este año. Lo que suceda en cualquiera de estos países podría decretar el fin de la UE.

La UE recientemente se ha convertido en el blanco principal de los populistas. El fenómeno prosperó en primer lugar en Grecia, cuando el partido de izquierda Syriza llegó al poder en enero de 2015. Pero Syriza no pretendía retirar a Grecia de la UE; más bien, quería un mejor acuerdo con los acreedores del país, que habían impuesto medidas de austeridad devastadoras a los ciudadanos griegos.

La estrategia de Syriza en gran medida reflejaba la voluntad del pueblo. En un referendo de junio de 2015, los votantes rechazaron abrumadoramente un acuerdo propuesto por los acreedores de Grecia que habría significado una austeridad aún mayor. Sin embargo, la aceptación por parte del gobierno de un acuerdo esencialmente inalterado recibió un amplio apoyo pocos días después. Los votantes griegos entendieron que no valía la pena dejar de ser miembro de la eurozona a cambio de conseguir términos mejores.

Sin duda, no todos consideraban que pertenecer a la UE merecía el sacrificio. Pero había un aire de practicidad en la crítica popular de la UE, que en gran medida se centraba en lo que hacía la UE, especialmente en el ámbito económico. Es por ese motivo que estas críticas han sido más sonoras en los países más afectados por la crisis del euro, o que enfrentaron austeridad o, más recientemente, que sintieron que los acuerdos comerciales los dejaron afuera.

Ese ya no es el caso. El populismo de derecha ha ganado tracción en economías fuertes (Austria) y en países donde los beneficios de la pertenencia a la UE son palpables (Hungría y Polonia). En Francia, nunca hubo una austeridad impuesta por la UE; hasta el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, admitió que las reglas presupuestarias de la UE en verdad no pueden ser impuestas por Francia, "porque es Francia".

Ahora los populistas no se centran en lo que hace la UE, sino en lo que ésta representa. En lugar de preguntar si la UE enriquece o empobrece a la gente, los populistas se centran en un interrogante más fundamental y poderoso: "¿Quiénes somos?"

En un momento de inmigración en gran escala, este cambio no resulta sorprendente. Las sociedades que durante mucho tiempo se definieron según un entorno y una cultura compartidos ahora deben lidiar con las implicancias del multiculturalismo. Es por eso que la mayoría de los observadores de los partidos populistas, especialmente de los partidos de derecha, se han centrado en las actitudes hacia los extranjeros y las minorías.

Junto con el cambio hacia una política de identidades -un terreno que no es particularmente afín a las concesiones- ha llegado un cambio en la actitud hacia las instituciones democráticas. Los líderes populistas operan en base a la presunción de que la voluntad del "pueblo" -como lo define el populista- no debería estar limitada institucionalmente. Esto se contrapone a la premisa fundamental de la democracia liberal: que el poder de la mayoría debe ser limitado, en particular para proteger a las minorías, entre otras cosas a nivel electoral.

Los límites al poder de la mayoría del momento suelen conseguirse a través de lo que los norteamericanos llaman el "equilibrio de poderes" que incluye, por ejemplo, un sistema judicial independiente y requerimientos de una súper mayoría para alterar elementos fundamentales del sistema político. Y esos límites, por lo general, funcionan, al menos en su gran mayoría. En el Reino Unido, por ejemplo, tres jueces de la Corte Suprema dictaminaron que sólo el Parlamento -no el gobierno- puede recurrir al Artículo 50 del Tratado de Lisboa, el proceso formal para abandonar la UE.

Pero los políticos populistas se fastidian con esas limitaciones. El primer ministro húngaro, Viktor Orbán, no sólo manifestó abiertamente su preferencia por una democracia "iliberal"; también se esforzó por desmantelar los controles al poder de su gobierno. Lo mismo es válido para el gobierno populista de Polonia, cuyo líder de facto, Jarosław Kaczyński, ni siquiera ocupa un cargo formal en la administración.  

Dado su desprecio por las instituciones independientes, no es difícil entender por qué los populistas se oponen a la UE que es, en un sentido, la democracia liberal por excelencia: gobernada por reglas impersonales, en lugar de por la mayoría del momento, y donde la mayor parte de las decisiones requieren o una súper mayoría o una unanimidad. Para los populistas, la UE representa importantes limitaciones adicionales que son aún más difíciles de sortear que los controles internos. Eso la convierte en un problema.

Sin embargo, en otro sentido, la UE sufre de una democracia insuficiente: como señalan con frecuencia los líderes populistas, sus líderes en Bruselas no son electos. (Los populistas utilizan argumentos similares para negar la legitimidad, por ejemplo, de los tribunales nacionales).

La realidad, por supuesto, es que los gobiernos y parlamentos elegidos democráticamente nombran a los líderes y burócratas de la UE (y a los jueces independientes) precisamente para ponerle límites a la mayoría del momento y a los futuros gobiernos. Pero los populistas reformulan la manera en que sus seguidores entienden este sistema, declarando que esos funcionarios son parte de la "elite", elegida por otras elites como ellos para frustrar la voluntad del pueblo.

Es poco lo que los políticos convencionales, mucho menos los funcionarios de la UE, puedan hacer para contrarrestar este argumento. Algunos políticos nacionales sucumben a la presión popular y adoptan la retórica -y hasta el programa- de sus adversarios populistas. Pero la UE no puede hacer algo así, sin acelerar efectivamente su propio deceso.

Cuando el problema era lo que hacía la UE, había una solución posible: la UE podía cambiar de estrategia en cuestiones económicas. Y, por cierto, la Comisión ha abandonado de facto la austeridad. De la misma manera, el nuevo acuerdo comercial de la UE con Canadá, firmado en octubre, concluyó recién después de que se resolvieran algunas concesiones elaboradas.

Pero la UE no puede cambiar aquello que representa. No puede aceptar, mucho menos fomentar, la noción de que el equilibrio de poderes es un obstáculo para el progreso, o que los extranjeros amenazan el estilo de vida europeo. No puede ofrecer el tipo de soluciones radicales, imposibles o iliberales que utilizan los populistas para ganar respaldo. La UE debe seguir siendo un bastión de democracia liberal, con todas sus reglas y procedimientos poco atractivos pero necesarios.

En el contexto actual, esta representación engorrosa de una democracia de múltiples niveles y de una economía abierta no puede competir con las promesas elevadas de los populistas. Sin embargo, cuando los populistas no puedan cumplir con sus promesas, la población volverá a recurrir a la UE. Es de esperar que todavía haya una UE que los esté esperando.