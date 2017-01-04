¿La UE puede sobrevivir al populismo?

BRUSELAS – Otro año, otra amenaza a la supervivencia de la Unión Europea. La buena noticia es que la mayor ruptura de 2016, el voto de Gran Bretaña para abandonar la UE, parece manejable. La mala noticia es que tanto Francia como Italia enfrentan la perspectiva de que los populistas lleguen al poder este año. Lo que suceda en cualquiera de estos países podría decretar el fin de la UE.
La UE recientemente se ha convertido en el blanco principal de los populistas. El fenómeno prosperó en primer lugar en Grecia, cuando el partido de izquierda Syriza llegó al poder en enero de 2015. Pero Syriza no pretendía retirar a Grecia de la UE; más bien, quería un mejor acuerdo con los acreedores del país, que habían impuesto medidas de austeridad devastadoras a los ciudadanos griegos.
La estrategia de Syriza en gran medida reflejaba la voluntad del pueblo. En un referendo de junio de 2015, los votantes rechazaron abrumadoramente un acuerdo propuesto por los acreedores de Grecia que habría significado una austeridad aún mayor. Sin embargo, la aceptación por parte del gobierno de un acuerdo esencialmente inalterado recibió un amplio apoyo pocos días después. Los votantes griegos entendieron que no valía la pena dejar de ser miembro de la eurozona a cambio de conseguir términos mejores.
Sin duda, no todos consideraban que pertenecer a la UE merecía el sacrificio. Pero había un aire de practicidad en la crítica popular de la UE, que en gran medida se centraba en lo que hacía la UE, especialmente en el ámbito económico. Es por ese motivo que estas críticas han sido más sonoras en los países más afectados por la crisis del euro, o que enfrentaron austeridad o, más recientemente, que sintieron que los acuerdos comerciales los dejaron afuera.
Ese ya no es el caso. El populismo de derecha ha ganado tracción en economías fuertes (Austria) y en países donde los beneficios de la pertenencia a la UE son palpables (Hungría y Polonia). En Francia, nunca hubo una austeridad impuesta por la UE; hasta el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, admitió que las reglas presupuestarias de la UE en verdad no pueden ser impuestas por Francia, "porque es Francia".
Ahora los populistas no se centran en lo que hace la UE, sino en lo que ésta representa. En lugar de preguntar si la UE enriquece o empobrece a la gente, los populistas se centran en un interrogante más fundamental y poderoso: "¿Quiénes somos?"
En un momento de inmigración en gran escala, este cambio no resulta sorprendente. Las sociedades que durante mucho tiempo se definieron según un entorno y una cultura compartidos ahora deben lidiar con las implicancias del multiculturalismo. Es por eso que la mayoría de los observadores de los partidos populistas, especialmente de los partidos de derecha, se han centrado en las actitudes hacia los extranjeros y las minorías.
Junto con el cambio hacia una política de identidades -un terreno que no es particularmente afín a las concesiones- ha llegado un cambio en la actitud hacia las instituciones democráticas. Los líderes populistas operan en base a la presunción de que la voluntad del "pueblo" -como lo define el populista- no debería estar limitada institucionalmente. Esto se contrapone a la premisa fundamental de la democracia liberal: que el poder de la mayoría debe ser limitado, en particular para proteger a las minorías, entre otras cosas a nivel electoral.
Los límites al poder de la mayoría del momento suelen conseguirse a través de lo que los norteamericanos llaman el "equilibrio de poderes" que incluye, por ejemplo, un sistema judicial independiente y requerimientos de una súper mayoría para alterar elementos fundamentales del sistema político. Y esos límites, por lo general, funcionan, al menos en su gran mayoría. En el Reino Unido, por ejemplo, tres jueces de la Corte Suprema dictaminaron que sólo el Parlamento -no el gobierno- puede recurrir al Artículo 50 del Tratado de Lisboa, el proceso formal para abandonar la UE.
Pero los políticos populistas se fastidian con esas limitaciones. El primer ministro húngaro, Viktor Orbán, no sólo manifestó abiertamente su preferencia por una democracia "iliberal"; también se esforzó por desmantelar los controles al poder de su gobierno. Lo mismo es válido para el gobierno populista de Polonia, cuyo líder de facto, Jarosław Kaczyński, ni siquiera ocupa un cargo formal en la administración.
Dado su desprecio por las instituciones independientes, no es difícil entender por qué los populistas se oponen a la UE que es, en un sentido, la democracia liberal por excelencia: gobernada por reglas impersonales, en lugar de por la mayoría del momento, y donde la mayor parte de las decisiones requieren o una súper mayoría o una unanimidad. Para los populistas, la UE representa importantes limitaciones adicionales que son aún más difíciles de sortear que los controles internos. Eso la convierte en un problema.
Sin embargo, en otro sentido, la UE sufre de una democracia insuficiente: como señalan con frecuencia los líderes populistas, sus líderes en Bruselas no son electos. (Los populistas utilizan argumentos similares para negar la legitimidad, por ejemplo, de los tribunales nacionales).
La realidad, por supuesto, es que los gobiernos y parlamentos elegidos democráticamente nombran a los líderes y burócratas de la UE (y a los jueces independientes) precisamente para ponerle límites a la mayoría del momento y a los futuros gobiernos. Pero los populistas reformulan la manera en que sus seguidores entienden este sistema, declarando que esos funcionarios son parte de la "elite", elegida por otras elites como ellos para frustrar la voluntad del pueblo.
Es poco lo que los políticos convencionales, mucho menos los funcionarios de la UE, puedan hacer para contrarrestar este argumento. Algunos políticos nacionales sucumben a la presión popular y adoptan la retórica -y hasta el programa- de sus adversarios populistas. Pero la UE no puede hacer algo así, sin acelerar efectivamente su propio deceso.
Cuando el problema era lo que hacía la UE, había una solución posible: la UE podía cambiar de estrategia en cuestiones económicas. Y, por cierto, la Comisión ha abandonado de facto la austeridad. De la misma manera, el nuevo acuerdo comercial de la UE con Canadá, firmado en octubre, concluyó recién después de que se resolvieran algunas concesiones elaboradas.
Pero la UE no puede cambiar aquello que representa. No puede aceptar, mucho menos fomentar, la noción de que el equilibrio de poderes es un obstáculo para el progreso, o que los extranjeros amenazan el estilo de vida europeo. No puede ofrecer el tipo de soluciones radicales, imposibles o iliberales que utilizan los populistas para ganar respaldo. La UE debe seguir siendo un bastión de democracia liberal, con todas sus reglas y procedimientos poco atractivos pero necesarios.
En el contexto actual, esta representación engorrosa de una democracia de múltiples niveles y de una economía abierta no puede competir con las promesas elevadas de los populistas. Sin embargo, cuando los populistas no puedan cumplir con sus promesas, la población volverá a recurrir a la UE. Es de esperar que todavía haya una UE que los esté esperando.
M M
No one can turn the clock back...the situation has become too complicated, too many vested interests for anyone to try to undo or resolve. The EU will survive, the question shall be " in what form?" Read more
Charles Villette
The EU is not a bulwark of liberal democracy, that is incorrect. The EU is not a democratic institution. Impersonal checks and balances are one thing, austerity hammered into national constitutions in order to flatter a particular constituency in Northern Europe is quite another. The EU is, however, mostly a project of the centre-right "liberal-democratic" political movement, e.g. of centre-right liberalism.
The rise of right-wing populism across the EU countries is mainly the result of institutionalized austerity, which has contributed to crush centre-left liberalism, and the result of an acute uncontroled immigration wave in 2015 - concurrent with an intenfication of islamic terrorism.
Right-wing populism has also been permitted to thrive on the ambiguity of conservatism towards the EU project or indeed towards modernity at large.
But right-wing populism has long been well represented at the EU Parliament, as a consequence of its relative impotence (which it unfortunately reinforces), its poor composition and mode of election, and of low voter turnout. Read more
Jose araujo
No it can't, and saying being Euro-critic is being populist, is the most demagogic populist thing you can say. Read more
Alex Leo
1. Le pen is not coming to power, given the French two step elections. If the elections were US style, maybe, but not in real life.
2. Italy has never been anti EU, anti establishment, yes,
3. Continental Western Europe will stick together no matter who the leaders are, because of what the alternatives are - very strong Germany allying itself with Russia.
4. The likes of France and Italy will more likely become secondary fiddles in a reformed EU than the economic and political periphery as well as the dumping ground for faraway migrants unwelcome in Germany, Russia and Eastern Europe. Read more
jagjeet sinha
THE HERITAGE OF THE PLANET
In championing the DNA of Europe - A bulwark of Liberal Democracy - the Author defends Light itself.
Independent Judiciary and Super-Majority Requirements - sound like the Perfect recipes for protecting Fundamental Rights.
The defense of EU is perhaps not the key - the defense of European Community is the key.
The EU is One Architecture - and there are obvious alternative options to Civilizational Community.
Protecting Europe's longest peace - is paramount - and the consequent prosperity.
Europe is a Civilization - that is the common heritage of 500 million.
Like China and India. Europe is Mankind's legacy.
Yes, Democracy is the best template for societal governance.
Super-Majority does protect - and along with Independent Judiciary, together they MUST.
Populism in the heat of the moment, can be destructive - twice in the last century is enough.
India despite its penury - goes back to its DNA in thwarting challenges.
China despite its relative backwardness - goes back to its DNA in overcoming challenges.
Without destroying its DNA, and without threatening The World.
In fact, The Planet - and its several Civilizational Community - needs to protect Mankind's heritage.
Through Institutional Architecture - that facilitates Peace and Prosperity on The Planet.
Time for Humanity to protect DNA that enlightens All.

Peter Schaeffer
The question really isn't "Can the EU Survive Populism?" but "Should the EU Survive Populism"? The answer should be obvious. No.

Giovanna Vinci
Dear Sir, can multiculturalism mean than, in its name, one should tolerate habits incompatible with values such as equality of all people? The Islamic voile, for me, for instance, is absolutely intolerable, and each time I see a woman dressed with it (hair covered with it) I feel a sort of compulsive need to take it off. This is not a custom, this voile is a sign of submission, of inequality in a society where women right were hardly won and are always challenged in different ways. If strangers are welcomed without any obligations on their part to respect and to adhere to our values, than what? Read more
Walter Gingery
Gros' dismissal of Brexit as "manageable" is most telling. . He is one with May's "Brexit means Brexit." Let's just get on with it. Let's not bother ourselves by contemplating the origins of the problem, or how it might be mitigated or remediated.
To him, apparently, the highest praise imaginable is the bureaucratic "Wir schaffen das!" Leave it all to us. Public consultation, not welcome.
The truth is that the EU lies in a very queer place, organizationally speaking: neither fish nor fowl, neither true confederation, nor free association. As such, like the old American government under the Articles of Confederation, it suffers from a deficiency of "response-ability" for EU-wide problems.
I fear that, unless this is remedied, the EU's days are numbered. Read more
Peter Schaeffer
According to the author, democracy is only "legitimate" if it ignores the most fundamental issues facing each nation (immigration, Open Borders, terrorism, failed integration, etc.). It should come as no surprise that the people of Europe (and the USA) find that definition of democracy to be fraudulent. Read more
Peter Schaeffer
What Gros calls "Europe" is really German oppression of the rest of Europe. Actually, is it just the corrupt alliance of identity politics left (Soros/Fisher) and the economic right (Soros/Schäuble) with Merkel combining both evils in one person.
When Germany declared that it would take an unlimited number of "refugees" (illegal economic migrants in real life), Germany violated several European agreements (notably the Dublin Regulation). Now Germany wants to impose its unilateral policy disaster on the rest of Europe. Not surprisingly the rest of Europe isn’t interested.
Germany under Merkel choose to attack the rest of Europe. Europe (and many Germans) are fighting back. No one in Europe should be subject to the EuroReich’s tyranny and oppression. Merkel’s vision of paradise is clearly a (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever (while prattling on about “human rights”, Open Europe, “we can do it”, etc.)
What does the Gros/Soros/Merkel EuroReich offer to the people of Europe? Sadly, we know the answer all too well. It is Bataclan, Charlie Hebdo, banlieues, tournantes, Cologne, Molenbeek, Rosengård, etc. forever. If anyone does to challenge the EuroReich/EuroElite they can expect a “hate” crimes trial in short order. Sadly, the EUSSR and the USSR are becoming ever more alike.
Of course, the evil of the EUSSR doesn’t end with Cologne and Bataclan. The Euro has brought devastation to much of Europe with no hope of recovery (or debt relief) as long Herr Merkel is in charge. Yet another (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever.
There is a useful quote from Mikhail Gorbachev on this point.
“The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.”
The USSR was evil. The EUSSR is little better. Time for a change. Brexit will help to bring down the Euroreich.

Jose araujo
Why the Soros inclusion? Read more
Peter Schaeffer
"or that foreigners threaten the European way of life"
I guess that Rotherham, Berlin, Cologne, Charlie Hebdo, Bataclan, Paris, Molenbeek, Rosengård, San Bernardino, Orlando, Nice, Munich, Ansbach, Reutlingen, Bavaria, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, etc. never happened.
Oh but wait, they did. Read more
Henk Crop
This a provocatively stated question attacking these bad populists. The question should be can the EU survive in this shape ?
This in light of the troubles the EU interference has created : mass immigration, crime across the open borders, the Greek financial drain, conflict with Russia over Ukraine, collapse of Libya and the Brexit. The EU has become an immense bureacracy which is totally resistent to change. Out of touch with the citizen. Looking down upon the critical citizen as populists.
With the EU constitution it was meant to make Europe one state.
Implicitly all countries were, to an extend, dismanteled, without telling the citizen what the consequence would be.
If the EU is to survive it should be scaled down from a Union to a group of coordinating and sovereign states, ECU.
Subjects for debate are;
- stop on immigration
- curtail free exhange of people
- reexamine the money transfer
- reduce the number of EU commissioners (+ Staff)
- strengthen supervision by the Leaders of the member states
- reduce the flow of subsidies
- evaluate the added value of the European Parliament in relation to the National Parliaments

Giovanna Vinci
Conflict with Russia over its (Russia's) theft of territory in total disregard of its own (Russia's) assumed obligations - when Ukraine gave up its atomic weapons, Russia "guaranteed" Ukraine territorial integrity. Read more
Karl Barber
One of the key problems with the EU is that it is almost impossible or extremely costly to reverse erroneous decisions. A new national government comes to power with a political agenda reflecting current preferences of the electorate, yet it is bound in its activities by the rules imposed by the previous governments. There is a choice going forward, but not in reversing or amending past decisions. Continuing austerity in Greece, whether it is real or fictitious, is the prime example of the lack of flexibility (or democracy) in the EU. Read more
