17

انتقام الخبراء

بيركلي ــ تشكل المناقشة الدائرة حول خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي مصدر ابتهاج وسرور لا ينتهي لكل من يتمتع بحس الدعابة الساخر القاتم. والتعليق المفضل لدي في هذا السياق جاء على لسان مايكل جوف، وزير البيئة البريطاني الحالي.

قبل الاستفتاء على خروج بريطانيا في يونيو/حزيران 2016 مباشرة، رَفَض جوف، الذي كان وزير العدل في حكومة ديفيد كاميرون في ذلك الوقت، وجهة النظر التي أجمع عليها خبراء الاقتصاد وغيرهم بأن اتخاذ قرار الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي من شأنه أن يوقع ضررا شديدا بالاقتصاد البريطاني. فشرح جوف بصبر نافذ: "لقد نال الناس في هذا البلد ما يكفي من الخبراء"، في إشارة إلى "الخبراء من المنظمات التي تتألف أسماؤها من اختصارات، قائلا إنهم يعرفون ما هو الأفضل ولكنهم يسيئون دوما فهم الأمر والتعامل معه".

وقد أشارت الأدلة المبكرة بعد الاستفتاء، بدرجة أدهشت كثيرين ــ أو على الأقل كثيرين من الخبراء ــ إلى أن جوف كان محقا وأنهم كانوا عل خطأ. فلم يحدث في واقع الأمر ركود فوري في المملكة المتحدة بعد التصويت لصالح الخروج؛ بل ولم يحدث حتى أي تباطؤ في النمو.

وفي تفسير هذا، أشار المراقبون إلى الاستجابة الرشيقة البارعة من قِبَل بنك إنجلترا، الذي خفض أسعار الفائدة لمنع أي تراجع للطلب. كما أشاروا إلى انخفاض قيمة الجنيه بشكل كبير بعد الاستفتاء، والذي وَعَد بزيادة قدرة الصادرات البريطانية على المنافسة والتعويض عن أي مشاكل تصاحب الانتقال إلى نظام تجاري جديد. واقترحوا أن المملكة المتحدة المحررة من القيود التنظيمية المرهقة التي يفرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي يُصبِح بوسعها توفير بيئة أكثر ملاءمة للأعمال وخفض معدلات الضريبة على الشركات، وبالتالي تتحول إلى اقتصاد جاذب للاستثمار الأجنبي.

وكان الأمر الأكثر استفزازا تشكيكهم في التنبؤات بأن تُفضي حالة عدم اليقين المحيطة بخروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى إحداث تأثير سلبي عميق على الأداء الاقتصادي. فهنا يُذَكِّرُنا خبراء الاقتصاد بعدم قدرتهم على قياس عدم اليقين بشكل مباشر، في حين تقوم الوكالات، مثل معدل التكرار الذي يظهر به المصطلح في الصحافة المالية، بعمل رديء في إدراك حجم التأثيرات التي يخلفها.

الواقع أننا نحن خبراء الاقتصاد لم نحقق نجاحا يُذكَر في توقع متى ولماذا ترتفع حالات عدم اليقين. وقليلون يتفقون على شِدة تأثيرها. وربما كنا لنتوصل إلى نتيجة أفضل لو أقللنا من التركيز على التأثيرات المترتبة على عدم اليقين عندما نعمل على تكوين توقعاتنا في عموم الأمر، وفي حالة الخروج البريطاني على وجه الخصوص.

بيد أن هذه الرأي يبدو أقل إقناعا مع مرور بضعة أرباع إضافية. فقد انخفضت ثقة المستهلك، مع هبوط الإنفاق في الربع الثاني من هذا العام إلى أدنى مستوياته في أربع سنوات. وانخفضت مبيعات السيارات الجديدة لأربعة أشهر متتالية. ويتوقع بنك إنجلترا انحدارا كبيرة بنسبة 20% في الاستثمار في الأعمال التجارية في السنوات المقبلة، في حين توقع أنصار خروج بريطانيا العكس.

قد يعترض بعض المراقبين بأن هذا التراجع في الثقة يعكس انتخابات عامة غير حاسمة وبرلمانا معلقا، وليس التصويت لصالح خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي. أو يمكن اعتبار الظروف المتفاقمة سوءا السبب وراء استراتيجية التفاوض غير الممتازة التي تنتهجها الحكومة والمظهر الذي يوحي بأنها تدخل المناقشات مع شركائها في الاتحاد الأوروبي غير مستعدة.

بيد أن الانتخابات غير الحاسمة تعكس الفصام الذي يعاني منه حزب المحافظين وحزب العمال بشأن قضية الخروج البريطاني. فقد عارضت رئيسة الوزراء تيريزا ماي خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي قبل الاستفتاء، ولكنها الآن تحتضنه بعد أن تولت منصب رئيسة الوزراء. وتحت قيادة جيريمي كوربين، تعلن المعارضة المتمثلة في حزب العمال رسميا معارضتها للخروج البريطاني، ولكن يبدو أنها تستمد شعورا خاصا بالرضا من حقيقة مفادها أنها تتقدم.

ويزعم بعض المراقبين أن الضرر سيكون أقل إذا تبنت الحكومة استراتيجية تفاوض أكثر تماسكا. ولكن لا توجد استراتيجية تفاوض متماسكة في حقيقة الأمر. وأهداف تيريزا ماي ــ تقييد الهجرة من الاتحاد الأوروبي مع الحفاظ على القدرة كاملة على الوصول إلى السوق الأوروبية الموحدة ــ غير متوافقة جوهريا.

المفاجأة الوحيدة هي أن تجسد العواقب استغرق وقتا طويلا. من الواضح أن تكشف العواقب استغرق وقتا أطول من المتوقع ــ لفهم حقيقة مفادها أن "الخروج يعني الخروج"، كما قالت تيريزا ماي في إسهاب فصيح. فقد استغرق الأمر وقتا طويلا قبل أن يتبين أن الانفصال عن الاتحاد الأوروبي لن يكون سلسا وأن المفاوضات لن تختتم في غضون عامين. وقد لا تُبرَم اتفاقية للتجارة الحرة، ولن تحصل البنوك البريطانية الساعية إلى مزاولة أعمالها في الاتحاد الأوروبي على حقوق التنقل من بلد إلى آخر، ولا حتى الاتفاق على حقوق الهبوط للطائرات البريطانية على القارة الأوروبية.

والآن تتكشف العواقب بقوة. فقد لجأ المستهلكون، نتيجة لانخفاض قيمة الجنيه، إلى الإنفاق مقدما في النصف الثاني من العام المنصرم، لأنهم أدركوا أن أسعار الواردات سوف ترتفع. وبعد أن تكبدوا ديونا إضافية، أصبحوا الآن غير قادرين على الاستمرار في الإنفاق بنفس الوتيرة السابقة.

وعلاوة على ذلك، يستحث الانخفاض الكبير في قيمة الجنية الإسترليني ارتفاعا كبيرا في التضخم، وهذا يعني أن بنك إنجلترا سوف يضطر إلى البدء في رفع أسعار الفائدة عاجلا وليس آجلا. ولن تكون العواقب على النمو طيبة. ولن يظل البنك صديقا لأنصار الخروج.

الواقع أن ما قاله الخبير الاقتصادي العظيم الراحل من معهد ماساتشوستس للتكنولوجيا رودي دورنبوش ــ أكثر الخبراء خبرة ــ عن أزمة البيزو في المكسيك في تسعينيات القرن العشرين ينطبق أيضا على الأضرار الناجمة عن خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي. فالأزمة، كما لاحظ دورنبوش، "يستغرق قدومها وقتا أطول من المتوقع، ثم تحدث فعليا بسرعة أكبر كثيرا مما كنت لتتصور".

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali