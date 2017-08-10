17

A vingança dos especialistas

BERKELEY – Para alguém que tenha um sentido de humor negro, o debate sobre o Brexit é uma fonte inesgotável de gozo. A minha citação favorita é de Michael Gove, o actual ministro britânico do ambiente.

Logo antes do referendo de Junho de 2016 sobre o Brexit, Gove, que era ministro da justiça no governo de David Cameron de então, rejeitou a opinião quase unânime de economistas e de outros, de que a decisão de abandonar a União Europeia traria danos profundos à economia britânica. “As pessoas deste país estão fartas de especialistas,” explicava de forma irritada Gove, referindo-se a “especialistas de organizações com siglas, que dizem que sabem o que é preciso fazer e que estão sempre a enganar-se.”

As primeiras evidências pós-referendo sugeriram, para surpresa de muitos (ou, pelo menos, de muitos dos especialistas) que Gove estaria certo e que eles estariam errados. Na verdade, não houve qualquer recessão imediata no Reino Unido a seguir à votação do Brexit; com efeito, nem sequer se registou um abrandamento no crescimento.

Para explicar isto, os observadores apontaram para a resposta lesta do Banco de Inglaterra (BdI), que reduziu as taxas de juro para evitar qualquer atenuação na procura. Apontaram para a grande desvalorização pós-referendo da libra, que prometia tornar as exportações britânicas mais competitivas e compensar quaisquer problemas com a transição para um novo regime comercial. Sugeriram que um Reino Unido liberto dos pesados regulamentos da UE poderia proporcionar um ambiente mais amigável para os negócios e diminuir a tributação sobre as sociedades, tornando-se assim um íman para o investimento estrangeiro.

De forma mais provocatória, questionaram as previsões de que a incerteza relacionada com o Brexit teria um impacto profundamente adverso sobre o desempenho económico. Os economistas não conseguem medir a incerteza directamente, ao passo que as aproximações, como a frequência com que o termo aparece na imprensa financeira, são fracas tentativas de captar os seus efeitos.

Com efeito, nós, os economistas, não temos tido muito êxito a prever de forma fiável o momento e a razão pela qual a incerteza dispara. E há pouca concordância sobre a gravidade do seu impacto. Talvez fizéssemos melhor em dar menos importância aos efeitos da incerteza quando fazemos previsões em geral, e no caso do Brexit em particular.

Mas esta perspectiva parece muito menos atraente depois da passagem de mais um par de trimestres. A confiança dos consumidores britânicos está em baixo, com o consumo no segundo trimestre deste ano a atingir o seu nível mais baixo em quatro anos. As vendas de automóveis novos estão a decrescer há quatro meses consecutivos. Para os próximos anos, o BdI prevê uma descida gritante de 20% no investimento empresarial, enquanto os defensores do Brexit previam o oposto.

Algumas pessoas poderão contestar que a queda na confiança reflecte umas eleições gerais inconclusivas e um parlamento dividido, e não o voto do Brexit. Ou então, o agravamento das condições pode ser imputado à pouco brilhante estratégia de negociação do governo, e à percepção deste estar a participar nas discussões com os parceiros da UE sem estar preparado.

Mas as eleições inconclusivas reflectiram a esquizofrenia, tanto do partido Conservador como do partido Trabalhista, sobre a questão do Brexit. A primeira-ministra Theresa May opunha-se ao Brexit antes do referendo, mas agora aceita-o, como ocupante do nº10 da Downing Street. A oposição trabalhista liderada por Jeremy Corbyn opõe-se oficialmente contra o Brexit, mas parece extrair uma satisfação especial do facto de este estar a prosseguir.

Algumas pessoas defendem que se o governo adoptasse uma estratégia de negociação mais coerente os danos seriam inferiores. Mas a verdade é que não existe uma estratégia de negociação coerente. Os objectivos de May (a restrição da imigração proveniente da UE com a manutenção simultânea do pleno acesso ao mercado único Europeu) são fundamentalmente incompatíveis.

A única surpresa é que tenha demorado tanto tempo para que as consequências se materializassem. Evidentemente, demorou mais tempo do que o esperado até que as implicações fossem claras, ou seja, até compreender que “o Brexit significa Brexit”, como descreve a sucinta tautologia de May. Demorou tempo a perceber que não existiria uma ruptura suave com a UE e que as negociações não terminariam no prazo de dois anos. Poderia não existir acordo de livre-comércio, nem prerrogativas de passaporte para os bancos Britânicos que tentassem desenvolver actividade na UE, e nem mesmo um acordo quanto aos direitos de aterragem para aeronaves britânicas no continente Europeu.

E, agora, as tempestades vingam-se dos ventos semeados (assumindo que as tempestades são vingativas). Os consumidores, vendo a libra a desvalorizar, anteciparam todo o seu consumo na segunda metade do último ano, porque compreenderam que os preços das importações iriam aumentar. Tendo contraído dívidas adicionais, não estão agora em posição para continuarem a gastar ao ritmo anterior.

Além disso, a considerável desvalorização da libra augura um aumento significativo da inflação, o que significa que o BdI terá de começar a aumentar as taxas de juro o mais rapidamente possível. As consequências para o crescimento não serão agradáveis. O Banco deixará de ser amigo dos defensores do Brexit.

Aquilo que o falecido grande economista do MIT, Rudi Dornbusch (o mais especialista de todos os especialistas) disse sobre a crise do peso no México na década de 1990 aplica-se também aos danos do Brexit. Uma crise, como observou Dornbusch, “demora muito mais tempo a chegar do que pensamos, e depois acontece muito mais depressa do que poderíamos pensar.”