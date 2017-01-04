Può l’Unione Europea sopravvivere al populismo?

Daniel Gros is Director of the Brussels-based Center for European Policy Studies. He has worked for the International Monetary Fund, and served as an economic adviser to the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the French prime minister and finance minister. He is the editor of Economie… read more

BRUSSELS – Un altro anno, un'altra minaccia per la sopravvivenza dell'Unione europea. La buona notizia è che il più grande evento di rottura del 2016, il voto della Gran Bretagna per uscire dall’Ue, appare gestibile. La cattiva notizia è che la Francia e l'Italia sono di fronte alla prospettiva di un cambio di gestione politica populista quest'anno. In entrambi i casi il risultato potrebbe significare la fine dell’Unione Europea.

L'Ue ultimamente è diventata un obiettivo primario per i populisti. Il fenomeno prima prese piede in Grecia, quando il partito di sinistra Syriza è salito al potere nel gennaio del 2015. Ma Syriza non stava cercando di tirare la Grecia fuori dell'Ue; piuttosto, voleva un accordo migliore con i creditori del paese, che avevano imposto misure di austerità devastanti ai cittadini greci.

L'approccio di Syriza in gran parte riflette la volontà del popolo. Nel referendum di giugno 2015, gli elettori quasi all’unanimità hanno respinto un accordo proposto dai creditori della Grecia che avrebbe significato ancora più austerità. Tuttavia, l'accettazione da parte del governo di un accordo sostanzialmente invariato, proprio pochi giorni dopo, ha ricevuto un ampio sostegno.Gli elettori greci hanno capito che non valeva la pena perdere l’adesione alla zona euro in cambio di condizioni migliori.

A dire il vero, non tutti consideravano l'adesione all'Ue degna di sacrificio. Ma c'era un'aria di praticità nella critica popolare dell’Unione, che in gran parte si concentrava su quello che ha fatto l'Unione europea, in particolare nella sfera economica. È per questo che tale critica è stata più forte nei paesi che sono stati colpiti più duramente dalla crisi dell'euro, o che dovevano far fronte all'austerità, o, più recentemente, che si sentivano trascurati da accordi commerciali.

Non è più così. Il populismo di destra ha preso piede nelle economie forti (Austria) e nei paesi in cui i benefici dell'appartenenza all'Ue sono palpabili (Ungheria e Polonia). In Francia, non c'è mai stata alcuna austerità imposta dall’Unione; anche il presidente della Commissione europea Jean-Claude Juncker ha ammesso che le regole di bilancio dell'Ue non possono effettivamente essere imposte alla Francia, "perché è la Francia".

Ora, i populisti si concentrano non su ciò che fa l'Unione europea, ma su ciò che rappresenta. Invece di chiedere se l'Ue sta arricchendo o impoverendo le persone, i populisti sono focalizzati su una questione più fondamentale e potente: "Chi siamo?"

In un momento di immigrazione su larga scala, questo cambiamento non è sorprendente. Le società che a lungo si sono definite in base alla storia e alla cultura condivisa ora devono lottare con le conseguenze del multiculturalismo. È per questo che la maggior parte degli osservatori dei partiti populisti, in particolare dei partiti di destra, si sono concentrati sugli atteggiamenti verso gli stranieri e le minoranze.

Con lo spostamento verso politiche di identità - un terreno che non è particolarmente propenso al compromesso - è arrivato un cambiamento di atteggiamento nei confronti delle istituzioni democratiche. I leader populisti operano sul presupposto che la volontà del "popolo" - come definito dal populista - non deve essere istituzionalmente vincolata. Ciò contraddice la premessa fondamentale della democrazia liberale: che il potere della maggioranza deve essere limitato, se non altro per proteggere le minoranze, elettorali e non.

I limiti al potere della maggioranza del momento sono in genere ottenuti attraverso ciò che gli americani chiamano "pesi e contrappesi", che comprendono, ad esempio, un sistema giudiziario indipendente e requisiti di super-maggioranza per modificare gli elementi fondamentali del sistema politico. E tali limiti solito funzionano, almeno per la maggior parte. Nel Regno Unito, ad esempio, tre giudici dell'Alta Corte hanno stabilito che solo il Parlamento - non il governo - può attivare l'articolo 50 del trattato di Lisbona, il processo formale per lasciare l'Unione Europea.

Ma i politici populisti si infastidivano di fronte a tali vincoli. Il Primo Ministro ungherese Viktor Orbán non solo ha dichiarato apertamente la sua preferenza per una democrazia "illiberale", ma ha lavorato per smantellare i controlli sul potere del suo governo. Lo stesso vale per il governo populista della Polonia, il cui leader de facto, Jarosław Kaczyński, non ha nemmeno tenuto una posizione formale nei confronti dell'amministrazione.

Dato il loro disprezzo per le istituzioni indipendenti, non è difficile capire perché i populisti si oppongono all’Ue, che è, in un certo senso, la democrazia liberale per antonomasia: governata da regole impersonali, piuttosto che dalla maggioranza del momento, con la maggior parte delle decisioni che richiedono sia un super-maggioranza che l'unanimità. Per i populisti, l'Ue rappresenta significativi vincoli aggiunti che sono ancora più difficili da superare dei controlli nazionali. Questo lo rende un problema.

In un altro senso, però, l'Ue soffre di democrazia insufficiente: come i leader populisti solitamente sottolineano, i suoi leader a Bruxelles non sono eletti. (I populisti usano argomenti simili per negare la legittimità, per esempio, delle corti nazionali).

La realtà, naturalmente, è che i governi e i parlamenti democraticamente eletti nominano dirigenti e burocrati (e giudici indipendenti) comunitari proprio per porre limiti alla maggioranza del momento e ai governi futuri. Ma i populisti rielaborano la comprensione di questo sistema dei loro seguaci, dichiarando che tali funzionari fanno parte delle "elite", selezionate dai loro compagni di elite per ostacolare la volontà del popolo.

C'è poco che i politici tradizionali, ancora meno i funzionari dell’Ue, possono fare per contrastare questa situazione. Alcuni politici nazionali soccombono alla pressione popolare, adottando la retorica - e anche il programma - dei loro avversari populisti. Ma l'Unione Europea non può fare una cosa simile, senza accelerare in modo efficace la propria scomparsa.

Quando il problema è stato ciò che ha fatto l'Unione europea, c'era una possibile soluzione: l'Ue poteva cambiare rotta sulle questioni economiche. E, in effetti, la Commissione ha di fatto abbandonato l'austerità. Allo stesso modo, il nuovo accordo commerciale tra l'Ue e il Canada, firmato nel mese di ottobre, si è concluso solo dopo aver raggiunto compromessi elaborati.

Ma l'Unione europea non può cambiare ciò che rappresenta. Non può accettare, tanto meno anticipare, l'idea che i controlli e gli equilibri sono ostacoli al progresso, o che gli stranieri minacciano il modo di vita europeo. Non può offrire il tipo di soluzioni radicali, impossibili, o illiberali che utilizzano i populisti per ottenere il consenso. L'Unione Europea deve rimanere un baluardo della democrazia liberale, con tutte le sue regole e le procedure necessarie anche se non piacevoli.

Nel contesto attuale, questa goffa incarnazione di una democrazia multi-livello e un'economia aperta non può competere con le promesse nobili dei populisti. Quando i populisti non riescono a mantenere le promesse, tuttavia, è di nuovo all’Ue che il pubblico ritornerà. Si spera solo che ci sarà ancora un’Unione che li aspetta.