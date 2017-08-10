A vingança dos especialistas

BERKELEY – Para alguém que tenha um sentido de humor negro, o debate sobre o Brexit é uma fonte inesgotável de gozo. A minha citação favorita é de Michael Gove, o actual ministro britânico do ambiente.
Logo antes do referendo de Junho de 2016 sobre o Brexit, Gove, que era ministro da justiça no governo de David Cameron de então, rejeitou a opinião quase unânime de economistas e de outros, de que a decisão de abandonar a União Europeia traria danos profundos à economia britânica. “As pessoas deste país estão fartas de especialistas,” explicava de forma irritada Gove, referindo-se a “especialistas de organizações com siglas, que dizem que sabem o que é preciso fazer e que estão sempre a enganar-se.”
As primeiras evidências pós-referendo sugeriram, para surpresa de muitos (ou, pelo menos, de muitos dos especialistas) que Gove estaria certo e que eles estariam errados. Na verdade, não houve qualquer recessão imediata no Reino Unido a seguir à votação do Brexit; com efeito, nem sequer se registou um abrandamento no crescimento.
Para explicar isto, os observadores apontaram para a resposta lesta do Banco de Inglaterra (BdI), que reduziu as taxas de juro para evitar qualquer atenuação na procura. Apontaram para a grande desvalorização pós-referendo da libra, que prometia tornar as exportações britânicas mais competitivas e compensar quaisquer problemas com a transição para um novo regime comercial. Sugeriram que um Reino Unido liberto dos pesados regulamentos da UE poderia proporcionar um ambiente mais amigável para os negócios e diminuir a tributação sobre as sociedades, tornando-se assim um íman para o investimento estrangeiro.
De forma mais provocatória, questionaram as previsões de que a incerteza relacionada com o Brexit teria um impacto profundamente adverso sobre o desempenho económico. Os economistas não conseguem medir a incerteza directamente, ao passo que as aproximações, como a frequência com que o termo aparece na imprensa financeira, são fracas tentativas de captar os seus efeitos.
Com efeito, nós, os economistas, não temos tido muito êxito a prever de forma fiável o momento e a razão pela qual a incerteza dispara. E há pouca concordância sobre a gravidade do seu impacto. Talvez fizéssemos melhor em dar menos importância aos efeitos da incerteza quando fazemos previsões em geral, e no caso do Brexit em particular.
Mas esta perspectiva parece muito menos atraente depois da passagem de mais um par de trimestres. A confiança dos consumidores britânicos está em baixo, com o consumo no segundo trimestre deste ano a atingir o seu nível mais baixo em quatro anos. As vendas de automóveis novos estão a decrescer há quatro meses consecutivos. Para os próximos anos, o BdI prevê uma descida gritante de 20% no investimento empresarial, enquanto os defensores do Brexit previam o oposto.
Algumas pessoas poderão contestar que a queda na confiança reflecte umas eleições gerais inconclusivas e um parlamento dividido, e não o voto do Brexit. Ou então, o agravamento das condições pode ser imputado à pouco brilhante estratégia de negociação do governo, e à percepção deste estar a participar nas discussões com os parceiros da UE sem estar preparado.
Mas as eleições inconclusivas reflectiram a esquizofrenia, tanto do partido Conservador como do partido Trabalhista, sobre a questão do Brexit. A primeira-ministra Theresa May opunha-se ao Brexit antes do referendo, mas agora aceita-o, como ocupante do nº10 da Downing Street. A oposição trabalhista liderada por Jeremy Corbyn opõe-se oficialmente contra o Brexit, mas parece extrair uma satisfação especial do facto de este estar a prosseguir.
Algumas pessoas defendem que se o governo adoptasse uma estratégia de negociação mais coerente os danos seriam inferiores. Mas a verdade é que não existe uma estratégia de negociação coerente. Os objectivos de May (a restrição da imigração proveniente da UE com a manutenção simultânea do pleno acesso ao mercado único Europeu) são fundamentalmente incompatíveis.
A única surpresa é que tenha demorado tanto tempo para que as consequências se materializassem. Evidentemente, demorou mais tempo do que o esperado até que as implicações fossem claras, ou seja, até compreender que “o Brexit significa Brexit”, como descreve a sucinta tautologia de May. Demorou tempo a perceber que não existiria uma ruptura suave com a UE e que as negociações não terminariam no prazo de dois anos. Poderia não existir acordo de livre-comércio, nem prerrogativas de passaporte para os bancos Britânicos que tentassem desenvolver actividade na UE, e nem mesmo um acordo quanto aos direitos de aterragem para aeronaves britânicas no continente Europeu.
E, agora, as tempestades vingam-se dos ventos semeados (assumindo que as tempestades são vingativas). Os consumidores, vendo a libra a desvalorizar, anteciparam todo o seu consumo na segunda metade do último ano, porque compreenderam que os preços das importações iriam aumentar. Tendo contraído dívidas adicionais, não estão agora em posição para continuarem a gastar ao ritmo anterior.
Além disso, a considerável desvalorização da libra augura um aumento significativo da inflação, o que significa que o BdI terá de começar a aumentar as taxas de juro o mais rapidamente possível. As consequências para o crescimento não serão agradáveis. O Banco deixará de ser amigo dos defensores do Brexit.
Aquilo que o falecido grande economista do MIT, Rudi Dornbusch (o mais especialista de todos os especialistas) disse sobre a crise do peso no México na década de 1990 aplica-se também aos danos do Brexit. Uma crise, como observou Dornbusch, “demora muito mais tempo a chegar do que pensamos, e depois acontece muito mais depressa do que poderíamos pensar.”
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
Brexit will mean escaping from deflation. And higher interest rates which will bring huge tidal waves of momentum chasing penguins avid for yield enhancement. Capital flow will be positive, however loud the sponsored puppets from deflating economies manage to bark from their dog houses.
Comment Commented Georges Makhtouf
What is missing in this article is any indication that the economic slowdown is due to uncertainty over Brexit, as opposed to uncertainty about the next government. The June election put a radical Marxist to the edge of electoral victory, which could happen as early as year-end.
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Comment Commented Michael Public
Comment Commented Thaomas H
Comment Commented jonathan Story
43 years in the EU generated a constitutional crisis, and a skewed economic performance. The two are closely related. Lawmaking migrated to the EU's executive, the Council of Ministers, with the result that voters rights to sanction their lawmakers were curtailed. The decisions that were taken benefitted London.
Comment Commented Patrick Bashir
What is the point of making an analysis if even the most basic of arguments are wrong / outdated?
Mr. Eichengreen writes:
"The Labour opposition under Jeremy Corbyn officially opposes Brexit"
Clearly unaware that the Labour manifesto for the 2017 General Election stated, unequivocally:
"We will end Theresa May’s reckless approach to Brexit, and seek to unite the country around a Brexit deal that works for every community in Britain."
Labour officially supports Brexit, and barely a week after the general election three shadow cabinet ministers were fired for supporting an amendment that supported the UK remaining in the single market.
I understand that not everbody follows the debates / furore surrounding Brexit, but surely it's not unreasonable to expect commentators to be in possession of those most basic of facts, even if it is only to underpin their own credibility.
Comment Commented Stephen Pike
Its disappointing that in an article about so called experts, a number of the key references used are either false or used without providing any context. It really appears that this article has been written with just a superficial glance of the data, secondary sources that haven't been fact checked and no real research.
For the record I am a UK citizen currently living in Switzerland with a wife from the EU - I would have voted against Brexit as it is not in my personal interest (economically as a higher earning and personally having a wife from the EU who would like to move to the UK). However I am an Eu skeptic. Most importantly I take a lot of interest in the data coming out and have a genuine interest in it.
As to some key points in the article..
"with spending in the second quarter of this year falling to its lowest level in four years."
This is simply false - there is no source, but I believe this is simply taken from a secondardy source - a headline by the Independent newspaper based upon Visa data. In actual fact the Independent got the data wrong - Visa showed that for the first time in 4 years spending had decreased year over year for 3 consecutive months, however the Visa data shows that while spending has dropped slightly below 2016 it remains well above 2015. Visa data is also only a subset and while usually a good indicator, for Q2 it does not align with ONS data that shows retail sales increased both in volume and value year over year.
"British consumer confidence is down"
It took a hit due to the election and is slightly lower than the period immediately pre-Brexit, but remains around about middle range based on historical levels - higher than 2012/2013 and only marginally below the average for the period 2002 to 2007 when the UK was in an economic boom.
"New car sales have been down for four consecutive months."
Q1-2017 had record sales, 6.2% increased on 2016 with March 2017 being the record month. The reason was a large pull forward of purchases due to Vehicle Excise Duty changes coming into effect from 1st April 2017. It was absolutely inevitable and predicted by the Industry that Q2 would see both year on year and a quarter over quarter drop due to this impact. First year sales for 2017 were overall just 1.3% lower than 2016 with 2016 being the record year and again the Motor Industry had forecast this as they believed 2016 was the peak of the replacement cycle and could not be maintained. All this information can be verified at www.smmt.co.uk which is the UK car industry body.
This seems to be using forecasts to validate other forecasts.
"front-loaded their spending in the second half of last year, because they understood that import prices would rise"
Is there any evidence for this - Q4-2016 was indeed an absolutely booming quarter which has resulted in growth in Q1 being hard to come by, but it seems rather due to a buoyant consumer than any fears of inflation. In actual fact Q2-2017 was relatively healthy with services growing by 0.5% - overall growth was held back by manufacturing and a large part of that due to car production as manufacturers re-tooled for new models - the second half of 2017 is forecast for record car production by the industry which will provide a major boost to GDP. Construction is slightly more concerning as this is struggling.
" Having incurred additional debt, they are now in no position to continue spending at that earlier pace."
Debt is still rising fairly rapidly signalling a reasonably confident consumer and remains well below 2007 peak on household debt to GDP basis and even further below (8% versus 12%) servicing costs as a percentage of household income.
"Sterling’s substantial depreciation, moreover, augurs a significant rise in inflation, which means that the BoE will have to start raising interest rates sooner rather than later."
This is just a statement with no research - inflation appears to have peaked already. It will likely bounce around between 2.5% and 3% for a few months (currently 2.6%), but leading indicators such as input prices and shop prices from the ONS surveys are showing that inflation drivers are easing as the FX change has become fully reflected in the data and will start to fall away - as I say inflation may stay slightly elevated (if you call 2.5% to 3% elevated) by the BoE now are certainly not predicting further significant increases in inflation and forecast it will start to reduce in 2018 and head below 2%. There is no way the BoE will raise interest rates to try and head off FX driven inflation which will not come anyway.
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Barry,
Many people in the past have counted Britain 'down and out' -- yet each time calamity strikes -- the country bounces back and reinvents itself.
Having survived the Romans, the Vikings, the Picts, famine, breakaway from the Catholic Church forming the Anglican religion in the process, the loss of its colonies including America, the loss of its preeminent place in the world, various regional wars in Afghanistan, South Africa, etc. WWI, WWII, the loss of the Raj of India, and many of their iconic brands to the America, the EU, India, and other losses -- still, the UK continues to survive and thrive. I wouldn't count them out just yet.
And please keep in mind that the UK isn't yet, "freed of burdensome EU regulations [that] could offer a more business-friendly environment and lower corporate tax rates, and thus become a magnet for foreign investment." -- Barry Eichengreen
It's a little premature to criticize the racehorse or the jockey, before the starting gate has opened!
The starting gate -- the time when Britain really is freed of burdensome EU regulations -- won't open until Brexit completes.
I smiled at this paragraph...
"Indeed, we economists have had little success at reliably predicting when and why uncertainty spikes. And there is little agreement on the severity of its impact. Maybe we would be better off placing less weight on the effects of uncertainty when making forecasts in general, and in the case of Brexit in particular." -- Barry Eichengreen
...because I knew exactly that once you said it, you would do exactly more of that later in your essay. ;) Which you did.
I think all of this will unfold as they should and things will work out -- it might not be pretty -- but there's simply too much at stake for EU and UK politicians to 'miss' on trade and aircraft landing rights, etc.
A surprising number of Britons drive Volkswagen's, BMW's and Mercedes, for example. And BP is ubiquitous throughout Europe.
Whatever loss (if any) there might be due to uncertainty from now until Brexit completes, will be more than made up when the UK signs onto the new NAFTA agreement, or signs a similar bilateral agreement with the United States.
Not only that, of course, but India (1.5 billion potential consumers) Australia, New Zealand and Canada, all want free trade agreements with a post-Brexit UK.
I think Britain is going to be a much richer country.
But the next 12-18 months might be ungainly, politically and economically.
British voters knew full-well that a Brexit would entail some difficulty and that in the end, they would be better off. It's their call, and they made it.
Thank you for publicly posting your fine essay at ProSyn.
Comment Commented Andrew Benington
I completely understand why outsiders think the Brexit vote is a crazy economic suicide. Instead think of it as a vote to emigrate by those who know it will be hard but are determined, hard working and ambitious.
Below I've set out a few pointers from a floating voter who voted Brexit and would again.
1/ The AI robots are coming. It was the areas of the UK with the most automated factories who voted the most strongly for Brexit. Second were the areas that desperately need automation. What they don't want is cheap migrant labour employers.
2/ Our undergraduates are paying £9k pa in tuition fess and leave university to compete on wages and rent with migrant europeans with equivalent degrees and no debt.
3/ A building site is a dangerous place. If you can't understand the urgent warning because it's in a foreign language, you're maimed or dead.
4/ My daughter and her partner are a teacher and police officer. They can't afford to rent or buy a 1 bed flat in Greater London. Will I ever be a grand parent. ?
5/ While millions of cheap workers have been imported our politicians didn't build homes, they became landlords and have made huge profits from property and rent inflation.
6/ Leave ran a campaign based on fear and name calling. Apparently I'm a racist and a stuck in the past colonialists.
7/ Remember the shortage of medicine and food deliberately imposed by Germany on the everyday Greek people for the wrongs of their corrupt elite. The Germans haven't changed. The EU is their Empire and collective punishment their coercion of choice.
8/ The fecundity of domestic born women in every country in the EU is far below replacement. If the other element of capitalism, "capital", was declining at the same increasing rate, we'd pull the plug.
10/ The migrant workers coming to the UK aren't all peasant farmers. Many have got the vocational and academic training back home that our government and firms won't provide to our children. 1/2 the medical professionals in the NHS are.foreign born and trained. More than enough with the same highest possible qualifications, apply for the same training here. But getting a training place is literally a lottery. Our elite chose to let the talent of their neighbours children wither on the vine.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Andrew
Comment Commented Val Samonis
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
The Brexit, etc. were, first of all, reactions to the flood of immigrants and refugees. Now that we have a President who is bring the wars in Syria, Iraq, and Libya to an end, apparently with a Biden strategy, that ends much of that problem. Now it is time to solve the wage-profit imbalance or the next round of extreme politics here and there will be worse. Read more
Jerry
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Dornbusch simply repackaged a line from Hemingway
“How did you go bankrupt?"
Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”
― Ernest Hemingway, The Sun Also Rises, published 1926 some time before the 1990's
What is more worrying are Hemingway's other thoughts - 'The first panacea for a mismanaged nation is inflation of the currency; the second is war. Both bring a temporary prosperity; both bring a permanent ruin. But both are the refuge of political and economic opportunists'. Ernest Hemingway
Experts remain of concern to say the least and proving Gove wrong is hardly an accolade. I was however surprised to hear that a degree in economics can be obtained after a mere 26 hours of one to one tuition
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Arun
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Comment Commented Arun Motianey
