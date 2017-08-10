16

La vendetta degli esperti

BERKELEY – Il dibattito sulla Brexit è una fonte infinita di piacere per chiunque sia dotato di humor nero. La mia battuta preferita è stata pronunciata da Michael Gove, attualmente segretario per l’ambiente della Gran Bretagna.

Proprio prima del referendum sulla Brexit nel giugno 2016, Gove, che all’epoca era segretario alla giustizia nel governo di David Cameron, ha respinto l'opinione, per nulla unanime, degli economisti e di altri secondo la quale la decisione di lasciare l'Unione europea avrebbe profondamente danneggiato l'economia britannica. "Le persone in questo paese ne hanno avuto abbastanza di esperti", ha spiegato Gove, riferendosi a "esperti di organizzazioni con acronimi, che dicono di sapere cosa è meglio e poi sbagliano sempre".

La prima prova post-referendum ha suggerito, - con grande sorpresa di molti - o almeno di molti esperti - che Gove aveva ragione e che loro sbagliavano. Non c'è stata in effetti nessuna recessione immediata nel Regno Unito dopo il voto sulla Brexit; anzi, non c’è stato nemmeno un rallentamento della crescita.

Per spiegare ciò, gli osservatori hanno sottolineato la risposta pronta della Banca d'Inghilterra (BoE), che ha tagliato i tassi di interesse per prevenire qualsiasi attenuazione della domanda. Hanno messo in luce il grande deprezzamento della sterlina post-referendum che ha promesso di rendere le esportazioni britanniche più competitive e di compensare eventuali problemi con la transizione verso un nuovo regime commerciale. Hanno suggerito che un Regno Unito, libero da una gravosa regolamentazione dell'Ue, potrebbe offrire un ambiente più favorevole alle imprese e ridurre le imposte sulle società, diventando così un magnete per gli investimenti stranieri.

Più provocatoriamente, hanno messo in discussione le previsioni secono le quali l'incertezza sulla Brexit avrebbe un impatto profondamente negativo sulle prestazioni economiche. Gli economisti non possono misurare direttamente l'incertezza, ci hanno ricordato, mentre le variabili sostitutive, come la frequenza con cui il termine appare nella stampa finanziaria, fanno un cattivo lavoro nel cogliere i loro effetti.

Infatti, noi economisti abbiamo avuto poco successo nel prevedere in modo affidabile quando e perché l'incertezza raggiunge il culmine. E non c'è molto accordo sulla gravità del suo impatto. Forse faremmo meglio a mettere meno peso sugli effetti dell'incertezza quando facciamo previsioni in generale, e nel caso della Brexit in particolare.

Ma questa visione sembra meno attraente con il passaggio di un paio di trimestri aggiuntivi. La fiducia dei consumatori britannici è in calo, con una spesa nel secondo trimestre di quest'anno che è scesa al livello più basso in quattro anni. Le vendite di auto nuove sono diminuite per quattro mesi consecutivi. La BoE prevede un terribile calo del 20% degli investimenti delle imprese nei prossimi anni, mentre i campioni della Brexit hanno previsto l'opposto.

Il calo della fiducia, qualcuno potrebbe obiettare, riflette un’elezione generale inconcludente e un parlamento in sospeso, non il voto della Brexit. O il peggioramento delle condizioni può essere attribuito alla strategia di negoziazione del governo poco incisiva e all’impressione che il Regno Unito sia impreparato nelle discussioni con i suoi partner dell’Ue.

Ma l'elezione inconcludente riflette la schizofrenia sia del partito conservatore che del partito laburista sul tema Brexit. Il primo ministro Theresa May si è opposta alla Brexit prima del referendum, ma ora lo abbraccia in quanto residente del numero 10 di Downing Street. Il partito laburista con Jeremy Corbyn si oppone ufficialmente alla Brexit, ma sembra provare una peculiare soddisfazione dal fatto che il divorzio sta andando avanti.

Alcuni sostengono che se il governo adottasse una strategia di negoziato più coerente, i danni sarebbero inferiori. Ma il fatto è che non esiste una strategia di negoziazione coerente. Gli obiettivi della May - la limitazione dell'immigrazione proveniente dall'Ue, pur mantenendo il pieno accesso al mercato unico europeo - sono fondamentalmente incompatibili.

L'unica sorpresa è che ci è voluto tanto tempo prima che le conseguenze si materializzassero. Chiaramente ci è voluto più tempo del previsto prima che le implicazioni venissero assimilate - per capire che "Brexit significa Brexit", come ha affermato la coincisa tautologia della May. Ci è voluto del tempo per rendersi conto che la rottura con l'Unione europea non sarebbe stata liscia e che i negoziati non sarebbero stati conclusi in due anni. Potrebbe non esserci nessun accordo di libero scambio, nessun “diritto di passaporto” per le banche britanniche che vogliono fare affari nell'Ue e nemmeno un accordo sui diritti di sbarco per gli aerei britannici sul continente europeo.

E ora tutti i nodi stanno venendo al pettine con una vendetta. I consumatori, vedendo la sterlina deprezzata, hanno aumentato la loro spesa nella seconda metà dello scorso anno, perché hanno capito che i prezzi all'importazione aumenteranno. Dopo aver sostenuto un ulteriore indebitamento, non sono ora in grado di continuare a spendere a quel ritmo.

Il significativo deprezzamento della sterlina, inoltre, è presagio di un notevole aumento dell'inflazione, il che significa che la BoE dovrà iniziare ad alzare i tassi di interesse il prima possibile. Le conseguenze per la crescita non saranno positive. La Banca non sarà più l'amico dei sostenitori della Brexit.

Quello che il grande economista del Mit Rudi Dornbusch - il più esperto degli esperti - ha detto sulla crisi del peso messicano negli anni '90 si applica anche ai danni della Brexit. Una crisi, osserva Dornbusch, "prima che si verifichi, richiede molto più tempo di quanto si pensi, e poi accade molto più velocemente di quanto avresti pensato".