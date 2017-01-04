Può l’Unione Europea sopravvivere al populismo?

BRUSSELS – Un altro anno, un'altra minaccia per la sopravvivenza dell'Unione europea. La buona notizia è che il più grande evento di rottura del 2016, il voto della Gran Bretagna per uscire dall’Ue, appare gestibile. La cattiva notizia è che la Francia e l'Italia sono di fronte alla prospettiva di un cambio di gestione politica populista quest'anno. In entrambi i casi il risultato potrebbe significare la fine dell’Unione Europea.
L'Ue ultimamente è diventata un obiettivo primario per i populisti. Il fenomeno prima prese piede in Grecia, quando il partito di sinistra Syriza è salito al potere nel gennaio del 2015. Ma Syriza non stava cercando di tirare la Grecia fuori dell'Ue; piuttosto, voleva un accordo migliore con i creditori del paese, che avevano imposto misure di austerità devastanti ai cittadini greci.
L'approccio di Syriza in gran parte riflette la volontà del popolo. Nel referendum di giugno 2015, gli elettori quasi all’unanimità hanno respinto un accordo proposto dai creditori della Grecia che avrebbe significato ancora più austerità. Tuttavia, l'accettazione da parte del governo di un accordo sostanzialmente invariato, proprio pochi giorni dopo, ha ricevuto un ampio sostegno.Gli elettori greci hanno capito che non valeva la pena perdere l’adesione alla zona euro in cambio di condizioni migliori.
A dire il vero, non tutti consideravano l'adesione all'Ue degna di sacrificio. Ma c'era un'aria di praticità nella critica popolare dell’Unione, che in gran parte si concentrava su quello che ha fatto l'Unione europea, in particolare nella sfera economica. È per questo che tale critica è stata più forte nei paesi che sono stati colpiti più duramente dalla crisi dell'euro, o che dovevano far fronte all'austerità, o, più recentemente, che si sentivano trascurati da accordi commerciali.
Non è più così. Il populismo di destra ha preso piede nelle economie forti (Austria) e nei paesi in cui i benefici dell'appartenenza all'Ue sono palpabili (Ungheria e Polonia). In Francia, non c'è mai stata alcuna austerità imposta dall’Unione; anche il presidente della Commissione europea Jean-Claude Juncker ha ammesso che le regole di bilancio dell'Ue non possono effettivamente essere imposte alla Francia, "perché è la Francia".
Ora, i populisti si concentrano non su ciò che fa l'Unione europea, ma su ciò che rappresenta. Invece di chiedere se l'Ue sta arricchendo o impoverendo le persone, i populisti sono focalizzati su una questione più fondamentale e potente: "Chi siamo?"
In un momento di immigrazione su larga scala, questo cambiamento non è sorprendente. Le società che a lungo si sono definite in base alla storia e alla cultura condivisa ora devono lottare con le conseguenze del multiculturalismo. È per questo che la maggior parte degli osservatori dei partiti populisti, in particolare dei partiti di destra, si sono concentrati sugli atteggiamenti verso gli stranieri e le minoranze.
Con lo spostamento verso politiche di identità - un terreno che non è particolarmente propenso al compromesso - è arrivato un cambiamento di atteggiamento nei confronti delle istituzioni democratiche. I leader populisti operano sul presupposto che la volontà del "popolo" - come definito dal populista - non deve essere istituzionalmente vincolata. Ciò contraddice la premessa fondamentale della democrazia liberale: che il potere della maggioranza deve essere limitato, se non altro per proteggere le minoranze, elettorali e non.
I limiti al potere della maggioranza del momento sono in genere ottenuti attraverso ciò che gli americani chiamano "pesi e contrappesi", che comprendono, ad esempio, un sistema giudiziario indipendente e requisiti di super-maggioranza per modificare gli elementi fondamentali del sistema politico. E tali limiti solito funzionano, almeno per la maggior parte. Nel Regno Unito, ad esempio, tre giudici dell'Alta Corte hanno stabilito che solo il Parlamento - non il governo - può attivare l'articolo 50 del trattato di Lisbona, il processo formale per lasciare l'Unione Europea.
Ma i politici populisti si infastidivano di fronte a tali vincoli. Il Primo Ministro ungherese Viktor Orbán non solo ha dichiarato apertamente la sua preferenza per una democrazia "illiberale", ma ha lavorato per smantellare i controlli sul potere del suo governo. Lo stesso vale per il governo populista della Polonia, il cui leader de facto, Jarosław Kaczyński, non ha nemmeno tenuto una posizione formale nei confronti dell'amministrazione.
Dato il loro disprezzo per le istituzioni indipendenti, non è difficile capire perché i populisti si oppongono all’Ue, che è, in un certo senso, la democrazia liberale per antonomasia: governata da regole impersonali, piuttosto che dalla maggioranza del momento, con la maggior parte delle decisioni che richiedono sia un super-maggioranza che l'unanimità. Per i populisti, l'Ue rappresenta significativi vincoli aggiunti che sono ancora più difficili da superare dei controlli nazionali. Questo lo rende un problema.
In un altro senso, però, l'Ue soffre di democrazia insufficiente: come i leader populisti solitamente sottolineano, i suoi leader a Bruxelles non sono eletti. (I populisti usano argomenti simili per negare la legittimità, per esempio, delle corti nazionali).
La realtà, naturalmente, è che i governi e i parlamenti democraticamente eletti nominano dirigenti e burocrati (e giudici indipendenti) comunitari proprio per porre limiti alla maggioranza del momento e ai governi futuri. Ma i populisti rielaborano la comprensione di questo sistema dei loro seguaci, dichiarando che tali funzionari fanno parte delle "elite", selezionate dai loro compagni di elite per ostacolare la volontà del popolo.
C'è poco che i politici tradizionali, ancora meno i funzionari dell’Ue, possono fare per contrastare questa situazione. Alcuni politici nazionali soccombono alla pressione popolare, adottando la retorica - e anche il programma - dei loro avversari populisti. Ma l'Unione Europea non può fare una cosa simile, senza accelerare in modo efficace la propria scomparsa.
Quando il problema è stato ciò che ha fatto l'Unione europea, c'era una possibile soluzione: l'Ue poteva cambiare rotta sulle questioni economiche. E, in effetti, la Commissione ha di fatto abbandonato l'austerità. Allo stesso modo, il nuovo accordo commerciale tra l'Ue e il Canada, firmato nel mese di ottobre, si è concluso solo dopo aver raggiunto compromessi elaborati.
Ma l'Unione europea non può cambiare ciò che rappresenta. Non può accettare, tanto meno anticipare, l'idea che i controlli e gli equilibri sono ostacoli al progresso, o che gli stranieri minacciano il modo di vita europeo. Non può offrire il tipo di soluzioni radicali, impossibili, o illiberali che utilizzano i populisti per ottenere il consenso. L'Unione Europea deve rimanere un baluardo della democrazia liberale, con tutte le sue regole e le procedure necessarie anche se non piacevoli.
Nel contesto attuale, questa goffa incarnazione di una democrazia multi-livello e un'economia aperta non può competere con le promesse nobili dei populisti. Quando i populisti non riescono a mantenere le promesse, tuttavia, è di nuovo all’Ue che il pubblico ritornerà. Si spera solo che ci sarà ancora un’Unione che li aspetta.
No one can turn the clock back...the situation has become too complicated, too many vested interests for anyone to try to undo or resolve. The EU will survive, the question shall be " in what form?" Read more
The EU is not a bulwark of liberal democracy, that is incorrect. The EU is not a democratic institution. Impersonal checks and balances are one thing, austerity hammered into national constitutions in order to flatter a particular constituency in Northern Europe is quite another. The EU is, however, mostly a project of the centre-right "liberal-democratic" political movement, e.g. of centre-right liberalism.
The rise of right-wing populism across the EU countries is mainly the result of institutionalized austerity, which has contributed to crush centre-left liberalism, and the result of an acute uncontroled immigration wave in 2015 - concurrent with an intenfication of islamic terrorism.
Right-wing populism has also been permitted to thrive on the ambiguity of conservatism towards the EU project or indeed towards modernity at large.
But right-wing populism has long been well represented at the EU Parliament, as a consequence of its relative impotence (which it unfortunately reinforces), its poor composition and mode of election, and of low voter turnout. Read more
No it can't, and saying being Euro-critic is being populist, is the most demagogic populist thing you can say. Read more
1. Le pen is not coming to power, given the French two step elections. If the elections were US style, maybe, but not in real life.
2. Italy has never been anti EU, anti establishment, yes,
3. Continental Western Europe will stick together no matter who the leaders are, because of what the alternatives are - very strong Germany allying itself with Russia.
4. The likes of France and Italy will more likely become secondary fiddles in a reformed EU than the economic and political periphery as well as the dumping ground for faraway migrants unwelcome in Germany, Russia and Eastern Europe. Read more
THE HERITAGE OF THE PLANET
In championing the DNA of Europe - A bulwark of Liberal Democracy - the Author defends Light itself.
Independent Judiciary and Super-Majority Requirements - sound like the Perfect recipes for protecting Fundamental Rights.
The defense of EU is perhaps not the key - the defense of European Community is the key.
The EU is One Architecture - and there are obvious alternative options to Civilizational Community.
Protecting Europe's longest peace - is paramount - and the consequent prosperity.
Europe is a Civilization - that is the common heritage of 500 million.
Like China and India. Europe is Mankind's legacy.
Yes, Democracy is the best template for societal governance.
Super-Majority does protect - and along with Independent Judiciary, together they MUST.
Populism in the heat of the moment, can be destructive - twice in the last century is enough.
India despite its penury - goes back to its DNA in thwarting challenges.
China despite its relative backwardness - goes back to its DNA in overcoming challenges.
Without destroying its DNA, and without threatening The World.
In fact, The Planet - and its several Civilizational Community - needs to protect Mankind's heritage.
Through Institutional Architecture - that facilitates Peace and Prosperity on The Planet.
Time for Humanity to protect DNA that enlightens All.
The question really isn't "Can the EU Survive Populism?" but "Should the EU Survive Populism"? The answer should be obvious. No.
Dear Sir, can multiculturalism mean than, in its name, one should tolerate habits incompatible with values such as equality of all people? The Islamic voile, for me, for instance, is absolutely intolerable, and each time I see a woman dressed with it (hair covered with it) I feel a sort of compulsive need to take it off. This is not a custom, this voile is a sign of submission, of inequality in a society where women right were hardly won and are always challenged in different ways. If strangers are welcomed without any obligations on their part to respect and to adhere to our values, than what? Read more
Gros' dismissal of Brexit as "manageable" is most telling. . He is one with May's "Brexit means Brexit." Let's just get on with it. Let's not bother ourselves by contemplating the origins of the problem, or how it might be mitigated or remediated.
To him, apparently, the highest praise imaginable is the bureaucratic "Wir schaffen das!" Leave it all to us. Public consultation, not welcome.
The truth is that the EU lies in a very queer place, organizationally speaking: neither fish nor fowl, neither true confederation, nor free association. As such, like the old American government under the Articles of Confederation, it suffers from a deficiency of "response-ability" for EU-wide problems.
I fear that, unless this is remedied, the EU's days are numbered. Read more
According to the author, democracy is only "legitimate" if it ignores the most fundamental issues facing each nation (immigration, Open Borders, terrorism, failed integration, etc.). It should come as no surprise that the people of Europe (and the USA) find that definition of democracy to be fraudulent. Read more
What Gros calls "Europe" is really German oppression of the rest of Europe. Actually, is it just the corrupt alliance of identity politics left (Soros/Fisher) and the economic right (Soros/Schäuble) with Merkel combining both evils in one person.
When Germany declared that it would take an unlimited number of "refugees" (illegal economic migrants in real life), Germany violated several European agreements (notably the Dublin Regulation). Now Germany wants to impose its unilateral policy disaster on the rest of Europe. Not surprisingly the rest of Europe isn’t interested.
Germany under Merkel choose to attack the rest of Europe. Europe (and many Germans) are fighting back. No one in Europe should be subject to the EuroReich’s tyranny and oppression. Merkel’s vision of paradise is clearly a (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever (while prattling on about “human rights”, Open Europe, “we can do it”, etc.)
What does the Gros/Soros/Merkel EuroReich offer to the people of Europe? Sadly, we know the answer all too well. It is Bataclan, Charlie Hebdo, banlieues, tournantes, Cologne, Molenbeek, Rosengård, etc. forever. If anyone does to challenge the EuroReich/EuroElite they can expect a “hate” crimes trial in short order. Sadly, the EUSSR and the USSR are becoming ever more alike.
Of course, the evil of the EUSSR doesn’t end with Cologne and Bataclan. The Euro has brought devastation to much of Europe with no hope of recovery (or debt relief) as long Herr Merkel is in charge. Yet another (German) jackboot stomping on the face humanity forever.
There is a useful quote from Mikhail Gorbachev on this point.
“The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.”
The USSR was evil. The EUSSR is little better. Time for a change. Brexit will help to bring down the Euroreich.
"or that foreigners threaten the European way of life"
I guess that Rotherham, Berlin, Cologne, Charlie Hebdo, Bataclan, Paris, Molenbeek, Rosengård, San Bernardino, Orlando, Nice, Munich, Ansbach, Reutlingen, Bavaria, Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, etc. never happened.
Oh but wait, they did. Read more
This a provocatively stated question attacking these bad populists. The question should be can the EU survive in this shape ?
This in light of the troubles the EU interference has created : mass immigration, crime across the open borders, the Greek financial drain, conflict with Russia over Ukraine, collapse of Libya and the Brexit. The EU has become an immense bureacracy which is totally resistent to change. Out of touch with the citizen. Looking down upon the critical citizen as populists.
With the EU constitution it was meant to make Europe one state.
Implicitly all countries were, to an extend, dismanteled, without telling the citizen what the consequence would be.
If the EU is to survive it should be scaled down from a Union to a group of coordinating and sovereign states, ECU.
Subjects for debate are;
- stop on immigration
- curtail free exhange of people
- reexamine the money transfer
- reduce the number of EU commissioners (+ Staff)
- strengthen supervision by the Leaders of the member states
- reduce the flow of subsidies
- evaluate the added value of the European Parliament in relation to the National Parliaments
