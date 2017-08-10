16

专家的复仇

伯克利—英国退欧争论对于有黑色幽默感的人来说，是取之不尽的笑料。我自己最喜欢听现任英国环境大臣迈克尔·戈夫（Michael Gove）说话。

2016年6月英国退欧公投前夕，戈夫在卡梅伦政府担任司法大臣，他对经济学家和其他专家一致认为的观点——脱离欧盟的决定将给英国经济带来深深的伤害嗤之以鼻。“这个国家的人受够了专家，”戈夫不耐烦地，他指的是“来自名字由缩写组成的组织的专家，他们总是说自己知道怎么做最好，但每次都弄错。”

让很多人——或至少许多专家——出乎意料的是，公投后的早期证据显示，他们是错的，戈夫才是对的。事实上，英国退欧投票之后英国并未马上出现衰退；甚至连增长下滑都没有。

为了解释这一点，观察家们指向了英格兰银行的灵活应对，它削减了利率以防止需求疲软。他们指向了公投后英镑的大幅贬值，这让英国出口商品竞争力更强，也抵消了所有向新贸易机制过渡期间的问题。他们指出，摆脱了欧盟监管负担的英国能够提供更加友好的营商环境和更低的公司税率，从而成为吸引外国投资的磁石。

他们还更加挑衅地质疑围绕英国退欧的不确定性将给经济表现带来深远的消极效应的预言。他们提醒我们，经济学家无法直接测量不确定性，而间接指标（proxies），比如不确定性一词出现在财经媒体上的频率，在确定其效应方面表现拙劣。

事实上，我们经济学家在预测不确定性何时上升、为何上升方面很少取得成功。而对于不确定性的影响的严重程度，也鲜有一致。也许总体而言，我们最好不要在做出预测时过多强调不确定性的影响，而在英国退欧问题上尤其如此。

但这一观点在随后的几个季度中变得越来越难以令人信服。英国消费者信心开始下降，今年二季度支出降低到四年来最低水平。新车销量连续四个月下滑。英格兰银行预测未来几年商业投资下降幅度高达20%，尽管英国退欧派的预测与此正好相反。

你也许会反驳说，信心的下降反映了大选的不确定结果和悬浮议会，而不是英国退欧。或者情况的恶化可以归咎于政府谈判战略的不力，以及欧盟伙伴在进入谈判阶段时尚未做好准备。

但不确定的大选结果反映了保守党和工党在英国退欧问题上的分裂。首相梅在公投前反对英国退欧，现在作为唐宁街10号的主人，却支持退欧。在杰里米·科尔宾（Jeremy Corbyn）的领导下，工党官方反对退欧，但似乎从退欧所造成的事实中获得奇特的快感。

有人认为，如果政府采取更加一致的谈判战略，那么所造成的伤害会小一些。但事实是，存在一致的谈判战略。梅的目标——限制来自欧盟的移民，同时保持充分进入欧洲单一市场——从根本上是互斥的。

唯一的意外是这些后果用了这么长的时间才显现出来。影响落地——理解梅言简意赅的反复修辞“退欧就是退欧”——显然比预期花的时间更久。意识到不存在平稳脱离欧盟、谈判也无法在两年内完成，也需要时间。可能不会有自由贸易协定，寻求在欧盟经营的英国央行不会有通关权，甚至英国飞机也得不到欧洲大陆的着陆权协议。

现在，人们发出了复仇的声音（如果他们心存报复的话）。看到英镑贬值，消费者赶紧将支出都花在了去年下半年，因为他们明白，进口价格将会上涨。如今，背上了更多债务的他们已经无法以早前的速度保持支出了。

此外，英镑的大幅贬值预示着通胀大幅提高，而这意味着英格兰银行必须迟早必须开始提高利率。增长受到的影响不会小。英格兰银行将不再是退欧派的朋友。

已故的伟大的麻省理工大学经济学家鲁迪·多恩布什（Rudi Dornbusch）——他是名副其实的专家中的专家——对20世纪90年代墨西哥比索危机的轮式也适用于英国退欧所造成的伤害。多恩布什指出，危机“到来的时间远比你想得更长，而发生的速度也远比你想得更快。”