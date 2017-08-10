17

La revanche des experts

BERKELEY – Le débat sur le Brexit est une source inépuisable de joie pour quiconque possède un certain sens de l'humour. Ma citation préférée est celle de Michael Gove, l'actuel Secrétaire britannique de l'environnement.

Juste avant le référendum du Brexit de juin 2016, Gove, qui était alors Secrétaire de la justice dans le gouvernement de David Cameron, a rejeté l'avis quasi unanime des économistes et d'autres selon lequel une décision de quitter l'Union européenne allait profondément mettre à mal l'économie britannique. « Les citoyens de ce pays en ont assez des experts, a expliqué Gove sur un ton irrité, en faisant référence aux « experts des organisations porteuses d'acronymes, qui disent savoir ce qui est préférable pour leur pays et qui font toujours fausse route. »

Peu de temps après le référendum, les faits ont montré, à la surprise de bien des gens (ou du moins à celle de nombreux experts), que Gove avait raison et qu'ils avaient tort. Il n'y a pas eu en fait de récession immédiate au Royaume-Uni après le vote du Brexit : en effet, il n'y a même pas eu de ralentissement de la croissance.

Pour expliquer cela, les observateurs ont souligné la réponse adroite de la Banque d'Angleterre (BoE), qui a réduit les taux d'intérêt afin d'éviter tout ralentissement de la demande. Ils ont souligné la forte dépréciation de la livre après le référendum, qui a promis de rendre les exportations plus compétitives et de compenser les problèmes liés à la transition vers un nouveau régime commercial. Ils ont suggéré qu'un Royaume-Uni libéré des réglementations pesantes de l'UE pourrait offrir un climat plus favorable aux entreprises ainsi qu'une baisse des taux d'imposition, pour mieux attirer de la sorte les investissements étrangers.

De manière encore plus provocante, ils ont mis en doute les incertitudes selon lesquelles les prévisions du Brexit auraient un impact négatif profond sur le rendement économique. Les économistes ne savent pas mesurer directement l'incertitude, nous ont-ils alors rappelé, alors que les indications indirectes, comme la fréquence avec laquelle le terme apparaît dans la presse financière, ne réussissent pas bien à en mesurer les effets.

En effet, nous économistes, n'avons guère réussi à prédire avec certitude quand et pourquoi l'incertitude surgit. Et peu de gens s'accordent sur la gravité de son impact. Peut-être que nous ferions mieux d'accorder moins d'importance aux effets de l'incertitude lorsque nous faisons des prévisions d'ordre général - et en particulier dans le cas du Brexit.

Mais cette opinion est devenue moins convaincante depuis les derniers trimestres qui viennent de s'écouler. La confiance des consommateurs britanniques est en baisse et les dépenses au deuxième trimestre de cette année ont chuté à leur plus bas niveau en quatre ans. Les ventes de voitures neuves sont en baisse depuis quatre mois d'affilée. La BoE prévoit une énorme baisse de 20 % des investissements des entreprises dans les années à venir, alors que les partisans du Brexit prédisent le contraire.

Certains pourraient objecter que la baisse de confiance témoigne d'élections législatives non concluantes et d'un parlement sans majorité, pas du vote du Brexit. On peut également reprocher l'aggravation de la situation à la stratégie de négociation moins que reluisante du gouvernement et à l'apparence qu'il s'agit d'entrer dans des pourparlers avec des partenaires de l'UE qui n'ont pas été préparés.

Mais les élections non concluantes traduisent la schizophrénie des conservateurs et des travaillistes sur la question du Brexit. Theresa May s'est opposée au Brexit avant le référendum, mais le soutient à présent qu'elle occupe le poste de Premier ministre. L'opposition travailliste sous Jeremy Corbyn s'est opposée officiellement au Brexit mais semble en éprouver une certaine satisfaction depuis que le processus est en cours.

Certains affirment que si le gouvernement avait adopté une stratégie de négociation plus cohérente, les dégâts seraient moindres. Mais le fait est qu'il n'y a pas de stratégie de négociation cohérente. Les objectifs de May (restriction de l'immigration en provenance de l'UE tout en maintenant un accès complet au marché unique européen), sont fondamentalement incompatibles.

La seule surprise, c'est qu'il ait fallu autant de temps avant que les conséquences ne se manifestent. De toute évidence, il a fallu plus de temps que prévu pour en comprendre les implications (pour comprendre que « Brexit signifie Brexit », selon la formule lapidaire de May. Il a fallu du temps pour se rendre compte qu'il n'y aurait pas de rupture en douceur avec l'UE et que les négociations ne seraient pas terminées au bout de deux ans. Il n'y aura peut-être pas d'accord de libre-échange, pas de droits de passeport pour les banques britanniques qui cherchent à faire des affaires dans l'UE et pas même un accord sur les droits d'atterrissage pour les avions britanniques sur le continent européen.

Mais l'heure est à présent à la vengeance. Les consommateurs, en assistant à la baisse du cours de la livre, ont concentré leurs dépenses au début du deuxième semestre de l'année dernière, parce qu'ils ont compris que les prix à l'importation allaient augmenter. Après avoir engagé des frais d'emprunt, ils sont maintenant en mesure de continuer à dépenser à ce rythme acquis auparavant.

La forte dépréciation de la livre, en outre, augure une augmentation significative de l'inflation, ce qui signifie que le BoE va devoir commencer à augmenter les taux d'intérêt plus tôt plutôt que plus tard. Les conséquences pour la croissance ne seront pas agréables. La Banque ne sera plus l'amie des partisans du Brexit.

Ce que disait feu le grand économiste du MIT Rudi Dornbusch (et qu'ont dit la plupart des experts parmi les experts), au sujet de la crise du peso mexicain dans les années 1990, s'applique également aux dégâts du Brexit. « Une crise, a remarqué  Dornbusch, met beaucoup plus de temps à arriver qu'on ne le pense et se produit ensuite beaucoup plus vite qu'on ne l'aurait cru. »